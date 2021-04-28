High school roundup for April 28, 2021: West Allegheny softball makes statement

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Adriana Vicari-Baker hit a two-run home run in the second inning to spark West Allegheny to a 5-4 victory over Chartiers Valley in a battle of top teams in Section 4-5A softball Wednesday afternoon.

Emily Nolan hit a two-run double in the third for West Allegheny (10-2, 7-1). Marie Kinchington went 3 for 3 and Gianna Welsh homered for Chartiers Valley (9-4, 8-1).

Apollo-Ridge 11, Steel Valley 3 – April Earnest had three hits and two RBIs for Apollo-Ridge, which scored six runs in the fifth inning to earn a Section 2-2A win. Casey Weightman was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts. Bailey Zidek added a single, double and a pair of RBIs for the Vikings (7-2-1, 7-2). Kasey Salopek was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Steel Valley (5-5, 5-4).

Armstrong 10, Kiski Area 0 – Cassidy Adams went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs to help Armstrong (10-3, 8-1) top Kiski Area (3-7, 3-5) in a Section 1-5A game. Emma Paul went 2 for 3 with a triple for the River Hawks and Riley Kilgore doubled.

Avonworth 2, Keystone Oaks 1 — Alivia Lentz threw a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts to lead Avonworth (7-4, 4-2) to a Section 2-3A win over Keystone Oaks (7-4, 4-2). Rylee Gray and Emily Davis drove in runs.

Baldwin 3, Canon-McMillan 2 – Anna Schumacher hit a go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to lead Baldwin (2-6, 2-2) to a comeback win in Section 1-6A. Elika Mowery singled and doubled for Canon-McMillan (4-6, 1-3).

Beaver 5, Central Valley 0 – Payton List threw a two-hit shutout and Mack Boyd singled, doubled and drove in three to lead Beaver (9-0, 7-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Emilee Hohenshel, Hanna Crowe and Jordan Nicol had two hits each. Maddie Spirnak tripled for Central Valley (8-6, 7-3).

Bishop Canevin 15, Rochester 0 – Alysha Cutri threw a one-hit shutout and went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Bishop Canevin (5-5, 5-3) past Rochester (2-5, 2-4) in Section 1-A. Bella DeMark doubled and drove in a run.

Brentwood 3, Serra Catholic 1 – Katie Conway went 2 for 3 to back winning pitcher Kellie Bruschi as Brentwood (3-8, 1-7) won in Section 2-2A. Tori Tom homered for Serra Catholic (6-4, 4-4).

California 15, Jeannette 0 – Leah Urick threw a three-inning no-hitter and Abby Salzman had two hits and two RBIs to lead California (4-9) to a nonsection win over Jeannette (0-12).

Chartiers-Houston 12, Fort Cherry 0 – Winning pitcher Nicolette Kloes went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Chartiers-Houston (8-5, 5-3) past Fort Cherry (6-5, 3-3) in Section 1-2A. Bella Hess singled, doubled and tripled and Paige McAvoy and Hanna Richey had two hits apiece.

Deer Lakes 17, Shady Side Academy 2 – Shayne Cerra tallied four hits as the Lancers (8-1, 5-1) blew out the Bulldogs (1-5, 1-5) in Section 1-3A. Jenna Bisegna allowed three hits in the five-inning complete game. She struck out nine.

Ellis School 13, Riverview 2 – Athena Iverson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Celina Whitmer had two hits to lead Ellis School (2-4, 2-4) past Riverview (0-3, 0-3) in five innings in Section 3-A.

Ellwood City 18, Quaker Valley 2 – Aliya Garroway singled, doubled and drove in three and Marie Ionilli tripled and scored three runs to lead Ellwood City (9-2, 4-2) in Section 2-3A. Annica Kagle homered for Quaker Valley (2-9, 0-6).

Franklin Regional 10, Penn Hills 2 – Madison Nguyen went 2 for 2 with a home run and Kamaria Kelly also had two hits as Franklin Regional (5-6, 4-4) picked up a Section 1-5A win. Kiera Mack homered for Penn Hills (2-7, 0-7).

