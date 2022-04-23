High school roundup for April 22, 2022: North Allegheny mounts massive comeback to beat Central Catholic

By:

Friday, April 22, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Cole Young scores against Central Catholic on Friday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Nico Sfeir scores the winning point in game two past Seneca Valley’s Dawson Ward (21) and Nicholas Semrau during their match on Friday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny players celebrate after defeating Seneca Valley in game two of their match on Friday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny pitcher Jack Baumgartel delivers against Central Catholic on Friday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Cole Young scores against Central Catholic on Friday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Brady Koziara celebrates after scoring against NA on Friday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Mario Misiti celebrates after driving in a run against NA on Friday. Previous Next

Trailing 7-1 after four innings, North Allegheny scored six runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth to pull off an improbable 13-7 victory over Central Catholic in Section 1-6A baseball Friday night.

The Tigers (6-3, 4-2) took the lead on a bases-loaded walk by Ian Zahorchak in the fifth. Cole Young went 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two Walks. Andrew Hart also had two hits and Zahorchak and Harron Lee each drove in three runs. Brendan Koroly went 2 for 4 with a home run for Central Catholic (5-6, 3-3).

Aliquippa 25, Sto-Rox 10 – Aliquippa (1-6) exploded for 16 runs in the top of the sixth to beat Sto-Rox (0-7) in nonsection play. Luca Bible had three hits and three RBIs, Isaiah Martinez doubled twice and drove in three and Joey Krotec doubled, tripled and knocked in two for the Quips.

Apollo-Ridge 15, Northgate 6 – Connor Mamros, Nathan Kavulic, Bradey Schrock and Zack Clawson drove in a pair of runs apiece for Apollo-Ridge (4-3, 4-2) in a Section 3-2A win. Kavulic singled three times and Ben Smoyer hit two doubles. Dylan McWilliams doubled and had three RBIs for Northgate (0-5, 0-4).

Avella 9, Cornell 2; Avella 2, Cornell 1 – Cole Jaworowski went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in two runs as Avella (2-6, 2-4) beat Cornell (0-7, 0-6) in Game 1 of a Section 1-A doubleheader. Goeffrey Collington had a hit for the Raiders. In Game 2, Noah Markle had a two-run single in the third inning to secure the victory for the Eagles. Joshua Mozuch doubled for the Raiders.

Beaver 6, Ambridge 5 – Josh Obrist went 2 for 2 with an RBI and Corbin Sevcik went 3 for 4 as Beaver (7-1, 6-0) scored a run in the top of the eighth to beat Ambridge (5-6, 3-5) in Section 2-4A. Cole Grable went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs for the Bridgers.

Beth-Center 10, Washington 9 – Luke Ammon hit a walk-off single as Beth-Center (3-3, 3-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to come from behind and beat Washington (3-5, 2-3) in Section 1-2A. Greg Nopawsky had an RBI double for the Bulldogs. Zxavian Willis doubled in three runs and Nick Blanchette tripled in another run for the Prexies.

Burgettstown 10, Brentwood 0 – Brodie Kuzior threw five shutout innings, allowed one hit and struck out five while A.J. Kuzior went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs to lead Burgettstown (7-1, 5-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Lucas Huntley doubled for Brentwood (1-6, 1-5).

Canon-McMillan 4, Norwin 1 – Winning pitcher Austyn Winkelblech threw five shutout innings, allowed one hit and struck out 13 as Canon-McMillan (2-7, 2-4) earned a Section 2-6A win. Niko Marinacci doubled in a run and Roman Mollenauer hit a double for the Big Macs. Christian Minto drove in the lone run in the bottom of the seventh for Norwin (4-6, 2-4).

East Allegheny 2, Deer Lakes 1 – Michael Cahill struck out 10 and allowed only two hits in a complete game to propel East Allegheny (7-2, 6-0) to a Section 3-3A victory. Joe Connors singled twice for the Wildcats. Jacob Danka did not allow an earned run and struck out seven over six innings for Deer Lakes (5-7, 3-3). Danny Geis had a triple and an RBI.

