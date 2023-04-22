High school roundup for April 21, 2023: Records fall to Hempfield’s Liz Tapper, Mt. Lebanon’s Logan St. John Kletter at Butler

By:

Saturday, April 22, 2023 | 12:11 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Nathaniel Franitti clears 5 feet, 9 inches in the high jump at the Butler Invitational on Friday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hempfield junior Peyton Murray unleashes the winning throw in the discus at the Butler Invitational on Friday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hempfield junior Peyton Murray gets set to uncork a throw in the discus at the Butler Invitational on Friday. Murray won the event. Previous Next

Three meet records fell as Hempfield’s Liz Tapper set new marks in the shot put and discus and Mt. Lebanon’s Logan St. John Kletter broke the 1,600-meter run standard at the Butler Invitational on Friday.

With a time of 10:25.58, St. John Kletter broke the record set by Moon’s Mia Cochran (10:28.03) in 2021.

Tapper threw the shot put 44-8 to beat the record set by California’s Kailyn Clancy (43.2.5) in 2014 and the discus 143-1 to break the mark set by Moniteau’s Maura Kimmel (140-3) in 2016.

Upper St. Clair sprinter Dani Prunzik joined Tapper as a two-time winner on the boys side, taking the 100 and 200.

North Allegheny’s Wren Kucler won the 1,600 and the Tigers took the 400 and 1,600 relays.

Obama Academy’s Ny’Asia Burton (100) and Latrobe’s Brylee Bodnar (300) won the hurdles. , Latrobe, 46.53

Franklin Regional’s Ella Evans (high jump), Eden Christian’s Lara Defazio (long jump) Butler’s Megan Bagetta (triple jump) and Norwin’s Hannah Shaw (pole vault) also topped the podium.

There were two double winners on the boys side with Hempfield’s Peyton Murray taking the shot put and discus and Mars’ Jacob Thompson sweeping the 200 and 400. The Fightin’ Planets also won the 1,600 relay.

Moon’s Jacob Puhalla won the 800 and the Tigers took the 3,200 relay.

Other WPIAL winners on the track were New Castle’s Kaveon Gardner (100), Eden Chrsitian’s Sean Aiken (1,600), Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak 3,200), OLSH’s Antonio Votour (110 hurdles) and the Pine-Richland 400 relay team.

Fox Chapel’s George Tabor took the long jump and Central Catholic’s Xxavier Thomas the triple jump.

Baseball

Avella 10, Cornell 5 – Isaiah Bradick, Colton Burchianti and Brayden Fuller all hit a double and drove in a run as Avella (9-2) scored six runs in the first inning to secure a nonsection win. Walter Clarit hit a two-run homer for Cornell (5-5). Bryce Wright drove in two for the Eagles.

Avonworth 12, Beaver 8 – Derek Brooks, Mason Metz, Colin Crawford and Brandon Sapolsky finished with two RBIs apiece as Avonworth (9-4) defeated Beaver (3-8) in nonsection play. Jack Ray went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Bobcats.

Bethel Park 3, Indiana 2 – Ryan Petras went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Dylan Schumaker picked up the win for Bethel Park (8-4) in a nonsection victory. Ethan Shank doubled for Indiana (7-4).

Chartiers-Houston 7, Carmichaels 3 – Dominic Cumer crushed a grand slam in the top of the eighth to break a 3-3 tie and lead Chartiers-Houston (10-2, 5-1) to a nonsection win. Luke Camden hit a solo home run for the Bucs. Aydan Adamson doubled in a run for Carmichaels (8-3, 4-2).

Chartiers Valley 6, Trinity 3 – Ryan Bioni knocked in two runs and Ethan Ridgeway pitched Chartiers Valley (9-3) to a nonsection win over Trinity (4-4). Michael Giammatteo had an RBI for the Colts.

Ellwood City 15, Western Beaver 10 – Jordan Keller doubled, homered and drove in two runs and Aaron Lake went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Ellwood City (3-10) in a nonsection win. Dom Benzio hit a grand slam for Western Beaver (2-7).

Fox Chapel 14, Kiski Area 12 – Dom Cassol went 4 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs and Zach Johnston doubled twice and knocked in three runs to lead Fox Chapel (7-5) past Kiski Area (7-5) in a back-and-forth nonsection contest. Franco Pistella hit a two-run single to score the go-ahead run for the Foxes. Nate Witt homered and drove in three runs for the Cavaliers.

Freeport 4, Karns City 2 – Jack Smetak and Zach Clark tripled and winning pitcher Dylan Stonebraker threw a complete game and allowed two runs (one unearned) on seven hits with six strikeouts for Freeport (10-3) in a nonsection win. Jacob Jones had two hits for Karns City.

