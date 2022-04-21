High school roundup for April 20, 2022: Hampton strengthens grip on 1st place

Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 12:42 AM

Anthony Bucci and Joey O’Donnell each had a hit and two RBIs as Hampton scored all its runs in the fifth inning of a 6-0 victory over Fox Chapel, sweeping a doubleheader Wednesday to stay in first place in Section 2-5A.

Cam Marshalwitz earned the shutout victory for the Talbots (6-3, 6-0). Jacob Donovan doubled for Fox Chapel (5-5, 5-3).

Cole Lux had three hits and an RBI while Eric Weeks and Joey O’Donnell each drove in a run as Hampton won the first game 6-1. Ryan Apaliski was the winning pitcher, allowing one run and six hits with 12 strikeouts. Vincent Reiber went 3 for 3 and knocked in a run for the Foxes.

Beaver 13, Ambridge 3 – Liam Dorsky went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI, Garrett Pander drove in three runs and Mason Lang went 2 for 3 with two RBIs as Beaver (6-1, 5-0) beat Ambridge (5-5, 3-4) in Section 2-4A.

Brashear 6, Carrick 5 – Matthew Sanders went 2 for 4 and Dominic Drewery doubled as Brashear (1-3, 1-1) beat Carrick (1-2, 1-1) in the City League. Ashton Giannetti went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Carrick.

Butler 7, Pine-Richland 2 – Brady Gavuala had two hits and two RBIs and Cooper Baxter tripled and homered as Butler (8-1, 4-1) beat Pine-Richland (4-6, 3-2) in Section 1-6A. Madden Clement went 2 for 4 and struck out nine in five innings for the win for the Golden Tornado. Owen Henne had two hits and two RBIs for the Rams.

Canon-McMillan 2, Norwin 1 – Andrew Kocan hit a walk-off double in the seventh and Mason Fixx drove in a run in the fifth to give Canon-McMillan (1-7, 1-4) its first Section 2-6A win of the year. Jack Whalen doubled and Jake Kendro drove in a run in the fourth for Norwin (4-5, 2-3).

Carlynton 11, Clairton 0 – Winning pitcher Dylan Sunderland worked five scoreless innings and drove in a pair of runs to lead Carlynton (2-4, 1-3) to a Section 4-2A win over Clairton (0-6, 0-6). Jake Moldovan had two hits and an RBI for the Cougars.

Central Catholic 2, North Allegheny 1 – Gavin Kelly went 3 for 3 with a triple and Mario Misiti went 3 for 4 with a walk-off single to lead Central Catholic (5-5, 3-2) to a Section 1-6A victory. Aaron Posey went 2 for 3 with an RBI for North Allegheny (5-3, 3-2).

East Allegheny 6, Deer Lakes 1 – Michael Cahill doubled and drove in three runs and Jax Jurisic had a hit as East Allegheny (6-2, 5-0) beat Deer Lakes (5-6, 3-2) in Section 3-3A play. Jake Thimons went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Lancers.

Eden Christian 14, St. Joseph 1 – Eli Szenyeri went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in four runs and Jared Bees tripled and drove in a run as Eden Christian (7-0, 5-0) won a Section 3-A contest. Simon Szalla had a hit for St. Joseph (0-4, 0-4).

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Monessen 6 – Max Kallock had two doubles and two RBIs, and winning pitcher Michael McCready gave up three hits and no earned runs in four innings to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (4-2, 3-2) in Section 2-A. RJ DiEugenio doubled and scored twice for Monessen (2-5, 2-3).

Highlands 2, Burrell 1 – Jimmy Kunst hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to propel Highlands (5-4, 2-3) to an extra-innings Section 1-4A win over Burrell (2-6, 1-4). Luke Bombalski also had an RBI single for the Golden Rams in the sixth inning.

Hopewell 4, Ellwood City 3 – Chris Mullins, Ty Eberhardt and Stephen Slate each had two hits while winning pitcher Landon Fox allowed two runs on two hits as Hopewell (6-2, 4-1) beat Ellwood City (3-5, 3-2) in Section 1-3A.

