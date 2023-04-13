High school roundup for April 12, 2023: Bethel Park sweeps South Fayette

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area's Jacob Smith steals second base next to Hampton's Anthony Bucci during their game on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Hampton.

Coby Goelz had two hits and two RBIs to lead Bethel Park to a 5-3 victory over South Fayette on Wednesday, competing a two-game sweep in Section 2-5A.

John Chalus also drove in a run for Bethel Park (6-3, 4-0). Michael DiMartini doubled and drove in a run for South Fayette (7-3, 1-3).

Armstrong 16, Penn Hills 1 – Brayden Wright smacked a three-run home run, Caden Rupert doubled twice and drove in four runs and Mason Schrecengost had three RBIs as Armstrong (6-2, 4-2) dominated Penn Hills (0-6, 0-6) in Section 1-5A. Chyno Spearman had an RBI for Penn Hills.

Avella 13, Jefferson-Morgan 3 – Isaiah Bradick had four RBIs, Hayden Gatewood doubled and knocked in two runs and Brian Humensky had an RBI double as Avella (7-1, 5-1) beat Jefferson-Morgan (2-6, 1-5) in Section 1-A. Deakyn Dehoet doubled for the Rockets.

Avonworth 15, South Park 14 – Hunter Blackson went 3 for 5 with the walk-off run-scoring single in the seventh, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs to lead Avonworth (6-3, 4-0) in Section 2-3A. Mason Horwat had three hits, including a double, and Tyler Homol and Mason Metz each singled, doubled and drove in a run. Cooper Hochondoner went 4 for 5 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs for South Park (2-2, 2-2). JL Tusai doubled twice.

Belle Vernon 4, Uniontown 2 – Jake Gedekoh tripled and drove in a run and winning pitcher Parker Lind gave up one run and fanned seven in 5.2 innings to lead Belle Vernon (4-4, 2-2) in Section 2-4A. Jake Wessel and Adam LaCarte each drove in a run and Lucas Judy picked up the save for the Leopards. Austin Grego had two hits for Uniontown (3-3, 3-1).

Blackhawk 13, Hopewell 5 – Jarrod Malagise doubled, tripled, homered and drove in five runs and Steve Knallay homered and had two RBIs as Blackhawk (6-1, 4-0) defeated Hopewell (4-4, 2-2) in Section 1-4A. Landon Fox doubled and knocked in two runs for the Vikings.

Brentwood 13, Jeannette 10 – Talan Kammermeir went 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI while Zach Yankee doubled twice to lead Brentwood (1-5, 1-5) over Jeannette (1-6, 1-3) in Section 3-2A. Jayden Kennedy and Michael Mason each went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Jayhawks.

California 10, Fort Cherry 0 – Brody Todd doubled and drove in a run, Chase Cicchitto had two RBIs, and Addison Panepinto allowed two hits and struck out 10 in six innings for California (4-6, 4-2) in a Section 1-A win. Owen Norman doubled for Fort Cherry (2-6, 1-3).

Central Valley 8, Ambridge 2 – Nathan Angelo had two hits and winning pitcher Hunter Boring allowed five hits in six innings to lead Central Valley (3-4, 2-2) in Section 1-4A. Caison Holland had two hits for Ambridge (1-6, 0-4).

Charleroi 6, Bentworth 5 – Brock Henderson slugged a grand slam, Nico Rongaus doubled, and Kaden Woods got the win for Charleroi (6-2, 4-2) in a Section 1-2A win over Bentworth (5-4, 3-3).

Chartiers-Houston 7, Beth-Center 2 – Keegan Kosek allowed three hits and struck out eight in 5.2 innings and Jake Mele and Paul Williamson each drove in two runs to lead Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 3-1) past Beth-Center (3-7, 2-4) in Section 1-2A.