Latrobe 8, Gateway 2 – Tyler Fazekas homered, Anthony Massari singled and doubled, and Riley Smith doubled and drove in a pair to lead Latrobe (8-4) to a nonsection win. Nolan Boehm singled, doubled and drove in a run for Gateway (4-8).

Ligonier Valley 6, East Allegheny 6 – Noah Lawson and Levi Moser each hit a double and drove in two runs for Ligonier Valley (7-4-1) and Traynor Janosko drove in three runs for East Allegheny (7-2-1) in a nonsection game called after 10 innings.

McGuffey 9, Burgettstown 4 – Reno Presto had three hits and two RBIs and Brogan Meighen had two hits and three RBIs to lead McGuffey (8-3) to a nonsection win. Andrew Bredel singled, doubled and tripled for Burgettstown (6-2).

Mohawk 7, Central Valley 3 – Jay Wrona doubled twice and Vinney Pezzuolo tripled while Briar Crawford picked up the nonsection win for Mohawk (9-2). Antwon Johnson homered and drove in three runs for Central Valley (4-7).

North Allegheny 5, Mars 1 – Andrew Hart drove in two runs and Ian Zahorchak smacked a triple as North Allegheny (9-2) won a nonsection game against Mars (6-6). Shane Klinefelter and Nolan Scott each hit a double for the Fightin’ Planets.

Obama Academy 16, Cornerstone Christian Prep 0 – Sam Palombia tripled and drove in two runs and Barry Frierson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Obama Academy (1-2) to a win against Cornerstone Christian Prep.

Penn Hills 8, Shady Side Academy 5 – Chyno Spearman went 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs and Edward Bowser got the win for Penn Hills (2-8) in nonsection play. Zachary Barber drove in two runs for Shady Side (5-4).

Serra Catholic 9, Valley 0 – Isiah Petty doubled and had two RBIs while Ethan Coddington and Michael Schanck each drove in two runs as Serra Catholic (11-2) shut out Valley (5-8) in nonsection play. Conrad Hoover and Brett Crawn each had a hit for the Vikings.

Seton LaSalle 14, Highlands 1 – Michael Todd was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Gio Lonero doubled and drove in two, and Nate Georgiana doubled twice and had an RBI for Seton LaSalle (9-2-1) in a nonsection defeat of Highlands (2-9). Nick McQuade went 2 for 3 for the Golden Rams.

South Park 2, Elizabeth Forward 1 – Jake Gasper struck out 11 in six innings, Cooper Hochendoner picked up the save, and Austin Lafferty went 3 for 3 with a double and a home run to lead South Park (5-4) past Elizabeth Forward (5-6) in a nonsection game.

South Side 7, Ambridge 6 – Tristan Shuman earned the win in relief and had an RBI single in the seventh inning to help South Side (10-1, 8-1) to a nonsection win. Josh Lytle also drove in a run in the seventh for the Rams. Grant Uvodich doubled in a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie it for Ambridge (2-9)

Springdale 15, Carlynton 12 – Noah Robbins went 2 for 4 with four RBIs while John Hughes and Joseph Loebig had three RBIs apiece to lead Springdale (3-5) over Carlynton (3-8) in nonsection play. Mason Mulligan had four RBIs for the Cougars.

Union 9, Rochester 2 – Mike Gunn doubled twice and drove in two runs and Rocco Galmarini doubled, tripled and had two RBIs as Union (6-3, 6-0) defeated Rochester (6-3, 6-2) in Section 2-A. Mark Shaffer had two hits and two RBIs for the Rams.

Uniontown 11, Brownsville 6 – Mason Kuhn had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs and Wyatt Nehls and Christian Thomas also each collected three hits to lead Uniontown (7-3) to a nonsection win. Davey Timko singled, homered and drove in three runs for Brownsville (2-9).

West Middlesex 11, Laurel 3 – Ryan Telesz went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Laurel (3-8) in a nonsection loss to West Middlesex. Gio Rococi, Julian Trott and Blaze Knight each hit a double and had two RIBIs for the Big Red.

Softball

Armstrong 10, Penn-Trafford 5 – Emma Paul had a double, home run and two RBIs and Jordyn Klingensmith and Isabella Atherton each doubled and drove in two runs to lead Armstrong (11-1, 6-0) past Penn-Trafford (3-8, 2-4) in a Section 2-5A win. Cameron Ponko went 3 for 3 with a double and home run for the Warriors.