Frazier 4, Mapletown 3 – Trent Hayes had an RBI hit as Frazier (2-6) took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the sixth to best Mapletown (2-5) in nonsection play. Landan Stevenson doubled and drove in two runs for the Maples.

Greensburg Salem 2, Ringgold 1 – Ethan Wilson went 2 for 2 and Hayden Teska went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Greensburg Salem (3-5, 2-5) to a narrow Section 3-4A victory. Mason Suss and Ashton Ray each had two hits for Ringgold (2-5, 1-4).

Highlands 5, Burrell 0 – Tanner Nulph pitched six shutout innings with eight strikeouts and Jimmy Kunst worked a scoreless seventh to lead Highlands (6-4, 3-3) past Burrell (2-7, 1-5) in Section 1-4A. Seth Helgert went 4 for 4 with a double and Kaleb Pakulski doubled and drove in a pair for the Golden Rams.

Hempfield 11, Mt. Lebanon 10 – Noah Zadroga went 4 for 4 and Joe Fiedor was 3 for 3 with a triple as Hempfield (4-8, 3-3) jumped out to a 9-2 lead then held on for a Section 2-6A win. Brandon Coughlin and Austin Corona each drove in two runs. Tanner Donati had three hits and Matthew Delvaux drove in three runs for Mt. Lebanon (7-6, 5-1).

Hopewell 13, Ellwood City 5 – Couper Stala went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs while Stephen Slate and Lucas Arington both went 2 for 4 with three RBIs as Hopewell (7-2, 5-1) beat Ellwood City (3-6, 3-3) in Section 1-3A. Nick Magnifico slugged two doubles for Ellwood City.

Knoch 7, Freeport 0 – Eli Sutton singled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs and Jacob Wagner was the winning pitcher for Knoch (6-2, 4-2) in a Section 1-4A win over Freeport (3-7, 1-5). Isaac Roddy singled twice for the Knights.

Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 1 – Carson Damico, Braeden McKnight and Braeden O’Brien each had RBI hits as Laurel Highlands (5-2, 3-2) beat Belle Vernon (3-6, 2-5) in Section 3-4A. Jake Wessel went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Leopards.

McGuffey 2, Southmoreland 1 – Two first-inning runs were all McGuffey (4-5, 2-3) needed as Austin Hall allowed one unearned run on five hits and struck out five in seven innings for the Section 4-3A win. Hall tripled in a run and Logan Carlisle had an RBI for the Highlanders. Kaiden Keefer went 2 for 3 for Southmoreland (4-3, 3-2).

Mohawk 10, Beaver Falls 1 – Lucas Cummings and Aidan Bowser each doubled and J.C. Voss drove in two runs as Mohawk (6-3, 3-2) defeated Beaver Falls (2-5, 2-3) in Section 1-3A.

Montour 9, West Allegheny 3 — Nick Walker tripled and drove in three runs and winning pitcher Ryan Gallagher had two RBIs as Montour (11-1) handed West Allegheny (9-1) its first loss in a nonsection matchup. Brady Miller and Anthony Pass each had two hits for West A.

Mt. Pleasant 5, Valley 3 – Jeremy Kitz recorded two hits and two RBIs to help Mt. Pleasant (6-3, 3-3) top Valley (3-8, 0-6) in Section 3-3A. The Vikings scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

New Brighton 16, Freedom 2 – Bobby Budacki hit a three-run double and Seth Tanaka went 2 for 2 with a double as New Brighton (4-7, 3-2) beat Freedom (0-6, 0-5) in Section 1-3A. Josh Yeck went 2 for 3 for the Bulldogs.

North Hills 3, Moon 0 – Robert Dickerson hit a two-run home run and Liam Burns went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI as North Hills (5-4, 2-4) used a three-run fourth inning to secure a Section 3-5A win. Jacob Despot went 3 for 4 with two doubles for Moon (2-8, 0-6).

