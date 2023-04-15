High school roundup for April 14, 2023: West Allegheny hands 1st loss to Montour

By:

Friday, April 14, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Ben Kern doubled and drove in four runs as West Allegheny defeated Montour, 9-4, in nonsection baseball Friday, handing the Spartans their first loss of the season.

Derek Curry drove in two runs and Brady Miller singled and doubled for West Allegheny (5-4). Jake Robinson went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Montour (9-1).

Belle Vernon 4, Elizabeth Forward 3 – Jaxson Bozek hit the game-winning two-run single in the sixth to lift Belle Vernon (5-4) over Elizabeth Forward (3-5) in nonsection play. Adam LeCarte and Jake Gedekoh both doubled for the Leopards. Hunter DeRoss was 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Warriors.

Bentworth 6, Jefferson-Morgan 3 – Landon Urcho was 2 for 3 as Bentworth (6-4) scored all of its runs in the second inning in its nonsection win against Jefferson-Morgan (2-7). Dayten Marion and John Woodward each went 2 for 3 for Jefferson-Morgan.

Butler 5, North Allegheny 2 – Lance Slater singled in two runs and Madden Clement doubled and drove in a run as Butler (5-5, 3-3) defeated North Allegheny (5-2, 2-1) in Section 1-6A. Spencer Barnett and August Maslo each doubled for the Tigers.

California 12, Frazier 11 – Aidan Lowden hit two triples and knocked in three runs and Brody Todd doubled to lead California (5-6) to a nonsection win. Aiden Hardy and Dailan McManus each hit a double and drove in four runs for Frazier (3-6).

Carmichaels 6, Charleroi 2 – Jake Fordyce hit a three-run home run and Dominic Colarusso doubled and drove in two runs as Carmichaels (8-0) beat Charleroi (6-3) in nonsection play. Jake Beveridge went 2 for 3 for the Cougars.

Eden Christian 12, Northgate 2 – In nonsection play, Caleb Emswiler went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI as Eden Christian (6-2) beat Northgate (2-6) in five innings. Brian Feldman added three hits and three RBIs.

Fort Cherry 2, Cornell 0 – Owen Norman hit a two-run double and winning pitcher Matt Sieg allowed one hit and struck out eight in 4⅓ innings as Fort Cherry (3-6) blanked Cornell (5-2) in nonsection play. Walter Clarit had the only hit for the Raiders.

Greensburg Salem 14, Connellsville 7 – Grant Smith went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and Owen Tutich doubled and tripled as Greensburg Salem (9-1) doubled up Connellsville (4-5) in nonsection play. Jonathan Kelly and Jake Lee each doubled and drove in a pair for the Falcons.

Indiana 2, Laurel Highlands 0 – Gavin Homer went 2 for 3 with a double and Garrison Dougherty picked up the win as Indiana (4-3) shut out Laurel Highlands (2-5) in nonsection play. Noah Lion was 2 for 2 for Laurel Highlands.

Jeannette 17, Springdale 1 – Michael Mason doubled, tripled and drove in four runs and Jayden Kennedy doubled and knocked in three runs as Jeannette (2-6) defeated Springdale (2-3) in nonsection play. John Hughes tripled in a run for the Dynamos.

Kiski Area 8, Freeport 3 – Lebryn Smith doubled, homered and knocked in three runs and Nate Witt had two RBIs as Kiski (5-4) won a nonsection affair. Michael Hanz doubled and hit a solo home run for Freeport (7-3).

Leechburg 11, Burrell 5 – Winning pitcher Owen McDermott doubled and tripled to bring in three runs and Tyler Burke doubled and drove in two runs to lead Leechburg (6-4) to a nonsection win. Logan Kline tripled for Burrell (6-4).

Ligonier Valley 9, Derry 6 – Adam Moreland threw five scoreless innings and Haden Sireocky went 3 for 4 with a double to lead Ligonier Valley (7-2) to a nonsection win. Duncan Foust doubled and drove in three and Leo Balaza had two hits and two RBIs. Antonio Hauser tripled and drove in two runs for Derry (1-5).

Moon 12, Beaver 2 – In a five-inning nonsection game, winning pitcher Nate Barr homered and drove in two runs to lead Moon (4-4) to victory over Beaver (2-6).

Penn Hills 12, Woodland Hills 2 – James Duncan, Kenny Boyle and Chyno Spearman all collected two hits as Penn Hills (1-6) defeated Woodland Hills (0-6) in a five-inning nonsection game.

Penn-Trafford 5, Yough 4 – Brody Hoffman’s walk-off single scored Dylan Grabowski as Penn-Trafford (6-3-1) beat Yough (5-2) in nonsection play. Hoffman also homered in the win.

