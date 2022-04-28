High school roundup for April 27, 2022: Mt. Pleasant, North Hills sluggers hit for cycle

By:

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mt Pleasant’s Katie Hutter makes a catch during the 2021 PIAA Class 3A softball championship game.

Katie Hutter hit for the cycle and drove in five runs to lead Mt. Pleasant to a 16-3 victory over McGuffey in Section 3-3A softball Wednesday.

Abby Swank went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Mt. Pleasant (4-7, 3-4). Roxanne Painter doubled in a run for McGuffey (2-4, 2-4).

North Hills 13, Hampton 10 – Abby Scheller hit for the cycle, driving in six runs, to lead North Hills (7-1, 7-1) to a Section 3-5A victory. Bella Henzler went 4 for 4 and Mackenzie Reese homered for Hampton (4-4, 3-4).

Belle Vernon 12, West Mifflin 8 – Maren Metikosh went 3 for 3 with a triple, home run and five RBIs and Abby Fabin doubled and drove in three to lead Belle Vernon (6-4-1, 4-3) in a Section 2-4A win. Aurora Rosso, Addie Hiligsberg and Abigail Farmer tripled for West Mifflin (10-6, 6-4).

Bethel Park 13, Peters Township 3 – Mackenzie Wade struck out eight and earned the win while Ali Sniegocki tripled in two runs and Sandra Soltes drove in three runs on two hits to lead Bethel Park (5-4, 5-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Mia Falbo went 2 for 3 for Peters Township (4-7, 1-5).

Brentwood 15, Jeannette 0 – Bailey Herrera went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and MacKenzie Castigliane tripled to lead Brentwood (3-6, 2-6) to a Section 2-2A win. Autumn LaVella had a base hit for Jeannette (0-10, 0-8).

Burgettstown 8, Carlynton 4 – Peyton Mermon drove in three runs and Aubrey Krivak and Layla Sherman each singled and doubled to lead Burgettstown (6-6, 3-4) to a Section 1-2A win. Lily Barber singled, tripled and drove in three runs for Carlynton (1-5, 1-5). Isabella Garcia singled and doubled.

Burrell 2, Knoch 0 – Pyper Ferres doubled and had an RBI, Alanna Miller singled in a run, and winning pitcher Katie Armstrong allowed one hit and struck out 13 as Burrell (7-0, 6-0) shut out Knoch (4-7, 2-4) in Section 1-4A. Carissa Tekely went 1 for 3 for the Knights.

Central Valley 8, Hopewell 1 – Nadia Ehle and Kylie Heid tripled while Abigail Borello and Macy Littler slugged doubles to lead Central Valley (5-4, 5-3) to a Section 3-4A win. Shaylyn Shall homered and Mya Parish struck out 16 in a losing effort for Hopewell (3-4, 3-4).

Chartiers Valley 11, Baldwin 8 – Kenz Maga homered and Marta Gualazzi, Callie Mangan and Rylee Prosperi doubled to lead Chartiers Valley (9-2, 6-2) to a nonsection win. Kaylee Smolko and Anna Schumacher each hit a home run for Baldwin (2-7, 0-5).

Derry 22, Shady Side Academy 2 – Isabella DePalma went 2 for 2 with a triple and four RBIs, Shelby Glick hit a three-run double, and Sophia Doherty added a double as Derry (1-6, 1-5) defeated Shady Side Academy (0-5, 0-4) in Section 1-3A.

Elizabeth Forward 14, Laurel Highlands 4 – Shelby Telegdy went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Brooke Markland went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple as Elizabeth Forward (9-1, 6-1) beat Laurel Highlands (2-6, 2-5) in Section 2-4A. Peyton Vitikacs doubled and drove in three runs for the Mustangs.

Franklin Regional 7, Indiana 2 – Madison Nguyen had two hits, Iyarah Hicks drove in two runs, and Carli Ramchandran got the win as Franklin Regional (12-2, 8-2) beat Indiana (2-8, 2-6) in Section 1-5A.

Freeport 4, Greensburg Salem 2 – Abby DeJidas doubled and knocked in two runs and winning pitcher Sydney Selker allowed four hits and struck out 12 in seven innings for Freeport (7-3, 5-2) in Section 1-4A. Gionnah Ruffner drove in one of Greensburg Salem’s (1-7-1, 0-5) runs.