Knoch 5, Freeport 4 – Brady Wozniak doubled and drove in two runs and Eli Sutton had three hits, including a double, and knocked in a run as Knoch (5-2, 3-2) scored two runs in the fifth and three in the top of the eighth to grab a Section 1-4A win. Ethan Lacinski had a home run and drove in two runs as Freeport (3-6, 1-4) scored two in the first and two more in the bottom of the eighth before a rally fell short.

Latrobe 8, Gateway 2 – Jacob Albaugh hit a two-run homer and Chase Sickenberger had a hit and an RBI as Latrobe (7-2, 5-0) beat Gateway (4-5, 2-3) in Section 1-5A. Carsen Engleka had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run for the Gators.

Montour 5, Blackhawk 3 – Matt Luchovick and Ryan Gallagher each hit a double and Cole Fleck went 3 for 3 as Montour (9-1, 7-0) beat Blackhawk (4-3, 2-3) in Section 2-4A. Jarrod Malagise and Antonio Borello each doubled for the Cougars.

Mt. Lebanon 4, Hempfield 3 — Derrick Shields hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Mt. Lebanon (7-5, 5-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Ryan Firmstone hit a two-run homer and Brandon Coughlin knocked a solo homer as Hempfield (3-8, 2-3) took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth. Mt. Lebanon got two runs back in the bottom of the inning as Tanner Donati tripled in a run.

Mt. Pleasant 8, Valley 3 – Aaron Alakson and Jeremy Kitz each doubled in a run while C.J. Nestor had two RBIs to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-3, 2-3) past Valley (3-7, 0-5) in Section 3-3A. Tyler Danko singled in two runs for the Vikings.

Neshannock 19, Aliquippa 0; Neshannock 16, Aliquippa – Neshannock (7-4, 4-2) swept a Section 2-2A doubleheader from Aliquippa (0-6, 0-6). In the opener, Colten Shaffer doubled and drove in two runs and Sebastian Coiro and Jacob Walzer combined on a three-inning no-hitter. In the second game, Josh Pallerino doubled and drove in a pair and Robert Glies had three RBIs.

North Catholic 7, Indiana 2 – Tommy Koroly went 3 for 5 with a double and drove in four runs as North Catholic (5-4, 5-1) won a Section 1-4A matchup. Ben Ryan went 4 for 4 for Indiana (6-3, 4-2).

North Hills 5, Moon 1 – Robert Dickerson doubled in two runs and Garret Rojick went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead North Hills (4-4, 1-4) to a Section 3-5A win. Nate Barr had a hit and an RBI for Moon (2-7, 0-5).

OLSH 19, Western Beaver 0; OLSH 10, Western Beaver 0 – In the first game of a doubleheader, James Saftner had four hits, including a double and Brady Brazell had three hits to lead OLSH to a Section 1-A win over Western Beaver. In the second game, James Saftner doubled and Quinn Santelli threw four shutout innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts, as OLSH (6-1, 6-0) blanked Western Beaver (0-7, 0-6).

Penn-Trafford 3, Kiski Area 2 – Jason Sabol had a double and an RBI, Peyton Bigler drove in a run and Jacob Otto doubled as Penn-Trafford (6-2, 3-2) scored on a Kiski Area (3-3, 2-2) error to win in the eighth inning of a Section 1-5A game. Jake Smith had an RBI hit for the Cavaliers.

Peters Township 6, Bethel Park 5 – Bryce Thompson hit a walk-off RBI double to lead Peters Township (9-0, 5-0) past Bethel Park (7-1, 4-1) in a battle of undefeated teams in Section 4-5A.

Plum 11, Woodland Hills 0 – Joshua Tedrick had two RBIs, Carson Svidron doubled and drove in three runs and Colin Solinski doubled and plated two as Plum (5-3, 3-2) beat Woodland Hills (0-8, 0-7) in Section 2-5A. Nathan Scherer went 2 for 2 for the Wolverines.

Quaker Valley 15, New Castle 1 – Tommaso Floro went 2 for 2 and drove in four runs, while Ethan Faris and Jack Gardinier each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs as Quaker Valley (3-4, 2-3) defeated New Castle (1-6, 1-6) in Section 2-4A. Anthony Miller went 2 for 2 for the Red Hurricanes.

