High school roundup for April 24, 2023: Nick Walker’s walk-off walk pushes Montour past Blackhawk

By:

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 12:12 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Nick Walker celebrates a bases-clearing triple against Quaker Valley last season.

The aptly named Nick Walker drove in the winning run with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting Montour to a 3-2 victory over Blackhawk in a battle for first place in Section 1-4A.

Zac Stern tripled and drove in a run and Jake Robinson gave up one unearned run in three innings of relief to earn the win for the Spartans (13-1, 7-0). Anthony Malagise had two hits for the Cougars (9-2, 6-1).

Apollo-Ridge 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 5 – Brandon Butler tripled, homered and drove in four runs and Cooper Gourley doubled and had an RBI for Apollo-Ridge (4-7, 3-6) in a Section 3-2A win. Sean Walker tripled and drove in two runs and Max Kallock slugged a solo home run for Greensburg Central Catholic (6-3, 5-2).

Avonworth 10, Keystone Oaks 0 – Ben Barnes hit a three-run home run and Mason Metz tripled and drove in two runs to lead Avonworth (10-4, 6-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Tyler Serakowski doubled for Keystone Oaks (3-8, 3-4). Colin Crawford struck out eight for the Antelopes.

Belle Vernon 11, Albert Gallatin 1 – Jake Gedekoh hit a two-run home run while Austin Hoffman and Adam LaCarte each had three RBIs for Belle Vernon (6-6, 3-4) in a Section 2-4A win. Cyrus Potkul had a hit for Albert Gallatin (0-11, 0-7).

Bethel Park 10, Connellsville 4 – Ryan Petras had three hits and Evan Holewinski drove in three runs to lead Bethel Park (9-4, 6-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Kace Shearer and Beau Bigam each had two hits for Connellsville (5-8, 2-5).

Bishop Canevin 17, Clairton 0 – Tyler Maddix threw a four-inning no-hitter and struck out 11 while going 3 for 3 with two doubles and six RBIs to lead Bishop Canevin (7-3, 7-2) to a defeat of Clairton (0-9, 0-7) in Section 3-A. Kole Olszewski doubled and had five RBIs for the Crusaders.

Burgettstown 6, Bentworth 1 – Tristan Roach doubled and drove in two runs and winning pitcher Brodie Kuzior struck out 12 in 6⅔ innings and had two RBIs as Burgettstown (7-2, 6-1) beat Bentworth (7-7, 3-6) in Section 1-2A. Benjamin Hays had a hit for the Bearcats.

Butler 6, Allderdice 4 – Noah Kollinger doubled and knocked in two runs while Madden Clement and Lance Slater each hit a double as Butler (7-5, 4-3) beat Allderdice (1-10, 0-10) in Section 1-6A. Lukas Stead doubled and smacked two triples for the Dragons.

Canon-McMillan 8, Baldwin 0 – Andrew Kocan doubled twice and drove in two runs and Ben Peterson also had two RBIs for Canon-McMillan (9-4, 7-3) in a Section 2-6A win over Baldwin (4-11, 2-8). Ben Urso and Roman Mollenauer combined on the two-hit shutout.

Carmichaels 4, Avella 3 – Dominic Colarusso doubled twice as Carmichaels (9-3, 5-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win over Avella (9-3, 6-3) in Section 1-A. Brian Humensky doubled and drove in a run for the Eagles.

Central Catholic 6, Norwin 1 – David Farrell went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Gavin Kelly doubled and tripled to lead Central Catholic (6-6, 5-5) to a Section 2-6A win. Chris Slatt had a double for Norwin (4-10, 4-6).

Central Valley 16, Hopewell 1 – Hunter Boring went 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs and Cameron Miller was 4 for 4 with three RBIs for Central Valley (5-7, 4-3) in a Section 1-4A win. John Vescio had an RBI for Hopewell (4-9, 2-5).

Charleroi 9, Frazier 0 – Kaden Woods tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout and struck out 10, Nico Rongaus doubled and had two RBIs, and Ethan Hadsell and Tyler O’Neil each drove in two runs for Charleroi (9-3, 7-2) in Section 1-2A. Aiden Hardy had the only hit for Frazier (5-7, 2-5).

