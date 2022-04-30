High school roundup for April 29, 2022: Seneca Valley, West Allegheny knock off unbeaten foes

By:

Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Tribune-Review

Lexie Hames hit a tie-breaking solo home run in the fifth inning, leading Seneca Valley to a 2-1 victory over Hempfield in Section 2-6A softball Friday.

Wining pitcher Maddie Gross and Hayley Walter doubled for the Raiders (6-6, 4-5). Mia Bandieramonte hit a double for Hempfield (9-1, 7-1).

West Allegheny 6, Trinity 4 – Ava Henke went 3 for 3 with a triple and knocked in two runs and Aubrey Police tripled twice as West Allegheny (9-3, 8-2) gave Trinity (13-2, 9-1) its first Section 4-5A loss. Ryleigh Hoy was 2 for 4 with a double for the Hillers.

Albert Gallatin 12, Gateway 1 – Avery Walls went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Alexis Metts hit two doubles, and Morgan Hershberger and Jalie Jeffries each hit a double for Albert Gallatin (3-7, 2-7) in a Section 2-5A win. Deanna Morgan hit a double for Gateway (0-8, 0-8).

Apollo-Ridge 16, Jeannette 1; Apollo-Ridge 11, Jeannette 0 – Apollo-Ridge (5-2, 4-2) swept a Section 2-2A doubleheader with Jeannette (0-10, 0-10). In the first game, Camdyn Kowalczyk went 2 for 3 with a homer and Bailey Zidek singled twice and doubled. In the second game, Kowalczyk went 3 for 3 with an RBI, finishing a homer short of the cycle. Zidek, Marly Koleno and Cassidy Ryan tripled and drove in a run.

Armstrong 18, Plum 1 – Mackenzie Egley homered, doubled and drove in four runs while Jessica Pugh and Jenna Clontz each went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as Armstrong (9-2, 7-0) defeated Plum (3-10, 3-7) in Section 1-5A. Mackenzie Lang hit a solo home run for the Mustangs.

Avonworth 9, Beaver Falls 0 – Rylee Gray hit a two-run homer, Layne Shinsky and Olivia Barie each doubled in a run, and winning pitcher Alivia Lantzy struck out 11 as Avonworth (12-2, 8-0) shut out Beaver Falls (0-7, 0-5) in Section 2-3A. Lexi Zanic doubled for the Tigers.

Beaver 5, Hopewell 0 – Payton List threw a complete-game two-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts as Beaver (9-0, 6-0) beat Hopewell (3-5, 3-5) in Section 3-4A. Ashlee Karas doubled and List tripled for the Bobcats. Emily Watts went 2 for 3 for the Vikings.

Belle Vernon 5, Ringgold 3 – Gracie Sokol had two RBIs, Abby Fabin tripled and drove in a run, and Tara Callaway and Ashley Joll each tripled as Belle Vernon (7-4-1, 5-3) beat Ringgold (2-11, 1-9) in Section 2-4A. Peyton Laflash had two hits and an RBI for the Rams.

Burrell 1, Freeport 0 – Katie Armstrong threw two-hit shutout and went 2 for 3 with a run scored to lead Burrell (8-0, 7-0) to a Section 1-4A win in an epic pitchers’ duel. Armstrong struck out 19 and walked two. Sydney Selker also fanned 19 and walked two for Freeport (7-4, 5-3), allowing five hits and an unearned run. Burrell’s winning run came in the top of the sixth when Armstrong scored on a Pyper Ferres single.

California 9, Washington 7; California 14, Washington 4 – McKenna Hewitt had three hits and two RBIs and Kendall Griffin and Harley Harkins also had three hits as California (5-5, 4-4) won the first game of a Section 3-2A doubleheader. In the second game, winning pitcher Amaya Owens went 2 for 2 with four RBIs. Griffin and Kendall Weston had two hiatus apiece and Jordyn Cruse drove in two runs.