Seneca Valley 14, Allderdice 1 – A.J. Capizzi went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Nate Malak went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs as Seneca Valley (6-3, 2-3) beat Allderdice (0-6, 0-5) in Section 1-6A. Malak threw five innings, allowed one run on two hits and struck out nine for the win.

Serra Catholic 13, Apollo-Ridge 2; Serra Catholic 15, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Michael Schanck went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Isiah Petty and Zach Black doubled as Serra Catholic (9-0, 6-0) completed a doubleheader sweep of Apollo-Ridge (3-2, 3-1) in Section 3-2A. In the opener, Nico Eremic went 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBIs. Brandon Butler had two hits for the Vikings.

Shady Side Academy 16, Sto-Rox 0; Shady Side Academy 15, Sto-Rox 0 – Sam Luketich had two hits and drove in three runs and Bryce Trischler struck out five and allowed one hit in two innings for the win as Shady Side shut out Sto-Rox in Section 3-2A. In the second game, Caden Green had a three-run hit and Aedan Reagans went 2 for 2 with a double, a triple and four RBIs as Shady Side (5-2, 3-2) again shut out Sto-Rox (0-6, 0-6).

Shaler 2, South Fayette 1 – Alex Venezia hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, while Miguel Hugas went the distance, allowing one run on three hits and struck out 14 en route to a Section 3-5A win for Shaler (8-2, 4-1). Venezia also drove in another run with a perfectly executed squeeze bunt in the fifth inning. Christian Brandi hit a solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh that forced extras for South Fayette (5-3-1, 2-3).

Shenango 4, South Side 0 – Tyler Kamerer had two doubles and Santino Campoli threw five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 11, as Shenango (5-2, 4-2) earned a Section 2-2A win. D.J. Basso and Alex Arrigo each had a double for South Side (3-3, 2-2).

South Park 17, Steel Valley 1 – Austin Lafferty went 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in five runs while Drew Lafferty got the win, allowing no hits and striking out 10, for South Park (6-2, 3-0) in its Section 2-3A win over Steel Valley (3-8, 1-4).

Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 1 – Brady Haberman’s RBI double keyed a three-run seventh inning for Thomas Jefferson (7-3, 3-2) in a Section 4-5A win. Alex Warden also doubled for TJ and TJ Bucy had two hits. Zak David doubled for Connellsville (4-5, 2-3).

Union 5, Rochester 3 – Winning pitcher Tyler Staub doubled and drove in a pair to lead Union (5-2, 5-0) past Rochester (5-2, 4-1) in Section 1-A. Mike Gunn singled and doubled for the Scotties. Parker Lyons had a double and an RBI for the Rams.

West Allegheny 8, Chartiers Valley 7 – Brady Miller hit a two-run homer, Colin Marinpetro tripled and drove in a run and Anthony Ranieri doubled in a run to lead West Allegheny (8-0, 5-0) past Chartiers Valley (5-4, 3-2) in Section 3-5A. Owen Taylor doubled and drove in a run and Juston Ferrari had two RBIs for the Colts.

West Mifflin 10, Elizabeth Forward 2 – Zane Griffaton doubled, homered and knocked in two runs and Bert Kovalsky had two hits and drove in two runs to lead West Mifflin (9-2, 6-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Alexander Wardropper went 2 for 3 for Elizabeth Forward (4-2, 3-2).

Yough 6, Charleroi 3 – Jackson Sampson and winning pitcher Allen Novacek each doubled and drove in a run to lead Yough (4-4, 3-2) to a Section 4-3A win. Ben Shields singled and doubled for Charleroi (5-2, 3-2).

Softball

Avonworth 7, Ellwood City 3 – Cassie Heinauer went 2 for 3 with a home run and Alivia Lantzy doubled as Avonworth (8-2, 4-0) beat Ellwood City (5-1, 3-1) in Section 2-3A play. Julia Nardone doubled for the Wolverines.