Frazier 2, Charleroi 1 – Winning pitcher Nicole Palmer whiffed 10 and Rylee Evans drove in two runs to help Frazier (10-3, 7-0) to a Section 3-2A win. McKenna DeUnger singled, doubled and drove in a run for Charleroi (7-7, 4-3).

Freeport 8, McKeesport 2 – Natalie King, Emily Schmidt and Sydney Selker homered for Freeport (5-5, 3-3) in a Section 1-4A win at McKeesport (1-7, 0-6). Selker drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts. Savanna Urik doubled and had an RBI for the Yellowjackets.

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Avella 0 – Emma Henry threw a five-inning one-hitter with five strikeouts and Jaden Cox doubled twice and drove in four runs as Greensburg Central Catholic (5-3, 3-2) defeated Avella (1-9, 1-6) in Section 2-A. Grace Kindel went 2 for 2 with a triple.

Highlands 11, Knoch 3 – Jess Cekada, Kylie Zourelias and Jaycee Haidze had three hits each to help Highlands (10-3-1, 5-2) to a Section 1-4A win. Haidze and Zourelias had two RBIs apiece and Abbie Deiseroth went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Marissa Melius singled and drove home a pair of runs for the Knights (5-7, 4-3).

Latrobe 10, Albert Gallatin 0 – Jenna Tallman and Grace Revitsky homered and Josie Straigis threw four no-hit innings to lead Latrobe (4-3, 2-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Lily Wilson had a base hit for Albert Gallatin (2-5, 0-5).

Ligonier Valley 7, Seton LaSalle 0 – Maddie Griffin threw her seventh no-hitter of the season, fanning 17 and walking one, to lead Ligonier Valley (11-1, 9-0) past Seton LaSalle (4-6, 4-4) in Section 2-2A. Haley Boyd and Bella Vargulish doubled and drove in a run and Griffin tripled for the Rams.

Mars 17, Oakland Catholic 0 – Alyssa Harris went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and six RBIs to lead Mars (4-8, 2-5) past Oakland Catholic (0-9, 0-7) in Section 3-5A. Kali Harris and Danielle Bednar had two hits apiece each.

McGuffey 5, Brownsville 4 – Kaylee Ward hit a walk-off RBI single in the seventh to lift McGuffey (2-5, 1-4) to a Section 3-3A win. Abbey Catlett tripled and drove in a pair. Kami Franks went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs for Brownsville (5-7, 0-6).

Mohawk 20, Freedom 18; Mohawk 20, Freedom 8 – Mohawk (4-6, 4-4) pounded out 40 runs on 41 hits to sweep a Section 4-2A doubleheader. Lexie Shiderly hit a walk-off grand slam in the second game as Mohawk rallied from 11-0 down in the first inning. Shiderly went 7 for 10 with three home runs and 10 RBIs for the day. In the opener, Leah Boston homered twice, going 5 for 5 with five RBIs and five runs scored. Tara Speicher went 4 for 7 with a home run for Freedom (2-11, 0-9).

Montour 11, New Castle 1 – Avrie Polo had three hits and Paytun Wiernik had two hits and three RBIs to lead Montour (8-3, 7-2) past New Castle (3-8, 2-6) in Section 3-4A. Bre Pies and Mia Arndt also had two hits apiece for Montour.

Mt. Lebanon 15, Peters Township 12 – Jenna Gorecki went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and Elizabeth Kubancek, Deidre Flaherty and Kate Borza also homered as Mt. Lebanon (8-4, 3-2) won a Section 1-6A slugfest. Katelyn Stokan homered and Sami Bewick went 4 for 5 with five RBIs for Peters Township (1-8, 0-4).

Mt. Pleasant 7, Waynesburg 6 – Courtney Poulich and Sophia Smithnosky homered and Mt. Pleasant (11-2, 5-1) held off a seventh-inning rally to win a matchup of top teams in Section 3-3A. Lily Rush hit a grand slam for Waynesburg (10-3, 5-2).

