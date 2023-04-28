High school roundup for April 27, 2023: Mt. Lebanon completes sweep of Hempfield

By:

Friday, April 28, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon pitcher David Shields delivers against Cumberland Valley during a state playoff game last year.

Winning pitcher David Shields struck out nine in six innings and hit a double to lead Mt. Lebanon to a 6-1 victory over Hempfield on Thursday, sweeping a three-game Section 2-6A series.

Toby Kennedy and Tanner Donati each doubled for the Blue Devils (7-9, 7-5). Carson Shuglie had two hits for the Spartans (9-7, 7-5).

Armstrong 4, Yough 2 – Brayden Wright and Logan Gawlinski each doubled to lead Armstrong (10-5) to a nonsection win. Zander Aird and James Shoman had two hits apiece for Yough (11-4).

Blackhawk 13, Belle Vernon 3 – Zach Oliver and Anthony Malagise doubled and drove in three runs apiece for Blackhawk (11-2) in a nonsection win. Martin Marion homered and drove in two for Belle Vernon (7-7).

Butler 11, Allderdice 4 – Mac Schnur went 4 for 5 with a double and triple and Noah Kollinger tripled to lead Butler (9-5, 6-3) to a Section 1-6A win. Bryan McCann tripled and had two RBIs for Allderdice (1-12, 0-12).

Canon-McMillan 10, Baldwin 6 – Austyn Winkelblech and Will Taczak each hit a double and winning pitcher Roman Mollenauer struck out five in a Section 2-6A win for Canon McMillan (11-4, 9-3). Carson Chapel homered for Baldwin (4-13, 2-10).

Carlynton 27, Rochester 11 – Sean Hart went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and Eric Ferle drove in two runs for Carlynton (4-9) in a nonsection win. Jordan Schnicke doubled and had three RBIs for Rochester (7-4).

Chartiers-Houston 13, Brentwood 2 – Dominic Cumer, Nico Filosi and Jake Mele each hit a double for Chartiers-Houston (13-2) in a nonsection win. Talan Kammermeir doubled for Brentwood (2-9).

Connellsville 9, Penn-Trafford 6 – Jake Lee hit a home run and Aiden Newmeyer doubled for Connellsville (6-9) in a nonsection win. Dylan Grabowski and Carmen Metcalfe homered for Penn-Trafford (9-4-1).

Fox Chapel 13, Shady Side Academy 1 – Jeremy Haigh and Zach Johnston each hit a double and Troy Susnak drove in three runs to lead Fox Chapel (10-5) to a nonsection win over Shady Side Academy (6-6).

Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 5 – Owen Sinclair hit two doubles, Max Bernadowski homered, and Luca Williams and Anthony Alesi doubled to lead Franklin Regional (11-3) past Kiski Area (9-6) in a nonsection win. Nate Witt and Blake Fritz doubled for the Cavaliers.

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Steel Valley 1 – Max Kallock doubled and Wade Boyle and Brody Bothell drove in two runs apiece to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (8-3) to a nonsection win over Steel Valley (2-9).

Greensburg Salem 3, Derry 1 – Owen Tutich and Dom Rosensteel each doubled and winning pitcher Ethan Wilson struck out four in five innings for Greensburg Salem (11-3) in a nonsection win. Brady Angus singled twice for Derry (5-6).

Hampton 6, Deer Lakes 4 – Sean Sullivan and Parker Brockway drove in two runs apiece for Hampton (6-8) in a nonsection win. Ryan Cochran, Michael Butler and Evan Kijowski doubled for Deer Lakes (2-13).

Hopewell 9, Ellwood City 5 – Lucas Arington doubled and had four RBIs and Zachary Gigliotti drove in two runs to lead Hopewell (6-9) to a nonsection win. Isaiah Lutz tripled for Ellwood City (4-11).

Jeannette 15, Monessen 5 – Nick Rattigan hit a three-run homer and Jayden Kennedy and Brayden Luttner each hit a double to lead Jeannette (3-10) to a nonsection win. R.J. DiEugenio went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs for Monessen (1-12).

Laurel Highlands 7, Mt. Pleasant 1 – Frank Kula singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Patrick Cavanagh also had two hits and two RBIs to lead Laurel Highlands (5-8) to a nonsection win. Winning pitcher Braeden O’Brien allowed one unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. Lane Golkosky had two hits for Mt. Pleasant (4-8).

Leechburg 18, Riverview 17 – Owen McDermott hit a walk-off two-run double for Leechburg (11-4) in a nonsection win. Tyler Burke and Jayden Floyd doubled and drove in five runs apiece for the Blue Devils. Dan Roupas and John Patsey each drove in two runs for Riverview (8-4).