Canon-McMillan 6, Bethel Park 5 — Hailey Swope and Sami Booher each hit two singles to lead Canon-McMillan (4-4, 4-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Taylor Striegel and Abby Quickel each hit a home run and Sandra Soltes doubled for Bethel Park (5-6, 5-2).

Central Valley 7, Montour 6 – Kylie Heid homered, tripled and hit the game-winning double in the eighth while collecting three RBIs and Macy Littler went 4 for 5 as Central Valley (6-4, 6-3) beat Montour (7-3, 5-2) in Section 3-4A. Angelina LaMarca and Avrie Polo each had two hits and two RBIs for the Spartans.

Charleroi 20, Beth-Center 3 — Emma Stefanick went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, and Ella Sypolt hit a home run for Charleroi (4-5, 4-2) in a Section 3-2A win. Dorianna Hoover had a triple for Beth-Center (2-7, 2-7).

Chartiers Valley 11, Upper St. Clair 0 – Gianna Welsh doubled and drove in three runs and Marta Gualazzi singled and doubled to lead Chartiers Valley (10-2, 7-2) past Upper St. Clair (6-9, 5-6) in Section 4-5A. Taylor Walsh tripled for the Colts.

Ellwood City 17, South Park 4 — Paige Wearing hit a grand slam and Keira Rozanski and Mollie Street each hit a home run to lead Ellwood City (9-2, 7-2) to a Section 2-3A win over South Park (3-6, 3-5).

Fox Chapel 15, Hampton 0 — Hunter Taylor went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Alina Stiger went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Fox Chapel (8-3, 5-2) in a Section 3-5A win over Hampton (4-5, 3-5).

Frazier 17, Carmichaels 0 – Delaney Warnick hit a three-run homer and Nicole Palmer had a double and three RBIs for Frazier (10-0, 8-0) in a Section 3-2A win. Ali Jacobs went 2 for 2 for Carmichaels (6-3, 4-2).

Highlands 12, Greensburg Salem 6 — Madison Gorney and Abbie Deiseroth each hit a home run, Kassidy Cambal hit a triple, and Carrah Scardina hit a double to lead Highlands (6-4, 5-2) to a Section 1-4A win. Mia Peticca and Wynter Scarpa doubled for Greensburg Salem (1-8-1, 0-6).

Jefferson-Morgan 15, Avella 1; Jefferson-Morgan 6, Avella 4 – Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 3-4) swept Avella (1-8, 1-7) in a Section 2-A doubleheader. In the first game, Kayla Larkin hit a double for Jefferson-Morgan and Ava Frank hit a double for Avella. In the second game, Payton Farabee doubled.

Kiski Area 4, Valley 0 – Hannah Simpson threw a no-hitter, striking out 13, and Kaylee Musco and Isabella Delia each hit a home run to lead Kiski Area (8-5) to a nonsection win over Valley (4-4).

Latrobe 9, Connellsville 4 — Jenna Tallman went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, and Kayla Williams and Alana Thiel each hit a double for Latrobe (6-3, 6-2) in a Section 2-5A win. Ava McClean and Kira David each had a triple for Connellsville (4-7, 2-5).

Laurel 6, Riverside 4 – Alexandra Herr doubled and drove in two runs and Grace Zeppelin had two RBIs as Laurel (10-1, 8-1) beat Riverside (6-4, 5-4) in Section 4-2A. Aliya Ottavianni doubled twice and homered for the Panthers.

Laurel Highlands 4, West Mifflin 3 – Laurel Highlands (3-7, 3-6) scored four runs in the first and it was all the Mustangs needed as winning pitcher Briana Hunt allowed one earned run, two hits and struck out 14 in seven innings. Emily Buchleitner had both hits for West Mifflin (10-7, 6-5). Maddie Livingstone drove in two runs for the Mustangs in Section 2-4A.

Leechburg 15, Ellis School 0; Leechburg 12, Ellis School 1 – Ava Richards hit a pair of two-run doubles and drove in four runs while Danica Sopcak and Tatum Verner each knocked in three runs as Leechburg won the first game of a Section 3-A doubleheader. Athena Iverson hit a double for Ellis. In the second game, winning pitcher Anna Cibik struck out seven and Laney Aul had a two-run single for Leechburg (6-3, 6-1). Iverson had the only hit for Ellis (2-5, 2-5).

