High school roundup for April 19, 2023: South Park’s Austin Lafferty throws 6-inning perfect game

By:

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Daniel Luko steals second base next to Fox Chapel’s Ben DeMotte on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Fox Chapel. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional pitcher Max Bernadowski delivers against Fox Chapel on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Fox Chapel. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Daniel Luko runs down a fly ball in cneter field against Fox Chapel on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Fox Chapel. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Max Bernadowski triples against Fox Chapel on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Fox Chapel. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Max Bernadowski scores during the first inning against Fox Chapel on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Fox Chapel. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Brady Yarabinitz drives in a run with a double against Fox Chapel on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Fox Chapel. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Luke Williams takes a throw at second base against Fox Chapel on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Fox Chapel. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel right fielder Francesco Pistella brings in a fly ball against Franklin Regional on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Fox Chapel. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel pitcher delivers against Franklin Regional on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Fox Chapel. Previous Next

Austin Lafferty threw a six-inning perfect game and with 14 strikeouts, lifting South Park to a 10-0 win over Keystone Oaks (3-6, 3-2) in Section 2-3A baseball Wednesday. Troy Cunningham hit a game-ending grand slam for the Eagles (4-4, 4-2).

Bishop Canevin 11, Cornell 0 – Winning pitcher Kole Olszewski struck out 13 and allowed only two hits and Tyler Maddix tripled and drove in a run as Bishop Canevin (6-3, 6-2) shut out Cornell (5-4, 4-2) in Section 3-A. Quentin White had three RBIs for the Crusaders.

Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 5 – Winning pitcher Anthony Malagise hit a two-run home run and Steve Knallay drove in two runs to lead Blackhawk (8-1, 6-0) past Ambridge (2-8, 0-6) in Section 1-4A. Caison Holland went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Bridgers.

California 5, Carmichaels 4 – Ricky Lawson doubled and drove in three runs and Caden Monticelli pitched California (7-6, 6-2) to a Section 1-A win. Tyler Richmond and Aydan Adamson each knocked in a run for Carmichaels (8-2, 4-2).

Carlynton 8, Clairton 4 – Jake Moldovan knocked in two runs and winning pitcher Martin Lawrence struck out seven in six innings to lead Carlynton (2-7, 2-5) to a Section 3-A win. Antonio Goodrum tripled for Clairton (0-7, 0-5).

Central Catholic 8, Baldwin 0 – Antonio Cordeiro went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs, Ian Trott doubled and drove in two runs, and winning pitcher Ryan Tatar struck out seven for Central Catholic (4-6, 3-5) in a Section 2-6A shutout win over Baldwin (4-9, 2-6).

Charleroi 6, Washington 0 – Joey Campbell had three hits and Kaden Woods and Jake Beveridge combined on an eight-hit shutout for Charleroi (8-3, 6-2) in a Section 1-2A win. Ben Shields doubled and drove in two runs and Tyler O’Neill had two hits and two RBIs for the Cougars. Ian Callan and William Callan each had two hits for Washington (3-7, 1-5).

Chartiers Valley 6, McKeesport 0 – Ryan Bioni had a pair of singles and RBIs for Chartiers Valley, which blanked McKeesport (2-6, 0-5) in Section 3-4A. Tyler Zallenick tripled and Brendan Cruz doubled for the Colts (7-3, 5-0).

Derry 11, Deer Lakes 6 – Brady Angus went 2 for 2 with two RBIs while Colin Barkley and Roman Fridley each doubled and drove in a run as Derry (3-5, 2-4) beat Deer Lakes (2-8, 1-7) in Section 3-3A. Ryan Cochran was 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for the Lancers.

Fort Cherry 16, Avella 12 – Adam Wolfe doubled three times and drove in four runs and Ryan Steele had a double and two RBIs for Fort Cherry (4-7, 2-4) in a Section 1-A win. Matt Sieg had two hits and two RBIs for the Rangers. Brian Martos had three hits and Bryce Wright doubled and drove in a pair for Avella (8-2, 6-2).

