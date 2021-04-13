High school roundup for April 13, 2021: Penn-Trafford outlasts Gateway in 12 innings

By:

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 | 11:59 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Peyton Bigler is late with the tag as Gateway’s Joe Schulte steals third base in the third inning on Tuesday.

Peyton Bigler drew a walkoff bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 12th inning to give Penn-Trafford a 3-2 Section 1-5A baseball victory over Gateway on Tuesday.

Nolan Marasti pitched eight innings of scoreless relief for Penn-Trafford (2-3, 1-2). Angelo Ross had three hits for Gateway (3-2, 2-1).

Apollo Ridge 10, Northgate 3 — Brandon Butler went 2 for 4, tripled and drove in two runs as the Vikings (3-0, 2-0) earned a Section 3-2A victory over Northgate (3-4, 0-3). Jake Fello earned the win on the mound, throwing four innings of two-hit ball.

Avonworth 8, Steel Valley 2 – Noah Osborn homered and drove in three runs and Nathan Scrabis and Jonah Summers doubled for Avonworth (5-3, 3-1) in a Section 2-3A win. Michael Twigg doubled for Steel Valley (0-6, 0-4).

Belle Vernon 4, Ringgold 1; Belle Vernon 6, Ringgold 1 – Xander Zilka homered and winning pitcher Matthew Bamford fanned 10 as Belle Vernon (4-0, 4-0) swept a Section 3-4A doubleheader. Andrew Kostelnik threw six scoreless innings for Belle Vernon in the opener. Eli Callaway had three hits for Ringgold (3-4, 0-3) in Game 1.

Beth-Center 8, Frazier 0 – Cameron Palmer threw a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and had three hits at the plate to lead Beth-Center (3-3, 3-0) past Frazier (3-2, 2-1) in Section 1-2A.

Blackhawk 13, Ambridge 1 – Anthony Malagiese had three hits including a home run to power Blackhawk (7-0, 3-0) past Ambridge (2-4, 1-3) in Section 2-4A. Alex Tomsic singled, doubled and tripled and Ryan McClymonds had three hits and two RBIs.

Burgettstown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – John Baronick threw five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven, and Brodie Kuzior added two innings of hitless relief to carry Burgettstown (3-2) past Jefferson-Morgan (4-3) in a nonsection game.

Central Catholic 7, Butler 4 – Will Ray hit a grand slam during a six-run third inning to lead Central Catholic (6-2, 2-1) in Section 1-6A. Colin Patterson and Cooper Baxter tripled for Butler (3-3, 2-1).

Chartiers-Houston 21, Clairton 2 – Jimmy Sadler went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs and Nico Filosi doubled to help Chartiers-Houston (5-1, 4-1) to a Section 4-2A win. Isaiah Berry tripled for Clairton (0-7, 0-5).

Chartiers Valley 2, North Hills 0 – Drew Evans threw a four-hit shutout, fanning eight, to lead Chartiers Valley (3-4, 1-2) past North Hills (2-4, 0-3) in Section 3-5A. Will Kinchington tripled for the Colts.

Connellsville 12, Trinity 2; Connellsville 8, Trinity 2 – Winning pitcher Gage Gillott had two doubles to lead Connellsville (4-4, 4-0) to a doubleheader sweep in Section 4-5A. Forrest Havanis doubled for Trinity (1-6, 0-4). In the opener, Brant Bonadio went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and Mason May went 2 for 3 with a double for Connellsville. Brandon Robaugh had a double and an RBI for Trinity.

Deer Lakes 13, Ligonier Valley 2 — Justin Brannagan drove in four runs, Ryan Cochran two, and Jacob Danka hit a double and a triple in a Section 3-3A victory for the Lancers (5-1, 3-0) over the Rams (3-2, 2-1). Brannagan also threw five innings, only allowed one earned run and struck out seven.

Ellwood City 8, Freedom 4 – Sam DiCaprio and Ashton Wilson tripled and James Meehan and R.J. Murray doubled to lead the offensive attack for Ellwood City (3-5, 3-0) in Section 1-3A. Cole Beck and Ethan Wolfe doubled for Freedom (1-6, 1-2).

Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 2 – Logan Cherepko had a two-run single and Nico Mrvos a walkoff sacrifice fly as Elizabeth Forward (2-1, 2-1) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the 10th in a Section 3-4A win. Andrew Maher and Christian Thomas had RBI singles in the top of the 10th for Uniontown (3-3, 2-3).

Fox Chapel 3, Penn Hills 1 — Jacob Patterson pitched 6⅔ innings, allowing one run on three hits, and had seven strikeouts to earn the Section 2-5A win for Fox Chapel (4-3, 3-1) over Penn Hills (1-6, 1-3). Luke Hudic came on to get the final out and earn a save. Thomas Koch, Rooney McManus and Jacob Donavan had two hits apiece for the Foxes.

