High school roundup for April 20, 2023: Pine-Richland takes 2 of 3 from Seneca Valley

By:

Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Owen Henne and Peyton Ford each singled and doubled and Jacob McGuire was the winning pitcher as Pine-Richland defeated Seneca Valley, 3-2, on Thursday to win two of three in a Section 1-6A series.

McGuire allowed two runs on five hits in 6⅔ innings for the Rams (11-4, 6-3). Sam Grana got the final out to earn the save. Evan Tomasic went 2 for 2 for Seneca Valley (11-2, 4-2).

Apollo-Ridge 9, Jeannette 4; Apollo-Ridge 13, Jeannette 12 – Apollo-Ridge (3-7, 2-6) swept a Section 2-3A doubleheader from Jeannette (2-8, 1-5). In the first game, Brandon Butler went 4 for 4 with two doubles and Cooper Gourley doubled and drove in two runs for Apollo-Ridge. Nick Rattigan hit a home run and Jayden Kennedy doubled for Jeannette.

In the second game, Jake Mull hit a triple, home run and had five RBIs, Gourley doubled, and Butler hit a home run to lead the Vikings. Brayden Luttner went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Jayhawks.

Avonworth 10, South Allegheny 0 – Mason Horwat threw a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead Avonworth (8-4, 5-1) in a Section 2-3A win over South Allegheny (4-5, 2-4). Horwat hit a two-run homer, Jake Osborn tripled, and Brandon Sapolsky doubled and had three RBIs for the Antelopes.

Blackhawk 14, North Catholic 3 – Steve Knallay hit a double and home run and Cody Woodward homered and drove in a pair for Blackhawk (9-1) in a nonsection win over North Catholic (5-6).

Brentwood 9, Northgate 1 – Blaize Diaz hit three singles and drove in three runs and Michael O’Leary had two RBIs for Brentwood (2-7) in a nonsection win. Sonteon Layne hit a home run for Northgate (2-9).

Butler 5, Shaler 0 – Winning pitcher James Desmond struck out five in five innings, Connor McTighe doubled and drove in a run and Noah Collins had two hits and an RBI for Butler (6-5) in a nonsection matchup. Brady Alexander doubled for Shaler (10-3).

Canon-McMillan 2, Hempfield 1 – Austyn Winkleblech was the winning pitcher for Canon-McMillan (8-4, 6-3), striking out five in a Section 2-6A win. Cam Russell and Mason Fixx each drove in a run for the Big Macs. Carson Shuglie hit a home run for Hempfield (9-4, 7-2).

Carlynton 14, Clairton 3 – Eric Ferle doubled and had four RBIs, and Jacob Hughes drove in three runs for Carlynton (3-7, 3-5) in a Section 3-A win over Clairton (0-8, 0-6).

Carrick 4, Keystone Oaks 3 – Rmara Atkins doubled and Nathan Weinmann struck out seven to lead Carrick (6-2) past Keystone Oaks (3-7) in a nonsection win. Bryce Altenbaugh drove in two runs for the Golden Eagles.

Central Catholic 4, Baldwin 3 – Antonio Cordeiro hit a three-run homer and Evan Levkulich doubled to lead Central Catholic (5-6, 4-5) to a Section 2-6A win over Baldwin (4-10, 2-7).

Chartiers Valley 16, McKeesport 5 – Tyler Zallenick homered and drove in four runs and Charlie Caputo, Justin Ferrari and Nick McKelvey each hit a double to lead Chartiers Valley (8-3, 6-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Brady Boyle drove in two runs for McKeesport (2-7, 0-6).

Connellsville 10, Mt. Pleasant 4 – Aiden Newmeyer hit a double and Ethan Porreca was the winning pitcher for Connellsville (5-4) in a nonsection win. Jacob Kitz and Brady Painter each hit a double for Mt. Pleasant (4-8).

East Allegheny 13, Burrell 3 – Ryan Kirk and Traynor Janosko each hit a double and drove in two runs and Michael Cahill was the winning pitcher for East Allegheny (8-1, 6-0) in a Section 3-3A matchup. Dylan McKalip had a triple and two RBIs for Burrell (6-6, 4-4).

Fort Cherry 9, Freedom 3 – Adam Wolfe went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Ethan Faletto doubled to lead Fort Cherry (5-7) past Freedom (4-8) in a nonsection win. Jacob Milbert hit a home run for the Bulldogs.

Frazier 9, Jefferson-Morgan 8 – Chase Fulmer and Dailan McManus each doubled and drove in two runs to lead Frazier (5-6) past Jefferson-Morgan (3-9) in a nonsection win. John Woodward and Deakyn Dehoet each hit a triple for the Rockets.