Chartiers-Houston 1, Washington 0 – Ryan Opfer struck out 13 while Nico Filosi drove in the only run as Chartiers-Houston (11-2, 6-1) outlasted Washington (4-8, 1-6) in Section 1-2A. Zakery Burt was the hard-luck loser for the Prexies.

Chartiers Valley 5, Elizabeth Forward 1 – Charlie Caputo drove in two runs while winning pitcher Joseph Vanzin tossed six innings and allowed one unearned run and struck out 13 for Chartiers Valley (10-3, 7-0) in a Section 3-4A win. Charlie Nigut went 2 for 3 for Elizabeth Forward (5-7, 4-3).

Derry 10, Burrell 9 – Colin Bush belted the go-ahead two-run double in the sixth to lift Derry (4-5, 3-4) over Burrell (6-7, 4-5) in Section 3-3A. Bush finished with five RBIs while Ashton Beighley tripled and drove in three runs for the Trojans. Dylan McKalip, Brayden Mell and Cash Wyble had two hits apiece for the Bucs.

East Allegheny 3, Valley 0 – Chance Odoski threw a three-hit shutout, Michael Cahil was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, and Joe Connors hit a two-run double to lead East Allegheny (8-2-1, 7-0) to a Section 3-3A victory. Conrad Hoover and Dante Taliani each had a hit for Valley (5-9, 1-6).

Franklin Regional 4, Armstrong 0 – Maxwell Bernadowski and Brady Yarabinetz each doubled and drove in a run while Chase Lemke had an RBI as Franklin Regional (9-3, 5-2) beat Armstrong (9-4, 6-3) in Section 1-5A. Dustin Coleman went 2 for 3 for the River Hawks.

Freeport 6, Shady Side Academy 4 – Matt Corfield went 3 for 3 with a double and Jonathan Hotalski tripled for Freeport (11-3, 8-1) in a Section 3-3A. Jonah Sackrowitz doubled and knocked in a run for Shady Side Academy (5-5, 3-4).

Fort Cherry 11, West Greene 1 – Adam Wolfe slugged a home run and Blake Sweder went 3 for 3 with three doubles to lead Fort Cherry (6-7, 3-4) over West Greene (7-6, 3-4) in Section 1-A. Morgan Kiger hit a double for the Pioneers.

Fox Chapel 15, Deer Lakes 0 – Colin Donaldson and Zach Johnston each drove in three runs and winning pitcher Jeremy Haigh finished with two RBIs to lead Fox Chapel (8-5) to a four-inning shutout nonsection victory. Noah Shurina and Ryan Cochran each had a hit for Deer Lakes (2-12).

Hampton 14, Highlands 5 – Justin Dubee and Braxton Eastly each had four hits and Brady Long drove in four runs for Hampton (4-8, 3-4) in a Section 4-4A win. Mikey Alworth went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Highlands (2-10, 1-6).

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 0 – Winning pitcher John Woodward and Drew Adams each drove in two runs and Dayten Marion doubled to lead Jefferson-Morgan (4-9, 3-6) to a Section 1-A win over Mapletown (1-8, 1-6).

Latrobe 5, Uniontown 2 – Jacob Cramer had two hits and winning pitcher Logan Bradish struck out eight in 5⅔ innings for Latrobe (8-5, 6-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Wyatt Nehls had two hits for Uniontown (7-4, 5-2).

Leechburg 11, Springdale 0 – Owen McDermott allowed one hit and struck out 10 in four innings while Tyler Burke knocked in four runs to lead Leechburg (9-4, 7-2) to a Section 2-A win. John Hughes had a hit for Springdale (3-6, 2-4).

Mars 4, Moon 3 – Ben Astbury and Jake Johnson each had two hits and Jacob Maple picked up the Section 3-5A win as Mars (7-6, 4-3) scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the 10th. Nate Lesher went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for Moon (6-6, 2-5).