Riverside 10, Hopewell 6 – Evan Burry hit a two-run double and winning pitcher Hunter Garvin doubled and drove in a run as Riverside (8-0) beat Hopewell (4-5) in nonsection play. Landon Fox doubled and brought in a run for the Vikings.

Seneca Valley 10, Gateway 2 – A.J. Capizzi doubled and brought home three runs and Creed Erdos tripled and drove in two runs as Seneca Valley (9-0) knocked off Gateway (4-5) in nonsection play. Ahmad Harris homered for the Gators.

South Allegheny 13, Sewickley Academy 6 – Adam Jackowski doubled and finished with three RBIs while Josh Jackowski pitched South Allegheny (3-4) to a nonsection win. Will Straka doubled and knocked in two runs for Sewickley Academy (3-5).

Thomas Jefferson 5, South Park 4 – Tyler Lesko doubled twice to lead Thomas Jefferson (6-4) to a nonsection win. Cooper Hochondoner went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for South Park (2-4).

Uniontown 14, Southmoreland 6 – Austin Grego homered and finished with five RBIs and Wyatt Nehls doubled and drove in three as Uniontown (4-3) defeated Southmoreland (1-8) in nonsection play. David Billheimer doubled and tripled for the Scotties.

Waynesburg 1, West Greene 0 – Alex Vansickle and Vince Maley each doubled as Waynesburg (3-5) scored on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the seventh to overtake West Greene (6-4) in nonsection play. Lane Allison went 2 for 3 for the Pioneers.

Western Beaver 17, Aliquippa 7 – Xander LeFebvre and Will Martin each hit a double and Vinny Ross went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Western Beaver (1-6) in a nonsection win against Aliquippa (0-7).

Softball

Apollo-Ridge 15, Brentwood 10 – Madison Butler homered, doubled and drove in three runs and Jocelyn Snyder knocked in three runs as Apollo-Ridge (5-3, 4-1) beat Brentwood (0-5, 0-4) in Section 2-2A. Paige Boehm hit two three-run home runs for the Spartans.

Armstrong 4, Franklin Regional 3 – Cassidy Adams singled home two runs in the top of the seventh as Armstrong (8-1, 4-0) beat Franklin Regional (4-4, 2-2) in Section 2-5A. Shelby Cloak added a solo home run for Armstrong while Ciara Camacho and Madison Nguyen hit solo homers for Franklin Regional.

Avonworth 4, Burrell 1 – Winning pitcher Alivia Lantzy hit a three-run home run and struck out eight in seven innings while Rylee Gray clubbed a solo home run for Avonworth (10-0, 4-0) in a Section 1-3A win. Katie Armstrong struck out 13 for Burrell (4-4, 2-2).

Beaver 14, Ambridge 3 – Grace Thompson doubled and hit two home runs to drive in four runs and Sami Springman smacked three doubles to lead Beaver (3-5, 2-3) to a Section 3-4A win. Kayla Cornell hit a solo homer for the Bobcats. Kaetlin Caylao doubled and drove in two for Ambridge (0-6, 0-5).

Belle Vernon 14, Albert Gallatin 0 – Ava Zubovic homered and drove in four runs to lead Belle Vernon (7-3, 4-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Albert Gallatin (3-4, 2-4) in three innings. Mia Zubovic, Maren Metikosh and Lauren VanDivner all added two RBIs.

Bethel Park 10, Connellsville 4 – Becky Gillenberger had a home run and three RBIs as Bethel Park (2-7, 1-3) defeated Connellsville (1-6, 1-3) in Section 4-5A. Nicolette Antonucci added a home run and two RBIs while Morgan Adams homered and drove in two runs for Connellsville.

Blackhawk 14, North Catholic 2 – In five innings, Kylie Prisuta homered and drove in four runs to lead Blackhawk (3-6, 3-2) to a 3-4A win at North Catholic (0-5, 0-5). Lila Grimm added three RBIs for Blackhawk, which scored 11 runs in the third inning.

Brownsville 5, Keystone Oaks 4 – Ava Clark struck our 13 as Brownsville (2-6, 1-3) defeated Keystone Oaks (0-6, 0-4) in Section 4-3A. Kami Franks went 2 for 3 for Brownsville while Mia Dalessandro was 3 for 4 with a double and triple for Keystone Oaks.

Burgettstown 13, Washington 1 – Raya Sentipal hit a two-run single, Peyton Mermon tripled and Emma McGregor and Gracyn Murray each hit a double as Burgettstown (7-3, 4-1) defeated Washington (0-6, 0-5) in Section 3-2A.

Butler 5, Baldwin 1 – Kelsey Ogin threw a one-hitter, striking out 11, and drove in three runs at the plate as Butler (2-6, 2-5) defeated Baldwin (0-11, 0-8) in Section 1-6A. Gracie Negley was 3 for 4 with a triple in the win.