Franklin Regional 7, Fox Chapel 3 – Brady Yarabinetz drove in three runs and Lucas Williams had two RBIs as Franklin Regional (8-3, 4-2) beat Fox Chapel (6-5, 6-2) in Section 1-5A. Zach Johnston doubled in a run for the Foxes.

Frazier 11, Monessen 6 – Noah Bachinski doubled and knocked in four runs and Tyler Monack finished with three RBIs to lead Frazier (4-6) to a nonsection win. Josh Walters went 2 for 4 for Monessen (1-8).

Freedom 17, Aliquippa 0 – Luke Snavely doubled, tripled and drove in five runs to power Freedom (4-7, 2-6) past Aliquippa (0-9, 0-8) in three innings in Section 2-2A. Boden Hillard doubled and drove in three runs, Isaac Berry singled, tripled and plated two runs and Danny Lewis had a single, double and two RBIs.

Freeport 2, Valley 0 – C.J. Walker singled and drove in a run and winning pitcher Michael Hanz struck out 12 for Freeport (9-3, 7-1) in a Section 3-3A victory. Jacob Staraniec and Demetruis Green each had a hit for Valley (5-7, 1-5).

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Brentwood 1 – Anthony Grippo homered and drove in three runs while Max Kallock and Brody Bothell had three RBIs apiece for Greensburg Central (6-2, 5-1) in a Section 3-2A win. Aidan Barker doubled for Brentwood (1-7, 1-7).

Hempfield 11, Canon-McMillan 1 – Carson Shuglie singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Caden Biondi, Gage Wheaton and Adam Hess each had two RBIs as Hempfield (9-3, 7-1) ran its winning streak to seven games with a Section 2-6A victory over Canon-McMillan (7-4, 5-3). Dylan Firmstone had two hits and an RBI for the Spartans.

Indiana 12, Hampton 8 – Ben Ryan went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and Steven Budash hit a double for Indiana (7-3, 5-1) in a Section 4-4A win. Zach Carr doubled and knocked in a run for Hampton (3-7, 2-4).

Kiski Area 11, Highlands 5 – Dom Dininno and Lebryn Smith each singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Jake Smith pitched five scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out nine, to lead Kiski Area (6-4, 3-2) to a Section 4-4A win. Sal Barbarino had two hits for Highlands (2-7, 1-4).

Knoch 3, North Catholic 2 – Kyle Morgan walked, moved to third on a Mason Phillips single and scored on a Braden Kriley fielder’s choice to give Knoch (3-9, 2-4) a Section 4-4A win. Sean Morgan went 3 for 3 and Kriley pitched 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief to earn the win for the Knights. Thomas Schafale singled and scored for North Catholic (5-5, 4-2).

Laurel Highlands 9, Belle Vernon 7 – Caleb Yanosky went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Frank Kula doubled in a run to lead Laurel Highlands (4-6, 4-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Austin Hoffman drove in two for Belle Vernon (5-6, 2-4).

Mars 10, New Castle 1 – Ben Astbury doubled twice and drove in four runs and winning pitcher Charles Bickel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in a Section 3-5A victory for Mars (6-5, 3-3). Anthony Miller doubled for New Castle (2-7, 1-5).

Mohawk 7, Ellwood City 6 – Jackson Chapman hit a two-run double in the seventh and Keigan Hopper hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to lead Mohawk (7-2, 4-1) to a come-from-behind Section 1-3A win. Chapman finished with four RBIs for the Warriors. Zach Wiley went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Ellwood City (2-9, 1-6).

Moon 4, North Hills 1 – Caden Schmidt clubbed a two-run double, Marco Chenet went 3 for 3 with an RBI and winning pitcher Coleman Fletcher struck out nine as Moon (5-5, 2-4) beat North Hills (9-2, 5-1) in Section 3-5A. Dylan Barnes doubled in a run for North Hills.