McGuffey 5, Brownsville 4 – Jake Ross went 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI and Brogan Meighan had two hits as McGuffey (9-3, 5-2) rallied for a Section 4-3A win with two runs in the seventh. Davey Timko singled, tripled and drove in a pair for Brownsville (2-10, 1-8).

McKeesport 15, Woodland Hills 0 – Caulan Smith, Colton Kotouch and Jimeer Brown all had two hits apiece and Ricky Heyz tossed a three-inning no-hitter and struck out six for McKeesport (3-7, 1-6) in a Section 3-4A win over Woodland Hills (0-10, 0-7).

Mt. Lebanon 6, Hempfield 0 – Matthew Delvaux tossed a complete-game shutout and struck out nine while Nathaniel Girod doubled and drove in a run to lead Mt. Lebanon (5-9, 5-5) to a Section 2-6A win. Carson Shuglie doubled for Hempfield (9-5, 7-3).

North Allegheny 7, Seneca Valley 0 – JD Costanzo and Greg Schmidt combined on a four-hit shutout, Ian Zakorchak singled and homered, and Andrew Hart and Anthony Varlotta each had two hits to lead North Allegheny (10-2, 6-1) past Seneca Valley (11-3, 4-3) in Section 1-6A. Costanzo struck out 12 in five innings. Schmidt gave up one hit in the final two innings.

North Catholic 3, Indiana 2 – Tommy Koroly and Drew Doherty each drove in a run as North Catholic (6-6, 5-2) scored on a walk-off fielder’s choice against Indiana (7-5, 5-2) in Section 4-4A. Nick Love doubled and drove in two for Indiana.

OLSH 10, Aliquippa 0 – Quinn Santelli tossed a six-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead OLSH (8-6, 7-2) in a Section 2-2A win against Aliquippa (0-10, 0-9). Gino Williams doubled for the Chargers.

Penn-Trafford 7, Penn Hills 6 – Brayden Stone went 2 for 3 and Nolan Marasti struck out four in four innings for Penn-Trafford (8-3-1, 4-3) in a Section 1-5A win. Sean Walker tripled and drove in two runs and Conner Leltman doubled as Penn Hills (3-9, 0-9) rallied for two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh but fell short.

Plum 4, Gateway 1 – Caden Norcutt went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Dan Macioce drove in a run, and Brady Dojonovic struck out eight and allowed one run in a Section 1-5A win for Plum (8-6, 5-2). Taili Thompson homered for Gateway (5-8, 1-6).

Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 3 – Andrew Mackey drove in two runs and Lorenzon Glasser had an RBI as Ringgold (5-8, 3-4) rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Laurel Highlands (4-7, 4-3) in Section 2-4A. Frank Kula doubled and knocked in two runs for the Mustangs.

Serra Catholic 13, Jeannette 1 – Max Black, Joey DeMoss and Zach Karp each hit a double and drove in two runs for Serra Catholic (12-2, 6-1) in a Section 3-2A win. Michael Mason went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Jeannette (2-9, 1-6). Jake Holmes also hit a double and knocked in a run for the Eagles.

Shaler 9, North Hills 0 – Brady Alexander, Brady McGuire and Ben Yeckel each had two hits including a double to lead Shaler (11-3, 6-1) past North Hills (10-3, 5-2) in a battle for first place in Section 3-5A.

South Allegheny 16, Sto-Rox 0 – Ryan Cortes went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs, Mason Campano drove in three runs, and Jaxson Champ clubbed a solo home run for South Allegheny (5-5, 3-4) in a Section 2-3A win. Chase Burks had the only hit for Sto-Rox (1-5, 0-5).

South Fayette 7, Trinity 2 – Winning pitcher Tyler Pitzer struck out 15 in six innings, Bayne Misner went 3 for 3 with two doubles, and Christian Brandi doubled and drove in a pair to lead South Fayette (11-3, 4-3) to a Section 2-5A win. Jonah Williamson doubled and plated two runs for Trinity (4-5, 3-4).