Chartiers Valley 5, Thomas Jefferson 4 – Brendan Cruz tripled and drove in three runs and Layne Lesko doubled and plated a run to lift Chartiers Valley (6-2, 4-0) past Thomas Jefferson (5-4, 2-2) in Section 3-4A. Alec Warden tripled and Lance Vickers had two RBIs for the Jaguars.

Cornell 8, Carlynton 3 – Christopher Jackson singled, tripled and struck out 12 on the mound to lead Cornell (5-1, 4-0) in Section 3-A. Walter Clarit singled and doubled and Cody Chetoka had two hits and two RBIs. Sean Hart singled, doubled and plated a pair for Carlynton (1-7, 1-5).

East Allegheny 13, Deer Lakes 0 – Michael Cahill threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 11 while Joe Connors doubled and drove in three runs as East Allegheny (6-1, 4-0) won a Section 3-3A affair against Deer Lakes (2-5, 1-5).

Eden Christian 9, Bishop Canevin 0 – Caleb Emswiler clubbed a two-run home run, Charlie Wolf drove in three runs, and winning pitcher Enzo Natale allowed one hit and struck out 12 in six innings as Eden Christian (5-2, 5-1) shut out Bishop Canevin (4-3, 4-2) in Section 3-A. Mason Glover had the lone hit for the Crusaders.

Ellwood City 2, Neshannock 1 – Jordan Keller and Chase Wilson each drove in a run while winning pitcher Carlo Nardone struck out six and allowed one run on four hits in seven innings for Ellwood City (2-6, 1-5) in a Section 1-3A win. Jake Rynd knocked in the only run for Neshannock (4-2, 2-2).

Fox Chapel 13, Gateway 3 – Troy Susnak went 4 for 4 with a double and five RBIs and Zach Johnston had a two-run triple to lead Fox Chapel (5-4, 5-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Nolan Boehm drove in two runs for Gateway (4-4, 1-3).

Freeport 12, Burrell 2 – Tyler Asti doubled twice and knocked in three runs and Zach Clark drove in two and had two doubles to lead Freeport (7-2, 5-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Dylan McKalip went 2 for 3 for Burrell (6-3, 4-2).

Greensburg Salem 10, Mt. Pleasant 5 – Owen Tutich and Matthew Scarpa each had a double and two RBIs and Grant Smith hit an RBI double to lead Greensburg Salem (8-1, 6-0) to a Section 4-3A victory. Connor Drzal hit an RBI double for Mt. Pleasant (2-4, 1-3).

Indiana 8, Knoch 1 – Gavin Homer had two RBIs and Ryan Okopal struck out 12 to lead Indiana (4-3, 3-1) to a Section 4-4A victory. Brady Wozniak tripled and Sean Morgan doubled in a run for Knoch (2-8, 1-3).

Keystone Oaks 15, Sto-Rox 0 – Jack Hrivnak doubled, homered and had three RBIs and Colby Snatchko brought in three runs on two doubles as Keystone Oaks (3-4, 3-1) shut out Sto-Rox (1-4, 0-4) in Section 2-3A. Chase Burks had a hit for the Vikings.

Kiski Area 12, Hampton 6 – Nate Witt doubled and knocked in two runs, Dom Dininno doubled and had an RBI, and Lebryn Smith picked up the win for Kiski Area (4-4, 2-2) in a Section 4-4A win. Matthew Erka and Brady Long each drove in a run for Hampton (3-5, 2-2).

Latrobe 6, Ringgold 0 – Anthony Massari tripled and had three RBIs, Tyler Fazekas doubled twice, and winning pitcher Logan Bradish struck out eight in seven innings for Latrobe (5-3, 3-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Gianni Cantini doubled for Ringgold (3-5, 2-2).

Laurel 2, OLSH 1 – Jacob McBride smacked a walk-off two-run single in the seventh to lift Laurel (3-4, 3-3) over OLSH (6-4, 5-1) in Section 2-2A. Luca Santini had a double for the Spartans. Brandon Brazell and Quinn Santelli each had two hits for the Chargers.

