High school roundup for April 25, 2023: Seneca Valley stings North Allegheny

By:

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

Mike Delduca and Hunter Troiano each had two hits and two RBIs to lead Seneca Valley to a 9-0 victory over North Allegheny to split the first two games of a Section 1-6A baseball series Tuesday night.

Winning pitcher Zach Tkatch struck out six in 6⅓ innings for the Raiders (12-3, 5-3). Spencer Barnett had two hits for the Tigers (10-3, 6-2). The teams will settle the series Thursday.

Avonworth 11, Keystone Oaks 1 – Ben Barnes singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Mason Metz and Mason Horwat each had two RBIs to lead Avonworth (11-4, 7-1) past Keystone Oaks (3-9, 3-5) in Section 2-3A.

Beaver 14, Ambridge 3 – Mitch Lang hit a double and had three RBIs and Jack Ray and Issac Pupi each doubled for Beaver (4-8, 2-5) in a Section 1-4A win. Grant Uvodich doubled for Ambridge (2-10, 0-7).

Belle Vernon 13, Albert Gallatin 2 – Austin Hoffman had a double and three RBIs and Adam LaCarte, Jake Gedekoh and Seth Tomalski also doubled to lead Belle Vernon (7-6, 4-4) to a Section 2-4A win. Bryce Barton went 3 for 3 for Albert Gallatin (0-12, 0-8).

Bethel Park 4, Connellsville 3 – Evan Holewinski hit a walk-off RBI double for Bethel Park (10-4, 7-1) in a Section 2-5A win. Logan Thomas drove in two runs for Connellsville (5-9, 2-6).

Bishop Canevin 11, Clairton 1 – Tyler Maddix went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs and winning pitcher Kole Olszewski struck out 10 for Bishop Canevin (8-3, 8-2) in a Section 3-A win over Clairton (0-10, 0-8).

Blackhawk 4, Montour 3 – Zach Oliver hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to lift Blackhawk (10-2, 7-1) to a split in a two-game series between Section 1-4A leaders. Jarrod Malagiese singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Cougars. Zac Stern homered and drove in a pair for Montour (13-2, 7-1).

Brownsville 5, McGuffey 3 – Trenton Wible hit a double and triple and Derrick Tarpley tripled for Brownsville (3-10, 2-8) in a Section 4-3A win. Winning pitcher Hunter Pelehac struck out eight. Jake Ross and Ryan Keith doubled for McGuffey (9-4, 5-3).

Burgettstown 11, Bentworth 1 – Winning pitcher Andrew Bredel struck out eight and drove in three runs, Carson Tkalcevic had two RBIs, and Wyatt Stevenson doubled and drove in a run to lead Burgettstown (8-2, 7-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Lucas Burt and John Scott each had two hits for Bentworth (7-8, 3-7).

Butler 10, Allderdice 0 – Madden Clement threw a six-inning, two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and drove in three runs to lead Butler (8-5, 5-3) to a Section 1-6A win. Lance Slater and Liam McElroy each hit a triple for the Golden Tornado. Bryan McCann doubled for Allderdice (1-11, 0-11).

Canon-McMillan 6, Baldwin 5 – Austyn Winkelblech hit two doubles, Calvin Daniels tripled, and Cam Russell doubled to lead Canon-McMillan (10-4, 8-3) past Baldwin (4-12, 2-9) in a Section 2-6A win. Christian Forgacs hit two doubles and had three RBIs for the Highlanders.

Carmichaels 8, Avella 3 – Liam Lohr went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Aydan Adamson was the winning pitcher for Carmichaels (10-3, 6-2) in a Section 1-A matchup. Hayden Gatewood and Brian Humensky each hit a double for Avella (9-4, 6-4).

Charleroi 11, Frazier 1 – Ben Shields hit a double and had two RBIs and Tyler O’Neil and Logan Koteles drove in two runs apiece for Charleroi (10-3, 8-2) in a Section 1-2A win over Frazier (5-8, 2-6).

Chartiers-Houston 15, Washington 5 – Luke Camden had three hits and four RBIs and Jake Perchinsky delivered two hits and a pair of RBIs to spark Chartiers-Houston (12-2, 7-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Joseph Wilson tripled for Washington (4-9, 1-7).