Hampton 8, Armstrong 7 — Cameron MArshalwitz, Ethan Apalinski and Eric Weeks had two hits each as Hampton (4-3, 4-1) defeated Armstrong (2-6, 0-5) in nine innings in Section 2-5A.

Hempfield 5, Baldwin 2 – Winning pitcher Phil Fox struck out 14 in 6.2 innings and Jayson Jacob homered to lead Hempfield (3-4, 2-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Jonathan Rauch homered for Baldwin (3-4, 1-2).

Highlands 5, Indiana 2 — Tanner Nulph got the win on the mound for Highlands (3-3, 2-1), throwing five-plus innings, allowing just four hits, and striking out five in Section 1-4A. Jimmy Kunst earned the save. Ethan Hewitt and Luke Beer both doubled for the Golden Rams and Beer went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly RBI in the fourth inning. DJ Loveland also drove in a run with an RBI single. Hunter Martin picked up the loss on the mound for Indiana (5-1-1, 3-1). He allowed just one earned run.

Keystone Oaks 6, South Allegheny 3 – Dan O’Brien doubled and homered and Aiden Schroeder doubled and drove in two runs to lead Keystone Oaks (3-1, 3-0) in Section 2-3A. Damon Campano had three hits for South Allegheny (3-4, 0-1).

Knoch 6, Burrell 0 — Gavin Phillips threw a complete game three-hitter as the Knights (4-2, 2-2) knocked off the Bucs (1-6, 0-4) for the second straight night. Phillips, Eli Sutton and Blaze Voltz all tallied extra base hits in the victory. Phil Walsh took the loss on the mound for Burrell but struck out seven while only allowing four earned runs.

Leechburg 10, Springdale 0 – Winning pitcher Owen McDermott struck out 12 in five innings and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Leechburg (1-2, 1-0) in Section 3-A. Matt Curfman doubled and drove in four. Dmitri Fritch doubled for Springdale (0-3, 0-1).

McGuffey 9, Yough 1 – Winning pitcher Jake Orr threw a three-hitter, striking out 14, and went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs for McGuffey (4-1, 3-0) in Section 4-3A. Vinny Martin singled, tripled and drove in a run for Yough (1-4, 1-2).

Montour 3, New Castle 0 – Dylan Mathiesen threw a complete-game no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one, for Montour (6-2, 4-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Matt Luchovick’s two-run homer in the first inning was all the run support he needed. Rocco Bernadina fanned 14 for New Castle (4-4, 2-1).

Neshannock 5, Beaver 4 – J.R. Quahliero had a two-run single to key a three-run sixth inning for Neshannock (6-2) in a nonsection win. Colten Schaffer singled and doubled. Garrett Pander had two hits for Beaver (0-5).

New Brighton 3, Mohawk 2 – Gabe Haddox hit the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh to carry New Brighton (2-5, 1-2) in Section 1-3A. Winning pitcher Bobby Budacki struck out six in 6.2 innings. Losing pitcher Cooper Vance fanned 13 for Mohawk (3-4, 1-2).

North Allegheny 11, Allderdice 1 – Cole Young doubled and drove in two runs to back winning pitcher Kyle Demi as North Allegheny (6-1, 3-1) won in Section 1-6A. Garrett Grodin doubled for Allderdice (0-5, 0-4).

North Catholic 8, Freeport 3 — Nathan Higgins struck out 11 and only allowed three hits as the Trojans (4-3, 3-0) earned a Section 1-4A victory over the Yellowjackets (1-6, 0-3). The Yellowjackets scored two runs in the first and one in the seventh and Jackson Smetak doubled.

Norwin 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Jacob Bazala threw a complete-game two-hitter, striking out seven, to lead Norwin (5-1, 2-1) in Section 2-6A. Eric Chorba and Jake Kendro drove in runs. Tyler Smith doubled for Mt. Lebanon (3-3, 1-2).

Peters Township 13, Thomas Jefferson 7 – Wes Parker and Drew Ripepi homered to lead Peters Township (3-4, 1-2) to a Section 4-5A win. Mac Ciocco doubled three times and Jack Natali went 3 for 3 with a triple. Marco Gambino doubled and drove in two for Thomas Jefferson (1-5, 1-2).

Plum 6, Mars 5 — Caden Norcutt hit a walkoff double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to secure a two-game sweep for Plum (4-1, 4-0) over Mars (4-3, 3-3) in Section 2-5A. Brady Dojonovic had a home run and three RBIs for the Mustangs. Alex Heavner doubled and drove in two runs for the Fightin’ Planets.