Mohawk 3, Laurel 2 – Ethan Hare was the winning pitcher for Mohawk (12-2) with four scoreless innings of relief and Mason Hopper doubled and had two RBIs in a nonsection matchup. Hunter Kobialka drove in the two runs scored for Laurel (3-11).

Montour 5, Moon 4 – Jake Robinson tripled and Brock Janeda singled and drove in a run for Montour (14-2) in a nonsection win. Michael Ivanoff pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Marco Chenet singled and doubled for Moon (6-8).

Neshannock 9, Beaver 5 – Grant Melder doubled and Nate Rynd, Andrew Frye and Robert Glies had two hits apiece to lead Neshannock (12-2) to a nonsection win. Isaac Pupi hit a double for Beaver (4-10).

Norwin 8, Central Catholic 3 – Keegan Carr hit a double and home run and Chris Slatt and Jacob Auld also homered for Norwin (6-10, 6-6) in a Section 2-6A win. Gavin Kelly doubled and tripled for Central Catholic (6-8, 5-7).

Penn Hills 7, McKeesport 5 – Austin Philmore and Sean Walker each hit a triple and Owen Williams doubled to lead Penn Hills (3-10) past McKeesport (4-8) in a nonsection win. Tashuan Herriott went 3 for 4 for the Tigers.

South Side 8, Keystone Oaks 3 – Alex Arrigo homered and Casey Lewis and Logan Smith each doubled to lead South Side (13-1) past Keystone Oaks (3-10) in a nonsection win. Ethan Shartle doubled for the Golden Eagles.

Riverside 9, North Catholic 5 – Drake Fox and Ashton Schlosser homered and Hunter Garvin doubled to lead Riverside (13-0) to a nonsection win. Anthony Sewecke drove in two runs for North Catholic (7-7).

West Allegheny 8, Union 1 – Mason Gass threw a complete game, striking out 12 to lead West Allegheny (10-5) to a nonsection win. Brady Miller hit a double and home run and Brock Cornell and Ben Kern each tripled for the Indians. Anthony Roper went 2 for 2 for Union (7-4).

Softball

Avella 10, Beth-Center 1 – Katie Dryer homered and Isabella Greene and Ava Frank each doubled for Avella (2-12) in a nonsection win. Sonya Petersen doubled for Beth-Center (0-15).

Beaver 11, North Catholic 1 – Sami Springman went 4 for 4 with three doubles and five RBIs and Kenzie Springman and Grace Thompson each doubled to lead Beaver (5-8, 4-6) to a Section 3-4A win. Alanna McEnaney doubled for North Catholic (0-10, 0-10).

Bethel Park 5, Connellsville 3 – Alayna Owen threw a complete game, striking out nine, for Bethel Park (5-9, 4-5) in a Section 4-5A win. Sia Spano tripled and Anna Duguid doubled for the Black Hawks. Morgan Adams doubled for Connellsville (2-11, 2-7).

Charleroi 14, Washington 0 – Winning pitcher Lydia Brunner struck out 11 in five innings, Madalynn Lancy doubled and had five RBIs, and McKenna DeUnger homered for Charleroi (12-2, 7-2) in a Section 3-2A win over Washington (0-10, 0-9).

Chartiers-Houston 6, West Greene 5 – Ella Richey hit two doubles and had four RBIs and Meadow Ferri and Lauren Rush each doubled to lead Chartiers-Houston (9-5, 8-2) to a Section 2-A win. London Whipkey, Marissa Tharp and Lexie Six each hit a double for West Greene (9-6, 6-3).

Freeport 18, Shady Side Academy 8 – Jayden Rezak tripled and had three RBIs and Reese Selker doubled to lead Freeport (5-7, 3-4) to a Section 1-3A win. Dani Strauss went 3 for 3 for Shady Side Academy (2-10, 1-8).

Greensburg Salem 8, Uniontown 7 – Kaidence Thomas hit a two-run go-ahead single in the top of the seventh for Greensburg Salem (8-7, 5-5). Mia Peticca had a double, home run and three RBIs, and Gionnah Ruffner homered for the Golden Lions in a Section 2-4A matchup. Emmaleigh Noah hit two home runs for Uniontown (5-6, 5-3).

Latrobe 2, Kiski Area 1 – Sydney DeGram had two hits and scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to help Latrobe (11-3, 6-3) to a Section 2-5A win. Winning pitcher Kayla Williams allowed one run on five hits with 11 strikeouts in eight innings. Mackenzie Rainey singled and scored for Kiski Area (6-7, 2-7). Hannah Simpson struck out 11.