Penn-Trafford 6, Connellsville 0 – Dylan Grabowski and Jacob Otto each doubled while Tyler Freas and Peyton Bigler each drove in two runs as Penn-Trafford (7-2, 3-2) scored three runs in both the first and sixth innings to secure a nonsection win. Matthew Firestone went 2 for 3 for Connellsville (4-6, 2-3).

Peters Township 11, Bethel Park 2 – Peters township (10-0, 6-0) was powered to a Section 4-5A win by Jack Kail, who went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Wes Parker, who went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Evan Holewinski went 2 for 3 for Bethel Park (7-2, 4-2).

Rochester 1, Union 0 – Sal Laure threw six shutout innings and allowed two hits while striking out six for Rochester (6-2, 5-1), and Shane Roper went six innings, allowing one run on six hits and struck out four for Union (5-3, 5-1) in a Section 1-A pitchers’ duel. J.D. Azulay hit a walk-off single while Cayden Jacobs, who came on in relief in the seventh, got the win for the Rams.

Serra Catholic 4, Weirton Madonna (WV) 3 – Joey DeMoss tripled and winning pitcher Max Rocco went 2 for 3 with a triple while throwing three innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three, as Serra Catholic (10-0) won a nonsection affair.

Seton LaSalle 6, Chartiers-Houston 4 – Seton LaSalle (5-1, 4-0) got contributions up and down the lineup as Dominic Monz drove in two runs and four other Rebels drove in a run apiece to grab a Section 4-2A victory. Matt Rieger went 2 for 3 with a double for Chartiers-Houston (5-4, 3-3).

Sewickley Academy 9, Springdale 1; Sewickley Academy 9, Springdale 2 – Sajen Schuchert struck out a dozen batters and was the winning pitcher for Sewickley Academy (5-2, 5-0) in the first game of a Section 3-A doubleheader. Adin Zorn singled and plated two runs for the Panthers. John Hughes and Colin O’Day singled for Springdale (1-5, 0-5). In the second game, Zorn had three hits for the Panthers. Noah Robbins singled and doubled for the Dynamos.

South Allegheny 9, Avonworth 8 – Trenton Popovich hit a two-run single and Damon Campano hit a three-run double to lead South Allegheny (3-3, 1-2) past Avonworth (5-4, 2-3) in Section 2-3A. Jordan Kolenda went 2 for 3 with a triple for the Antelopes.

South Fayette 8, Shaler 3 – Ben Schuler doubled and Tyler Pitzer doubled in two runs as South Fayette (6-3-1, 3-3) beat Shaler (8-3, 4-2) in Section 3-5A. Michael DiMartini earned the win, pitching seven innings and allowing only one earned run on three hits and striking out six for the Lions. Bryan Rincon hit a two-run homer for the Titans.

South Park 12, Steel Valley 1 – Zach Ludwig went 2 for 2 with a home run and drove in four runs and Dylan Orth went 3 for 3 and knocked in a run while winning pitcher Brandon Clifford allowed one unearned run on two hits and struck out eight in four innings as South Park (7-2, 4-0) beat Steel Valley (3-9, 1-5) in Section 2-3A.

South Side 10, Shenango 9 – Aaron Mzyk tied the score with an RBI single and Carter Wilson delivered the game-winning run-scoring base hit to lead South Side (4-3, 3-2) to a Section 2-2A win. DJ Basso led off the inning with a triple. Tristan Shuman had four hits and four RBIs for the Rams. Zach Herb homered and drove in three runs and Tino Campoli tripled and plated two for the Wildcats (5-3, 4-3).

Trinity 6, Albert Gallatin 1 – Matthew Robaugh hit a three-run double in the top of the seventh to give Trinity (4-7, 2-4) the lead for good in this Section 4-5A affair. Zach McClenathan went six innings and allowed just one unearned run on seven hits and struck out five for the Hillers. Nick Pegg hit a double for Albert Gallatin (0-9, 0-6).

