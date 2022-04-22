High school roundup for April 21, 2022: Pine-Richland escapes jam in 7th, beats Butler

Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Jacob McGuire pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven, to lead Pine-Richland to a 2-0 victory over Butler in Section 1-6A baseball Thursday night.

Tristan Farrar got the final two outs to earn the save, working out of a bases-loaded jam for the Rams (5-6, 4-2). Owen Henne went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Brady Gavuala had the only hits for Butler (8-2, 4-2), going 2 for 3 with a double.

Frazier 2, Washington 1 – Brock Alekson went the distance for Frazier (1-6, 1-4), giving up an unearned run on four hits with six strikeouts in a Section 1-2A victory. Alekson and Daniel Olbrys singled and scored for the Commodores. Hard-luck loser Iain Callan gave up two runs, one earned, on two hits with six strikeouts for Washington (3-4, 2-2).

Montour 3, Blackhawk 1 – Winning pitcher Dylan Mathiesen gave up three hits and struck out 11 in 6.2 innings to lead Montour (10-1, 8-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Cole Fleck singled and doubled and Nick Walker picked up the one-out save. Jarrod Malagise had two hits for Blackhawk (4-4, 2-4).

North Catholic 7, Carrick 3 – John Garbin, Patrick Synan and Tommy Koroly each singled and doubled to help North Catholic (6-4) to a nonsection win. Andrew Doherty tripled and drove in two runs and Josef Safar also tripled for the Trojans. Ashton Giannettu went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for Carrick (1-3).

Plum 10, Woodland Hills 0 – Colin Watson doubled, tripled and drove in five runs and James Rumcik threw five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven, as Plum (6-3, 4-2) picked up a Section 2-5A win in five innings. Noah Hutcherson doubled for Woodland Hills (0-9, 0-8).

Riverside 17, Summit Academy 0; Riverside 22, Summit Academy 0 – Riverside (9-1, 5-0) swept a Section 2-2A doubleheader with Summit Academy (0-9, 0-8). Mitchell Garvin singled, doubled and drove in three in the opener. Hunter Garvin doubled twice and drove in four runs and Ethan Santillo threw three perfect innings with nine strikeouts in the second game.

Seneca Valley 9, Allderdice 2 – Nata Malak doubled, homered and drove in three runs to lead Seneca Valley (7-3, 3-3) to a Section 1-6A win. Nick Merola and AJ Capizzi each tripled and drove in two runs. Bryan McCann doubled for Allderdice (0-7, 0-6).

Trinity 9, Albert Gallatin 1 – Zach McClenathan went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Jeremy Sikora tripled and played a pair for Trinity (3-7, 1-4) in a Section 4-5A victory. Bryce Barton singled and scored for Albert Gallatin (0-8, 0-5).

Softball

Bishop Canevin 26, Sewickley Academy 0 – Alysha Cutri went 5 for 5 with a home run and six RBIs and pitched three perfect innings as Bishop Canevin (2-0, 1-0) defeated Sewickley Academy (1-4, 1-4) in Section 1-A. Riley Bush and Amina Elliot also homered.

Franklin Regional 12, Plum 2 – Madison Nguyen homered and drove in three runs and Ciara Camacho and Toryn Fulton each had two hits as Franklin Regional (10-2, 6-2) won in five innings in Section 1-5A. Talor Lorish and Shianne Walker had two hits apiece for Plum (1-7, 1-5).

Indiana 10, Penn Hills 9 – Ashlyn Winslow, Haley Hamilton and Ella Myers homered to lead Indiana (2-6, 2-4) to a Section 1-5A win. Chloe McHugh and Elizabeth Flanders singled and doubled. Abella Gray and Shania Lewis homered for Penn Hills (2-3, 2-3), which scored six runs in the top of the seventh.

Moon 13, Upper St. Clair 6 – Ava Karpa singled, homered and scored three runs and Maddie Trost had two doubles and three RBIs as Moon (1-6, 1-5) picked up its first win in Section 4-5A. Madison Fisher doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Upper St. Clair (3-6, 2-3).

North Catholic 7, Derry 6 – Samantha Foley hit a two-run, two-out walk-off double to lead North Catholic (5-3, 3-2) to a comeback win in Section 1-3A. Carys Mundy and winning pitcher Abbie Sutton also doubled for North Catholic. Sophia Doherty had a big day for Derry (0-4, 0-3), going 2 for 3 with a double, home run and six RBIs as her team took a 6-0 lead in the second inning.

North Hills 11, Mars 3 – Winning pitcher Sophia Roncone threw a one-hitter, doubled and drove in three runs to lead North Hills (5-1, 5-1) to a Section 3-5A win over Mars (2-7, 0-4). Maria Chutko went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Alyssa Harris also drove in a pair.

Penn-Trafford 11, Albert Gallatin 0 – Mia Smith and Madison Rapp combined on a five-hit shutout as Penn-Trafford (9-1, 5-1) picked up a Section 2-5A win. Cameron Ponko homered and Bri Pusateri and Mack Keenan had two hits each. Alexis Metts doubled for Albert Gallatin (1-5, 1-5).

Seneca Valley 12, North Allegheny 2 – Winning pitcher Lexie Hames hit a pair of home runs and drove in four to lead Seneca Valley (5-3, 3-3) to a Section 2-6A win. Maddie Gross went 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBIs. Kara Pasquale also had three hits. Meghan McDonough had three hits for North Allegheny (6-3, 2-2).

Steel Valley 10, Brentwood 7 – Abby Tester went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs to lead Steel Valley (3-5, 3-4) to a Section 2-2A win. Winning pitcher Kendall McConnell doubled twice, Brooke Farrah tripled and drove in a pair, and Alaina Hartnett had three hits. Mia March went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Bailey Herrera and Brianna Folino each went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Brentwood (1-3, 0-3).

West Mifflin 5, Ringgold 0 – Addie Hilligsburg threw a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and drove in a pair of runs to lead West Mifflin (8-4, 5-2) to a Section 2-4A win over Ringgold (2-7, 1-5). Aurora Rosso doubled for the Titans.

Boys tennis

Section 4-2A – Top-seeded Henry Veeck and Justin Hajdukiewicz of Quaker Valley completed a dominant run through the section doubles tournament, topping John Rohrkaste and Jeremy Freeman of Montour in the finals, 6-2, 6-2. The Quakers duo lost a total of five games in four matches.

Girls lacrosse

Latrobe 8, Penn-Trafford 7 – Ryley Quinn scored the game-winning goal in overtime and Sarah Matsko scored three times to lead Latrobe to a Section 1-3A victory.

North Allegheny 15, Sewickley Academy 3 – Bella Falo scored six goals and Izzie Trunzo made eight saves to lead North Allegheny to a Section 2-3A win.

Boys lacrosse

Hempfield 17, Baldwin 7 – Jake Phillips scored six goals to lead Hempfield to a Section 1-3A win. Lucas Yaniro added four goals and Dylan Repasky had three.