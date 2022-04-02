High school roundup for April 1, 2022: Shaler softball wins 3rd straight to start season

Shaler pitcher Bethany Rodman delivers against Highlands on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Highlands High School.

Cam Murphy doubled twice and had a pair of RBIs, helping Shaler to a 6-1 nonsection softball victory over Highlands on Friday afternoon.

Cate Gordon singled three times for the Titans (3-0). Bethany Rodman gave up four hits and struck out nine in seven innings. Carrah Scardina had a solo homer for the Golden Rams (0-1).

Armstrong 13, Knoch 3 – Jessica Pugh went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs to lead Armstrong (3-0) past Knoch (0-3) in five innings in a nonsection game. Isabella Atherton had two hits including a double and plated a trio of runs for the River Hawks. Carissa Tekely doubled for the Knights.

Freeport 13, Indiana 3 – Autumn Powell went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs to lead Freeport (2-1) past Indiana (0-2) in five innings in a nonsection game. Abby DeJidas doubled twice and plated a pair of runs for the Yellowjackets and Natalie King hit a solo homer. Jenna Selker and Madison Shanta doubled. Elizabeth Flanders singled and drove in two runs for Indiana.

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Jeannette 0 – Makenzee Kenney smacked a pair of homers, drove in four runs and was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts as Greensburg Central Catholic (3-2) blanked Jeannette (0-2) in three innings in a nonsection game. Grace Kindel tripled, homered and had two RBIs for the Centurions. Isabella Marquez, Emma Henry and Sara Blahovec doubled.

Greensburg Salem 14, Mt. Pleasant 13 – Carissa Caldwell had four hits and Gionnah Ruffner and Paige Storkel recorded three hits each to pace Greensburg Salem (1-1-1) in a high-scoring nonsection game with Mt. Pleasant (0-3). Emma Kauffman and Chelsea Stabile homered for the Golden Lions. Katie Hutter hit a pair of home runs for the Vikings and Sophia Smithnosky singled, doubled and tripled.

Montour 9, West Allegheny 5 – Angelica LaMarca smacked a grand slam as part of a six-run bottom of the sixth for Montour (2-0) in a nonsection win. Jana Hess had a solo home run for the Spartans. Savannah Benish and Eliana Vicari-Baker homered for West Allegheny (0-1).

Neshannock 21, Freedom 0 – Neshannock (1-0) scored 12 runs in the second inning en route to a three-inning triumph over Freedom (0-2) in Section 4-2A. Addy Frye hit a homer, drove in four runs and was the winning pitcher for the Lancers. Aleena Frengal also homered and drove in three runs.

Penn-Trafford 6, Bethel Park 2 – Hannah Allen and Cameron Ponko homered and Mia Smith pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts, propelling Penn-Trafford (4-0) past Bethel Park (0-2) in a nonsection game. Ponko had three RBIs and Kaitlyn Schlegel singled twice.

Peters Township 13, Ringgold 2 – Sami Bewick and Amber Wilkes singled three times and drove in two runs apiece to lead Peters Township (2-2) past Ringgold (0-2) in six innings in a nonsection game.

South Side 6, Central Valley 2 – Madi Fischer belted a three-run homer in the sixth inning and was the winning pitcher for South Side (2-0) in a nonsection victory. Laney Lewis doubled and drove in a run for the Rams. Abigaile Stewart singled, doubled and had a pair of RBIs for Central Valley (1-1).

Valley 10, St. Joseph 0 – Leah Taliani homered, singled and had three RBIs for Valley (1-0) in a nonsection win in five innings. Morgan Dunkel allowed two hits over five innings and was 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and a pair of RBIs. Julie Spinelli and Jamie Noonan singled for St. Joseph (1-2).

Baseball

Indiana 14, Armstrong 6 – Gavin Homer and Ben Ryan drove in three runs each for Indiana (2-0) in a nonsection win. Homer and Gavin Tortorella had three hits apiece. Ryan doubled and singled and Steven Budash tripled, doubled and had a pair of RBIs. Zach Wiles singled and doubled for Armstrong (1-3).

Keystone Oaks 9, Valley 2 – Aiden Schroeder went for 4 for 4 with a double and Nate Brestensky singled twice, tripled and had three RBIs for Keystone Oaks (1-0) in a nonsection triumph over Valley (0-1). Ben Aftanas and Wesley Schrock recorded two hits each for the Vikings.

New Brighton 13, Western Beaver 1 – Bobby Budacki finished 4 for 4 with a trio of RBIs to lead New Brighton (1-3) to a five-inning nonsection win. Brock Budacki, Aaron Elliott and Mitchell Goehring added a pair of hits and RBIs each. Tommy Webster hit a solo homer for Western Beaver (0-1).

Penn-Trafford 5, Penn Hills 0 – Evan DelSignore was the winning pitcher for Penn-Trafford, holding Penn Hills (2-4) to two hits in a nonsection victory. Peyton Bigler, Dylan Grabowski and Jason Sabol recorded two hits apiece for the Warriors (4-0). Grabowski doubled twice. Sabol and Bigler also doubled.

Peters Township 12, Allderdice 1 – Jack Kail, Sam Miller, Andrew Daube and Ryan Morrow doubled to push Peters Township (3-0) past Allderdice (0-1) in five innings in nonsection play. Kail, Morrow, Jack Lutte and Dante Piacquadio had a pair of RBIs each. Luis Marquez and Bryan McCann doubled for the Dragons.

Riverside 10, Ellwood City 0 – Ashton Schlosser went 3 for 3 with an RBI and Madden Boehm singled twice and drove in three runs for Riverside (3-0) in a six-inning nonsection win over Ellwood City (0-2).

Serra Catholic 13, East Allegheny 1 – Zach Black went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs in a six-inning nonsection win for Serra Catholic (4-0) over East Allegheny (1-1). Matt Bisceglia singled twice and drove in a pair of runs for the Eagles.

South Side 21, Summit Academy 0; South Side 29, Summit Academy 0 – Luke McCoy and Alex Arrigo threw no-hitters and Tristan Shuman had four doubles, a home run and seven RBIs as South Side (3-0, 2-0) swept a Section 2-2A doubleheader with Summit Academy (0-2, 0-2).

Trinity 11, Waynesburg 5 – Matthew Smith and Jeremy Sikora had three hits and plated two runs each and Trinity (1-0) earned a nonsection win over Waynesburg (0-3). Smith was the winning pitcher and Sikora doubled and tripled. Zach McClenathan singled, doubled and had 4 RBIs for the Hillers.

Upper St. Clair 1, Seton LaSalle 0 – Upper St. Clair (2-1) scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the third inning and edged Seton LaSalle (2-1) in nonsection action. Jack Shearer had two hits, including a double for the Panthers.