St. Joseph 7, Western Beaver 6 – Noah Cooper drove in two runs and Charlie Ross doubled as St. Joseph (2-6, 2-5) walked off against Western Beaver (2-8, 1-5) in Section 2-A. Vinny Ross knocked in two runs for the Golden Beavers.

Upper St. Clair 2, Peters Township 1 – Braeden Coyle had a pair of RBI singles, and the second gave Upper St. Clair (9-6, 3-4) a Section 2-5A win in eight innings. Peter Janoski went the distance for the Panthers, giving up one run on four hits with nine strikeouts. Jake Lutte singled and doubled for Peters (6-6, 3-4). Zach Miner was the hard-luck loser, allowing two runs, none earned, on five hits.

Waynesburg 9, Southmoreland 3 – Lincoln Pack doubled and had three RBIs and Auston Surber doubled and knocked in a run for Waynesburg (5-5, 3-4) in a Section 4-3A win. Joseph Bentz struck out six in the loss for Southmoreland (1-10, 1-8).

West Allegheny 6, New Castle 2 – Brock Cornell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Nick Longo drove in a run and finished 2 for 4 as West Allegheny (8-5, 3-4) beat New Castle (2-7, 1-6) in Section 3-5A. Anthony Miller tripled for the Red Hurricanes.

West Mifflin 6, Thomas Jefferson 5 – Bert Kovalsky hit a walk-off RBI double in the eighth and finished with three RBIs to lift West Mifflin (13-1, 7-0) past Thomas Jefferson (6-8, 2-5) in Section 3-4A. Zane Griffaton homered for the Titans. Lance Vickers tripled for the Jaguars.

Yough 7, Mt. Pleasant 5 – Gavin Roebuck drove in two runs and Jack Sampson tripled as Yough (10-3, 7-0) defeated Mt. Pleasant (4-6, 3-4) in Section 4-3A. Ryan McKula doubled and knocked in two runs for the Vikings.

Softball

Albert Gallatin 13, Laurel Highlands 3 – Hannah Dunham hit a triple and Leah Myers and Mya Glisan doubled and drove in two runs apiece for Albert Gallatin (7-5, 4-5) in a Section 2-4A win over Laurel Highlands (2-8, 2-7).

Avonworth 18, Freeport 0 – Alivia Lantzy pitched a three-inning perfect game for Avonworth (13-1, 7-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Freeport (4-7, 2-4). Sydney Savatt doubled and hit a grand slam and Cassie Heinauer also hit a grand slam for the Antelopes.

Belle Vernon 14, Greensburg Salem 2 – Gracie Sokol homered and drove in two runs, Katie Sokol doubled twice and brought in five runs, and Olivia Kolowitz struck out nine in a Section 2-4A win for Belle Vernon (10-3, 7-1). Paige Storkel and Katana Schade each hit solo home runs for Greensburg Salem (6-7, 3-5).

Bishop Canevin 11, Springdale 7 – Amari Elliot hit a triple and home run and Bella Lane homered to lead Bishop Canevin (2-5, 2-5) past Springdale (0-6, 0-6) in Section 3-A.

Brownsville 4, Seton LaSalle 3 – Winning pitcher Ava Clark struck out 13 for Brownsville (3-7, 2-4) in a Section 4-3A win. Mia O’Hern homered and Kami Franks doubled for the Falcons. Mallory Daly hit a home run for Seton LaSalle (3-8, 3-4).

Burrell 5, Valley 4 – Katie Armstrong struck out 14 and hit a double and Sabrina Hoover and Jenna Morrison each doubled to lead Burrell (7-4, 4-2) past Valley (4-7, 1-5) in a Section 1-3A win. Morgan Dunkel hit a home run and Jessica Staraniec doubled for the Vikings.

Canon-McMillan 26, Mt. Lebanon 8 – Olivia Ford went 3 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs, Kiersten Williams hit a grand slam, and Emma Houk doubled and had four RBIs to lead Canon-McMillan (5-7, 4-6) past Mt. Lebanon (3-8, 2-7) in a Section 1-6A win. Deirdre Flaherty hit two home runs and Olivia Buckiso also homered for the Blue Devils.