Neshannock 9, New Brighton 0 – Abigail Measel threw a four-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts and Gabby Period went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs as Neshannock (7-3, 7-2) defeated New Brighton (2-11, 1-7) in Section 4-2A.

OLSH 5, Burgettstown 4 – Winning pitcher Justena Giles and Kaylee Fabiano each hit two-run singles during a four-run seventh inning as OLSH (11-1, 8-0) rallied for a Section 1-2A win. Aubrey Krivak drove in a pair of runs for Burgettstown (4-7, 4-3).

Penn-Trafford 23, Gateway 0 – McKenzie Rapp and Mia Smith combined on a three-inning no-hitter and Hannah Allen and Sarah Yamrich each had two hits and two RBIs to lead Penn-Trafford (9-3, 7-0) past Gateway (0-8, 0-5) in Section 2-5A.

Riverside 2, Shenango 0 – Sam Rosenberger threw a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as Riverside (6-4, 5-4) won a Section 4-2A pitchers’ duel. Mia Edwards allowed two hits and fanned 11 for Shenango (10-3, 6-2).

Seneca Valley 2, Pine-Richland 1 – Maddie Gross hit the go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to lead Seneca Valley (8-5, 3-4) past Pine-Richland (6-6, 4-3) in Section 2-6A.

Shaler 8, Hampton 7 – Mallory Morgan had a two-out hit to key a two-run sixth inning to lead Shaler (7-3, 5-1) to a Section 3-5A win. Mackenzie Reese and Bella Henzler homered for Hampton (6-6, 4-3).

South Allegheny 13, Southmoreland 12 – Madison Pikula went 4 for 4 and Breena Komarnisky and Morgan Templeton had three hits and three RBIs apiece to help South Allegheny (7-4, 3-3) hand Southmoreland (7-1, 3-1) its first loss in Section 3-3A. Amarah McCutcheon went 4 for 4 with a home run and Brynn Charnesky and Gwen Basinger also homered for the Scotties.

South Park 12, Beaver Falls 6 – Winning pitcher Kristen Mesick struck out 13 and Jordyn Brinker drove in three runs to lead South Park (5-5, 4-2) to a Section 2-3A win. Katee Puglia and Mikia Lawrence doubled and drove in two for Beaver Falls (3-6, 2-4).

Springdale 5, Leechburg 4 – Autumn Sprouse hit a bases-loaded single for the Dynamos (7-2, 5-0) in the bottom of the seventh to drive in the winning run and snap Leechburg’s (6-3, 4-1) 19-game section winning streak. Alexis Hrivnak threw a complete-game three-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Brianna Thompson tallied four hits and drove in two runs. McKenna Pierce hit two doubles and Karli Mazak hit a two-run home run for Leechburg.

Thomas Jefferson 7, Connellsville 1 – Graci Fairman hit a grand slam to lead Thomas Jefferson (5-3, 3-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Claire Whalen and Paige Truax doubled and drove in a run. Abby Hing had two hits for Connellsville (8-4, 3-3).

Trinity 4, Moon 0 – Taylor Dunn and Amber Morgan combined on a five-hit shutout for Trinity (5-3, 4-3) in Section 4-5A. Olivia Logan had two hits for Moon (4-9, 3-6).

Union 12, South Side 5 – Skylar Fisher had three hits and Emily Siddall and Kate McCurdy had two hits apiece as Union (7-6, 6-1) won in Section 1-A. Lani Lewis had two hits and three RBIs for South Side (7-3, 5-1).

Uniontown 11, Ringgold 1 – Jordan Hoover, Sequoia Dunlap and Morgan Melts homered to lead Uniontown (4-8, 3-6) to a Section 2-4A win. Haley Resosky went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBi for Ringgold (2-10, 1-7).

West Greene 8, Mapletown 3 – Kiley Meek went 2 for 2 with a home run and Katie Lampe went 2 for 2 with a double to lead West Greene (10-2, 6-0) to a Section 2-A win. Riley Pekar and Taylor Dusenberry had two hits apiece for Mapletown (6-4, 4-2).