Leechburg 15, Summit Academy 3 — Braiden Turiak and Owen McDermott each hit two doubles, and Tyler Burke struck out four in a win for Leechburg (5-3, 4-2) against Summit Academy (0-5, 0-5) in Section 2-A. Tyler Burke and Eli Verner combined on a five-inning no-hitter.

Ligonier Valley 10, Apollo-Ridge 2 – Adam Moreland and Broderick Schreyer each doubled in a run and Haden Sierocky finished with two RBIs as Ligonier Valley (6-2, 5-1) defeated Apollo-Ridge (1-7, 0-6) in Section 3-2A. Logan Bianco hit a two-run double for the Vikings.

Montour 9, Beaver 2 – Maddox Tarquinio doubled and Brock Janeda hit an RBI double to lead Montour (9-0, 4-0) to a Section 1-4A win. Tyler Kisling doubled for Beaver (2-5, 0-4).

New Brighton 15, Freedom 5 – Bobby Budacki doubled and had two RBIs, Jaxson Zahn had four RBIs, and winning pitcher Mitchell Goehring doubled as New Brighton (4-4, 3-3) defeated Freedom (2-7, 0-6) in Section 2-2A. Isaac Barry doubled and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.

North Allegheny 3, Butler 2 – David Posey struck out 12 and didn’t allow a hit in five scoreless innings and Andrew Hart got the final four outs to earn the save for North Allegheny (5-1, 2-0) in Section 1-6A. Ian Zahorchak doubled and drove in a run and Anthony Varlotta had two hits for the Tigers. Mac Schnur drove in a run for Butler (4-5, 2-3).

North Catholic 8, Highlands 1 – Tommy Koroly and Ryan Shantz each had two hits and an RBI and Shamus Straub struck out eight in five innings to lead North Catholic (3-3, 3-1) to a Section 4-4A win. Nick McQuade had two hits for Highlands (2-6, 1-3).

North Hills 3, Mars 0 – Dylan Barnes homered, Tristan Weimann drove in two runs, and C.J. Leuch struck out nine in 6⅓ innings to lift North Hills (8-1, 4-0) past Mars (5-4, 2-2) in Section 3-5A. Jake Johnson had a hit for the Fightin’ Planets.

Peters Township 7, Trinity 5 – Steven Laurence hit a walk-off two-run homer to lift Peters Township (4-4, 2-2) to a Section 2-5A victory. Jack Lutte doubled twice for Peters. Cole Carl wnt 3 for 3 with two doubles for Trinity (3-2, 2-2).

Plum 3, Penn-Trafford 2 – Caden Norcutt doubled, tripled and knocked in a run and Frank Macioce drove in two runs as Plum (4-6, 2-2) edged Penn-Trafford (5-3, 3-3) in Section 1-5A. Ian Temple hit an RBI double for the Warriors.

Quaker Valley 15, Beaver Falls 3 – Jimmy Zugai doubled twice and knocked in two runs and Garrett Rader went 3 for 3 as Quaker Valley (5-2, 4-2) beat Beaver Falls (0-5, 0-5) in Section 1-3A. Carter Wooley had two hits for the Tigers.

Riverside 11, Shenango 0 – Hunter Garvin doubled and finished with four RBIs and winning pitcher Christian Lucarelli threw 4⅔ shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out 11 as Riverside (7-0, 6-0) blanked Shenango (1-4, 1-2) in Section 1-3A. Zach Herb had a hit for the Wildcats.

Rochester 9, St. Joseph 3 – Logan Lyons doubled and knocked in two runs and Adam Schurr went 2 for 2 as Rochester (4-1, 4-0) beat St. Joseph (1-4, 1-3) in Section 2-A. Noah Cooper and Elliott Szalla each hit a double for the Spartans.