Carlynton 17, South Side 7 – Winning pitcher Kyla Morris went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Taylor Zaletski singled, doubled and drove in five to lead Carlynton (5-5, 5-4) past South Side (5-3, 5-2) in Section 1-A.

Central Valley 14, Quaker Valley 3; Central Valley 14, Quaker Valley 5 – Mia Shroads homered in both games as Central Valley (6-3, 5-2) swept a Section 2-3A doubleheader from Quaker Valley (3-6, 1-6). In the first game, Shroads drove in three runs, Macy Littler and Abigale Stewart each hit a double, and Maddie Spirnak drove in four runs for Central Valley. Isabella Jarrett and Natalie DeGori each hit a home run for Quaker Valley (3-5, 1-5).

In the second game, Shroads went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Emma Weaver doubled twice for the Warriors. Jarrett doubled and drove in a pair for the Quakers.

Charleroi 17, Beth-Center 0 – Riley Jones hit two triples and drove in four runs and Emma Stefanick doubled and had two RBIs for Charleroi (10-2, 5-2) in a Section 3-2A win over Beth-Center (0-13, 0-8).

Chartiers-Houston 19, California 0 – Lauren Rush hit for the cycle and drove in nine runs and winning pitcher Meadow Ferri went 4 for 4 with three RBIs for Chartiers-Houston (7-5, 6-2) in a Section 2-A win. Harley Harkins hit two doubles for California (2-8, 1-6).

Deer Lakes 15, Shady Side Academy 1 – Sophia Laurenza and Maddie Kee each hit a home run, Tia Germanich hit two doubles, and Shayne Cerra doubled to lead Deer Lakes (8-2, 5-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Charlotte Sauer and Mya Kearns doubled for Shady Side Academy (1-9, 0-7).

Derry 17, South Allegheny 6 – Sophia Doherty hit a home run, Rebecca Huss tripled, and Cassidy Dunlap drove in three runs to lead Derry (2-7, 1-5) to a Section 3-3A win. Morgan Mosqueda, Cadence McBride and Lily Dranko each hit a home run for South Allegheny (5-9, 1-6).

Fort Cherry 10, Bentworth 8 – Cadence Fehl-Gariglio drove in three runs while Mylle Johnson and Kaylee Weinbrenner each doubled as Fort Cherry (6-6, 5-4) beat Bentworth (5-5, 5-3) in Section 3-2A. Sofia Gaussa tripled for the Bearcats.

Fox Chapel 17, Penn Hills 11 – Ava Walmsley hit a home run, Catie Troutman doubled and had four RBIs, and Adin Rosen hit a double for Fox Chapel (5-7, 3-4) in a Section 1-5A win. Shania Lewis and Lauren Sipple each doubled for Penn Hills (5-5, 2-5).

Franklin Regional 10, Penn-Trafford 0 — Alexa Patberg went 3 for 3 with two home runs, including a grand slam in the first inning, and Madison Nguyen and Toryn Fulton each homered for Franklin Regional (7-5, 5-2) in a Section 2-5A win over Penn-Trafford (3-9, 2-5). Carli Ramchandran threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout.

Frazier 17, Leechburg 2 – Delaney Warnick hit a grand slam, Emma Bednar homered, and Maria Felsher hit two doubles to lead Frazier (8-1, 7-0) to a Section 3-A win. Adalyn Zanotto homered and Karli Mazak hit a triple for Leechburg (5-6, 5-2).

Hopewell 17, Beaver Falls 0 – Jordyn Glumac led Hopewell (9-2, 6-1) with two home runs and five RBIs in a Section 2-3A trouncing of Beaver Falls (2-8, 1-6).

Indiana 20, Woodland Hills 0 – Winning pitcher Olivia Zimmerman tossed a three-inning no-hitter and went 2 for 2 with a home run and five RBIs and Hailey Rado doubled twice and drove in four runs for Indiana (11-3, 5-2) in a Section 1-4A win over Woodland Hills (0-9, 0-6).