California 13, Avella 1 – Winning pitcher Leah Urick was 3 for 4 with a triple, home run and three RBIs as California (2-5, 1-3) beat Avella (1-8, 0-6) in a five-inning contest. Harley Harkins added a home run and two RBIs while Kayla Saeli went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs.

Carmichaels 1, West Greene 0 – Bailey Barnyak struck out eight and walked one for Carmichaels (10-0, 6-0) as she no-hit West Greene (6-5, 3-2) in Section 2-A. Ali Jacobs drove home Sophia Zalar in the third inning for the game’s only run. Payton Gilbert struck out seven in the six-hit complete-game loss.

Charleroi 3, OLSH 1 – Avery Pendo doubled twice and knocked in two runs and winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi threw seven innings, allowing one run on five hits with nine strikeouts, as Charleroi (8-1, 3-1) edged OLSH (6-2, 4-1) in Section 3-2A. Lily Wamsley doubled for the Chargers.

Chartiers Valley 5, Montour 3 – Callie Mangan homered and drove in two runs as Chartiers Valley (9-1, 6-0) beat Montour (6-1, 4-1) in a showdown of top teams in Section 3-4A.

Elizabeth Forward 15, Uniontown 0 – In a five-inning Section 2-4A game, Shelby Telegdy gave up three hits and struck out 11 as Elizabeth Forward (8-0, 4-0) shut out Uniontown (3-5, 3-2). Carlee Soukop was 3 for 3 with a double in the win.

Ellwood City 17, Quaker Valley 0 – Keira Rozanski went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs, Alexis Beck, Natale Gillin and Julia Nardone doubled, and Amber McQuiston threw a three-inning no-hitter to lead Ellwood City (6-1, 3-1) past Quaker Valley (2-3, 0-3) in Section 2-3A.

Freedom 18, Aliquippa 0 – Shaye Bailey had a home run and five RBIs as Freedom (2-6, 1-4) scored all 18 of its runs in the first inning in its Section 1-2A victory against Aliquippa (0-7, 0-6). Kiersten Ferrell gave up one hit and struck out nine to claim the win.

Freeport 14, Shady Side Academy 0 – Sydney Selker struck out 13 and walked two as she no-hit Shady Side Academy (1-5, 0-4) in a five-inning Section 1-3A contest. Aimee Heasley and Addyson Caruso drove in two runs each for Freeport (4-4, 2-2).

Greensburg Salem 14, Ringgold 4 – In six innings, Gionnah Ruffner hit two home runs and had four RBIs as Greensburg Salem (5-5, 2-3) beat Ringgold (1-7, 0-5) in Section 2-4A. Greensburg Salem’s Kaidence Thomas went 3 for 5 with four RBIs while teammate Alle Scarpa went 3 for 4. Cadence Harding drove in three runs for Ringgold.

Hempfield 8, Pine-Richland 3 – Peyton Heisler hit a home run and drove in three runs as Hempfield (9-1, 6-1) scored five runs in the seventh inning in its Section 1-6A win. Iliana Aggelou homered and had three RBIs for Pine-Richland (2-8, 2-5).

Hopewell 8, Mohawk 7 – Chloe Nale went 3 for 4 with two RBIs as Hopewell (6-1, 4-0) held off Mohawk (4-4, 1-3) in Section 2-3A. Victoria Mann also went 3 for 4 for Hopewell. Aricka Young and Addison Stivers drove in two runs each for Mohawk, which trailed 7-1 after two innings.

Indiana 5, Highlands 4 – Indiana (9-1, 4-0) scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning in its Section 1-4A contest against Highlands (2-6, 2-2). Ella Myers went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in the win.

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Fort Cherry 2 – Winning pitcher Kayla Larkin allowed two runs on two hits and struck out four in a complete game and Ava Wood drove in a run as Jefferson-Morgan (5-3, 4-2) beat Fort Cherry (3-4, 2-4) in nonsection play. Trista Fehl-Gariglio hit an RBI triple for the Rangers.

Laurel 9, Shenango 1 – Hayden Seifert doubled and knocked in two runs, Ivy Pancher tripled in a run and Addie Deal smacked a solo home run as Laurel (7-1, 5-1) defeated Shenango (2-4, 2-3) in Section 1-2A.

Leechburg 12, Bishop Canevin 0 – Anna Cibik pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out nine, as Leechburg (4-5, 4-1) shut out Bishop Canevin (1-3, 1-3) in Section 3-A. Laney Aul drove in four runs.

Ligonier Valley 11, Derry 0 – Ligonier Valley’s Cheyenne Piper gave up one hit and struck out 11 in a five-inning complete-game shutout over Derry (1-6, 0-4) in Section 3-3A. Ruby Wallace doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for Ligonier Valley (5-1, 3-1).