Avonworth 12, Valley 1 – Rylee Gray went 3 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs and Alivia Lantzy, Sydney Savatt and Leah Kuban each hit a double for Avonworth (12-1, 6-0) in a Section 1-3A win. Leah Taliani doubled for Valley (4-6, 1-4).

Belle Vernon 13, Laurel Highlands 2 – Ava Zubovic homered and drove in four runs and Maren Metikosh homered and plated two as Belle Vernon (9-3, 6-1) defeated Laurel Highlands (2-7, 2-6) in Section 2-4A. Kayla Howell and Zoe Robson each hit a solo home run for the Mustangs.

Bethel Park 8, Upper St. Clair 7 — Lupe McElvenny hit a walk-off RBI double in the eighth inning to lead Bethel Park (3-8, 2-4) past Upper St. Clair (7-4, 3-3) in a Section 4-5A matchup. Sia Spano hit two triples and Makenzie Wade was the winning pitcher for the Black Hawks. Ava Pries hit a double and home run for the Panthers.

Burgettstown 5, Charleroi 3 – Katierose Smith hit the go-ahead two-run single in the seventh and finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lift Burgettstown (8-4, 5-2) over Charleroi (9-2, 4-2) in Section 3-2A. Peyton Mermon doubled, tripled and had two RBIs for the Blue Devils. Madalynn Lancy homered and drove in two for the Cougars.

Burrell 14, Shady Side Academy 0 – Winning pitcher Katie Armstrong threw a five-inning one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and hit three doubles with five RBIs to lead Burrell (6-4, 3-2) to a Section 1-3A win. Braelyn Jones tripled and drove in four for the Bucs. Mya Kearns had the only hit for Shady Side Academy (1-8, 0-6).

Carmichaels 11, Chartiers-Houston 6 – Carys McConnell tripled and drove in three runs and Bailey Barnyak struck out 14 for Carmichaels (12-0, 8-0) in a Section 2-A win. Meadow Ferri went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs for Chartiers-Houston (6-5, 5-2).

Chartiers Valley 5, Blackhawk 4 – Zoe Mangan doubled and drove in two runs and Delaney O’Connor and Rylee Prosperi each doubled to lead Chartiers Valley (12-1, 8-0) to a Section 3-4A victory. Mia Yenges and Zoey Lindner drove in two runs apiece for Blackhawk (3-9, 3-5).

Elizabeth Forward 6, Greensburg Salem 0 – Shelby Telegdy threw a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts and went 4 for 4 with a double and home run for Elizabeth Forward (11-0, 8-0) in a Section 2-4A matchup. Bella Gimiliano, Alivia Grimm and Lauren Vay each doubled for the Warriors. Gionnah Ruffner doubled for Greensburg Salem (6-6, 3-4).

Ellwood City 6, Hopewell 0 – Alexis Beck doubled and drove in two runs while Amber McQuiston struck out 10 for Ellwood City (7-3, 4-2) in a Section 2-3A shutout win over Hopewell (7-2, 5-1). Julia Nardone also doubled for the Wolverines.

Fort Cherry 22, Beth-Center 1 – Trista Fehl-Gariglio, Cadence Fehl-Gariglio and Kaylee Weinbrenner each tripled and drove in three runs and Heather Coughenour doubled for Fort Cherry (5-6, 4-4) in a Section 3-2A win over Beth-Center (0-12, 0-7).

Freedom 6, New Brighton 4 – Julia Young hit a double and home run, and Hannah Shaffer doubled to lead Freedom (3-8, 2-6) to a Section 1-2A win. Jenna Alaksin went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs, and Jocelyn Stasiowski tripled and drove in two runs for New Brighton (3-7, 2-6).

Hampton 10, Beaver 5 – Mackenzie Reese had a double, home run and five RBIs to lead Hampton (8-3, 5-3) past Beaver (3-7, 2-5) in a Section 3-4A win. Abby Hojdila doubled and Taylor Young drove in two runs for the Bobcats.

Hempfield 11, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Riley Miller went 3 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs, and Margaret Howard homered and drove in a pair for Hempfield (11-2, 8-2) in a Section 1-6A win over Mt. Lebanon (3-7, 2-6). Emily Griffith hit two doubles and Lauren Howard and Sarah Podkul each doubled for the Spartans.

Jeannette 16, Monessen 0 — Gracie Stein threw a four-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Jeannette (5-2, 4-2) past Monessen (4-5, 4-4) in Section 3-A. Autumn LaVella went 4 for 4 with five RBIs for the Jayhawks.