Seneca Valley 2, Franklin Regional 0 – Creed Erdos doubled and drove in two runs, A.J. Capizzi doubled, and Zach Tkatch held the Panthers to three hits as Seneca Valley (8-0, 4-0) earned a shutout nonsection win. Chase Lemke went 2 for 3 for Franklin Regional (7-2, 3-2).

Serra Catholic 12, Riverview 0 – Tyler Sapida doubled, tripled and drove in three runs and Zach Karp had two hits and three RBIs to lead Serra Catholic (7-2, 3-1) to a Section 3-2A split. Isiah Petty and two relievers, Sapida and Owen Dumbrosky, combined on a five-inning, one-hit shutout. Enzo Lio had the hit for Riverview (6-2, 5-1).

Seton LaSalle 33, Northgate 0 – Nate Georgiana homered, doubled and collected eight RBIs, Brian Reed clubbed two home runs, doubled and drove in five runs, and Gio Lonero doubled, homered and had five RBIs as Seton LaSalle (4-2, 3-2) routed Northgate (2-5, 2-4) in Section 2-2A.

Sewickley Academy 16, Monessen 1 – Jordan Smith hit two doubles and a triple to bring in six runs and Adin Zorn doubled twice as Sewickley Academy (3-4, 3-1) defeated Monessen (1-7, 1-5) in Section 3-A. Jordan Hurst doubled for the Greyhounds.

Shaler 11, New Castle 0 – Colby Weber and Derek Leas combined on a one-hit shutout, Logan Bauer singled and doubled, and Miguel Hugas doubled and drove in three for Shaler (9-1, 4-0) in Section 3-5A. Weber struck out nine in six innings and Leas fanned two in the seventh. Dajuan Young had a hit for New Castle (0-6, 0-4).

South Allegheny 13, Steel Valley 7 – Dillon Pomocki, Josh Jankowski and Logan Helster drove in three runs each as South Allegheny (2-4, 1-3) beat Steel Valley (3-4, 3-1) in Section 2-3A. Nelson Horvwalt and Nolan Hurd each had two hits and three RBIs for the Ironmen.

South Side 27, Aliquippa 0 – Carter Wilson threw a three-inning no-hitter and had three hits and two RBIs to lead South Side (8-0, 6-0) past Aliquippa (1-4, 1-4) in Section 2-2A. Tristan Shuman homered and drove in three runs.

Southmoreland 6, Brownsville 1 – Winning pitcher Ty Keffer struck out 12 and drove in two runs and Cole Teets doubled and knocked in three runs to lead Southmoreland (1-7, 1-5) past Brownsville (2-6, 1-5) in Section 4-3A. Derrick Tarpley doubled for the Falcons.

Union 12, Western Beaver 1 – Brennen Porter went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs and Cam Taylor drove in three runs as Union (4-1, 4-0) defeated Western Beaver (0-6, 0-4) in Section 2-A. Xander LeFebvre tripled for the Golden Beavers.

Valley 8, Shady Side Academy 0 – Nikolas Heakins tripled and drove in three runs while Tyler Danko and Demetrius Green each knocked in two runs as Valley (5-5, 1-3) shut out Shady Side Academy (4-3, 3-3) in Section 3-3A. Jonah Sackrowitz and Josh Valinsky each had a hit for the Bulldogs.

Washington 20, Frazier 7 – Michael Shallcross tripled and homered and Ian Callan collected four RBIs as Washington (3-5, 1-3) rolled Frazier (3-5, 2-4) in Section 1-2A. Noah Bachinski tripled in a run and Brock Alekson hit a two-run double for the Commodores.

West Mifflin 12, McKeesport 3 – Corey Kuszaj hit three doubles and knocked in three runs and Aidan Munsie had two RBIs to lead West Mifflin (9-1, 4-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Tashuan Herriott doubled for McKeesport (2-5, 0-4).

Yough 14, Waynesburg 4 – Blake Ulander and James Shoman each tripled in a run as Nate Bell struck out four in a complete game as Yough (5-1, 4-0) defeated Waynesburg (2-5, 2-4) in Section 4-3A. Lincoln Pack homered for the Raiders.