Greensburg Central Catholic 18, Jefferson-Morgan 8 – Greensburg Central Catholic (8-3, 5-1) broke an 8-8 tie by plating 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth. Isabella Marquez tripled and drove in three runs, Natalie Ward collected three RBIs, and Emma Henry doubled and tripled for the Centurions. Brooklynne Snyder and Danica Grainey tripled for Jefferson-Morgan (1-4, 1-4) in Section 2-A.

Keystone Oaks 12, Beaver Falls 2 – Gia Woods hit a three-run home run and Lauren Foti went 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Julia Piatt got the win in Section 2-3A for Keystone Oaks (5-8, 3-4). Brea Harris doubled in a run for Beaver Falls (0-6, 0-4).

Latrobe 16, Gateway 0 – Hayden Kraynick doubled and knocked in four runs, Jenna Tallman doubled twice, and winning pitcher Josie Straigis struck out six in three innings as Latrobe (5-3, 5-2) shut out Gateway (0-7, 0-7) in a Section 2-5A matchup.

Leechburg 18, Riverview 0 – Karli Mazak collected three hits and three RBIs, Laney Aul had two hits and two RBIs, and Anna Cibik struck out eight and got the win for Leechburg (4-3, 4-1) in Section 3-A against Riverview (0-3, 0-3).

Mt. Lebanon 18, Canon-McMillan 14 – Olivia Buckiso went 4 for 5 with a double, a home run and six RBIs while Deirdre Flaherty hit two home runs as Mt. Lebanon (7-3, 5-1) beat Canon-McMillan (3-4, 3-2) in a high-scoring Section 1-6A affair. Olivia Ford drove in three runs for Canon-McMillan.

Norwin 10, Seneca Valley 0 – Bailey Snowberger went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Brookelyn Kotch doubled in two runs as Norwin (2-6, 2-4) shut out Seneca Valley (5-6, 3-5) in Section 2-6A. Mia Ryan doubled and Hayley Walter tripled for the Lady Raiders.

Penn-Trafford 10, Connellsville 2 – Winning pitcher Mia Smith allowed two hits and struck out 15 in six innings while Madison Rapp doubled and homered to bring in three runs as Penn-Trafford (11-1, 7-1) beat Connellsville (4-6, 2-4) in Section 2-5A. Kirra Davis singled in a run for the Falcons.

Pine-Richland 16, Butler 1 – June McCune doubled twice and drove in two runs and Natalie Zentz doubled while Harley Aguglia picked up the win for Pine-Richland (8-2, 6-2) in a Section 2-6A win over Butler (0-8, 0-7).

Serra Catholic 18, Apollo-Ridge 0; Serra Catholic 11, Apollo-Ridge 6 – Lida Wos doubled and drove in four runs, Madison Sloan collected two hits and three RBIs, and Madisyn Zigarovich and Cassidy Trahan each doubled and drove in two as Serra Catholic defeated Apollo-Ridge in Section 2-2A. Marly Koleno singled and doubled for the Vikings. In the second game, winning pitcher Madisyn Zigarovich struck out 12 and homered and drove in two runs. Maria Goldstein and Caroline Malandra each drove in two runs for Serra Catholic (9-2, 7-2). Addison Gercia and April Ernest each homered and drove in two for Apollo-Ridge (3-3, 2-3).

Shenango 12, New Brighton 3 – Nicolette Egetoe went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Angelina Melillo drove in two runs, and Mackenna Emerick doubled twice and collected three RBIs to lead Shenango (3-7, 3-6) to a Section 4-2A victory. Haylie Kidd smacked a two-run single for New Brighton (0-9, 0-8).

Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 2 – Mikaela Etling singled, homered and drove in three runs and Riley Puckey knocked in three runs and doubled to lead Southmoreland (7-2, 5-2) to a Section 3-3A win. Kami Franks hit a home run for Brownsville (0-10, 0-7).

South Park 18, Quaker Valley 5 – Emillie Mattas went 2 for 3 with five RBIs, Kyloe Mettrick hit three doubles and collected three RBIs, and Mackenzie Farrier brought home three more runs as South Park (3-5, 3-4) beat Quaker Valley (0-5, 0-5) in Section 2-3A. Annica Kagle went 2 for 3 with a double for the Quakers.