Baldwin 5, Thomas Jefferson 2 – Brookelle Holby, Anna Schumacher and Alexa Flavell recorded two hits each for Baldwin (2-4) in a nonsection win. Kam Kameg and Emma Stock had two hits for Thomas Jefferson (6-4).

Beaver 11, New Castle 0 – Hanna Crowe doubled and knocked in two runs while Taylor Young, Smai Springman and winning pitcher Payton List each went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs to lead Beaver (5-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-4A win over New Castle (2-3, 2-3). List struck out 12 for the Bobcats.

Blackhawk 9, Central Valley 6 – Emma Muir was 3 for 3 with a double and winning pitcher Peyton Kimberlin allowed struck out six in seven innings to give Blackhawk (1-3, 1-3) the Section 3-4A win. Kylie Heid went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for Central Valley (3-3, 3-2).

Chartiers-Houston 14, OLSH 5 – Paige McAvoy hit a home run, Nicolette Kloes doubled twice and Ella Richey and Meadow Ferri each tripled as Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 5-0) beat OLSH (3-1, 3-1) in Section 1-2A. Justena Giles and Cassidy Fabiano homered for the Chargers.

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Jefferson-Morgan 1 – Bailey Kuhns had two hits and three RBIs and Isabella Marquez doubled and drove in a run as Greensburg Central Catholic (6-2, 3-0) beat Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-3) in a Section 2-A matchup. Emma Henry fanned nine for Centurions to earn the win. Jasmine Demaske had two hits, including a homer, and drove in a run for Jefferson-Morgan.

Hopewell 14, Ambridge 1 – Shaylyn Shal and Kara Barkovich each hit a home run and Sara Graziani had three hits as Hopewell (3-1, 3-1) rolled to a Section 3-4A win over Ambridge (0-4, 0-4).

Kiski Area 10, Indiana 5 – Hannah Simpson went 3 for 4 and drove in five runs and Mackenzie Favero went 4 for 4 with an RBI as Kiski Area (4-4, 4-2) beat Indiana (1-6, 1-4) in Section 1-5A. Maggie Cunningham had two hits and two RBIs and Chloe McHugh doubled and drove in two runs for Indiana.

Laurel 10, New Brighton 0 – Grace Zeppelin singled three times and drove in three runs for Laurel (5-1, 4-1) in a six-inning win over New Brighton (0-6, 0-5) in Section 4-2A. Addie Deal struck out 14 over six innings to get the win for the Spartans.

Mt. Lebanon 11, Peters Township 8 – Sami Philips had two hits including a home run and drove in four runs and Olivia Buckiso had a double and three RBIs as Mt. Lebanon (4-3, 2-1) was victorious in a Section 1-6A matchup. Amber Wilkes had three hits including a double and drove in two runs for Peters (4-5, 1-3).

North Allegheny 17, Butler 0 – Alaina Whipkey belted a grand slam to help North Allegheny (6-2, 2-1) top Butler (0-4, 0-3) in three innings in Section 2-6A.

Shaler 10, Norwin 6 – Cam Murphy went 3 for 4 with three home runs and Kayliegh Newland doubled in two runs to lead Shaler (6-2, 2-2) to a nonsection win. Madie Kessler went 4 for 4 with a triple and two home runs for Norwin (1-5, 1-3).

South Fayette 9, Moon 6 – Rylee Rohbeck doubled, homered and drove in three runs and Stephanie Binek struck out five and got the win as South Fayette (5-5, 2-4) earned a Section 4-5A win. Cami Chambers, Oliva Logan, Ava Karpa and Fran Latino each hit a double for Moon (0-6, 0-5).

Southmoreland 4, Waynesburg 3 – Amanda McCutcheon hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, driving in Elle Pawlikowsky, to lift Southmoreland (5-1, 3-1) to a Section 3-3A win. McCutcheon went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Taylor Doppleheuer went 2 for 3 with a double and Kaylee Doppleheuer doubled and drove in a run. Kylee Goodman went 3 for 4 with a homer for Waynesburg (5-2, 3-1).

West Mifflin 5, McKeesport 4 – Emliy Buchleitner had two hits including a homer and Caleigh Ignat and Emmy Hilligsberg each had a double to lead West Mifflin (7-4, 4-2) to a nonsection win. Aubrie Mackowiak had two hits and two RBIs for McKeesport (1-3, 1-2).

