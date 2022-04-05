High school roundup for April 4, 2022: Wild comeback win for West Mifflin softball

By:

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Tribune-Review

Addie Hilligsberg tied the game with a two-run, two-out home run in the bottom of the seventh and Jasalin Guenther doubled and scored on an error in the eighth as West Mifflin came back for a 6-5 win over Yough in Section 2-4A softball Monday.

Aurora Rosso and Emily Buchleitner each had doubles for West Mifflin (4-2, 3-0). McKenzie Pritts had three singles for Yough (3-2, 1-2).

Softball

Apollo-Ridge 4, Steel Valley 0 – April Earnest threw a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and Olivia Saxion had two hits and two RBIs to power Apollo-Ridge (2-1, 1-1) in Section 2-2A. Kelsey Salopek went 2 for 3 for Steel Valley (0-2, 0-1).

Armstrong 8, Kiski Area 2 – Emma Paul went 3 for 3 and Mackenzie Egley singled and tripled to lead Armstrong (4-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Isabella Delia and Ashlee Bair doubled for Kiski Area (1-2, 1-1).

Avonworth 16, South Park 1 – Leah Kuban went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and Rylee Gray went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs for Avonworth (5-2,1-0) in a Section 2-3A win over South Park (0-3,0-2).

Beaver 3, Central Valley 1 — Payton List pitched a three-hitter with 16 strikeouts and hit a home run and Sami Springman went 3 for 3 to lead Beaver (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win over Central Valley (1-2,1-1). Abigail Borello doubled for Central Valley.

Beth-Center 10, Bentworth 8 – Chloe Byrne hit a tie-breaking home run in the top of the eighth to lead Beth-Center (1-1, 1-1) past Bentworth (0-3, 0-2) in Section 3-2A.

Bethel Park 10, Mt. Lebanon 7 — Makenzie Wade got her first varsity win, Ali Sniegocki hit a home run and Abby Quickel and Audrey Campbell each hit a triple to lead Bethel Park (1-2, 1-0) to a Section 1-6A win over Mt. Lebanon (0-2, 0-1). Iris Barone tripled for Mt. Lebanon.

Bishop Canevin 6, Brashear 5 – Bella DeMark hit a double for Bishop Canevin (1-0) in a nonsection win. Casey Cunningham had a double for Brashear (0-2).

Burrell 4, McKeesport 1 — Katie Armstrong pitched a one-hitter and struck out 17 and Pyper Ferres went 2 for 3 with a home run for Burrell (2-0, 1-0) in a Section 1-4A win.

Carmichaels 9, Washington 2 – Ali Jacobs singled, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Carmichaels (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Amari Oakley homered for Washington (0-3, 0-2).

Deer Lakes 7, Valley 0 – Maddie Kee threw a three-hit shutout and Tia Germanich homered to lead Deer Lakes (2-2, 1-0) past Valley (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-3A.

Elizabeth Forward 7, Belle Vernon 3 — Alivia Grimm, Brooke Marklin and Shelby Telegdy each hit doubles to lead Elizabeth Forward (4-1,1-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Marek Metikosh went 4 for 4 for Belle Vernon (2-2-1, 1-1).

Ellwood City 21, Keystone Oaks 5 – Aliya Garroway doubled, tripled, homered and drove in five runs to lead Ellwood City (2-0, 1-0) past Keystone Oaks (0-3, 0-1) in Section 2-3A.

Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 3 – Mackenzie Borkovich hit a three-run home run in the second inning to give Fox Chapel (4-1, 1-0) the lead for good. Borkovich pitched seven innings, allowing three runs and striking out 11, to earn the Section 3-5A win. Amelia Herzer hit a double for the Foxes. Bethany Rodman had a double and three RBIs for Shaler (3-1, 0-1).

Franklin Regional 8, Penn Hills 7 — Clara Camacho hit a home run and Kamryn Marcus had a triple to push Franklin Regional (6-1,2-1) to a Section 1-5A win over Penn Hills (0-1,0-1).