Ligonier Valley 12, Brentwood 0 — Cheyenne Piper went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, Payton LaVale went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, and Maddie Griffin struck out 15 in five innings for Ligonier Valley (10-2, 9-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Brentwood (3-7, 2-7).

Mapletown 10, Monessen 0; Mapletown 14, Monessen 3 – Taylor Dusenberry homered and drove in three runs and Krista Wilson doubled as Mapletown scored eight runs in the third to secure a win in the first game of a Section 2-A doubleheader. In the second game, it was Mekenzie Reda’s two triples and three RBIs that led Mapletown (8-4, 5-3) to a win over Monessen (1-9, 1-7). Macee Cree and Devan Clark doubled for the Maples.

Mt. Pleasant 9, Brownsville 3 – Kaylee Hutchinson, Katie Hutter and Addison Reese each hit a triple and Krista Brunson had two doubles to lead Mt. Pleasant (6-7, 4-4) to a Section 3-3A win. Kami Franks had a double for Brownsville (0-11, 0-8).

Neshannock 12, Shenango 3 – Addy Frye went 3 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs, Hunter Newman had a double and triple, and Ali Giordano, Gabby Quinn and Aaralyn Nogay each hit a double to lead Neshannock (10-0, 8-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Lacey Kale hit a triple and Ashley Decarbo and Rhiannon Boone each hit a double for Shenango (2-8, 2-7).

New Castle 5, Blackhawk 3 – Olivia Hood went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Jonalyn Wharry drove in a run as New Castle (3-6, 3-5) beat Blackhawk (2-4, 2-4) in Section 3-4A. Emma Muir went 4 for 4 with a home run for the Cougars.

North Allegheny 11, Butler 1 – Alaina Whipkey hit a home run, Mayson Brokos and Sydni Junker each hit a double, and McKenna Rowlands went 2 for 2 with four RBIs to lead North Allegheny (9-4, 4-3) to a Section 2-6A win. Gracie Negley hit a double for Butler (0-9, 0-8).

North Catholic 17, Shady Side Academy 3 – Abbie Sutton went 3 for 3 with a triple, home run and three RBIs, Carys Mundy had a double, home run and three RBIs, and Liliana Koller went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for North Catholic (6-4, 4-3) in a Section 1-3A win over Shady Side Academy (0-6, 0-5).

North Hills 3, Franklin Regional 2 — Winning pitcher Sophia Roncone struck out 13 and drove in a pair of runs to lead North Hills (11-1) to a nonsection win. Sydney Jackson and Madison Nguyen drove in a run each for Franklin Regional (12-3).

OLSH 11, Fort Cherry 1 – Juliet Vybiral hit a triple and Kaylee Fabiano had two singles and four RBIs for OLSH (8-1, 8-1) in a Section 1-2A win over Fort Cherry (3-6, 2-5).

Peters Township 7, Elizabeth Forward 2 – Sami Bewick went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Amber Wilkes drove in two runs for Peters Township (5-7) in a nonsection win. Lauren Vay hit a home run for Elizabeth Forward (11-2).

Pine-Richland 2, Norwin 1 – Marissa DeLuca hit a home run and Mackenzie Gillis had two doubles for Pine-Richland (9-2, 7-2) in a Section 2-6A win. Madie Kessler, Bailey Snowberger and Kadeyn Michalski each hit a double for Norwin (2-7, 2-5).

Seton LaSalle 10, Serra Catholic 1 – Gianna Ferrieri went 2 for 5 with three RBIs, Kiara Cerminara doubled and drove in two runs, and Casey Barton struck out 14 to get the win for Seton LaSalle (7-3, 6-3) over Serra Catholic (8-3, 6-3) in Section 2-2A.