Jeannette 12, East Allegheny 1 – Winning pitcher Grace Stein struck out 13 for Jeannette (6-2) in a nonsection win. Autumn LaVella and Oceana Felipe-Sirnic drove in runs for the Jayhawks. Sky Nicholls went 2 for 2 and drove in the lone run for East Allegheny (0-4).

Jefferson-Morgan 8, Avella 6 – Sayde Stickovich and Gabriella Taylor each hit a home run and Payton Farabee hit two doubles to lead Jefferson-Morgan (7-5, 5-4) to a Section 2-A win. Ava Frank and Taylor Shirley doubled for Avella (1-11, 0-9).

Kiski Area 16, Gateway 0 – Hannah Simpson and Alyssa Perona combined to throw a three-inning no-hitter for Kiski Area (6-5, 2-5) in a Section 2-5A win over Gateway (1-10, 0-7). Riley Musco doubled and had three RBIs and Mackenzie Favero drove in three runs for the Cavaliers.

McGuffey 10, South Park 5 – Roxanne Painter hit two homers and drove in four runs, Caydence Jack hit two doubles, and McKenna Crothers and Katie Grimm each doubled to lead McGuffey (7-4, 4-3) past South Park (8-3, 4-2) in a Section 4-3A matchup. Ally Wilder went 3 for 4 for the Eagles.

McKeesport 13, Highlands 7 – Jessica Miller singled, doubled and drove in three runs, and Madison Miller had a triple and three RBIs for McKeesport (6-7, 2-5) in a Section 1-4A win. Carrah Scardina singled and doubled twice and Kassidy Cambal also had three hits for Highlands (3-8, 3-4).

Monessen 12, St. Joseph 10 – Deztyni Hall went 3 for 4 with two doubles and winning pitcher Joey Hurst had a single and a double to lead Monessen (5-5, 5-4) to a Section 3-A win. Taylor Hunkele and Violet Hill each had three hits for St. Joseph (2-7, 2-6). Hunkele homered.

Montour 18, North Catholic 1 – Avrie Polo homered and drove in three runs and Kaitlyn Molitoris fanned 10 in four innings as Montour (10-1, 8-1) defeated North Catholic (0-8, 0-8) in Section 3-4A. Jana Hess doubled twice for the Spartans. Liliana Koller hit a solo homer for the Trojans.

North Allegheny 10, Butler 2 – Meghan McDonough went 3 for 4 with a home run and Anne Melle doubled to lead North Allegheny (11-4, 8-3) to a Section 1-6A win over Butler (2-10, 2-9).

Norwin 15, Baldwin 5 – Emma Novotnak hit a double and home run and Isabella Deering and Madie Kessler hit a home run apiece to lead Norwin (12-2, 10-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Avery Herrington hit a three-run homer and Keira Platz doubled for Baldwin (0-14, 0-11).

Plum 17, Oakland Catholic 1 – Mackenzie Marotta went 2 for 2 with two home runs and five RBIs, Riley Stevens hit a double and home run, and Gianna Tavella homered for Plum (7-5, 4-3) in a Section 1-5A win over Oakland Catholic (0-6, 0-6).

Serra Catholic 16, Ellis School 0 – Caroline Malandra went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs and Kelly Morrisey and Victoria Tom each doubled and had three RBIs apiece for Serra Catholic (11-2, 7-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Athena Iverson doubled for Ellis (0-7, 0-7).

South Fayette 6, Mars 3 – Stephanie Binek and Liv Bonacci each hit a triple and Maddie Cavenaugh hit two singles to lead South Fayette (8-6, 5-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Annalyn Issacs hit a double for Mars (5-6, 3-3).

Southmoreland 10, Mt. Pleasant 1 – Gwen Basinger doubled and drove in three runs and Kaylee Doppelheuer hit a two-run double as Southmoreland (7-2, 5-1) defeated Mt. Pleasant (9-6, 4-3) in Section 3-3A. Gianna Stanek had two hits for the Vikings.

Steel Valley 8, Brentwood 2 – Kendall McConnell wnt 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs and Alaina Hartnett hit a triple to lead Steel Valley (3-7, 3-3) past Brentwood (1-7, 1-6) in a Section 2-2A win.