Chartiers Valley 11, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Tyler Zallenick did not allow a hit in four innings, Charlie Caputo singled and doubled, and Justin Ferrari drove in three runs for Chartiers Valley (11-3, 8-0) in a five-inning Section 3-4A victory. Hunter Fulmer had a base hit for Elizabeth Forward (5-8, 4-4).

Derry 9, Burrell 4 – Roman Fridley hit a double and Colin Bush had two RBIs to lead Derry (5-5, 4-4) past Burrell (6-8, 4-6) in a Section 3-3A win. Juston Hyland hit a double for the Bucs.

East Allegheny 1, Valley 0 – Winning pitcher Michael Cahill struck out 12 and Ryan Rupert drove in the lone run in the first inning for East Allegheny (9-2-1, 8-0) in a Section 3-3A win over Valley (5-10, 1-7).

Eden Christian 17, Monessen 1 – Brady Hull went 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs, Brian Feldman tripled and drove in two runs, and Brett Feldman doubled for Eden Christian (9-2, 8-1) in a Section 3-A win over Monessen (1-10, 1-6).

Fort Cherry 4, West Greene 3 – Winning pitcher Adam Wolfe doubled and drove in two runs to help Fort Cherry (7-7, 4-4) even its record with a Section 1-A win. Matt Sieg singled and tripled for the Rangers. Colten Thomas had two hits and an RBI for West Greene (7-7, 3-5).

Franklin Regional 6, Armstrong 0 – Max Bernadowski pitched 7⅔ scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts, Narayan Ramchandran got the last four outs to pick up the win, and Franklin Regional (10-3, 6-2) erupted for six runs in the top of the ninth to secure a Section 1-5A win. Chase Lemke tripled and drove in three runs for the Panthers. Caden Rupert had two hits for Armstrong (9-5, 6-4).

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Sean Walker hit a double and had two RBIs and Grant Miller drove in three runs for Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3, 6-2) in a Section 3-2A win over Apollo-Ridge (4-8, 3-7). Anthony Grippo and Grant Miller combined on the shutout.

Hampton 10, Highlands 3 – Caleb Custer and Zach Carr each hit a double for Hampton (5-8, 4-4) in a Section 4-4A win. Luke Hewitt and Sal Barabrino doubled for Highlands (2-11, 1-7).

Hopewell 9, Central Valley 6 – Landox Fox drove in a pair of runs to lead Hopewell (5-9, 3-5) to a Section 1-4A victory. Grant Nemecek doubled for Central Valley (5-8, 4-4).

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 5 – Brody Ross hit a double and was the winning pitcher, striking out eight for Jefferson-Morgan (5-9, 4-6) in a Section 1-A win. A.J. Vanata homered and drove in three runs for Mapletown (1-9, 1-7).

Kiski Area 7, Knoch 2 – Nate Witt singled, doubled and drove in three runs and winning pitcher Jake Smith struck out six in six innings and had two hits to power Kiski Area (8-5, 5-2) to a Section 4-4A win. Brady Wozniak doubled for Knoch (3-11, 2-5).

Latrobe 4, Uniontown 0 – Riley Smith threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout with four strikeouts to lead Latrobe (10-5, 7-1) past Uniontown (7-5, 5-3) in Section 2-4A. Louis Amatucci doubled and drove in a pair and Eli Boring and Tyler Fazekas each had two hits for the Wildcats.

Leechburg 13, Springdale 7 – Rocco Vigna went 4 for 4 with a double and Matt Curfman went 3 for 4 with a triple to help Leechburg (10-4, 8-2) to a Section 2-A win. Joseph Loebig drove in a pair of runs for Springdale (3-7, 2-5).

Mars 4, Moon 3 – Luke Goodworth hit a walk-off single in the seventh for Mars (8-6, 5-3) in a Section 3-5A win. Chase Winstead and Owen Smith each hit a double for the Planets. Caden Schmidt tripled and Troy Sallis and Will Marasco doubled for Moon (6-7, 2-6).