New Brighton 21, Northgate 6 – Evin Smith went 3 for 3 with a double and two triples to lead New Brighton (8-4, 5-3) past Northgate (2-8, 2-6) in Section 2-2A. Jaxson Zahn went 3 for 3 and Mitchell Goehring doubled twice for the Lions.

North Allegheny 4, Allderdice 0 – Winning pitcher David Posey threw a complete-game one-hitter and struck out nine while driving in two runs to lead North Allegheny (7-2, 4-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Ian Zahorchak homered for North Allegheny. Landon Blank had the only hit for Allderdice (1-8, 0-8).

Norwin 10, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Nolan Ryan had a monster day at the plate for Norwin (4-8, 4-4) with a double, two home runs and six RBIs in a Section 1-6A win. Keegan Carr went 2 for 2 for the Knights. Jacob Tinnemeyer doubled and Tyler Smith drove in a run for Mt. Lebanon (3-9, 3-5).

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, South Side 0 – Nate Schmid and Gino Williams doubled to help Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-6, 6-2) knock off previously unbeaten South Side (9-1, 7-1) in a Section 2-2A game. Brady Brazell added a pair of singles for the Chargers.

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 2 – Jack Lutte hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to lead Peters Township (6-5, 3-3) to a Section 2-5A win over Bethel Park (7-4, 5-1).

Plum 12, Penn Hills 1 – Ian Wong went 2 for 2 with a triple and four RBIs to pace Plum (5-7, 3-3) in a Section 1-5A win over Penn Hills (2-7, 1-7). Erik Struessnig was the winning pitcher, Colin Watson drove in three runs and Dan Macioce doubled.

Rochester 18, Springdale 3 – Logan Lyons doubled twice and drove in five runs and Jordan Schinke had a double and a pair of RBIs to lead Rochester (6-1, 6-0) in Section 2-A. Noah Robbins had two hits and RJ Landis and John Hughes drove in runs for Springdale (2-5, 2-3).

Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 0 – Brock White singled twice and drove in a pair and Zach Tkatch was the winning pitcher for Seneca Valley (11-1, 4-1) in a Section 1-6A win over Pine-Richland (10-4, 5-3).

Shenango 4, Quaker Valley 0 – Jimmy Roe struck out 17 over 6⅓ innings and hit an RBI double to lead Shenango (2-4, 2-2) past Quaker Valley (5-4, 4-3) in Section 1-3A. Grayson Hooks tripled and drove in a run for the Wildcats and Braden Zeigler singled and doubled.

South Allegheny 6, Avonworth 3 – Jaxson Champ drove in two runs while Dillon Pomocki and Ryan Cortes each knocked in one as South Allegheny (4-4, 2-3) doubled up Avonworth (7-4, 4-1) in Section 2-3A. Hunter Blackson doubled, homered and knocked in two runs for the Antelopes.

Uniontown 5, Ringgold 2 – Wyatt Nehls and Tyler Hawk each drove in two runs and winning pitcher Christian Thomas fanned 12 in a complete game as Uniontown (6-3, 5-1) picked up a Section 2-4A win. Micah Petrosky singled and drove in a run for Ringgold (4-7, 2-4).

Upper St. Clair 4, Trinity 3 – Ty Lagoni delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly to give Upper St. Clair (8-5, 2-4) a Section 2-5A win. Thomas Medwig had a single and an RBI for the Panthers. Gibson Havanis singled and doubled for Trinity (4-3, 3-3).

West Allegheny 4, Shaler 3 – Will Gubba hit a go-ahead RBI single in sixth to propel West Allegheny (7-5, 2-4) past Shaler (10-2, 5-1) in Section 2-5A. Liam Scheider and Brock Cornell doubled for the Indians. Chase Beran homered and Miguel Hugas singled and drove in a pair for the Titans.