West Allegheny 1, Chartiers Valley 0 – Anthony Ranieri doubled and Joe Pustover went 2 for 2 while Nate Nolan earned the win for West Allegheny (9-0, 6-0) in Section 3-5A against Chartiers Valley (5-5, 3-3).

West Greene 3, Bishop Canevin 1 – Dalton Lucey went 2 for 4 with two RBIs as West Greene (6-3, 4-0) got an insurance run in the top of the sixth to secure a Section 2-A win. Francis Bochicchio and Kellen Andruscik each had two hits for Bishop Canevin (2-2, 2-2).

West Mifflin 6, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Derek Klienhans homered and drove in two runs and Cam Leskovitz and Devin Matey each doubled as West Mifflin (10-2, 7-1) won a Section 3-4A game. Cameron Grice had a double for Elizabeth Forward (4-3, 3-3).

Softball

Avonworth 13, South Park 1 – Leah Kuban went 2 for 2 with a homer to pace Avonworth (9-2, 5-0) in a Section 2-3A win over South Park (1-5, 1-4).

Burrell 9, McKeesport 0 – Katie Armstrong threw a complete game no-hitter with 17 strikeouts and one walk as Burrell (5-0, 4-0) shut out McKeesport (1-4, 1-3) in Section 1-4A. Braelyn Jones doubled and drove in two runs.

Canon McMillan 7, Baldwin 2 – Haley Swope hit a double and Aybriana Buswell hit two singles for Canon McMillan (2-2, 2-1) in a Section 1-6A win. Alexa Flavell and Anna Schumacher each hit a double for Baldwin (2-5, 0-4).

Carlynton 25, Aliquippa 2 – Kennedi Paolino hit two triples for Carlynton (1-3, 1-3) in a Section 1-2A win over Aliquippa (0-2, 0-2).

Charleroi 7, Beth-Center 0 – Sofia Celashi threw a no-hitter, struck out 14 and went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for Charleroi (3-3, 3-1) in a Section 3-2A win over Beth-Center (1-4, 1-4). McKenna DeUnger hit a triple, and Riley Jones, Avery Pendo and Emma Stefanick each had doubles to help Charleroi.

Chartiers-Houston 11, Burgettstown 1 – Bella Hess went 4 for 4 with a double and a triple and Paige McAvoy slugged a three-run homer as Chartiers-Houston (8-1, 6-0) defeated Burgettstown (5-5, 2-3) in Section 1-2A. Layla Sherman doubled, homered and drove in a run for the Blue Devils.

Chartiers Valley 17, Moon 7 – Gianna Welsh went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs and Madison Crump drove in three runs with two doubles as Chartiers Valley (7-2, 5-2) won a Section 4-5A matchup. Gina Petropolous had three RBI singles for Moon (1-7, 1-6).

Connellsville 13, Greensburg Salem 2 – Connellsville (4-4) used an eight-run second inning to defeat Greensburg Salem (1-5-1) in nonsection play. Jackie Younkin went 2 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs and Kirra Davis doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Falcons. Heather Bolen had a two-run hit for the Lions.

Deer Lakes 6, Armstrong 1 – Tia Germanich had a double, home run and two RBIs, and Jenna Bisegna had a double for Deer Lakes (7-2) in a nonsection win over the top-ranked team in the state in Class 5A. Cassidy Adams hit a double and home run for Armstrong (7-2).

Elizabeth Forward 8, Laurel Highlands 0 – Julia Johnson doubled in two runs and winning pitcher Shelby Telegdy hit a three-run homer to lead Elizabeth Forward (7-1, 4-1) to a Section 2-4A win against Laurel Highlands (2-5, 2-4). Telegdy threw a complete game shutout, allowing two hits and striking out 15.