Quaker Valley 1, Central Valley 0 – Jack Gardinier threw a five-hit shutout and Daniel Bartels delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth inning to lead Quaker Valley (2-3, 1-2) in Section 2-4A. Zachary Giesler and Bryce Hulmer had two hits apiece for Central Valley (2-5, 1-3).

Riverside 19, Aliquippa 0 – Sam Barber had three hits and four RBIs and Madden Boehm homered to lead Riverside (3-3, 2-1) past Aliquippa (0-7, 0-5) in Section 2-2A. Mitchell Gavin had three hits and three RBIs and Evan Burry singled, doubled and tripled.

Riverview 7, Eden Christian 6, Eden Christian 12, Riverview 1 – The Raiders and Warriors split a double-header. Riverview (4-2, 3-1) captured Game 1 when Dan Roupas tallied the game-winning hit. Eden Christian (5-1, 1-1) Won Game 2 as Logan McNelis threw a six-inning no-hitter and struck out seven.

Seneca Valley 9, Pine-Richland 1 – Gavin Zoelle doubled twice and scored two runs to lead a 13-hit attack for Seneca Valley (4-2, 2-1) in a Section 1-6A win over Pine-Richland (3-3, 1-2).

Serra Catholic 12, Shady Side Academy 3 – Dom DeMoss went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to back winning pitcher Zack Carp for Serra Catholic (8-0, 3-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Shady Side Academy (3-2, 2-1).

Seton LaSalle 11, Fort Cherry 1 – Brian Vogel Jr. homered and Cam Colwell and Mike Locastro had two doubles each as Seton LaSalle (6-0, 3-0) routed Fort Cherry (5-1, 4-1) in an early season matchup of top teams in Section 4-2A.

Sewickley Academy 14, St. Joseph 6 — Adin Zorn drove in seven runs, hit a grand slam and added three doubles for the Panthers (2-1, 1-0) in a Section 3-1A win over the Spartans (0-3, 0-3).

Shaler 9, Moon 1 – Winning pitcher Alec Englemore struck out nine and tripled to lead Shaler (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Miguel Hugas homered and doubled twice for the Titans. Luc Sacco doubled for Moon (3-4, 0-3).

Southmoreland 11, Brownsville 7 – Anthony Govern and Mason Basinger each went 2 for 4 with a double and handled pitching duties to carry Southmoreland (3-1, 3-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Nicholas Keeney went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Brownsville (2-3, 1-2).

Union 5, Rochester 2 – Winning pitcher Jake Vitale struck out 16 and also doubled and drove in two runs to lead Union (4-3, 3-0) past Rochester (3-1, 2-1) in Section 1-A. Mike Gunn went 3 for 3 with a double.

Upper St. Clair 5, Canon-McMillan 0 – Brandon Liokateas threw a five-hit shutout and Ty Lagoni doubled and drove in two to lift Upper St. Clair (5-2, 2-2) past Canon-McMillan (3-5, 2-2) in Section 2-6A.

Valley 3, East Allegheny 0 — John Luke Bailey pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to propel Valley (6-2, 3-0) past East Allegheny (1-5, 0-3) in a Section 3-3A game. Shane Demharter and Cayden Quinn doubled for the Vikings and Isaac Kelly singled twice and drove in a run.

West Greene 14, Bishop Canevin 1 – Brayden Mooney and Kaden Shields had three hits apiece and Hunter Hamilton doubled twice for West Greene (4-1, 3-1) in Section 2-A. Justin Gyms doubled for Bishop Canevin (1-4, 1-3).

West Mifflin 4, Greensburg Salem 1 – Zane Griffaton singled, tripled and drove in a run and Bery Kovalsky went 2 for 3 with a double to lead West Mifflin (3-3, 2-1) in Section 3-4A. Hayden Teska had two hits for Greensburg Salem (1-4, 1-4).

Softball

Belle Vernon 6, Frazier 3 – Gracie Sokol doubled, homered and drove in three and Vanessa Porter went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead Belle Vernon (4-3) in a nonsection game. Jensyn Hartman homered for Frazier (4-3).

Brownsville 12, Brentwood 3 – Clair Zelner, Kami Franks and winning pitcher Kendra Franks had three hits apiece to lead Brownsville (4-3) to a nonsection win over Brentwood (1-4).

Burrell 6, Greensburg Salem 0 — Katie Armstrong threw a complete-game shutout and allowed just three hits as the Bucs (3-2, 2-0) earned a Section 1-4A victory over the Golden Lions (0-6, 0-2). Gabby Britton also went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs.

Charleroi 8, Monessen 0 – Riley Jones tripled twice and Kylie Quigley had a double and a triple as Charleroi (3-5) topped Monessen (0-4) in a nonsection game.