Frazier 11, Charleroi 2 — Jensyn Hartman and Victoria Washinski each hit a home run and Delaney Warnick hit a triple for Frazier (3-0,2-0) in a Section 3-2A win. Riley Jones hit a triple for Charleroi (0-3,0-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Monessen 0 – Makenzee Kenney smacked a home run and knocked in three runs and Bailey Kuhns added a triple as Greensburg Central Catholic (4-2, 1-0) beat Monessen (0-3, 0-2) in Section 2-A play. Abigail Rhoome had two hits for the Greyhounds.

Hampton 16, Oakland Catholic 3 – Charlotte Lomb had a double, triple and three RBIs, Abigail Dittrich hit a triple and Mackenzie Reese had two doubles to lead Hampton (1-0,1-0) to a Section 3-5A win over Oakland Catholic (0-1,0-1).

Hempfield 3, Pine-Richland 2 – Olivia Grimmer hit a home run and Margaret Howard and Peyton Heisler each had a double to push Hempfield (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Marissa DeLuca and Alexia Brown each had a double for Pine-Richland (1-1, 0-1).

Hopewell 14, Blackhawk 1 – Chloe Nale and Kara Barkovich each went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Haley Cook tripled for Hopewell (2-0, 2-0) in a Section 3-4A win over Blackhawk (0-3, 0-3).

Knoch 16, Greensburg Salem 2 – Madi Gardner went 3 for 4 with a home run to lead Knoch (1-3, 1-0) to a Section 1-4A victory. Taylor Davis also had three hits for the Knights. Paige Storkel doubled for Greensburg Salem (1-2, 0-1).

Leechburg 16, Northgate 1 – Bella Vozar smacked a double and knocked in three runs, Ava Richards had a two-run double and Anna Cibik gave up one run and struck out eight as Leechburg (1-2, 1-0) scored eight runs in the first and third innings to earn a Section 3-A win over Northgate (0-2, 0-1).

Ligonier Valley 7, Seton LaSalle 3 — Lyla Barr hit a home run to lead Ligonier Valley (1-2,1-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Casey Barton hit a double and a single for Seton LaSalle (1-1,0-1).

Mapletown 19, Avella 3 – Taylor Dusenberry went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBIs while Devan Clark picked up the Section 2-A win for Mapletown (3-0, 1-0). Katie Dryer hit a triple and Reilly Ullom doubled for Avella (0-2, 0-1).

Mohawk 17, Freedom 2 – Aricka Young doubled and homered to collect five RBIs and Cassidy Lehman doubled in a run to secure a Section 4-2A win for Mohawk (1-2, 1-1) over Freedom (0-3, 0-3).

Montour 24, New Castle 2 – Avrie Polo doubled and drove in six runs, Paytun Wiernik doubled and had three RBIs and Angelina LaMarca collected four hits and three RBIs as Montour (4-1, 2-0) scored 11 in the third and 12 in the fourth for a Section 3-4A victory. Miley Anderson doubled in a run for New Castle (0-2, 0-2).

Neshannock 18, New Brighton 0 – Katherine Nativio, Gabby Perod and Hunter Newman each hit a home run for Neshannock (2-0,2-0) in a Section 4-2A win over New Brighton (0-2,0-1). Addy Frye and Abigale Measel combined for a shutout. Frye had 13 strikeouts and Measel faced three batters and struck all three out.

North Allegheny 4, Seneca Valley 2 – Winning pitcher Anna Melle went 3 for 3 and Ali Domachowski doubled twice for North Allegheny (3-0, 1-0) in Section 2-6A. Hayley Walter had two hits for Seneca Valley (1-1, 0-1).

North Catholic 9, Derry 1 – Winning pitcher Abbie Sutton singled, tripled and struck out 13 to help North Catholic (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Liliana Koller and Carys Mundy had three hits for the Trojanettes. Sophia Doherty doubled and tripled for Derry (0-2, 0-1).

North Hills 12, Mars 2 – Kassidy Wittig went 5 for 5 with three doubles and three RBIs and winning pitcher Maria Chutko drove in four runs to lead North Hills (1-0, 1-0) past Mars (2-4, 0-1) in Section 3-5A.