Frazier 3, Carmichaels 0 – Nicole Palmer struck out 15 en route to a complete game shutout as Frazier (7-0, 5-0) earned a Section 3-2A win. Maria Felsher, Gracen Hartman and Jensyn Hartman each singled in a run for the Commodores. Carlee Roberts had the lone hit for Carmichaels (5-2, 3-1).

Hampton 5, Seneca Valley 4 – Mackenzie Reese went 2 for 2 with two home runs including a walk-off homer and Bella Henzler also had a home run for Hampton (3-3) in a nonsection win. Lily Hicks hit a double and triple for Seneca Valley (5-4).

Hempfield 3, Pine-Richland 1 – Three second-inning runs were all Hempfield (6-0, 4-0) needed to beat Pine-Richland (5-2, 3-2) in a Section 2-6A matchup. Sydney Mitchell and Sarah Podkul each had an RBI hit while Riley Miller struck out nine for the Spartans. June McCune hit a solo homer for the Lady Rams.

Hempfield 9, Butler 3 – Margaret Howard hit a two-run single and winning pitcher Hannah Urenek tripled, went five innings and allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out nine as Hempfield (7-0, 5-0) won its second Section 2-6A game of the day. Gracie Negley doubled and Lily Vicari tripled for Butler (0-5, 0-4).

Karns City 6, Knoch 5 – Jess Dunn singled in the seventh to break a 5-5 tie and win it for Karns City. Brynnae Coe and Lindsay Edwards each doubled in a run while three others recorded doubles for Knoch (2-6) in a nonsection matchup.

Laurel 14, Mohawk 4 – Grace Kissick hit a two-run homer while Addie Deal and Madison Maine each drove in three runs as Laurel (6-1, 5-1) beat Mohawk (4-3, 4-2) in a Section 4-2A matchup.

Montour 12, Hopewell 2 – Kaitlyn Molitoris and Jana Hess each had a home run and three RBIs, Angelina LeMarca had a home run and two RBIs, and Avrie Polo went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Montour (5-1, 3-0) in a Section 3-4A win. Jordyn Glumac hit a double for Hopewell (3-2, 3-2).

Mt. Lebanon 10, Bethel Park 9 – Brooke Boehner doubled and homered to drive in three runs and Kate Borza had two hits and three RBIs, including the walk-off single in the ninth, to lift Mt. Lebanon (5-3, 3-1) past Bethel Park (4-4, 4-1) in Section 1-6A. Becky Gillenberger and Ali Sniegocki each hit three-run homers for the Black Hawks.

Mt. Pleasant 12, McGuffey 2 – Krista Brunson went 3 for 4 with a home run and Ally Jones also homered to lead Mt. Pleasant (3-6, 2-3) to a Section 3-3A win over McGuffey (0-3, 0-3). Sophia Smithnosky singled, doubled and tripled and Katie Hutter singled and doubled twice. Mackenzie Shrader singled and drove in a run for the Highlanders.

Neshannock 15, Riverside 0 — Neshannock (5-0, 5-0) swept a Section 2-4A doubleheader against two different opponents. In Game 1, Addie Frye was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and had a single, double and three RBIs to help the Lancers top Riverside (4-2, 3-2). Gabby Quinn and Aaralyn Nogay had a single and two RBIs each.

Neshannock 12, Freedom 0 – In Game 2, Katie DiMuccio went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs, and Addie Frye and Gabby Quinn each hit a double. Shaye Bailey hit a double for Freedom (1-7, 1-6).

Penn Hills 14, St, Joseph 0 – Lauren Sipple hit a triple, and Kiera Mack went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Penn Hills (3-3) in a nonsection win over St. Joseph (2-3).

Plum 14, Indiana 10 – Dani Picci and Shianne Walker each ahd four hits, and Kendall James and Makenzie Lang each hit doubles for Plum (2-7, 2-5) in a Section 1-5A win. Haley Hamilton hit a home run and Maggie Cunningham had a double and triple for Indiana (2-7, 2-5).