South Side 16, Bishop Canevin 8 – Madi Fischer singled, homered and drove in four runs to lead South Side (5-3, 2-2) to a Section 1-A win. Sage Tellish doubled and homered, Grace Woodling singled and homered, and Kenidi Cook and Alison Delong each had three hits including a triple for the Rams. Erin Jameson and Alysha Cutri homered for Bishop Canevin (4-1, 3-1).

Springdale 12, Northgate 2 – Alexis Hrivnak doubled, tripled and drove in four runs and Emily Wilhelm, Brianna Thompson and Maggie Dvorsak each hit a double as Springdale (3-1, 3-0) beat Northgate (1-5, 1-4) in Section 3-A.

St. Joseph 18, Ellis School 3 – Jamie Noonan doubled and drove in five runs and Stella Swanson hit two doubles and knocked in four runs as St. Joseph (5-3, 4-1) scored 11 first-inning runs to secure a Section 3-A win. Athena Iverson doubled for Ellis (1-4, 1-4).

Thomas Jefferson 17, Albert Gallatin 5 – Graci Fairman went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and Morgan Alisesky and Liv Stock each hit a double as Thomas Jefferson (8-5, 7-1) defeated Albert Gallatin (1-7, 1-7) in Section 2-5A. Gianna Seese doubled and drove in a pair for the Colonials.

Valley 3, North Catholic 2 – Gabby Campana-Chambers homered and drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to propel Valley (4-2, 4-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Morgan Dunkel was the winning pitcher and went 3 for 3 at the plate with a pair of doubles. Liliana Koller homered for North Catholic (5-4, 3-3).

Waynesburg 14, South Allegheny 9 – Kendall Lembey homered and drove in four runs and Kylee Goodman went 4 for 5 with three doubles to lead Waynesburg (7-3, 5-2) in Section 3-3A. Lily Rush, Paige Jones and Hannah Wood had three hits apiece for the Raiders. Payton Linhart homered and drove in three runs, Breena Komarnisky went 4 for 4, and Ava Martorelli had three hits for South Allegheny (8-2, 5-1).

West Allegheny 17, Upper St. Clair 2 – Eliana Vicari-Baker homered and drove in three runs, Adrianna Arnal hit a solo homer, and Emily Nolan went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs as West Allegheny (8-3, 7-2) defeated Upper St. Clair (6-8, 5-5) in Section 4-5A. Ava Martin had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers. Savanna Benish doubled and drove in three runs for West Allegheny.

West Greene 10, Mapletown 4 – Katie Lampe had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run while London Whipkey hit a two-run homer and Kiley Meek tripled in two runs to lead West Greene (7-3, 7-0) to a Section 2-A victory. Taylor Dusenberry doubled and knocked in two runs for Mapletown (5-4, 2-3).

Yough 20, Ringgold 2 – Emma Augustine went 5 for 5 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBIs and Adoria Waldier and Madison Horvat each knocked in three runs as Yough (8-1, 6-1) defeated Ringgold (2-10, 1-8) in Section 2-4A. Daniella Vecchio drove in two runs for the Rams.

Baseball

Avonworth 4, Keystone Oaks – Erik Studebaker hit the tie-breaking RBI single in the top of the eighth to lead Avonworth (9-4, 5-3) to a Section 2-3A victory. Jon Bodnar and Jordan Kolenda each had two hits for the ‘Lopes. Ryan Hazlett singled and doubled for Keystone Oaks (4-5, 3-3).

Bishop Canevin 8, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – Kole Olszewski doubled and drove in three runs, Justin Gyms doubled in two runs, and winning pitcher Tyler Maddix struck out 13 as Bishop Canevin (3-2, 3-2) beat Jefferson-Morgan (4-3, 3-3) in Section 2-A.

Brashear 5, Brentwood 3 – David Niklas doubled and drove in three runs and Marcus King singled and doubled to lead Brashear (3-3) to a nonsection win. Garrett White also doubled. Kevin McCleary singled and doubled for Brentwood (1-8).