Norwin 12, Butler 1 – Maddy Wensel went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs while Angelina Pepe hit a double and a home run and knocked in three runs to lead Norwin (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Gracie Negley plated a run for Butler (0-2, 0-1).

Penn-Trafford 9, Albert Gallatin 2 – Kylee Piconi went 2 for 2 and Mia Smith struck out seven in five scoreless innings for Penn-Trafford (5-0, 1-0) in Section 2-5A. Rylea Hlatky singled and tripled for Albert Gallatin (0-1, 0-1).

Peters Township 7, Baldwin 5 – Sami Bewick and Amber Wilkes each hit a double to lead Peters Township (3-2,1-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Maleah Pacella hit a double for Baldwin (1-2,0-1).

Serra Catholic 6, Brentwood 0 – Caroline Malandra hit a home run and Tori Tom, Lauren Maneer, and Lida Wos each hit a double to lead Serra Catholic (4-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Brentwood (1-1, 0-1).

Southmoreland 14, McGuffey 0 – Elle Pawlikowsky had a home run and three RBIs, Riley Puckey hit two doubles, and Brynn Charnesky and Kayle Doppelheuer each had a double for Southmoreland (3-0, 1-0) in a Section 3-3A win. Cadence Jack hit a double for McGuffey (0-1, 0-1).

South Allegheny 14, Mt. Pleasant 11 – Madison Pikula hit a grand slam and Breena Komarnisky had four hits to lead South Allegheny (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Addison Reese and Sophia Smithnosky homered for Mt. Pleasant (1-4, 0-1).

South Fayette 6, Burgettstown 5 – Stephanie Binek had two doubles and Rylee Rohbeck, Sage Deramo, and Haley Nicholson each hit a double to lead South Fayette (3-3) to a nonsection win. Aubrey Krivak hit two triples for Burgettstown (2-3).

South Side 15, Rochester 0 – Laney Lewis had a triple and two RBIs and Giavanna Chiccarello and Sophia Adams each had a double to lead South Side (4-0,1-0) in a Section 1-A win over Rochester (0-2,0-1).

Springdale 15, Ellis School 0 – Alexis Hrivnak doubled and homered and Emily Wilhelm went 3 for 3 to lead Springdale (1-1, 1-0) past Ellis School (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-A.

Thomas Jefferson 14, Latrobe 8 – Graci Fairman went 4 for 5 with a triple and home run and Emma Stock and Liv Stock each had three hits for Thomas Jefferson (2-3, 1-0) in Section 2-5A. Sydney DeGram went 4 for 4 with a double for Latrobe (0-2, 0-1).

Trinity 16, Moon 3 – Amber Morgan went 4 for 4 with a double and knocked in three runs, Alyssa Rager hit a double and had two RBIs and Ryleigh Hoy smacked a two-run triple as Trinity (6-1, 2-0) was dominant in a Section 4-5A win. Ava Karpa had a double and knocked in all three runs for Moon (0-2, 0-1).

Waynesburg 6, Brownsville 0 – Kendall Lembey threw a three-hit shutout and Kylee Goodman singled and tripled to lead Waynesburg (1-0, 1-0) past Brownsville (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-3A.

West Allegheny 9, Chartiers Valley 2 – Adrianna Arnal and Emily Nolan each had a home run and three RBIs and Eilana Vicari-Baker had a home run and two RBIs to lead West Allegheny (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Marie Kinchington had a home run and two RBIs for Chartiers Valley (3-1, 1-1).

West Greene 17, Jefferson-Morgan 2 — Lexi Six hit a home run and a double, London Whipkey had two doubles and Katie Lampe had a double to lead West Greene (1-3,1-0) to a Section 2-A win over Jefferson-Morgan (0-1, 0-1).

Baseball

Apollo-Ridge 16, Sto-Rox 1 – Brandon Butler went 4 for 4 with a triple and seven RBIs and winning pitcher Bradey Schrock went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Apollo-Ridge (1-0, 1-0) past Sto-Rox (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-2A.