Softball

Apollo-Ridge 17, Ellis School 1; Apollo-Ridge 19, Ellis School 0 — Apollo-Ridge (4-3, 3-1) swept a doubleheader from Ellis School (0-4, 0-4) in Section 2-2A. In the first game, Kirsten Ayres and Cassidy Ryan each doubled and drove in two runs and Jaden Mull went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. In the second game, April Earnest went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Camdyn Kowalczyk tripled.

Armstrong 26, Gateway 0 – Jessica Pugh doubled, homered and drove in five runs, Isabella Atherton knocked in four runs on two doubles, and Emma Paul doubled and had three RBIs as Armstrong (7-1, 3-0) shut out Gateway (1-6, 0-3) in Section 2-5A.

Avonworth 4, Deer Lakes 0 – Rylee Gray doubled and had three RBIs, Cassie Heinauer hit a home run, and Alivia Lantzy doubled and was the winning pitcher for Avonworth (9-0, 3-0) in a Section 1-3A matchup. Shayne Cerra hit a double for Deer Lakes (5-1, 2-1).

Bentworth 7, Burgettstown 6 – Sofia Gaussa hit two doubles, Jaclyn Tatar doubled, homered and had five RBIs, and Nora Lindley hit a home run to lead Bentworth (3-3, 3-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Layla Sherman hit a double for Burgettstown (6-3, 3-1).

Blackhawk 17, Ambridge 0 – Kylie Prisuta went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, Mia Yenges homered, and Jaiden Patterson tripled for Blackhawk (2-6, 2-2) in a Section 3-4A win over Ambridge (0-5, 0-4).

Canon-McMillan 5, Baldwin 4 – Morgan Doyle and Samantha Booher each hit two singles to lead Canon-McMillan (3-4, 2-3) to a Section 1-6A win. Avery Herrington doubled for Baldwin (0-10, 0-7).

Carlynton 20, Sewickley Academy 2 – Lily Barber singled and hit a three-run triple and Sarah Loney went 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Carlynton (3-3, 3-2) past Sewickley Academy (1-4, 1-3) in Section 1-A. Isabella Garcia and Abbey Tomaszewski both had two-run doubles and Danica DeCecco added a two-run single.

Carmichaels 12, Avella 0 – Kendall Ellsworth tripled and had four RBIs and Ashton Batis drove in two runs for Carmichaels (9-0, 5-0) in a Section 2-A win over Avella (1-7, 0-5).

Charleroi 17, Washington 2 – Leena Henderson hit a double and triple, Madalynn Lancy doubled, and winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi struck out 11 for Charleroi (7-1, 2-1) in a Section 3-2A matchup. Morgan Winters and Amari Oakley each hit a triple for Washington (0-5, 0-4).

Chartiers Valley 23, North Catholic 0 – Taylor Walsh and Lily Duffill each doubled and drove in three runs and Marta Gualazzi had three doubles and four RBIs for Chartiers Valley (8-1, 5-0) in a Section 3-4A. Samantha Foley had a hit for North Catholic (0-4, 0-4).

Elizabeth Forward 10, Albert Gallatin 0 – Winning pitcher Shelby Telegdy was 3 for 3 with a double, struck out eight and allowed two hits while Hannah Evans and Lauren Vay each hit a triple as Elizabeth Forward (7-0, 4-0) shut out Albert Gallatin (3-3, 2-3) in Section 2-4A.

Ellwood City 15, Beaver Falls 0 – Natale Gillin and Alexis Beck each went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs and Aliya Garroway tripled for Ellwood City (5-1, 2-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Beaver Falls (2-3, 1-2).

Fox Chapel 27, Oakland Catholic 4 – Hunter Taylor doubled and drove in four runs while Mia Dunleavy and Adina Rosen each doubled and knocked in three runs as Fox Chapel (4-3, 2-1) routed Oakland Catholic (0-3, 0-3) in Section 1-5A. Amelia Perry doubled and had an RBI for the Eagles.

