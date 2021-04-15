High school roundup for April 15, 2021: Pitzer slugs South Fayette past Upper St. Clair

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Tyler Pitzer singled, doubled and tripled and Ryan McGuire drove in two runs to lead South Fayette to a 9-3 nonsection baseball victory over Upper St. Clair on Thursday afternoon.

Jake Dunay singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Lions (8-1). Jake Casey doubled for Upper St. Clair (5-3).

Avonworth 5, Riverside 2 – Aaron Fresh doubled and drove in a run to back winning pitcher Nathan Scrabis as Avonworth (6-3) picked up a nonsection win. Mason Monroe got the save. Aaron Falk had a double and an RBI and Bo Fornataro had two hits for Riverside (4-4).

Beaver 9, New Castle 8 – Brooks Miller hit a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to lead Beaver (1-5, 1-3) to its first victory of the season in Section 2-4A in dramatic fashion. Aiden Berg walked with the bases loaded to get the Bobcats within three. Dom Fornataro had three hits for New Castle (5-5, 3-2).

Burgettstown 9, Bentworth 3 – A.J. Kuzior doubled twice and drove in four runs to lead Burgettstown (4-2) to a nonsection win. Maddox Gratchen had three hits and Andrew Brendel two. Ayden Bochter and Noah Martin had two hits for Bentworth (0-7).

California 8, Belle Vernon 7 – Payton Conte went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs in a nonsection win for California (4-3). Brody Connor singled, doubled and drove in a run. Seamus Joyce homered and drove in four runs for Belle Vernon (3-1). Xander Zilka doubled twice and Tanner Steeber had three hits.

Carmichaels 10, Waynesburg 0 – Drake Long threw a one-hit shutout and helped his cause with a home run and three RBIs as Carmichaels (5-0) won a nonsection game in six innings. Gavin Pratt also homered and Jake Fordyce drove in two runs. Logan Higgins had a base hit for Waynesburg (2-4).

Charleroi 12, Monessen 4 – Winning pitcher Joey Campbell struck out nine and went 4 for 5 with four RBIs for Charleroi (2-5) in a nonsection win. Zach Usher had four hits and three RBIs. Ethan Hadsell and Colton Polander doubled. Eli Covington singled, doubled and drove in two for Monessen (1-5).

Chartiers-Houston 10, Steel Valley 0 – Matt Rieger and Chase Bitz combined on a five-inning one-hit shutout for Chartiers-Houston (7-1) in a nonsection matchup. Austin Kuslock went 3 for 3 and Jimmy Sadler had two hits for Chartiers-Houston. Michael Twigg doubled for Steel Valley (0-7).

Connellsville 13, Laurel Highlands 4 – Brant Bonadio and Beau Bigam had three hits apiece to lead Connellsville (5-4) to a nonsection win. James Domer and Gage Gillott had two hits. Zak David doubled and drove in two. Nick Kumor had two hits and two RBIs and Braeden McKnight doubled and tripled for Laurel Highlands (4-2).

East Allegheny 11, Jeannette 9 – Joe Connors doubled, tripled and drove in three, and Jax Jurisic had two doubles and two RBIs as East Allegheny (3-5) won a nonsection matchup. Emilio Huerta had three hits and an RBI for Jeannette (1-5). Brayden Luttner and Tyler Horn had two hits apiece.

Ellwood City 6, Freedom 2 – Winning pitcher Ryan Gibbons struck out 12 and drove in two runs to lead Ellwood City (4-5, 4-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Ashton Wilson had three hits and James Meehan tripled. Ethan Wolfe doubled for Freedom (1-7, 1-3).

Freeport 6, Apollo-Ridge 5 — Jackson Smetak hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to propel Freeport to a nonsection win. Smetak had three singles and plated three runs. Brandon Butler was 3 for 4 with a homer and drove in three runs for the Vikings, who scored one run in the sixth and seventh to tie the game. Ethan Lacinski and Colton Abbott doubled for the Yellowjackets (2-6). Conner Wynn doubled for Apollo-Ridge (4-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Bishop Canevin 0 – Alex Miller went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs as Greensburg Central Catholic (3-0) defeated Bishop Canevin (1-5, 1-4) in Section 2-A. Max Kallock doubled and drove in a run for the Centurions.

Knoch 10, North Hills 9 — Luke DiSanti hit a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lift Knoch (5-2) to a nonsection win over North Hills (3-5) at Pullman Park. Gavin Phillips and Eli Sutton had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Knights. Walt Vitovich and Robert Dickerson had three hits each for North Hills.

Laurel 8, South Side 6 – Cam Calderaro, Michael Pasquarello and Justin Fell drove in runs during a three-run seventh inning as Laurel (7-1, 4-0) rallied for a Section 2-2A win. Robert Herr homered and Luke McCoy singled, doubled and drove in two for the Spartans. Josh Lytle went 3 for 4 with a double for South Side (3-3, 0-2).

McGuffey 4, Beth-Center 0 – Austin Beattie threw a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts to carry McGuffey (5-1) to a nonsection win over Beth-Center (4-4). Logan Seibert had two doubles and an RBI and Luke Wagner doubled and drove in two for McGuffey.

North Allegheny 11, Mt. Lebanon 4 – Cole Young homered and winning pitcher Aaron Galaska doubled and drove in two for North Allegheny (7-1) in a nonsection win. Jack Smith went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Mt. Lebanon (3-4).

North Catholic 8, Eden Christian 4 – Winning pitcher Tommy Koroly went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs to lead North Catholic (5-3) to a nonsection win. Rocky Kopac doubled and drove in a run. David Kelly had three hits and Robert Farfan doubled and drove in a pair for Eden Christian (5-2).