Beaver 3, Blackhawk 2 – J.J. Shallcross homered and Corbin Sevcik had two hits and an RBI to lead Beaver (3-1, 3-0) past Blackhawk (2-1, 0-1) in Section 2-4A. Jarrod Malagise doubled in a run for the Cougars.

Beaver Falls 8, Freedom 7 – Anthony Brigham doubled and drove in four runs and Marshal Cierici knocked in two runs on two hits for Beaver Falls (1-2, 1-0) in Section 1-3A. Isaac Barry doubled and collected two RBIs for Freedom (0-2, 0-1).

Belle Vernon 2, West Mifflin 1 – Andrew Sokol had two hits and Matthew Bamford pitched a complete game, allowing one run on seven hits and striking out eight, as Belle Vernon (2-2, 1-2) came out on top of a Section 3-4A pitchers’ duel. Devin Matey was one of three Titans to hit a double while Zane Griffaton went 6.2 innings, allowing two runs with eight strikeouts for West Mifflin (3-1, 2-1).

Bentworth 10, Frazier 0 – Ayden Bochter hit two doubles and plated four runs and Jacob Burt had a double and two RBIs as Bentworth (1-1, 1-0) shut out Frazier (0-3, 0-1) in Section 1-2A. Daniel Olbrys had a double for the Commodores.

Bethel Park 7, Trinity 0 – Ray Altmeyer doubled in two runs, Cody Geddes tripled in another and John Chalus drove in a pair to lead Bethel Park (3-0, 1-0) past Trinity (0-1, 0-1) in Section 4-5A.

Bishop Canevin 16, Greensburg Central Catholic 9 – Kellen Anduscik hit a double and had three RBIs and Trey Varley knocked in three runs as Bishop Canevin (1-0, 1-0) beat Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1, 0-1) in Section 2-1A play. Max Kallock doubled and drove in two runs for the Centurions.

Brownsville 14, Yough 8 – Derrick Tarpley went 3 for 4 with two triples as Brownsville (2-1, 1-0) built on a seven-run first inning to beat Yough (1-3, 0-1) in Section 4-3A. Carson Pasinski went 3 for 4, Gavin Roebuck hit a double and Jack Sampson had a triple for the Cougars.

Burgettstown 15, Carlynton 5 – AJ Kuzior had three hits and three RBIs and Nathan Klodowski and Sam Elich each added two hits for Burgettstown (3-1, 3-0) in Section 4-2A. Trey Morris doubled twice for Carlynton (1-1, 0-1).

Butler 7, Allderdice 1 – Winning pitcher Madden Clement singled and drove in a run to lead Butler (3-0, 1-0) in Section 1-6A. Brady Gavula also had a hit an an RBI. Bryan McCann had two hits for Allderdice (0-2, 0-1).

Carmichaels 17, California 2 – Nick Ricco went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Drake Long went 2 for 2 with four RBIs to lead Carmichaels (2-0, 1-0) past California (0-2, 0-1) in Section 1-2A.

Central Catholic 3, Pine-Richland 2 – Nick Chirumbolo went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and Antonio Cordeiro doubled as Central Catholic (1-2, 1-0) beat Pine-Richland (1-4, 0-1) in Section 1-6A. Tyler Armstrong knocked in two runs for the Rams.

Charleroi 4, McGuffey 3 – Ben Shields doubled and Jace Pager knocked in two runs as Charleroi (3-0, 1-0) scored all its runs in the top half of the seventh for a Section 4-3A win. Evan Seibert doubled for McGuffey (2-2, 0-1).

Chartiers-Houston 7, Brentwood 0 – Luke Camden hit two home runs and Ryan Parise threw six scoreless innings as Chartiers-Houston (1-3, 1-2) beat Brentwood (0-3, 0-2) in Section 4-2A.

Chartiers Valley 7, Shaler 6 – Owen Taylor had three hits and Charlie Caputo, AJ Scalise and Brendan Cruz had two hits each as Chartiers Valley (1-0, 1-0) won in Section 3-5A. Miguel Hugas and Alex Venezia singled and doubled for Shaler (2-2, 0-1).