West Greene 6, Jefferson-Morgan 3 – Winning pitcher Darren Knight struck out 13 over 5⅔ innings for West Greene (7-5, 3-3) in a Section 1-A win. Brody Ross singled home two for Jefferson-Morgan (3-8, 2-6).

Yough 22, Southmoreland 5 – Blake Ulander singled, doubled and tripled and Gavin Roebuck and Matt Sanner each had two hits and four RBIs for Yough (9-3, 6-0) in Section 4-3A. Dom Maroney had three hits and two RBIs for the Cougars. Kaiden Keefer and Ty Keffer each had two hits and an RBI for Southmoreland (1-10, 1-7).

Softball

Ambridge 18, North Catholic 0 – Caylin Fedora and winning pitcher Mackenzie Keber each doubled and drove in three runs and Kaetlin Caylao drove in two runs for Ambridge (1-7, 1-5) in a Section 3-4A win. Alanna McEnaney had a hit for North Catholic (0-6, 0-6).

Belle Vernon 12, Ringgold 0 – Talia Ross threw a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and Mia Zubovic and Ava Zubovic each drove in two runs as Belle Vernon (8-3, 5-1) beat Ringgold (1-9, 0-7) in Section 2-4A.

Bentworth 17, Washington 2 – Sofia Gaussa doubled and tripled while Nora Lindley doubled and drove in three runs as Bentworth (5-3, 5-1) defeated Washington (0-7, 0-6) in Section 3-2A. Simone Ivery drove in a run for the Prexies.

Burrell 6, South Fayette 0 – Winning pitcher Katie Armstrong struck out 14 and had an RBI, Pyper Ferres doubled twice and Braelyn Jones drove in two runs as Burrell (5-4, 2-2) shut out South Fayette (6-6, 3-2) in nonsection play.

Carlynton 13, Rochester 3 – Taylor Zaletski doubled and hit a two-run homer and winning pitcher Kyla Morris struck out 14 to lead Carlynton (4-4, 4-3) past Rochester (0-5, 0-5) in Section 1-A softball.

Carmichaels 11, Jefferson-Morgan 1 – Winning pitcher Bailey Barnyak struck out 13 in six innings and tripled and drove in two runs while Ashton Batis hit a two-run double to lead Carmichaels (11-0, 7-0) to a Section 2-A win. Jillian Katruska singled and drove in a run for Jefferson-Morgan (5-5, 3-4).

Chartiers Valley 3, Thomas Jefferson 2 – Caitlin O’Farrell drove in the winning run with a groundout in the fifth while Delaney O’Connor and Madison Crump each doubled as Chartiers Valley (11-1) picked up a nonsection win. Liv Stock singled in a run for Thomas Jefferson (8-4).

Connellsville 10, Peters Township 3 – Kirra Davis hit two home runs, one a grand slam, and finished with seven RBIs and Morgan Adams hit a two-run homer to lead Connellsville (2-7, 2-3) to a Section 4-5A win. Mackenzie Morgan hit a two-run home run for Peters Township (3-7, 1-4).

Elizabeth Forward 10, Laurel Highlands 0 – Winning pitcher Shelby Telegdy struck out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter and Anna Resnik went 4 for 4 as Elizabeth Forward (10-0, 7-0) shut out Laurel Highlands (2-6, 2-5) in Section 2-4A.

Fort Cherry 13, Burgettstown 11 – Heather Coughenour hit a three-run double in the top of the ninth to lead Fort Cherry (4-5, 3-4) past Burgettstown (7-4, 4-2) in Section 3-2A. Adryonna Herbst homered for the Rangers. Layla Shrman doubled twice and drove in four runs for the Blue Devils.

Hampton 16, Blackhawk 0 – Addy Maguire went 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double and three RBIs and Gianna Nelson hit a three-run home run as Hampton (7-3, 4-3) blanked Blackhawk (3-7, 3-3) in Section 3-4A.