Frazier 17, St. Joseph 0 – Jensyn Hartman went 2 for 2 with two home runs, Maria Felsher had two triples and five RBIs, and Grace Vaughn hit two doubles and a triple to lead Frazier (5-1, 4-0) to a Section 3-A win. Jamie Noonan doubled for St. Joseph (0-5, 0-4).

Freeport 3, Burrell 2 – Sydney Selker hit a walk-off RBI double in the seventh and was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 and only allowing two hits for Freeport (3-4, 1-2) in a Section 1-3A win. Bella Stewart hit a double for Burrell (4-3, 2-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Brentwood 2 – Grace Kindel homered, doubled and brought home three runs, Maddie Bova hit an RBI triple, and Emma Henry struck out 10 as Greensburg Central Catholic (6-0, 3-0) beat Brentwood (0-4, 0-3) in Section 2-2A. Mia March tripled and had two RBIs for the Spartans.

Hopewell 8, Central Valley 7 – Tallulah Showrank tripled and hit a walk-off RBI double and Ava Compton and Jordyn Glumac each hit a triple for Hopewell (5-1, 3-0) in a Section 2-3A win. Nadia Ehle hit a triple and had two RBIs for Central Valley (2-2, 1-1).

Jefferson-Morgan 14, Mapletown 13 – Payton Farabee had a single, two doubles and a home run to lead Jefferson-Morgan (4-3, 3-2) in a Section 2-A slugfest. Kayla Larkin and Ava Wood also had four hits for the Rockets. Karlee Crockard singled and doubled twice. Alexis Perry homered, Krista Wilson had four hits, Makeena Lotspeich singled, doubled and tripled, and Devan Clark singled and doubled twice for Mapletown (2-5, 1-3).

Knoch 9, Highlands 4 – Winning pitcher Marlee Fraser struck out eight and drove in two runs while Madi Gardner had two RBIs as Knoch (3-5, 3-0) beat Highlands (2-5, 2-1) in Section 1-4A. Carrah Scardina went 3 for 4 and collected three RBIs for the Golden Rams.

Latrobe 8, Franklin Regional 3 – Hayden Kraynick doubled, hit two home runs and drove in five runs while Piper Zufall clubbed a two-run homer to lead Latrobe (7-1, 2-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Alexa Patberg drove in two runs for Franklin Regional (4-3, 2-1).

Laurel Highlands 10, Ringgold 6 – Julie Cooper went 4 for 4 with two home runs and was the winning pitcher, striking out nine for Laurel Highlands (2-4, 2-3) in a Section 2-4A matchup against Ringgold (1-6, 0-4). Cadence Harding and Cassidy Kunkel each hit a triple for the Rams.

Leechburg 7, Jeannette 2 – Anna Cibik hit two doubles and had two RBIs for Leechburg (3-5, 3-1) in a Section 3-A win. Franke Crosby hit a double for Jeannette (4-1, 3-1).

Ligonier Valley 11, South Allegheny 5 – Ruby Wallace homered and knocked in two runs, Payton LaVale doubled and drove in three runs, and winning pitcher Cheyenne Piper struck out eight as Ligonier Valley (4-1, 2-1) beat South Allegheny (4-5, 1-2) in Section 3-3A. Gina Connors had two RBIs for the Gladiators.

Mars 9, New Castle 3 – Annalyn Issacs tripled and Laura Craska and Lindsey Gourash each doubled for Mars (4-3, 2-1) in a Section 3-5A win. Olivia Hood and Keara Mangieri each hit a home run for New Castle (2-6, 0-3).

McGuffey 8, Brownsville 4 – Julia Barr went 3 for 3 with a double and Kaylee Ward drove in three runs to lead McGuffey (5-2, 2-,) past Brownsville (1-6, 0-3) in a Section 4-3A win. Alexa Pellick doubled and drove in two runs for the Falcons.