Derry 14, Valley 4 — Maddie Berger threw six innings of six-hit ball and struck out eight while allowing four runs as the Trojans (1-2, 1-1) earned a Section 1-3A victory over the Vikings (1-3, 1-1). Morgan Dunkle struck out five for Valley.

Ellwood City 11, Quaker Valley 1 – Aliya Garroway homered, doubled and drove in four runs and Marie Ionilli went 2 for 2 with two doubles to carry Ellwood City (5-1, 1-1) in Section 2-3A. Juliette Vybiral had two hits for Quaker Valley (1-5, 0-2).

Franklin Regional 22, Penn Hills 0 – Winning pitcher Carli Ramachandran threw a five-inning one-hitter and had four hits and Madison Nguyen went 4 for 4 with two doubles a triple and six RBIs as Franklin Regional (2-2, 2-1) defeated Penn Hills (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-5A.

Hempfield 13, Butler 1 – Callie Sowers returned from a broken thumb to pitch 5.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and fanning seven, and homer in a Section 2-6A win for Hempfield (4-2, 1-1). Emma Hoffner went 3 for 3 with a double and home run and Sydney Waryanko also homered. Makenna Negley and Lauren Hesidenz had two hits each for Butler (1-4, 0-2).

Highlands 13, Knoch 9 – Jayce Haidze and Kylie Zourelias drove in four runs apiece for the Golden Rams (4-2-1, 1-1) as they earned their first Section 1-4A victory of the season over the Knights (2-3, 1-1). Haidze struck out eight. Olvia Vissari went 2 for 4 with a double and triple for Knoch.

New Castle 11, Hopewell 1 – Raequelle Young doubled and drove in three runs and winning pitcher Rachel Zona fanned 10 to lead New Castle (1-5, 1-3) to a Section 3-4A win. Sara Graziani doubled for Hopewell (2-4, 0-3).

North Catholic 18, East Allegheny 0 – Anna Zahorchak homered and drove in six and Abbie Sutton homered and threw a three-inning no-hitter as North Catholic (3-2, 2-0) defeated East Allegheny (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-3A. Liana Morreale, Sophie Wiesner and Meghan Dufala also homered for North Catholic.

Norwin 9, North Allegheny 2 – Madie Kessler and Sydney Lokay homered and winning pitcher Angelina Pepe contributed a double to lead Norwin (5-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Kendall Trunzo tripled for North Allegheny (3-5, 1-1).

Penn-Trafford 12, Gateway 1 – Brooke Cleland homered twice, Hannah Allen homered and doubled, and Allie Prady doubled twice for Penn-Trafford (3-3, 2-0) in Section 2-5A. Emma Kennedy had two hits for Gateway (0-3, 0-2).

Pine-Richland 3, Seneca Valley 2 – Leah Hartzberg hit a walkoff two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving Pine-Richland (3-2, 2-0) a Section 2-6A win. For Seneca Valley (4-2, 0-2), Mackenzie Baker hit a game-tying RBI double in the top of the seventh and Lina Chardella had an RBI single in the top of the 10th.

South Park 10, Beaver Falls 4 – Jordyn Brinker had three hits and three RBIs and winning pitcher Kristen Mesick fanned 13 for South Park (2-3, 1-0) in Section 2-3A. Lainie Schultz had three hits including a triple and Alysa Hoellein drove in three runs. Malia Baney and Cali Legzdin tripled for Beaver Falls (2-2, 1-1).

Union 15, Rochester 0 – Skylar Fisher went 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI to lead Union (4-3, 3-1) past Rochester (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-A. Allie Ross went 2 for 2 and Emily Sidall went 1 for 1 with two RBIs.

West Mifflin 17, Uniontown 1 – Lauren Yuhas homered twice and drove in six and Emily Buchleitner went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for West Mifflin (5-0, 2-0) in Section 2-4A. Sequoia Dunlap homered for Uniontown (1-3, 1-2).

Yough 16, Ringgold 0 – McKenzie Pritts went 3 for 4 and Alli Augustine had two hits and two RBIs for Yough (5-1, 2-1) in a three-inning win in Section 2-4A. Peyton Laflash had two hits for Ringgold (0-5, 0-3).

Tennis

Class AAA – South Fayette’s Jacob Patterson and Shady Side Academy’s Colin Gramley will meet in the championship match at the WPIAL boys singles championships at 2 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny.

Class AA – Nicolas Scheller of North Catholic prevented a matchup of twin brothers in the WPIAL boys singles finals when he defeated Quaker Valley’s Will Sirianni in Tuesday’s semifinals. Mike Sirianni defeated Thomas Jefferson’s Drew Dimidjian in the other semi. The top two finishers advance to states.