Penn-Trafford 4, Seton LaSalle 3 – Matt Lichota singled and scored when Peyton Bigler reached on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Penn-Trafford (3-3) to a nonsection win. Jason Sabol singled and drove in a run for the Warriors. Cam Colwell and Brian Vogel Jr. had three hits apiece for Seton LaSalle (7-1).

Seneca Valley 18, Hampton 3 – Ethan Baer went 2 for 3 with three RBIs as Seneca Valley (6-2, 4-1) defeated Hampton (3-4) in nonsection play. Owen Yarussi doubled and drove in three and Evan Tomasic had a double and two RBIs for the Raiders.

Serra Catholic 10, Shady Side Academy 6 – Jordan Mastalrez had two hits and two RBIs to lead Serra Catholic (9-0, 4-0) to a Section 3-2A win over Shady Side Academy (3-3, 2-2). Dom DeMoss had two hits and Nico Eremic doubled for Serra Catholic.

West Allegheny 13, Beaver Falls 2 – Luke Lambert went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for West Allegheny (5-2) in a nonsection matchup. Ben Kern and Nate Nolan drove in two runs apiece. Zach Cunningham had a base hit for Beaver Falls (1-5).

Softball

Avonworth 12, Beaver Falls 1 – Leah Logan went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and winning pitcher Meghan Fissore threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and drove in three runs for Avonworth (2-4, 1-2) in Section 2-3A. Olivia Barie had two RBIs. Cali Legzdin tripled for Beaver Falls (2-3, 1-2).

Beaver 8, Montour 4 – Anna Blum and Kayla Cornell homered to lead Beaver (5-0, 4-0) to a Section 3-4A victory. Winning pitcher Peyton List struck out 14 and went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. Mia Arndt homered and Giacinta Labrie had two hits for Montour (3-3, 3-2).

California 8, Avella 5 – Jenna Defranco went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Mylaina Pendo and Tylie Perok added two hits apiece for California (3-2) in a nonsection win. Ella Ziglear drove in two runs. Maria Dire doubled twice for Avella (0-2).

Central Valley 6, Neshannock 5 – Marissa Crea and Nadia Ehle had RBI singles as Central Valley (4-3) broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run fifth inning in a nonsection win. Breannan Colville doubled and homered for Central valley. Gabby Period had two hits and Jadyn Malizia drove in two runs for Neshannock (3-1).

Chartiers Valley 7, Trinity 6 – Zoe Mangan’s walkoff RBI double capped a four-run seventh inning to give Chartiers Valley (5-3, 4-0) a Section 4-5A win over Trinity (2-3, 1-3). Marie Kinchington had three hits and Kenz Maga doubled and drove in two for the Colts.

Indiana 19, Penn Hills 3 – Olivia Zimmerman went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Indiana (4-2, 1-2) to a Section 1-5A win over Penn Hills (0-3, 0-3). Ella Myers drove in three runs, Lauren Carloni went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, and Kami Snyder doubled.

Keystone Oaks 13, Quaker Valley 2 – Lauren Foti went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and winning pitcher Julia Platt fanned eight and singled and doubled to power Keystone Oaks (6-2, 3-0) to a Section 2-3A win. Isabella DeGori went 3 for 3 for Quaker Valley (1-7, 0-4).

Marion Center 13, Derry 3 – Winning pitcher Jasmine Hill singled, doubled, homered and drove in four runs to carry Marion Center to a nonsection win. Carissa Bateman homered for Derry (2-3).

North Catholic 13, Union 1 – Lexi Mannella, Carys Mundy and Liana Morreale homered to slug North Catholic (5-2) to a nonsection win. Anna Zahorchak and Liliana Koller had three hits each. Halaena Blakley had two hits for Union (4-4).

OLSH 17, Aliquippa 0 – Winning pitcher Linsey Felsing struck out six and went 2 for 2 with three RBIs to lead OLSH (6-0, 4-0) past Aliquippa (0-3, 0-3) in three innings in Section 1-2A. Savannah Hyatt and Morgan O’Brien had two hits and two RBIs apiece. Alyssa Minton tripled.

Seneca Valley 3, Plum 1 — Izzy Roule doubled, drove in a pair and was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts for Seneca Valley (5-2) in a nonsection win over Plum (4-3). Maura Marston singled and drove in Plum’s lone run. Hayley Walter doubled, tripled and had an RBI for the Raiders.

Shenango 3, Freedom 1 – Madison Iwanjenko hit a three-run home run and winning pitcher Mia Edwards threw a three-hitter with 16 strikeouts to lead Shenango (7-2, 3-1) to a Section 4-2A win. Leyasa Young tripled and drove in a run for Freedom (2-2, 0-1).

South Fayette 12, Moon 6 – Winning pitcher Stephanie Binek went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead South Fayette (7-0, 4-0) in Section 4-5A. Delaney Homer had three hits and Aliya Schraeder tripled. Olivia Logan went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Moon (2-5, 1-3). Gina Petropolous went 2 for 3 with a double.

Southmoreland 14, Waynesburg 5 – Kaylee Doppleheuer doubled, homered and drove in four as Southmoreland (7-0, 3-0) played long ball in a Section 3-3A win. Jess Matheny, Amarah McCutcheon, Brynn Charnesky and Ellie Pawlikowsky also homered for the Scotties. McCutcheon and Charnesky each had four hits. Hannah Wood homered and Lily Rush and Erin Fitch each had three hits for Waynesburg (5-2, 2-1).