Kiski Area 13, Fox Chapel 2 – Trinity Seibel went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Mackenzie Rainey tripled and drove in a run as Kiski Area (5-4) defeated Fox Chapel (4-6) in nonsection play. Summer Burkhart hit an RBI triple for the Foxes.

Knoch 22, Freeport 6 – Marlee Fraser went 4 for 4 with a double and eight RBIs and Lizzie Danik drove in three as Knoch (4-5) ran away with a nonsection win. Erin Sweeney knocked in two runs for Freeport (4-5).

Laurel 14, New Brighton 0 – Addie Deal and Autumn Boyd struck out four apiece in a five-inning combined no-hitter for Laurel (8-1, 6-1) in a Section 1-2A win over New Brighton (3-6, 2-5). Grace Kissick drove in five runs on two home runs and Hayden Seifert homered and had five RBIs for the Spartans.

Leechburg 5, St. Joseph 0 – Winning pitcher Anna Cibik threw a complete-game, five-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts while clubbing a three-run home run to lead Leechburg (5-5, 5-1) to a Section 3-A win. Kalyda O’Conner doubled for St. Joseph (1-6, 1-5).

McGuffey 7, Keystone Oaks 4 – Kaylee Ward slugged a home run and Julia Barr hit a double as McGuffey (6-3, 3-2) beat Keystone Oaks (0-7, 0-5) in Section 4-3A. Lauren Foti, Mia Dalessando and Addisyn Schmid each hit a double for the Golden Eagles.

Mohawk 19, Beaver Falls 1 – Ava Nulph doubled and knocked in six runs and Lydia Cole went 2 for 2 with a double to lead Mohawk (5-4, 2-3) to a Section 2-3A win. Katee Cummings doubled in a run for Beaver Falls (2-6, 1-4).

Monessen 17, Bishop Canevin 9 – Lillie Mackey went 3 for 4 while Abigail Rhome and Kendra Jones each had a hit to lead Monessen (4-3, 4-2) to a Section 3-A win. Amari Elliott hit two doubles and had four RBIs and Cameran Lokaitis had two hits and an RBI for Bishop Canevin (1-4, 1-4).

Montour 17, Beaver 6 – Mia Arndt homered twice and doubled to finish with four RBIs, Avrie Polo homered and drove in two runs and winning pitcher Kaitlyn Molitoris struck out 10 to lead Montour (7-1, 5-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Kayla Cornell hit a three-run homer for Beaver (3-6, 2-4).

Mt. Pleasant 3, Franklin Regional 0 — Sophia Smithnosky hit a two-run double, and Gianna Stanek threw six scoreless innings for Mt. Pleasant (8-5) in a nonsection win. Toryn Fulton went 3 for 4 as Franklin Regional (5-5) produced 10 hits but was shut out.

Neshannock 9, Avonworth 2 – Jaidon Nogay homered and finished with four RBIs and winning pitcher Addy Frye also homered in a nonsection win for Neshannock (8-0). Rylee Gray and Layne Shinsky each hit a double for Avonworth (11-1).

North Hills 10, Mars 6 – Abigail Sutton hit a home run and drove in four runs and Hanna Murphy smacked two doubles as North Hills (9-1) beat Mars (5-5) in nonsection play. Laura Craska hit a home run and a double for the Fightin’ Planets.

Norwin 14, Canon-McMillan 5 – Josey Michalski homered and drove in five runs and Madie Kessler homered and knocked in two runs to lead Norwin (10-2, 8-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Morgan Doyle had two hits for Canon-McMillan (4-6, 3-5).

Pine-Richland 7, Butler 4 – Calle Henne went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs, and Marissa DeLuca doubled and drove in two runs for Pine-Richland (3-9, 3-6) in a Section 1-6A win. Kelsey Ogin hit a two-run homer for Butler (2-7, 2-6).