Laurel 3, Riverside 0 – Grace Zeppelin drove in all three runs for Laurel (11-2, 8-2) in a Section 1-2A win. Winning pitcher Grace Kissick struck out nine. Sam Rosenberger hit a double for Riverside (9-2, 7-2).

Leechburg 7, Jeannette 5 – Karli Mazak doubled and Ava Ferretti drove in three runs to lead Leechburg (7-6, 7-2) past Jeannette (6-3, 5-3) in a Section 3-A win. Frankie Crosby hit a double for the Jayhawks.

Mohawk 12, Hopewell 5 – Aricka Young hit two doubles and a triple, Addy Moskal tripled, and Lydia Cole had a double to lead Mohawk (9-4, 6-3) past Hopewell (9-4, 6-3) in a Section 2-3A win. Ava Compton went 3 for 3 with a double for the Vikings.

Montour 3, Hampton 2 – Jana Hess and Mia Arndt each hit a triple and winning pitcher Kaitlyn Molitoris struck out 15 for Montour (11-1, 9-1) in a Section 3-4A matchup. Addy Maguire doubled for Hampton (10-4, 7-4).

Moon 9, Mars 4 – Ava Karpa went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Cami Chambers drove in two runs to lead Moon (4-8, 3-5) to a Section 3-5A win. Steph Esswein hit a home run for Mars (6-7, 4-4).

Mt. Lebanon 13, Canon-McMillan 9 – Dani McClinchie, Deirdre Flaherty and Brooke Boehmer each hit a home run and Mary Langston doubled for Mt. Lebanon (5-8, 4-7) in a Section 1-6A win. Skylah Steban and Emma Houk doubled for Canon McMillan (5-9, 4-8).

Neshannock 16, Aliquippa 0; Neshannock 16, Aliquippa 0 – Addy Frye threw a three-inning perfect game for Neshannock (12-0, 8-0) in the first game of a Section 1-2A doubleheader sweep of Aliquippa (0-12, 0-11). Aaralyn Nogay and Hunter Newman each doubled for the Lancers. In the second game, Abigail Measel threw a three-inning perfect game for the Lancers. Aaralyn Nogay homered and Payton Newman hit two doubles.

Norwin 12, Pine-Richland 5 – Madie Kessler went 4 for 4 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs and Alyssa McCormick and Josey Michalski each homered to lead Norwin (13-3, 11-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Izzy Suleskyhit a home run for Pine-Richland (4-11, 4-8).

Penn-Trafford 15, Gateway 0 – Mack Keenan and Mackenzie Cox each hit a home run, and Giuluana Youngo hit two doubles for Penn-Trafford (5-9, 4-5) in a Section 2-5A win over Gateway (1-12, 0-9).

Southmoreland 9, South Allegheny 4 — Amarah McCutcheon hit two home runs, Mikaela Etling singled and tripled and Kaylee Doppelheuer doubled twice for Southmoreland (9-2, 7-1) in a Section 3-3A win. Morgan Mosqueda homered for South Allegheny (6-10, 2-7).

West Allegheny 14, South Fayette 2 – Aubrey Police had a double, triple and three RBIs, Emily Nolan homered, and Ava Benish tripled for West Allegheny (16-1, 9-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Rylee Rohbeck doubled for South Fayette (8-8, 5-4).

Boys lacrosse

Fox Chapel 11, Hampton 5 – Jake Siddons scored eight goals and Ryan Napolitan added a pair of goals for Fox Chapel in a nonsection win.

Girls lacrosse

Blackhawk 18, North Catholic 6 – Mia Piocquidio scored four goals and Alayna Cipolla, Ryleigh McKnight and Lauren Fair added three goals each to lead Blackhawk to a Section 2-2A win.

Greensburg Salem 18, Yough 8 – Led by five goals from Jade Mazzoni, four from Anya Shilobod and three from Brianna Campagna, Greensburg Salem picked up a Section 1-2A win.

Hampton 12, Oakland Catholic 5 – Emi DiLiberto scored five goals and Lindsay Fiscus added three to help Hampton to a Section 1-2A victory.

Quaker Valley 14, Aquinas Academy 4 – Shannon Von Kaenel scored four goals, Lucy Roig added three, and Kyra Gabriele, Sydney Hewitt and Kendall Foster had two each for Quaker Valley in a Section 2-2A win.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 0 – Owen Ostrowski had 19 kills and Luke Bockius added nine kills and six digs to lead Canon-McMillan to a Section 1-3A win. Justin Peters handed out 13 assists for the Big Macs.

Norwin 3, Hempfield 0 – Jackson Genicola had 13 kills and Nick Puskaric and Mike Mihalov had four blocks each to lead Norwin to a Section 3-3A win. Troy Horvath dished out 19 assists and Johnny Cinko recorded five digs.