McKeesport 13, Woodland Hills 1 – Colton Kotouch went 2 for 3 with an inside-the-park grand slam in the first inning to help McKeesport (4-7, 2-6) past Woodland Hills (0-11, 0-8) in Section 3-4A. Brady Boyle had two doubles and two RBIs and Tashaun Herriott doubled and drove in a run for the Tigers.

Mt. Lebanon 3, Hempfield 0 – Tyler Smith and Chase Smith combined on an eight-hit shutout and Daniel Clevenger went 2 for 2 with two doubles to lead Mt. Lebanon (6-9, 6-5) to a Section 2-6A victory. Dylan Firmstone singled and doubled for Hempfield (9-6, 7-4).

Neshannock 3, Shenango 0 – Nate Rynd drove in the game’s first run with an RBI single and Luke Glies added insurance with a two-run single as Neshannock (10-2, 5-2) scored three in the top of the 11th for a Section 1-3A win. Andrew Frye struck out 10 in 6⅓ innings, Dom Cubellis worked a scoreless inning of relief, and Jacob Walzer pitched the final 3.2 innings to earn the win for the Lancers. Zach Herb threw seven scoreless innings for Shenango (3-5, 3-3), striking out 10. Braden Zeigler had three hits.

New Brighton 4, Laurel 1 – Bobby Budacki doubled and drove in a run for New Brighton (9-4, 6-3) in a Section 2-2A win over Laurel (3-9, 3-6).

North Catholic 9, Indiana 4 – Drew Doherty hit a triple and Ryan Shantz and Josef Safar each hit a double to lead North Catholic (7-6, 6-2) past Indiana (7-6, 5-3) in a Section 4-4A win. Garrison Dougherty and Steven Budash doubled for the Indians.

Norwin 5, Central Catholic 4 – Jacob Auld doubled and drove in two runs and Nolan Ryan singled and plated a pair to lead Norwin (5-10, 5-6) in Section 2-6A. Antonio Cordeiro singled and doubled for Central Catholic (6-7, 5-6).

Obama Academy 19, Nazareth Prep 3 – Brandon McClain-Banks went 2 for 2 with a triple and five RBIs and Chris Grosse doubled and drove in three runs for Obama Academy in a win over Nazareth Prep.

Pine-Richland 13, Greensburg Salem 2 – Owen Henne and Anthony Mengine each hit a double and Jacob McGuire drove in two runs for Pine-Richland (12-4) in a nonsection win. Braedon Leatherman doubled and drove in two runs for Greensburg Salem (10-3).

Plum 14, Gateway 7 – Brady Dojonovic and Erik Streussnig each went 2 for 2 with a double and Sean Franzi drove in three runs to lead Plum (9-6, 6-2) past Gateway (4-10, 1-7) in a Section 1-5A win. Miles Beavin, Nolan Boehm and Ahmad Harris doubled for the Gators.

Ringgold 4, Laurel Highlands 1 – Gianni Cantini struck out 10 in five innings to earn the win and Remington Lessman worked two scoreless innings to pick up the save as Ringgold (6-8, 4-4) won in Section 2-4A. Mason Suss and Andrew Mackey each had two hits for the Rams. Noah Lion singled and doubled for Laurel Highlands (4-8, 4-4).

Riverside 11, Quaker Valley 1 – Bo Fornataro went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and Hunter Garvin went 3 for 3 and drove in a pair to lead Riverside (11-0, 7-0) in Section 1-3A. Ashton Schlosser also went 3 for 3 and Evan Burry homered for the Panthers. Ryan Finamore doubled for Quaker Valley (5-6, 4-5).

Riverview 10, Ligonier Valley 6 – Eli DeVita hit a double and Jack Loughren and Luke Migely drove in two runs apiece to lead Riverview (8-3, 7-1) past Ligonier Valley (8-6-1, 5-5) in a Section 3-2A win. Duncan Foust and Tyler Smith each had two RBIs for the Rams.

Rochester 11, Carlynton 7 – Cayden Jacobs and Austin Hewitt each hit a double and Mark Shaffer drove in two runs to lead Rochester (7-3) to a nonsection win. Jacob Hugus went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for Carlynton (3-9).

Serra Catholic 13, Jeannette 1 – Joey DeMoss had a double, two home runs and six RBIs and Jake Holmes doubled to lead Serra Catholic (13-2, 7-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Jeannette (2-10, 1-7).