Mohawk 12, Quaker Valley 1 – Mylie Pistorius went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, Gigi Cowher hit a double and triple, and Ava Nulph tripled for Mohawk (4-3, 1-2) in a Section 2-3A win over Quaker Valley (2-2, 0-2).

Monessen 15, Springdale 0 – Joey Hurst threw a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and homered twice to lead Monessen (4-3, 3-2) past Springdale (0-4, 0-4) in Section 3-A. Kendra Jones homered twice and Lillie Mackey also had a home run for Monessen.

Montour 14, Hampton 6 – Avrie Polo went 4 for 5 with a triple, home run and five RBIs, and Delaney Barto tripled and drove in three runs to lead Montour (6-0, 4-0) past Hampton (6-2, 3-2) in a Section 3-4A win. Addy Maguire hit a triple and home run for the Talbots.

Mt. Lebanon 15, Pine-Richland 13 – Olivia Buckiso went 4 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs and Kate Borza and Deirdre Flaherty each hit a home run to lead Mt. Lebanon (2-4, 2-3) to a Section 1-6A. Mackenzie Gillis hit two home runs for Pine-Richland (2-7, 2-4).

Mt. Pleasant 10, Derry 0 – Ella Alekson hit a two-run double and winning pitcher Sophia Smithnosky threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 10 as Mt. Pleasant (6-4, 2-1) beat Derry (1-5, 0-3) in Section 3-3A. Sophia Doherty had a hit for the Trojans.

Neshannock 15, Shenango 0 – Gabby Quinn hit two doubles and had four RBIs, Addy Frye doubled, and Ali Giordano drove in three runs for Neshannock (6-0, 4-0) in a Section 1-2A win over Shenango (2-3, 2-2).

North Hills 15, Penn Hills 0 – Alexa Edmonds doubled and drove in two runs and Addyson Wrigley finished with three RBIs as North Hills (7-1, 2-1) blanked Penn Hills (4-2, 1-2) in Section 1-5A.

Norwin 10, North Allegheny 7 – Josey Michalski had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs to lead Norwin to a comeback win over North Allegheny. Emma Novotnak doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Knights (7-2, 5-1), who trailed 7-0 after four innings before piling up 10 runs in the final three frames. Caitlin Logan hit a grand slam and Meghan McDonough had three hits, including a double, for North Allegheny (8-3, 5-2).

OLSH 14, Fort Cherry 3 – Morgan O’Brien drove in three runs on two hits and Grace Digiacomo and Justena Giles each hit a double to lead OLSH (6-1, 4-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Adryonna Herbst doubled for Fort Cherry (3-3, 2-3).

Penn-Trafford 10, Kiski Area 8 – Cameron Ponko hit a double and home run and Kylie Anthony went 3 for 4 to lead Penn-Trafford (2-6, 1-2) past Kiski Area (4-2, 1-2) in Section 2-5A.

Peters Township 18, Bethel Park 15 – Sami Bewick went 4 for 5 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs and Elena Tylka homered for Peters Township (3-5, 1-2) in a Section 4-5A win. Lupe McElvenny hit a grand slam for Bethel Park (1-6, 0-3).

Riverside 11, New Brighton 1 – Sam Rosenberger drove in four runs on three hits and Danny Rosenberger hit two singles for Riverside (5-1, 4-1) in a Section 1-2A win over New Brighton (2-4, 2-3).

Serra Catholic 19, Steel Valley 4 – Lida Wos hit two home runs and drove in four runs and Victoria Tom doubled and also plated four as Serra Catholic (6-2, 3-0) routed Steel Valley (1-5, 1-2) in Section 2-2A. Kendall McConnell went 2 for 4 for Steel Valley.