Riverside 8, Freedom 4 – Winning pitcher Sam Rosenberger struck out 15 in seven innings and hit a home run while Aliya Ottavianni drove in three runs to lead Riverside (6-1, 5-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Hayden Baucan doubled in a run for Freedom (2-8, 1-6).

Seneca Valley 7, Baldwin 0 – Winning pitcher Lexie Hames struck out 18 in a complete game one-hitter and clubbed a solo home run while Bella Good hit a solo home run and Kara Pasquale doubled and drove in a pair as Seneca Valley (8-1, 7-1) blanked Baldwin (0-12, 0-9) in Section 1-6A. Angelina Caporali had the only hit for the Highlanders.

Serra Catholic 11, Apollo-Ridge 1 – Caroline Malandra doubled, tripled and hit a solo home run and Victoria Tom doubled and drove in two runs as Serra Catholic (9-2, 5-0) earned a Section 2-2A win. April Earnest drove in the only run for Apollo-Ridge (5-4, 4-2).

Shenango 21, Aliquippa 0 – Madison Iwanejko homered and drove in four runs, Mackenna Emerick and Brianna Aluisa each homered and knocked in three runs and Ashley Decarbo hit a solo home run as Shenango (4-4, 4-3) no-hit Aliquippa (0-8, 0-7) in a three-inning Section 1-2A shutout. Brianna Aluisa and Malayna Joseph combined on the no-hitter.

South Allegheny 18, Shady Side Academy 1 – Morgan Mosqueda doubled and drove in three runs and Ava Martorelli doubled twice as South Allegheny (5-6) dominated Shady Side Academy (1-7) in nonsection play. Savanna Muir drove in the only run for the Bulldogs.

South Park 5, Steel Valley 1 – Winning pitcher Sydney Sekely struck out seven in four innings of work and slapped a double while Emilie Mattas went 2 for 3 in a nonsection win for South Park (6-2). Kendall McConnell had a hit for Steel Valley (2-6).

Union 19, Northgate 0 – Allie Ross doubled, homered and knocked in six runs and Mallory Gorgacz doubled twice as Union (9-1, 7-0) shut out Northgate (4-3, 4-2) in Section 1-A. Cassandra Tadda had the only hit for the Flames.

Uniontown 8, Albert Gallatin 6 – Nellie Budinsky smacked a three-run double and Kynzie Teets drove in two runs for Uniontown (4-5, 4-2) in a Section 2-4A win. Hayden Chipps hit a solo home run for Albert Gallatin (4-5, 2-5).

Upper St. Clair 6, Moon 3 – Sydney Fisher tripled and knocked in three runs, Brooklyn Kemp doubled and brought home two runs and Elisa Tucker doubled as Upper St. Clair (7-3) doubled up Moon (1-7) in nonsection play. Cami Chamber and Abbie Warnagiris each had an RBI for the Tigers.

West Greene 21, Avella 1 – Emily Wise doubled twice and knocked in five runs and Lexie Six doubled and drove in six runs as West Greene (7-5, 4-2) trounced Avella (1-9, 0-7) in Section 2-1A. Sydney Strope singled in the only run for the Eagles.

Yough 9, Derry 6 – Winning pitcher Sydney Bergman went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and McKenzie Pritts drove in a run as Yough (5-2, 3-2) beat Derry (1-7, 0-5) in Section 3-3A. Maizie Legge hit a two-run double for the Trojans.

Tennis

Section 1-3A – Gateway’s Adam Memije teamed with Zidaan Hassan to add a section doubles title to his section singles crown, beating top-seeded Aaron Allen and Dhruv Kulkarni of Franklin Regional, 6-1, 6-3, in the finals. Gateway also topped Franklin Regional in the third-place match with Logan Memije and Zack Meshanko defeating Aditya Arkalgud and Joshua Selvakumar in three sets. The top four teams in Class 3A advance to the WPIAL tournament.