Jefferson-Morgan 13, California 3 – Payton Farabee hit two doubles and Ava Wood doubled to lead Jefferson-Morgan (6-5, 4-4) to a Section 2-A win. Harley Harkins hit a home run for California (2-7, 1-5).

Knoch 7, McKeesport 2 – Madi Gardner went 2 for 2 with two doubles, Marlee Fraser doubled, and Lindsay Wise drove in two runs to lead Knoch (6-5, 5-0) to a Section 1-4A win. Jessica Miller doubled for McKeesport (5-7, 1-5).

Latrobe 18, Gateway 0 – Piper Zufall went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Vanessa McMichael homered and drove in three runs, and Kayla Williams hit two doubles and plated three for Latrobe (10-1, 5-1) in a Section 2-5A win over Gateway (1-9, 0-6).

Ligonier Valley 5, Southmoreland 2 – Winning pitcher Cheyenne Piper struck out 15 and Sydnee Foust hit a double and home run for Ligonier Valley (6-3, 4-2) in a Section 3-3A matchup. Mikaela Etling doubled for Southmoreland (6-2, 4-1).

Mohawk 5, Central Valley 3 – Alivia Hare doubled, tripled and drove in two runs and Aricka Young hit a double to lead Mohawk (6-4, 3-3) to a Section 2-3A win. Maddie Spirnak doubled and drove in three runs for Central Valley (4-3, 3-2).

Montour 19, Ambridge 0 – Mia Arndt went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs and Avrie Polo doubled and homered for Montour (9-1, 7-1) in a Section 3-4A win over Ambridge (1-8, 1-6).

Mt. Pleasant 12, South Allegheny 11 – Addison Reese hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eight to lift Mt. Pleasant (9-5, 4-2) to a wild comeback win in Section 3-3A. The Vikings scored nine runs in the bottom of the seventh, tying the score on a two-out grand slam by Sophia Smithnosky. Ally Jones doubled and knocked in two runs and Madyson Hart doubled twice and had an RBI for Mt. Pleasant. Cadence Mcbride went 4 for 5 with three doubles and four RBIs for South Allegheny (5-8, 1-5).

Neshannock 10, Laurel 2 – Winning pitcher Addy Frye struck out 11 and hit a three-run homer while Hunter Newman homered for Neshannock (9-0, 6-0) in a Section 1-2A matchup. Abbie Miles homered for Laurel (8-2, 6-2).

North Allegheny 3, Canon-McMillan 2 – Meghan McDonough hit a walk-off double in the seventh to lead North Allegheny (10-4, 7-3) past Canon-McMillan (4-7, 3-6) in Section 1-6A. Julia Drazga tripled and Rachel Rusnica doubled for the Tigers. Sami Merkle tripled and Hailey Swope doubled and drove in two runs for the Big Macs.

North Hills 15, Plum 14 – Kaylee Bischoff went 2 for 5 with a double and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth to give North Hills (10-1, 4-1) a Section 1-5A win. Abigail Sutton doubled, homered and drove in three runs and Alexa Edmunds doubled, tripled and knocked in four runs for North Hills. Mackenzie Marotta doubled twice and finished with four RBIs for Plum (6-5, 3-3).

Northgate 24, Sewickley Academy 8 – Winning pitcher Johna Abramowicz struck out 10, and Jenna Thomas hit two doubles and two home runs for Northgate (5-3, 5-2) in a Section 1-A win over Sewickley Academy (1-6, 1-5).

Norwin 11, Butler 1 – Josey Michalski went 2 for 2 with a double and home run, and Emma Novotnak drove in three runs for Norwin (11-2, 9-1) in a Section 1-6A win. Gracie Negley doubled for Butler (2-9, 2-8).

OLSH 8, Bentworth 0 – Justena Giles threw a complete game no-hitter and struck out 12 for OLSH (8-2, 6-1) in a Section 3-2A win over Bentworth (5-4, 5-2). Alex Domachowski and Morgan O’Brien each doubled and drove in two runs for the Chargers.

Penn Hills 22, Oakland Catholic 1 – Maura Wade went 4 for 5 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs, and Shania Lewis hit two doubles for Penn Hills (5-4, 2-4) in a Section 1-5A win over Oakland Catholic (0-5, 0-5).

Pine-Richland 12, Baldwin 8 – Calle Henne hit a home run, Abby Laurent hit two doubles, and Mackenzie doubled and had three RBIs to lead Pine-Richland (4-9, 4-6) to a Section 1-6A win. Mackenzie Bowen tripled and drove in two runs for Baldwin (0-13, 0-10).