Serra Catholic 15, Jeannette 0 – Lida Wos went 4 for 4 with two triples and three RBIs and Olivia Gergely doubled and knocked in three runs to lead Serra Catholic (6-2, 4-2) to a Section 2-2A win against Jeannette (0-7, 0-6).

Shaler 8, Fox Chapel 0 – Winning pitcher Bethany Rodman struck out nine to earn the win and hit a double and a home run and drove in two runs while Cate Gordon had a two-run hit to lead Shaler (7-2, 3-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Hunter Taylor went 2 for 3 for Fox Chapel (6-2, 3-1).

Shenango 10, New Brighton 8 – Madison Iwanjenko had a double and three RBIs, and Angelina Melillo hit a double for Shenango (2-4, 2-3) in a Section 4-2A win over New Brighton (0-7, 0-6).

South Side 14, Rochester 0 – Laney Lewis went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and six RBIs, and Sage Tellish and Kenidi Cook each had two hits for South Side (4-2, 1-1) in a Section 1-A win over Rochester (1-3, 1-2).

Steel Valley 4, Brentwood 3 – Brooke Farrah went 3 for 3 with a double and a home run, Kendall McConnell went 2 for 4 with a double and triple, and Abby Tester went 2 for 3 with two doubles to push Steel Valley (4-5, 4-4) to a Section 2-2A win. Katie Conway went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Brentwood (1-4, 0-4).

Trinity 10, West Allegheny 0 – Hannah Suhoski went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Taylor Dunn went 2 for 2 with four RBIs, and Finley Hohn had a double for Trinity (9-1, 5-2) in a Section 4-5A win over West Allegheny (5-2, 4-1).

Union 16, Cornell 0; Union 18, Cornell 0 – Emily Siddall hit two doubles and drove in four runs, Bella Cameron tripled and homered and Addie Nogay hit a home run as Union (10-1, 6-0) shutout Cornell (0-3, 0-3) in Section 1-A. In Game 2, Maddie Mangelli, Kenzie Siddall and Piper Jendrysik each hit a triple as Union once again blanked Cornell.

Upper St. Clair 6, South Fayette 2 – Ava Pries hit a triple and Sarah Robert went 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Upper St. Clair (4-6, 3-3) in a Section 4-5A win. Hannah Binek hit a double, and Charlotte Dziki hit a home run for South Fayette (5-6, 2-5).

Valley 12, Derry 8 – Ryleigh Karsten and Morgan Dunkel each hit home runs for Valley (2-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-3A win. Sophia Doherty hit two home runs for Derry (0-5, 0-4).

West Mifflin 7, Uniontown 5 – Sarah Wermeister went 2 for 2 with a double and Abigail Farmer hit a double to push West Mifflin (9-4, 6-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Summer Hawk hit a two-run homer, Sequoia Dunlap hit a triple, and Nellie Budinsky had a double for Uniontown (0-4, 0-4).

Boys tennis

Section 2-3A – Brandon McEwen and Josh Kim of North Hills outlasted top-seeded Anthony Lounder and Rohan Maherhwari of Moon, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, to win the section doubles title. Brandon Smalley and Ethan Silipo of Pine-Richland beat Shomik Telang and Raj Ginde of North Allegheny for third place, also in three sets. All four teams advance to the WPIAL tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.

Boys volleyball

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0 — Jack Birch had 15 kills and four blocks as North Allegheny (6-0) handed Seneca Valley (6-1) its first loss of the season and ran its winning streak to 71 matches with a 26-24, 34-32, 25-22 victory in Section 2-6A. Nico Sfeir had 13 kills and three blocks for the Tigers. Caleb Schall added nine kills, 30 assists and 10 digs. Ryan Tresler had 20 digs.

Girls lacrosse

North Allegheny 14, Quaker Valley 10 – Bella Falo and Mila Prusak scored three goals apiece to lead North Allegheny to a nonsection win. Shannon Von Kaenel and Chase Kriebel each had three goals for Quaker Valley.