Leechburg 6, Kiski School 2 – Rocco Vigna doubled and drove in two runs and Chase Henry and Jayden Floyd each singled and doubled to lead Leechburg. Owen McDermott struck out 10 in 6.2 innings and Braiden Turiak tripled for the Blue Devils. Eli Fontanez had a double and an RBI for Kiski School.

Mohawk 9, Ellwood City 2 – Bobby Fadden homered and drove in three runs and Jay Wrona, Vinny Pezzuolo and A.J. Verdi each doubled to lead Mohawk (8-2, 5-1) past Ellwood City (2-10, 1-7) in a Section 1-3A win.

Montour 10, Hampton 6 – Jake Robinson hit three doubles and had two RBIs, Zac Stern hit a double and triple, and Joshua Peremba doubled to lead Montour (12-1) to a nonsection win. Anthony Bucci and Matthew Erka each hit a double for Hampton (3-8).

Mt. Lebanon 2 , Norwin 1 – Nolan Smith hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th and Weston Airy pitched three innings of scoreless relief to get the win as Mt. Lebanon (4-9, 4-5) picked up a Section 2-6A victory. Jacob Tinnemeyer singled and drove in a run for the Blue Devils. Ryan Mesko tied the game with an RBI double in the top of the seventh for Norwin (4-9, 4-5).

Neshannock 4, Boardman (Ohio) 3 — Andrew Frye, Jake Rynd, Nate Rynd and Matt Pallerino drove in runs to lead Neshannock (7-2) to a nonsection win. Ben Hermann had a double and an RBI for Boardman.

North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 0 – Anthony Varlotta pitched a complete game no-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead North Allegheny (8-2, 5-1) to a Section 1-6A win over Allderdice (1-9, 0-9). Harron Lee, Andrew Doughtery, Andrew Hat, David Posey and J.D. Costanzo each drove in a run for the Tigers.

North Hills 6, Knoch 5 – Jake Pollaro had two hits and three RBIs and Walt Vitovich singled and doubled for North Hills (10-2) in a nonsection matchup. Ryan McCurdy, Jacob Stallsmith and Sean Morgan doubled for Knoch (3-10).

Penn-Trafford 6, Ringgold 3 – Tyler Freas and Chuck Fontana had two hits apiece for Penn-Trafford (7-3-1) in a nonsection win over Ringgold (4-8).

Plum 7, Thomas Jefferson 5 – Caden Norcutt went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs and Erik Streussnig doubled for Plum (5-8) in a nonsection win. Carter Kirsch doubled for Thomas Jefferson (6-7).

Riverside 8, Hopewell 0 – Hunter Garvin hit a home run and Bo Fornataro and Mitchell Garvin each hit a double to lead Riverside (10-0) to a nonsection win over Hopewell (4-8). Christian Lucarelli was the winning pitcher for the Panthers, striking out 10.

Seton LaSalle 8, Laurel 3 – Gio Lonero tripled and Brian Reed drove in three runs to lead Seton LaSalle (8-2-1, 7-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Ryan Telesz hit a double and triple for Laurel (3-6, 3-5).

Shady Side Academy 10, Riverview 0 – Matt Long and Brady Trischler doubled and drove in two runs apiece for Shady Side Academy (5-3) in a nonsection win over Riverview (6-3).

Shenango 16, Quaker Valley 1 – Grason Hooks doubled, homered and drove in five runs and Braden Ziegler threw a three-inning no-hitter as Shenango (3-4, 3-2) beat Quaker Valley (5-5, 4-4) in Section 1-3A. Jason Malley homered and drove in four for the Wildcats.

Washington 10, Monessen 0 – Michael Shallcross drove in two runs and Ian Callan struck out four in three innings for Washington (4-7) in a nonsection win. R.J. DiEugenio went 2 for 2 for Monessen (1-9).

Waynesburg 5, California 0 – Mason Switalski threw a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and helped his own cause with a pair of hits to lead Waynesburg (4-5) to a nonsection win. Lincoln Pack singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Raiders. Aidan Lowden doubled for California (7-7).

West Mifflin 3, Upper St. Clair 2 – Corey Kuszaj doubled and Devin Kincaid drove in two runs to lead West Mifflin (12-1) past Upper St. Clair (8-6) in a nonsection win. Eli Mandler and Braeden Coyle each had two hits for the Panthers.

Western Beaver 19, Summit Academy 2 – Will Martin doubled and had two RBIs, Ryder Roknich went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, and Benji Valdez drove in four runs for Western Beaver (2-6, 1-4) in a Section 2-A win over Summit Academy (0-6, 0-6).

Softball

Albert Gallatin 25, Ringgold 2 – Hannah Dunham hit a home run and Leah Myers doubled and had four RBIs for Albert Gallatin (6-5, 3-5) in a Section 2-4A win. Mya Glisan, Alexis Metts and Avery Wells each doubled for Colonials. Angie Allen drove in a run for Ringgold (1-10, 0-8).