Seton LaSalle 6, Keystone Oaks 4 – Mallory Daly hit two doubles and Paige Kuisis hit a two-run double to lead Seton LaSalle (2-5, 2-1) past Keystone Oaks (0-5, 0-3) in a Section 4-3A win. Addison Schmid and Lauren Foti each doubled for the Golden Eagles.

Shaler 10, Plum 6 – Chrissy Sciullo and Alyssa Scaffold drove in three runs apiece and winning pitcher Bethany Rodman went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Shaler (8-0, 3-0) in a Section 1-5A win. Danielle Pici hit a home run and knocked in three runs for Plum (4-3, 1-2).

South Fayette 10, Moon 4 – Charlotte Dziki, Liv Bonacci and Rylee Rohbeck each hit a triple and Julia Munkittrick finished with three RBIs as South Fayette (5-4, 2-1) beat Moon (1-5, 0-3) in Section 3-5A. Sydney Ray doubled for the Tigers.

South Side 17, Rochester 0 – Alison DeLong hit a double and triple and Halina Matijevich and Sophia Adams drove in three runs apiece for South Side (4-1, 4-0) in a Section 1-A win over Rochester (0-4, 0-4).

Southmoreland 15, Yough 10 – Riley Puckey homered twice and drove in four runs and Amarah McCutcheon hit two home runs and collected five RBIs to lead Southmoreland (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Madison Horvat doubled and brought home two runs for Yough (3-2, 1-2).

Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 0 – Liv Stock doubled and had an RBI while Kendall Pielin struck out 11 to lead Thomas Jefferson (8-1, 3-0) over Connellsville (1-5, 1-2) in Section 4-5A. Tagan Basinger went 3 for 3 for the Falcons.

Trinity 2, Upper St. Clair 0 – Taylor Dunn threw a three-hit shutout and Madison Argo singled and scored as Trinity (7-1, 3-0) defeated Upper St. Clair (3-3, 1-2) in Section 4-5A.

Union 16, Cornell 0; Union 17, Cornell 0 – Union (7-1, 5-0) swept a Section 1-A doubleheader from Cornell (0-7, 0-6). In the first game, Chloe Confer hit a grand slam, Maddie Mangelli hit a solo homer, and Mallory Gorgacz struck out seven in a three-inning perfect game. In the second game, Addie Nogay went 3 for 3 with a homer, Gorgasz homered and drove in three, and Piper Jendrysik threw a three-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts.

Uniontown 5, Greensburg Salem 2 — Emmaleigh Noah hit two triples and drove in a run and Kaylee Mutnansky knocked in two runs as Uniontown (3-4, 3-1) beat Greensburg Salem (4-5, 1-3) in 2-4A. Gionnah Ruffner hit a solo home run, and Kaidence Thomas struck out 10 for the Lions.

Valley 9, Shady Side Academy 3 – Morgan Dunkel allowed three unearned runs and struck out seven to lead Valley (4-4, 1-2) to a Section 1-3A win. Lexi Hoge doubled for Shady Side Academy (1-4, 0-3).

Waynesburg 7, South Park 1 – Kayleigh Varner and Kendall Lemley hit a double and home run apiece and Hannah Wood doubled to lead Waynesburg (6-2, 3-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Sydney Sekely went 3 for 3 for South Park (4-2, 2-1).

West Mifflin 20, Woodland Hills 0 – Aurora Russo hit a home run and had six RBIs and Aubrey Jakulski doubled and tripled for West Mifflin (5-3, 1-2) in a Section 1-4A win over Woodland Hills (0-6, 0-3).

Girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel 17, Freeport 2 – Lindsay Scheffler had two goals and four assists and Ava Orie, Sydney Schutzman and Mira Busch also scored twice to lead Fox Chapel to a Section 2-3A win.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 1 – Owen Ostrowski had 16 kills and Luke Bockius added 10 kills to lead Canon-McMillan (8-0, 4-0) in Section 1-3A. Xander Krut had 11 digs and Justin Peters recorded 19 assists.