Mars 10, Moon 9 – Gabrielle Rapport and Taylor Schmit collected three hits each as Mars (5-3, 3-1) beat Moon (1-6, 0-4) in Section 3-5A. Kendall Chambers went 4 for 5 for Moon.

New Castle 10, Western Beaver 8 – Keara Mangieri homered twice and drove in four runs as New Castle (3-6, 1-3) outlasted Western Beaver (5-4, 2-2) in a Section 3-5A matchup. New Castle scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning while Western Beaver scored four runs in each of the final two frames. Emma Bogacki picked up three RBIs in the loss.

Norwin 11, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Madie Kessler homered and drove in three runs as Norwin (8-2, 6-1) beat Mt. Lebanon (3-5, 2-4) in a six-inning Section 1-6A matchup. Josey Michalski and Brookelyn Kotch each picked up two hits and two RBIs.

Penn-Trafford 15, Gateway 0 – Penn-Trafford (3-6, 2-2) scored nine runs in the first inning on the way to a three-inning Section 2-5A win over Gateway (1-7, 0-4). Cameron Ponko and Lex Forsythe each homered while Ponko, Erin Drotos and Rilie Moors all collected two RBIs.

Plum 7, Penn Hills 0 – Mackenzie Lang homered twice and drove in three runs while Bella Tavella and Riley Stephans each hit a double as Plum (5-4, 2-2) shutout Penn Hills (4-3, 1-3) in a Section 1-5A battle.

Seneca Valley 6, Canon-McMillan 1 – Lexie Hames struck out 13 while pitching a complete-game three-hitter as Seneca Valley (6-1, 6-1) beat Canon-McMillan (3-5, 2-4) in 1-6A. Mia Ryan doubled twice for Seneca Valley.

South Park 7, Seton LaSalle 2 – Kaitlyn Polk hit a home run and Sydney Sekely doubled as South Park (5-2, 3-1) defeated Seton LaSalle (2-6, 2-2) in Section 4-3A. Mariya Chajkowski doubled for the Rebels.

Southmoreland 11, South Allegheny 1 – Amarah McCutcheon and Gianna Perbonish each hit a home run and drove in three runs, Mikaela Etling hit a solo home run, and Kaylee Doppelheuer hit a two-run blast as Southmoreland (6-1, 4-0) beat South Allegheny (4-6, 1-3) in Section 3-3A. Morgan Mosqueda hit a solo homer for the Gladiators.

Steel Valley 15, Ellis School 0 – Elaina Tichon hit a home run and brought home three runs, Lily Wright doubled, and winning pitcher Kendall McConnell struck out two in four innings as Steel Valley (2-5, 2-2) shut out Ellis School (0-5, 0-5) in Section 2-2A. Livia Keelan singled for Ellis School.

St. Joseph 10, Springdale 0 – In five innings, winning pitcher Jamie Noonan struck out 12 while going 2 for 3 with an RBI as St. Joseph (1-5, 1-4) downed Section 3-A opponent Springdale (0-5, 0-5). Taylor Hunkele added a home run and two RBIs.

Trinity 7, Thomas Jefferson 0 – Hanna Suhoski went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs to lead Trinity (8-1, 4-0) to the Section 4-5A win against Thomas Jefferson (8-2, 3-1).

Union 15, South Side 0 – In Section 1-A, Tori May went 3 for 3 with three RBIs as Union (8-1, 6-0) shut out South Side (4-2, 4-1) in four innings. Olivia Williams added three doubles and two RBIs while Addia Nogay went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs. Mia Preuhs struck out 11 in the no-hitter.

Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 2 – Sydney Fisher was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI as Upper St. Clair (4-3, 2-2) held on to defeat Peters Township (3-6, 1-3) in Section 4-5A. Skylar Lemansky was 2 for 3 in the loss.

Waynesburg 9, McGuffey 4 – Hannah Wood hit two home runs and drove in three runs and Abby Davis tripled as Waynesburg (7-2, 4-0) beat McGuffey (5-3, 2-2) in Section 4-3A. Katelyn Henderson, Roxanne Painter and Julia Barr all hit a home run apiece for the Highlanders.

West Allegheny 13, South Fayette 7 – Savanna Benish homered and drove in four runs to lead West Allegheny (11-1, 4-0) to a Section 3-5A win over South Fayette (5-5, 2-2). Aubrey Police went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for West Allegheny, which scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Stephanie Binek hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs for South Fayette.

Girls lacrosse

Freeport 12, Yough 10 – Saige Smith had six goals and two assists to lead Freeport to a nonsection win. Ava Dreher had three goals and three assists, Lillie Snow added two goals and four assists, and Abby Watson scored her first career goal.

Penn-Trafford 15, Hempfield 4 – Sophia Green and Georgia Vislocky scored four goals apiece and Annabelle Aquino added two more as Penn-Trafford won a nonsection game.