Girls lacrosse

Hampton 15, Indiana 6 – Meghan Murray scored five goals and Emi DiLiberto added three to lead Hampton to a Section 1-2A win. Tori Fiscus added two goals.

Quaker Valley 15, Trinity 3 – Sydney Hewitt and Chase Kriebel scored three goals apiece and Taylor Cupelli, Kyra Gabriele and Shannon Von Kaenel each scored two in a Section 2-2A win for Quaker Valley.

Upper St. Clair 16, Baldwin 0 – Haley Newton scored four goals, and Libby Eannarino and Anna Capobres had three goals each to lead Upper St. Clair to a Section 1-3A win. Kat Mammarella scored twice and Angelina Mammarella had three assists.

Boys volleyball

Derry 3, Fox Chapel 2 – It was a back and forth match as Derry claimed the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-22, and Fox Chapel claimed the next two sets, 25-19 and 25-13. The Trojans sealed the nonsection victory with a 19-17 win in the fifth set. Nick Allison led Derry with 12 kills and Noah Berkhimer added eight kills. Each player had 12 digs.

Tennis

Section 1-3A – In an all-Franklin Regional final in the WPIAL Section 1-3A doubles tournament, Andrew and Aaron Allen defeated Prerit Yadav and Dhruv Kulkarni, 6-2, 6-4, Wednesday at Franklin Regional. Both teams were dominant on their way to the finals. The Allen brothers lost a total of one game in their first three matches of the day. Yadav and Kulkarni dropped a total of four games. The Latrobe team of August Lawrence and Josh Havrilla defeated Jackson Newell and Nate Coleman of Kiski Area in the third-place match, 7-5, 6-1. The top four finishers qualify for the WPIAL doubles tournament.

Section 2-3A – Moon’s Anthony Lounder and Rohan Maherhwari, Pine-Richland’s Braiden Smalley and Ethan Silipo, North Allegheny’s Shomik Telang and Raj Ginde and North Hills’ Brandon McEwen and Josh Kim reached the section semifinals and qualified for the WPIAL tournament.

Section 3-3A – Top-seeded David Mnuskin and Sam Bitzer of Shady Side Academy claimed the section title with a 7-5, 6-1 win over second-seded Deniz Finkel and Ian Kuchera of Allderdice. Fox Chapel’s Cooper Friday and Will Siegel defeated Shady Side’s Tom Certo and Chase Hartman for third place.

Section 4-3A – Jack and Luke Wilke of Mt. Lebanon claimed the section doubles title.

Section 1-2A – Second-seeded Tim Lakatos and Alex Duing of South Park claimed a decisive victory in the section finals, beating Drew Dimidjian and Tony Sparta of Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 6-2. Mt. Pleasant’s Mark Gallagher and Ryan Borkowski topped Bryan and Brandon Nguyen of Ringgold for third place.

Section 2-2A – Beaver’s Andrew Cavett and Grady Johnson defeated top seed Luke Raymundo and Tim Jayamohan of Mars in a three-set battle, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, to claim a section doubles crown. Christian Kosinski and Ryan Hardek beat Ryan Kerr and Andrew Yankello in an all-Central Valley third-place match.

Section 3-2A – Nicholas Bussard and Dario Wolfe of Valley defeated defending section champions Brody Golla and Alex Garvey of North Catholic to win the Section 3-2A doubles title Wednesday at Valley. Bussard and Wolfe won in straight sets in the finals, 6-4, 6-1. Valley’s second doubles team, Dylan Gentile and Nate Clarke, also finished in the top four to advance to the WPIAL tournament. Gentile and Clarke defeated Aurturao Martin and Daniel Ray of Indiana in the third-place match.

Section 4-2A – Top-seeded Henry Veeck and Justin Hajdukiewicz of Quaker Valley will face John Rohrkaste and Jeremy Freeman of Montour for the section doubles title at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brady’s Run. Quaker Valley’s Michael Lipton and Devin Carter topped Hampton’s Ethen Oh and Vitaliy Pikalo for third place.