Seton LaSalle 12, Freedom 1; Seton LaSalle 10, Freedom 4 – Seton LaSalle (11-2-1, 9-1) swept a Section 2-2A doubleheader from Freedom (4-10, 2-8). In the 12-1 game, Gio Lonero tripled and Nate Georgiana, Brian Reed and Aric White doubled and drove in two runs apiece for Seton LaSalle. In the 10-4 game, Georgiana had two doubles and three RBIs and Ethan Richardson doubled for Seton LaSalle. Caleb Cox and Jacob Milbert each hit a double for Freedom.

Sewickley Academy 10, Cornell 5 – Andrew Colletti hit a double and had five RBIs and Jordan Smith drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher, striking out 10, for Sewickley Academy (4-7, 4-3) in a Section 3-A win. Colton Mozuch went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for Cornell (5-6, 4-3).

Shady Side Academy 6, Freeport 5 – Brady Tischler hit a walk-off single for Shady Side Academy (6-5, 4-4) in a Section 3-3A win. Jonah Sackrowitz doubled for the Bulldogs. Zach Clark hit two doubles for Freeport (11-4, 9-1).

South Allegheny 10, Sto-Rox 0 – Josh Jackowski threw a five-inning two-hit shutout to power South Allegheny (6-5, 4-4) past Sto-Rox (1-6, 0-6) in Section 2-3A. Jaxson Champ singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Dillon Pomocki had a single, triple and RBI for the Gladiators.

South Fayette 8, Trinity 2 – Tyler Pitzer hit a double and home run and Shawn Miller tripled to lead South Fayette (12-3, 5-3) to a Section 2-5A win. Gibson Havanis hit a double for Trinity (4-6, 3-5).

South Side 18, Northgate 0 – Tristan Shuman had two singles and three RBIs and Alex Arrigo drove in two runs for South Side (11-1, 8-1) in a Section 2-2A win over Northgate (2-10, 2-7).

Union 12, Summit Academy 2 – Mike Gunn went 2 for 2 with a triple, home run and five RBIs and Grayson Blakley hit two doubles for Union (8-3, 8-0) in a Section 2-A win over Summit Academy (0-8, 0-8). The teams also completed a game suspended by rain Monday with Union winning, 16-0. Anthony Roper singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Rocco Galmarini also singled and doubled for the Scotties. Justin Kruse had a hit for Summit.

Waynesburg 12, Southmoreland 0 – Mason Switalski threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout and Lincoln Pack drove in two runs for Waynesburg (6-5, 4-4) in a Section 4-3A win. Kaiden Keefer doubled for Southmoreland (1-11, 1-9).

West Allegheny 4, New Castle 1 – Brock Cornell hit two doubles and Derek Curry had two RBIs to lead West Allegheny (9-5, 4-4) past New Castle (2-8, 1-7) in a Section 3-5A win.

West Mifflin 12, Thomas Jefferson 4 – Devin Kincaid and Jayvon Thomas each hit a double and had two RBIs and Corey Kuszaj drove in three runs to lead West Mifflin (14-1, 8-0) past Thomas Jefferson (6-9, 2-6) in a Section 3-4A win. Tyler Lesko hit two doubles for the Jaguars.

Western Beaver 13, St. Joseph 0 – Luke Trimble threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout and Dom Benizo went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Western Beaver (3-8, 2-5) in a Section 2-A win. Logan Bash hit a double for St. Joseph (2-7, 2-6).

Softball

Brashear 13, Carrick 3 – Breanna Stowe went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs and Lara Bongiorni hit two doubles to lead Brashear to a City League win.

Burrell 10, Derry 0 – Winning pitcher Katie Armstrong struck out 16 and Pyper Ferres and Cassidy Novak each hit a double for Burrell (8-4) in a nonsection win. Francesca DePalma doubled for Derry (2-8).

Chartiers-Houston 16, Avella 0 – Meadow Ferri went 3 for 3 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs and Lauren Rush and Ella Richey each homered for Chartiers-Houston (8-5, 7-2) in a Section 2-A win over Avella (1-12, 0-10).