Carmichaels 13, Frazier 4 – Jake Fordyce went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Liam Lohr, Nick Ricco and Trenton Carter each hit a double for Carmichaels (7-1, 6-1) in Section 1-2A. Daniel Olbrys doubled in a run for Frazier (2-8, 1-6).

Derry 9, Deer Lakes 3 – Nick Thomas went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Roman Fridley had two hits and drove in two runs for Derry (7-3, 4-2) in Section 3-3A. Jake Thimons had two hits and an RBI for Deer Lakes (6-8, 4-4).

Greensburg Salem 4, Laurel Highlands 2 – Hayden Teska went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and winning pitcher Jacob Smith allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out nine in 5.2 innings to lead Greensburg Salem (4-6, 3-6) to a Section 3-4A win. Caleb Yankosky had two RBIs for Laurel Highlands (7-3, 5-3).

Hopewell 9, New Brighton 6 – Winning pitcher Lucas Arington drove in four runs and Couper Stala went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs as Hopewell (9-3, 7-1) beat New Brighton (5-9, 4-4) in Section 1-3A. Brock Budacki had two hits and two RBIs for the Lions.

Mapletown 11, Hundred (WV) 1 – AJ Vanata pitched a complete-game two-hitter with 17 strikeouts and homered to power Mapletown (3-7) to a nonsection win. Clay Menear went 3 for 5 with a double and Zack Brewer also doubled for the Maples. Christian Fluharty struck out 12 for Hundred.

McGuffey 9, Brownsville 4 – Evan Seibert doubled and drove in two runs, Logan Carlisle went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, and Ryan Keith and Logan Seibert each doubled and plated a run as McGuffey (5-6, 3-4) won in Section 4-3A. Hunter Pelehac went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Brownsville (3-6, 2-6).

Mt. Pleasant 3, East Allegheny 0 – Brady Poole, Jeremy Kitz and Cole Chatfield each had an RBI and winning pitcher Connor Drzal struck out five as Mt. Pleasant (7-4, 4-4) beat East Allegheny (8-3, 7-1) in Section 3-3A.

Penn-Trafford 3, Kiski Area 2 – Jason Sabol grounded into a fielder’s choice and scored in the ninth inning and Jacob Otto tripled in a run as Penn-Trafford (9-3, 5-3) won a Section 1-5A matchup. Blake Fritz doubled for Kiski Area (4-8, 2-6).

Peters Township 10, Albert Gallatin 0 – Sam Miller went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Jack Kail went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in a run to lead Peters Township (12-1, 7-1) to a Section 4-5A win. Nick Pegg doubled for Albert Gallatin (1-10, 1-7).

Riverside 18, Aliquippa 0 – Michell Garvin and Sean Hayes each doubled in two runs, Seth Kristophel doubled twice and knocked in three runs, and Logan Greer struck out seven in a win as Riverside (12-1, 8-0) used 16 first-inning runs to defeat Aliquippa (1-7, 0-7) in Section 2-2A.

Serra Catholic 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 1 – Zach Black doubled in two runs and Max Rocco collected three RBIs on two hits to lead Serra Catholic (13-0) to a nonsection win. Max Kallock singled and doubled for Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3).

Shady Side Academy 14, Jeannette 2 – Caden Green went 2 for 5 with a triple and four RBIs and Sam Luketich hit two doubles and drove in a run for Shady Side Academy (8-2, 6-2) in a Section 3-2A victory. Nick Rattigan singled and had two RBIs for Jeannette (2-5, 2-4).

Springdale 11, St. Joseph 2 – Chris Savko and John Hughes each had two hits and two RBIs and Colin O’Day knocked in a couple runs as Springdale (3-6, 2-6) beat St. Joseph (0-7, 0-6) in Section 3-A. Anthony Kuhns hit a double for the Spartans.

Boys volleyball

Latrobe 3, Derry 1 – Enzo Rodi had 14 kills and Brennan Ward added 11 to lead Latrobe to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-27, 25-13 victory. Sam Kiesel had 13 digs and Josh Havrilla recorded 39 assists. Nick Allison had 10 kills and nine digs while Matt Rhoades had 25 assists for Derry.

OLSH 3, Seton LaSalle 0 – Austin Johncour had eight kills and three blocks, Colin Wiegand had six kills and seven digs, and Jeremy Ciaramella had 22 assists as OLSH took the match, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-16.