South Allegheny 14, McGuffey 5 – Breena Komarnisky hit a triple and drove in three runs, Morgan Mosqueda hit a home run, and Payton Linhart hit a triple for South Allegheny (10-2, 7-1) in a Section 3-3A win. Julia Barr had a double for McGuffey (2-6, 2-6).

Southmoreland 12, Waynesburg 0 – Kaylee Doppelheuer and Riley Pukey each had two doubles, and Brynn Charnesky had a double and three RBIs for Southmoreland (8-2, 6-2) in a Section 3-3A win. Paige Jones had a double for Waynesburg (7-4, 5-3).

Union 16, Bishop Canevin 0; Union 25, Bishop Canevin 4 — Tori May and Mia Preuhs each hit a double and Ella Casalandra went 2 for 3 with four RBIs to lead Union (14-2, 9-0) to a Section 1-A win. Bella DeMark hit a double for Bishop Canevin (4-2, 3-2). The teams also completed a game suspended April 11. Mallory Gorgaczs singled, tripled and drove in three runs and Preuhs had a single and double.

Yough 15, Uniontown 0 — Emma Augustine hit a three-run homer and Sydney Bergman hit a double for Yough (10-1, 8-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Uniontown (1-7, 1-7).

Baseball

Ambridge 14, Indiana 4 – Blake Gibson hit two doubles and drove in three runs and J.T. Gerle went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead Ambridge (7-7) to a nonsection win. Gavin Homer doubled for Indiana (7-6). Cole Grable went 2 for 4 and added three RBIs for the Bridgers.

Avella 12, Mapletown 2 – K.J. Rush tripled and doubled and Brian Humensky had two hits as Avella (4-7) won a nonsection affair. A.J. Vanata had two hits including a homer for Mapletown (3-9).

Belle Vernon 9, Thomas Jefferson 2 – Jake Wessel hit a home run and had two RBIs and Tanner Moody hit a two-run single to lead Belle Vernon (4-8) to a nonsection win. Aidan Ochs went 2 for 5 with a double for Thomas Jefferson (10-4).

Bentworth 10, Monessen 0 – Jacob Burt threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts and Lucas Burt homered to lead Bentworth (6-4) to a nonsection win over Monessen (2-9). Landon Urcho, Noah Martin and Ayden Bochter doubled and Zane Woodhouse tripled.

Bethel Park 10, Mt. Lebanon 9 – Nick Gasper threw four innings and allowed a run and Sebastian Schein struck out six of the seven batters he faced in the last two innings as Bethel Park (10-2) overcame a 9-2 deficit to beat Mt. Lebanon (9-7) in nonsection play. Bo Conrad and David Kessler homered for the Black Hawks. David Shields hit a home run for the Blue Devils.

Carmichaels 7, Charleroi 3 – Trenton Carter had two RBIs and Jake Fordyce went 3 for 4 with a double as Carmichaels (9-1) beat Charleroi (5-5) in nonsection play. Kenny Weaver had an RBI for the Cougars.

Ellwood City 8, Laurel 7 – Bucky Biskup went 2 for 3 and Ashton Wilson went 2 for 2 with a double to lead Ellwood City (6-7) to a nonsection win. Michael Pasquarello drove in two runs for Laurel (7-3).

Fox Chapel 3, Deer Lakes 2 – Down 2-1 heading into the top of the seventh, Fox Chapel (7-5) scored two runs including the game-winning RBI single from Rooney McManus to earn the nonsection win. Bryce Robson went 2 for 3 for Deer Lakes (6-9). Jacob Patterson had an RBI hit for the Foxes.

Frazier 20, Springdale 6 – Logan Brown went 1 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Trent Hayes went 2 for 3 with five RBIs to lead Frazier (3-9) to a nonsection win over Springdale (3-7). John Hughes went 3 for 3 with two doubles for the Dynamos.

Hopewell 12, Riverside 6 – Anthony LaSala doubled, homered and drove in three runs and Lucas Arington went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs as Hopewell (10-3) beat Riverside (12-2) in nonsection play. Evan Burry doubled twice and knocked in a run for the Panthers.