Chartiers Valley 5, Beaver 1 – Lily Duffill hit a home run and Taylor Walsh tripled and drove in two runs to lead Chartiers Valley (13-1, 9-0) in a Section 3-4A win. Kenzie Springer went 4 for 4 for Beaver (3-8, 2-6).

Fort Cherry 10, Washington 0 – Kaylee Weinbrenner went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and Carman Lucas and Trista Fehl-Gariglio each hit a double for Fort Cherry (7-6, 6-4) in a Section 3-2A win over Washington (0-9, 0-8).

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Steel Valley 6 – Grace Kindel drove in three runs and Isabella Marquez hit a double to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (8-1, 5-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Kendall McConnell went 4 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs for Steel Valley (3-8, 3-4).

Hampton 12, Ambridge 4 – Addy Maguire went 5 for 5 with two doubles and a home run and Cassie Vidic struck out 12 for Hampton (9-3, 6-3) in a Section 3-4A win. Alaina Dittrich and Aliza Michielli each had three hits including a double for the Talbots. Mackenzie Weber homered for Ambridge (3-9, 2-7).

Laurel 14, Moniteau 2 – Lexi Brua hit a triple and home run and Addie Deal drove in three runs to lead Laurel (9-2) to a nonsection win. Lily Staab homered for Moniteau.

Mohawk 14, Ellwood City 4 – Maya McGreal went 2 for 2 with a double and triple, Aliva Hare tripled, and Mylie Pistorius drove in four runs to lead Mohawk (7-4, 4-3) to a Section 2-3A win. Julia Nardone, Amber McQuinston and Kiley LeViere each hit a double for Ellwood City (7-4, 4-3).

Neshannock 6, Union 2 – Jaidon Nogay triple and had two RBIs, Gabby Perod doubled, and Hunter Newman drove in two runs to lead Neshannock (10-0) past Union (11-2) in a nonsection win. Olivia Benedict drove in a run for the Scotties.

New Brighton 23, Aliquippa 1 – Jocelyn Stasiowski went 3 for 4 with a double, two triples and six RBIs, and Karmen Briancesco and Riley Rose each hit a home run for New Brighton (4-8, 3-6) in a Section 1-2A win over Aliquippa (0-10, 0-9).

Northgate 23, Cornell 0 – Winning pitcher Johna Abramowicz struck out eight to lead Northgate (6-3, 6-2) to a three-inning win over Cornell (1-9, 1-8).

OLSH 15, Burgettstown 0 – Camryn Hummel had a double, home run and six RBIs and Morgan O’Brien tripled for OLSH (10-2, 8-1) in a Section 3-2A win over Burgettstown (8-5, 5-3).

Riverside 7, Shenango 4 – Winning pitcher Sam Rosenberger struck out 11 and went 4 for 4 with a double in a Section 1-2A win for Riverside (9-1, 7-1). Madison Fryer and Braley Zappia each hit a double for the Panthers. Ashley Decarbo and Kennedi Lynn doubled for Shenango (4-6, 4-4).

Seneca Valley 11, Pine-Richland 0 – Neve Miller went 2 for 2 with a triple, home run and three RBIs, and Emry Rice tripled and had four RBIs to lead Seneca Valley (10-1, 9-1) past Pine-Richland (4-10, 4-7) in a Section 1-6A win. Lexi Hames threw a four-hit shutout.

Serra Catholic 10, Brooke (WV) 0 – Ava Wisniewski went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and three RBIs and Hope Lyons tripled for Serra Catholic (12-2) in a nonsection win over Brooke (WV).

Sewickley Academy 26, Rochester 24 – Madison Miller hit two doubles and Sanaa Grant tripled to lead Sewickley Academy (2-6, 2-5) to a Section 1-A win. Ellie Dietrich hit two doubles and Ashlyn Schidementle doubled for Rochester (0-7, 0-7).

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Seneca Valley 1 – Owen Ostrowski had 26 kills and Luke Bockius added 14 kills and 18 digs to lead Canon-McMillan to a nonsection win. Xander Krut had 29 digs and William O’Bryan handed out 22 assists.

Shaler 3, North Allegheny 0 – Joey Gannon had a team-best nine kills as Shaler (9-0, 7-0) stayed undefeated with a Section 2-3A win.