Section 2-3A – Evan Kaufman and Matthew Kampi won an all-North Allegheny final, defeating Srivatsav Thirumala and Adhav Ramadas for the section title, 6-4, 7-6 (2). Ryan Moore and Udi Akolkar won an all-Pine-Richland third-place match, topping Ian Hurt and Nathan Bang, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Section 3-3A – Top-seeded Deniz Finkel and Ian Kuchera of Allderdice defeated Cooper Friday and Mason Friday of Fox Chapel, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5), in a three-set classic in the section finals. Finkel also won the section singles crown. Fox Chapel’s Jack Delaney and Travis Malone topped Shady Side Academy’s Chase Hartman and Sid Ramineni, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), in another three-set battle in the third-place match.

Section 4-3A – Top-seeded Ronan Gibbons and Ari Plutko of Upper St. Clair took care of business in the section finals, defeating Avi Sharma and David Lusk of Peters Township, 6-3, 6-2. Mt. Lebanon’s Paul Gorun and Nolan McGill beat Daniel Wang and Aadi Markose of Upper St. Clair, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (2), in a three-set third-place match.

Section 1-2A – Valley’s Nicholas Bussard repeated as section doubles champion, teaming up with Landon Harclerode to defeat Josh Havrilla and August Lawrence of Latrobe in a three-set final. Bussard and Harclerode won, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Bussard won the section title last year with Dario Wolfe. He also avenged a loss to Havrilla in last month’s section singles finals. Valley’s Dylan Gentile and Ethan Harclerode defeated Aydan Gross and Eli Duvall of Mt. Pleasant in the third-place match, 6-2, 7-6 (0). The top three teams in each section make the WPIAL tournament in Class 2A.

Section 3-2A – Second-seeded Vitaliy Pikalo and Ben LaRusse of Hampton knocked off top-seeded Alex Garvey and Justin Kontul of North Catholic, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3, in a three-set final. Alex Weber and Justin Garvey of North Catholic defeated Sam Norris and Luke Vunora of Highlands, 6-2, 6-4, for the final spot in the WPIAL field.

Section 4-2A – The top two seeds battled it out in a three-set final with No. 1 Sebastian Tan and Alex Quigley of Sewickley Academy getting past Andrew Cavett and Zach Masters of Beaver, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Spencer Kryzinski and Jackson Quigley of Sewickley Academy beat Grant Phillipsand Donovan Matsook of Central Valley, 6-4, 6-1, in the third-place match.

Section 5-2A – Grant Webb and Nick Allan won a showdown of Quaker Valley teams in the section finals, beating Brahm Gianiodis and Will Watson, 6-3, 6-3. Christian Zhu and Mack Jamison of Winchester Thurston advanced to the WPIAL tournament with a three-set win over Drew Dudek and Nick Collins of West Allegheny, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, in the third-place match.

Girls lacrosse

Canon-McMillan 15, Bethel Park 4 – Meghan Torpey and Julia Bannister scored four goals apiece and Emily Lukasewicz added three as Canon-McMillan won in Section 1-3A.

Fox Chapel 18, Butler 5 – Lindsay Scheffler recorded four goals and six assists, Ava Orie scored four goals and Sydney Schutzman added three to lead Fox Chapel to a Section 2-3A win.

Pine-Richland 15, Shaler 2 – Hannah Young notched four goals and two assists to help Pine-Richland earn a Section 2-3A win. Madeline Mill added a hat trick and two assists for the Rams and Cate Gentile had four assists.

Quaker Valley 26, Ambridge 0 – Shannon Von Kaenel tallied six goals and Quaker Valley cruised to a Section 2-2A win. Lucy Roig netted four goals and Kyra Gabriele, Emma Smith and Kendall Foster registered a hat trick each.

Boys volleyball

Derry 3, Fox Chapel 0 – Cam McNichol led Derry with 13 kills and six digs in a nonsection win over Fox Chapel Mason Beeman, Ethan Frye and Gabe Carbonara added seven kills each and Noah Berkhimer had 34 assists.