Laurel Highlands 10, Latrobe 6 – Alex McClain doubled and drove in three runs and Carson Damico and Tristan McCoy each had two hits to lead Laurel Highlands (8-3) to a nonsection win. Erik Batista had three hits and Dante Basciano drove in two runs for Latrobe (10-4).

Mars 10, Knoch 4 – Nathan Leshinsky tripled twice and drove in four runs and Shane Klinefeter tripled and knocked in three runs to lead Mars (10-3) to a nonsection victory. Trey Wagner hit two doubles and Issac Roddy doubled and tripled for Knoch (8-3).

North Catholic 9, Avonworth 8 – Blake Primrose doubled and drove in three runs and Augie Maslo had a double and two RBIs to lead North Catholic (8-5) to a nonsection win. Jon Bodnar went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Avonworth (9-5).

Northgate 10, Jeannette 5 – Tyler Adams tripled and scored a run, Vito Pascale had two RBIs and Davonte Christie went 3 for 4 as Northgate (1-7, 1-6) beat Jeannette (2-6, 2-5) in Section 3-2A. Nick Rattigan and Brayden Luttner each doubled in a run for the Jayhawks.

Plum 10, Penn-Trafford 2 – Johnny Ioannou clubbed a home run and a double with three RBIs and Silvio Ionadi hit two doubles and knocked in a run as Plum (9-3) beat Penn-Trafford (9-4) in nonsection play. Brady Lane doubled in a run for the Warriors.

Riverview 12, Apollo-Ridge 9 – Taylor Zellefrow doubled and drove in two runs and Tyler Aftanas knocked in two runs as Riverview (4-7) beat Apollo-Ridge (6-4) in nonsection play. Brady Schrock went 3 for 5 with a double and a home run for the Vikings.

Seneca Valley 10, Chartiers Valley 6 – Luke Anderton was hot at the plate, going 4 for 4 with three doubles and a home run, and A.J. Capizzi hit a two-run single to lead Seneca Valley (11-4) to a nonsection win. Charlie Caputo went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Chartiers Valley (7-6).

Serra Catholic 11, Freeport 2 – Zach Black went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and Ethan Coddington went 3 for 4 as Serra Catholic (14-0) won a nonsection affair. Jonathan Hotalski went 2 for 3 with a double for Freeport (3-10).

Seton LaSalle 21, Fort Cherry 0 – Brian Reed hit two two-run doubles and Aiden McKenzie doubled, tripled and drove in eight runs as Seton LaSalle (9-1, 8-0) shut out Fort Cherry (6-3, 5-3) in Section 4-2A. Aric White also had two RBIs for the Rebels.

Shenango 9, Beaver 8 – Tyler Kamerer went 3 for 4 with a double and Braeden D’Angelo hit a double as well to lead Shenango (8-3) past Beaver (7-5) in a nonsection game. Mason Lang went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Bobcats.

Uniontown 11, Mt. Pleasant 1 – Christian Thomas went 3 for 4 with a double while Austin Grego and Eric Odum each went 2 for 4 with a double as Uniontown (6-4) beat Mt. Pleasant (7-5) in nonsection play. Aaron Alakson doubled for the Vikings.

Valley 9, Freedom 3 – Isaac Kelley went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI and Ben Aftanas went 2 for 5 with two RBIs as Valley (5-9) beat Freedom (0-10) in nonsection play. Tristen Clear hit two doubles and knocked in two runs for the Bulldogs.

West Mifflin 10, McKeesport 4 – Bert Kovalsky went 3 for 3 with a double and drove in three runs and Jake Walker tripled to lead West Mifflin (13-2) to a nonsection win. Jason Peterson homered and knocked in two runs for McKeesport (6-7).

Girls lacrosse

North Allegheny 21, Shady Side Academy 10 — Mila Prusak scored four goals and Emma Lafayette and Allison Lyon had three goals each to lead North Allegheny to a Section 2-3A win.