Deer Lakes 4, Mt. Pleasant 0 – Danny Geis knocked two hits while Justin Brannagan had a double and pitched a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts as Deer Lakes (2-5, 1-0) blanked Mt. Pleasant (2-1, 0-1) in Section 3-3A. C.J. Nestor and Lane Golkosky each had a hit for the Vikings.

Derry 13, Valley 1 – Noah Cymmerman went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and Nick Thomas knocked in two runs while Ryan Hood struck out 11 for Derry (2-1, 1-0) in a Section 3-3A victory. Wesley Schrock had a base hit and an RBI for Valley (2-2, 0-1).

East Allegheny 7, Ligonier Valley 5 – Nate Holmes doubled and knocked in two runs while Ryan Kirk and Joe Connors each hit a double to lead East Allegheny (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-3A win against Ligonier Valley (1-2, 0-1). Ryan Harbert, Grant Dowden and Haden Sierocky all doubled for the Rams.

Eden Christian 8, Springdale 0 – Enzo Natale had a two-run double, Brian Feldman knocked in two runs and Jared Bees allowed two hits and struck out 11 to lead Eden Christian (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-A win against Springdale (1-1, 0-1). Emmett Jaronski had two hits for the Dynamos.

Elizabeth Forward 3, South Allegheny 2 – Nathan Siesky doubled for Elizabeth Forward (3-0) in a nonsection win over South Allegheny (1-1). Jimmy Knapton knocked in two runs for the Gladiators.

Ellwood City 3, New Brighton 1 – Nick Magnifico knocked in two runs and Alexander Roth picked up an RBI as Ellwood City (1-2, 1-0) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to claim a Section 1-3A win over New Brighton (1-4, 0-1). Bobby Budacki, Brennan Cattivera and Brock Budacki doubled for the Lions.

Fort Cherry 17, Clairton 0 – Ryan Steele went 2 for 2 with three RBIs to lead Fort Cherry (2-0, 2-0) past Clairton (0-3, 0-3) in Section 4-2A.

Fox Chapel 15, Woodland Hills 0; Fox Chapel 11, Woodland Hills 1 – Winning pitcher Tommy Fravell went 3 for 3 with a double to lead Fox Chapel (3-2, 3-0) to a doubleheader sweep in Section 2-5A. Nathan Scherer singled and drove in a run for Woodland Hills (0-4, 0-4). In the opener, Jack Resek went 2 for 2 with four RBIs for the Foxes.

Hampton 8, Penn Hills 0 – Zach Carr doubled twice and knocked in a run, Vinny Matthews had an RBI triple and Ryan Apaliski went the distance, allowing only two hits and striking out 14, as Hampton (3-1, 3-0) shut out Penn Hills (0-3, 0-1) in Section 2-5A.

Hempfield 2, Upper St. Clair 1 – Noah Zadroga hit a fifth-inning home run and winning pitcher Brandon Coughlin singled and drove in a run for Hempfield (2-3, 1-0) in Section 2-6A. Mateo Cepullo singled, doubled and tripled for Upper St. Clair (2-2, 0-1).

Indiana 13, Freeport 10 – Zach Tortorella and Garrison Dougherty had three hits apiece and Indiana (2-0, 1-0) scored five runs in the top of the seventh to secure a comeback win in Section 1-4A. Brady Stivenson doubled and drove in a pair for Freeport (0-3, 0-1), which scored 10 runs in the third inning.

Jefferson-Morgan 6, Monessen 4 – Liam Ankrom and Mason Sisler both went 3 for 4 with a double and Brody Ross struck out seven as Jefferson-Morgan (2-0, 1-0) beat Monessen (0-3, 0-1) in Section 2-A. Kody Kuhns had a three-run homer for the Greyhounds.

Kiski Area 6, Gateway 4 – Jake Smith hit a tie-breaking double in the top of the seventh to lead Kiski Area (2-0, 1-0) in Section 1-5A. Mason Ross and Jacob Bucci each had two hits. Carsen Engelka doubled and drove in a pair for Gateway (2-1, 0-1).