Thomas Jefferson 10, Bethel Park 9 – Adalina Bracco hit a walk-off two-run single for Thomas Jefferson (10-4, 5-2) in a Section 4-5A win. Zoe Krizan tripled and homered, and Kendall Pielin and Allie Chalovich each hit a home run for the Jaguars. Anna Duguid went 3 for 3 and Lupe McElvenny doubled and had two RBIs for Bethel Park (3-9, 2-5).

Trinity 5, Peters Township 4 – Ryleigh Hoy hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning for Trinity (11-1, 7-0) in a Section 4-5A win. Addison Agnew doubled for the Hillers. Skylar Lemansky and Sami Bewick each hit a double for Peters Township (3-9, 1-6).

Upper St. Clair 8, Connellsville 1 – Brooklyn Kemp allowed one unearned run on four hits with six strikeouts, and Sydney Fisher went 3 for 4 with a double, two triples and five RBIs to lead Upper St. Clair (8-4, 4-3) to a Section 4-5A win. Maggie Orndorff tripled for Connellsville (2-9, 2-5).

Waynesburg 10, Keystone Oaks 2 – Hannah Wood went 4 for 4 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs and Emma Zehner and Kayleigh Varner each homered for Waynesburg (10-2, 7-0) in a Section 4-3A win. Addisyn Schmid doubled for Keystone Oaks (0-9, 0-7).

West Allegheny 18, New Castle 3 – Ava Henke, Ava Benish and Eliana Vicari-Baker each hit a double and Aubrey Police hit a home run for West Allegheny (14-1, 7-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Olivia Hood hit a home run for New Castle (4-8, 1-5).

West Greene 12, Mapletown 1 – Lexie Six hit two doubles and had four RBIs and Lillian Melodia doubled for West Greene (8-5, 5-2) in a Section 2-A win over Mapletown (5-8, 3-5).

West Mifflin 8, Knoch 0 – Aurora Rosso went 3 for 4 with two doubles, Caliegh Ignat doubled, and Addie Hilligsberg drove in two runs to lead West Mifflin (9-3, 5-2) to a Section 1-4A win. Brooke Bastin went 3 for 3 for Knoch (6-6, 5-1).

Western Beaver 7, Moon 5 – Shaylyn Shall hit two doubles and drove in two runs and Kaitlyn Zele doubled and had three RBIs to lead Western Beaver (6-5, 3-3) to a Section 3-5A win. Sydney Ray hit a double for Moon (1-9, 0-6).

Yough 3, Ligonier Valley 1 – Adoria Waldier hit a home run and Abbey Zuraw doubled to lead Yough (7-2, 5-2) to a Section 3-3A win over Ligonier Valley (6-4, 4-3).

Boys lacrosse

Hempfield 19, Latrobe 8 – Cade Horton scored eight goals and Jonah Forsyth added three to lead Hempfield to a nonsection win.

Girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel 16, Allderdice 1 – Lindsay Scheffler had three goals and four assists, including her 100th career goal, as Fox Chapel (8-3) won in Section 2-3A on senior night. Mercer Murton and Molly Piper each added two goals.

Pine-Richland 18, North Hills 8 – Catherine Gentile had four goals and four assists, Hannah Young scored three goals and had four assists, and Madeline Mill and Caroline Gentile each scored three goals for Pine-Richland in a Section 2-3A win against North Hills.

Quaker Valley 15, Franklin Regional 4 – Led by five goals from Lucy Roig, four from Tia Pethel and three from Shannon Von Kaenel, Quaker Valley picked up a nonsection win.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Pine-Richland 1 – Owen Ostrowski had 23 kills and 11 digs, Luke Bockius had 15 kills and nine digs, and Justin Peters had four kills and 22 assists as Canon-McMillan beat Pine-Richland in a nonsection match.

Norwin 3, Latrobe 1 – Ben Tyielski had 10 kills and Nick Puskaric recorded six blocks to lead Norwin to a nonsection win. Troy Horvath handed out 31 assists and Lucas Churchfield had 18 digs for the Knights.