Apollo-Ridge 8, Steel Valley 6 – April Earnest went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Jaden Mull and Julianna Saxion each drove in a run for Apollo-Ridge (6-4, 5-2) in a Section 2-2A win over Steel Valley (2-7, 2-3).

Frazier 15, Monessen 0 – Delaney Warnick went 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs, Emilia Bednar tripled, and Grace Vaughn hit two doubles for Frazier (7-1, 6-0) in a Section 3-A win. Joey Hurst hit two singles for Monessen (4-4, 4-3).

Jeannette 10, Geibel 0 – Grace Stein went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs and combined with Mia Sarpolis on a five-inning no-hitter for Jeannette (5-2) in a nonsection win. Abigail Shaw had two hits and two RBIs and Sarpolis had two hits and drove in three.

Knoch 7, Indiana 4 – Lindsay Edwards doubled twice and drove in two runs, Madi Gardner had a single, double and an RBI, and Marlee Fraser struck out six for Knoch (5-5, 4-0) in a Section 1-4A win. Tori Manzek and Maggie Cunningham each had two hits apiece for Indiana (10-2, 4-1).

Montour 2, Blackhawk 0 – Kaitlyn Molitoris threw a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and Jana Hess had two hits and two RBIs for Montour (8-1, 6-1) in a Section 3-4A win. Peyton Kimberlin struck out eight for Blackhawk (3-8, 3-4).

New Castle 9, Shenango 6 – Keara Mangieri hit a double and triple and Olivia Hood doubled for New Castle (4-6) in a nonsection win. Madison Iwanejko and Zoe Offie each hit a double for Shenango (4-5)

North Allegheny 12, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Sammy Plotsko had a double, home run and six RBIs and Anne Melle and Reagan Sheets hit two doubles apiece to lead North Allegheny (9-4, 6-3) past Mt. Lebanon (3-6, 2-5) in a Section 1-6A win. Hannah Boomhower doubled for the Blue Devils.

Riverside 2, Ellwood City 1 – Aliya Ottavianni hit a walk-off RBI single in eighth for Riverside (7-1) in a nonsection win. Jocilene Cummings hit the game-tying RBI single in seventh and Sam Rosenberger doubled and struck out 14 for the Panthers. Amber McQuinston drove in the lone run for Ellwood City (6-3).

Seneca Valley 5, Butler 0 – Lexie Hames threw a complete-game no-hitter with 16 strikeouts to lead Seneca Valley (9-1, 8-1) to a Section 1-6A win over Butler (2-8, 2-7). Kara Pasquale singled, tripled and drove in a run for the Raiders.

Union 21, Rochester 1 – Mia Preuhs went 3 for 3 with two doubles, Bella Cameron went 2 for 2 with a home run and six RBIs, and Olivia Williams tripled for Union (10-1, 8-0) in a Section 1-A win. Ashlyn Schidemantle doubled for Rochester (0-6, 0-6).

West Mifflin 7, Highlands 5 – Rylie Dobnak drove in three runs and Addie Hilligsberg and Emmy Hilligsberg each hit a double to lead West Mifflin (7-3, 3-2) past Highlands (3-7, 3-3) in a Section 1-4A win. Madison Gorney and Kassidy Cambal each doubled for the Golden Rams.

Yough 14, South Allegheny 0 – Adoria Waldier threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout, and McKenzie Pritts homered to lead Yough (6-2, 4-2) to a Section 3-3A win over South Allegheny (5-7, 1-4). Waldier, Kaylin Ritenour, Madison Horvat and Katie Proctor doubled for the Cougars.

Boys lacrosse

Fox Chapel 11, Butler 8 – Jake Siddons scored six goals to lead Fox Chapel to a Section 2-3A win. Landon Dubyak scored four goals for Butler.

Plum 5, Winchester Thurston 4 – Caden Anderson scored three goals and Noah Parente added two to help Plum to a Section 2-2A victory.

Girls lacrosse

Hampton 14, Yough 2 – Emi DiLiberto, Sienna Rex and Emerson Pryal scored three goals apiece to lead Hampton to a Section 1-2A win.

Boys tennis

Valley 5, Kiski Area 0 – Valley (10-0, 6-0) finished as undefeated Section 1-2A champs with a sweep of the Cavaliers, who also qualified for the WPIAL team playoffs. Nicholas Bussard, Dylan Gentile and Landon Harclerode won singles matches and the teams of Ethan Harclerode and Zachary Doran and Tyler Quinn and Jake Ervin won in doubles play.

Boys volleyball

Norwin 3, Peters Township 0 – Jackson Genicola had 14 kills and Nick Puskaric recorded eight blocks to lead Norwin to a nonsection win. Troy Horvath dished out 35 assists for the Knights.