West Mifflin 2, Yough 1 – Alyssa Schmidt hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to lift West Mifflin (12-1, 7-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Emily Buchleitner and Lauren Yuhas doubled. Sammie McGhee homered for Yough (7-4, 4-4).

North Hills 6, Fox Chapel 0 – Brenna Westwood hit a three-run home run and Sophia Roncone threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead North Hills (9-2, 6-1) to a Section 3-5A win. Neena Pietropaolo doubled for Fox Chapel (7-4, 3-3).

Baseball

Bethel Park 13, Connellsville 0 – Eric Chalus threw a complete-game shutout and went 3 for 3 and David Kessler homered to lead Bethel Park (10-2, 6-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Beau Bigam had two hits for Connellsville (6-5, 4-1).

Burgettstown 10, Avella 0 – Nathan Klodowski threw a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and went 3 for 3 to power Burgettstown (9-3) to a nonsection win. Gavin Frank had a base hit for Avella (2-10).

Fox Chapel 8, Shady Side Academy 1 – Dante DiMatteo and Luke Hudic combined for a no-hitter for the Foxes (8-6) in a nonsection win over Shady Side Academy (7-4). DiMatteo struck out 13 over six innings to earn his second no-hitter in six days. He had a five-inning no-hitter Friday against Woodland Hills. Hudic pitched the seventh. Rooney McManus, Vincent Reiber and Thomas Koch recorded two hits apiece for the Foxes.

Hampton 4, Pine-Richland 2 – Cole Lux went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Hampton (6-7) to a nonsection win. Eric Weeks singled and doubled. Tyler Armstrong had a double and an RBI for Pine-Richland (6-8).

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Bentworth 3 – Kyle Clayton had three hits and Owen Maddich drove in a pair of runs to lead Jefferson-Morgan (8-4) to a nonsection win. Seth Adams had a double and an RBI for Bentworth (3-11).

Ligonier Valley 5, Valley 3 – Nick Beitel went 2 for 4 with a double and was the winning pitcher, going five innings with nine strikeouts for Ligonier Valley (6-6, 3-4) in a Section 3-3A win. Ben Aftanas singled twice for Valley at Valley (8-4, 4-2) and Shane Demharter singled and drove in two runs. George Golden singled and had three RBIs for the Rams.

Neshannock 3, Serra Catholic 0 – Josh Pallerino threw a no-hitter, striking out seven, as Neshannock (10-4) defeated Serra Catholic (11-3) in a nonsection matchup of top teams in Class 2A. Mike Morelli went 2 for 2 for Neshannock.

North Allegheny 5, Chartiers Valley 0 – Danny Gallon had two hits and winning pitcher Joe Lang fanned 11 to lead North Allegheny (13-2) to a nonsection win over Chartiers Valley (5-9).

Seton LaSalle 4, Highlands 2 – Sam Georgiana threw a complete game six-hitter and struck out eight as the Rebels (12-1) won their fifth straight game. Jimmy Kunst and Jett Slepak drove in runs for the Golden Rams (7-6), but it wasn’t enough as the Rebels tallied 10 hits. Brian Vogel Jr. homered and Brett Wagner doubled.

Shenango 7, Laurel 2 – Shane Cato homered and Braeden D’Angelo had two hits and two RBIs for Shenango (12-2, 7-1) in Section 2-2A. Luke McCoy drove in a pair for Laurel (7-4, 4-2).

Steel Valley 12, Carrick 2 — Winning pitcher Aidan Good homered and drove in two to lead Steel Valley (6-4) to a nonsection win over Carrick (5-3). Jimmy Auberzinsky went 3 for 3 and Noah Donis and Joey McMahon had two hits.

Union 4, New Brighton 3 – Jake Vitale hit a walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to lead Union (8-5) to a nonsection win. Eddie Yorns went 3 for 3 for New Brighton (6-8).