Quaker Valley 14, Beaver Falls 0 – Grace Carver doubled and had three RBIs and Gemma Wiegand and Isabella Jarrett each doubled and drove in two runs for Quaker Valley (3-4, 1-4) in a Section 2-3A win. Olivia Hoose threw a five-inning two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts. Abigail Cunningham hit a double for Beaver Falls (2-7, 1-5).

Serra Catholic 17, Brentwood 7 – Victoria Tom doubled, clubbed two homers and drove in six runs while Lida Wos doubled and finished with four RBIs to lead Serra Catholic (10-2, 6-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Paige Boehm doubled, homered and had three RBIs for Brentwood (1-6, 1-5).

Seton LaSalle 4, McGuffey 1 – Kiara Cerminara hit the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh to push Seton LaSalle (3-7, 3-3) past McGuffey (6-4, 3-3) in Section 4-3A. Paige Kuisis doubled and Mary Ann Starkey struck out five for the Rebels. Katie Grimm drove in a run for the Highlanders.

Shaler 4, Fox Chapel 1 – Eloise Facher hit a double and home run, and Ella Nash doubled to lead Shaler (12-0, 6-0) past Fox Chapel (4-7, 2-4) in a Section 1-5A win. Ava Wamsley hit a double for the Foxes.

South Fayette 8, New Castle 2 – Maddie Cavenaugh and Emma Smith each hit a home run and Stephanie Binek and Rylee Rohbeck doubled to lead South Fayette (7-6, 4-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Neena Flora doubled and Aaryn McCarter drove in two runs for New Castle (4-7, 1-4).

South Park 5, Keystone Oaks 0 – Winning pitcher Sydeny Sekley struck out 13, doubled and had three RBIs to lead South Park (7-2, 4-1) to a Section 4-3A win over Keystone Oaks (0-8, 0-6). Kaitlyn Polk hit two singles and had an RBI for the Eagles.

South Side 18, Cornell 3 – Anna Graff doubled twice and drove in five runs, and Alison DeLong had three RBIs as South Side (5-2, 5-1) routed Cornell (1-8, 1-7) in Section 1-A. Kathleen Wegley hit a two-run double for the Raiders.

St. Joseph 14, Bishop Canevin 4 – Jamie Noonan and Kalyda O’Conner each singled and doubled, and Julie Spinelli drove in three runs to lead St. Joseph (2-6, 2-6) to a Section 3-A win. Amari Elliott went 3 for 3 with a double for Bishop Canevin (1-5, 1-5).

Thomas Jefferson 16, Peters Township 4 – Adalina Bracco went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Allie Chalovich hit a two-run homer to lead Thomas Jefferson (9-4, 4-2) to a Section 4-5A win. Mackenzie Morgan doubled and drove in a run for Peters Township (3-8, 1-5).

Trinity 13, Connellsville 3 – Hannah Suhoski and Ryleigh Hoy each hit a home run and Mirranda Rinehart and Amber Morgan doubled for Trinity (10-1, 6-0) in a Section 4-5A win over Connellsville (2-8, 2-4). Kirra Davis homered for the Falcons.

Union 15, Carlynton 0 – Bella Cameron tripled, homered and brought home five runs and Olivia Williams doubled and had three RBIs in a Section 1-A shutout win for Union (11-1, 9-0). Taylor Zaletski had the only hit for Carlynton (4-5, 4-4).

Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 0 – Kayleigh Varner doubled twice and had two RBIs, and Hannah Wood clubbed a double for Waynesburg (9-2, 6-0) in a Section 4-3A shutout win. Ava Clark fanned 14 for Brownsville (2-7, 1-4).

West Allegheny 13, Moon 0 – Eliana Vicari-Baker had a double, home run and three RBIs, and A.J. Arnal and Adriana Vicari-Baker each hit a home run for West Allegheny (13-1, 6-0) in a Section 3-5A win over Moon (1-8, 0-5).

West Mifflin 7, Indiana 3 – Winning pitcher Addie Hilligsberg struck out 11 and hit a double for West Mifflin (8-3, 4-2) in a Section 1-4A matchup. Jasalin Guenther drove in three runs for the Titans. Olivia Zimmerman, Tori Manzek and Maggie Cunningham each hit a double for Indiana (10-3, 4-2).

Boys volleyball

Derry 3, Ambridge 0 – Cam McNichol had 11 kills and four blocks and Mason Beeman added nine kills to lead Derry to a nonsection win. Noah Berkhimer had 33 assists, 10 digs and three blocks for the Trojans.

Girls lacrosse

Pine-Richland 14, Shady Side Academy 6 – Catherine Gentile scored five goals and Caroline Gentile added four to lead Pine-Richland to a Section 2-3A win.