Latrobe 11, McKeesport 3 – Vinny Amatucci went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Jacob Albaugh had a double and four RBIs and Erik Batista had three hits as Latrobe (2-2, 1-0) beat McKeesport (3-1, 0-1) in a Section 1-5A matchup. Jason Peterson hit a triple for the Tigers.

Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 0 – Carson Damico had two hits and two RBIs and Frank Kula hit a double as Laurel Highlands (1-2, 1-2) shut out Ringgold (1-2, 0-1) in Section 3-4A. Lorenzo Glasser went 2 for 3 with a double for the Rams.

Mars 6, Armstrong 2 – Shane Klinefelter tripled and had two RBI and Ty Garver tripled in a run as Mars (1-1, 1-1) won a Section 2-5A game over Armstrong (1-3, 0-3). Haden Brink doubled twice and Caden Rupert doubled in a run for the River Hawks.

Montour 8, Central Valley 1 – Max Tarquinio, Mason Sike and Zack Pies each knocked in a run while Dylan Mathiesen went five innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits with eight strikeouts, as Montour (4-1, 2-0) beat Central Valley (0-2, 0-1) in Section 2-4A play. Jack Bible doubled for the Warriors.

Mt. Lebanon 6, Canon-McMillan 2 – Tanner Donati tripled and Derrick Shields doubled twice and gave up one unearned run on five hits while striking out four in five innings to earn the win for Mt. Lebanon (2-6, 1-0) in Section 2-6A. Roman Mollenauer doubled for Canon-McMillan (0-4, 0-1).

North Allegheny 4, Seneca Valley 0 – Liam Woodworth doubled and tripled and Erik Sundgren drove in a pair to lead North Allegheny (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-6A win. A.J. Capizzi doubled for Seneca Valley (3-1, 0-1).

North Catholic 7, Burrell 3 – Tommy Koroly, Thomas Schafale and Andrew Doherty had two hits apiece to lead North Catholic (1-2, 1-0) in Section 1-4A. Kwade Kirchartz and Austin McClafferty had two hits each for Burrell (1-2, 0-1).

Norwin 17, Baldwin 14 – Jake Kendro had six RBIs off of a double and a home run, Ryan Orosz hit a three-run homer and Ty Cupp had a two-run double as Norwin (2-2, 1-0) emerged victorious over Baldwin (4-2, 0-1) in a high scoring Section 2-6A affair.

Peters Township 10, Connellsville 0 – Andrew Ripepi went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run and Wes Paker also homered to lead Peters Township (5-0, 1-0) past Connellsville (1-2, 0-1) in Section 4-5A. Sam Miller pitched four scoreless innings.

Riverside 5, Neshannock 2 – Bo Fornataro hit a homer and Madden Boehm collected two hits and two RBIs to lead Riverside (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Nate Rynd doubled and Colten Shaffer homered for Neshannock (3-2, 2-1).

Riverview 15, St. Joseph 1 – Enzo Lio drove in three runs and John Patsey tripled in two runs as Riverview (1-3, 1-0) beat St. Joseph (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-A. Tyler Aftanas, Ben Hower and Vince Shook each had two RBIs for the Raiders.

Rochester 15, Western Beaver 1 – Conner Martin and winning pitcher Ethan Blair homered to lead Rochester (2-1, 1-0) past Western Beaver (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-A.

Serra Catholic 15, Northgate 0 – Joey DeMoss went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Zach Black also had a double and knocked in two runs to lead Serra Catholic (5-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win over Northgate (0-2, 0-1). Davonte Christie had a hit for the Flames.

Seton LaSalle 16, Brashear 1 – Brian Vogel Jr. hit two doubles and knocked in four runs and Gio Lonero went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Seton LaSalle (3-1) to a nonsection win. Brandon Pezzelle had a hit for Brashear (0-3).

Sewickley Academy 5, Leechburg 4 – Jordan Smith pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs and striking out six, and collected an RBI at the plate and Adin Zorn had two hits as Sewickley Academy (1-1, 1-0) beat Leechburg (1-2, 0-1) in Section 3-A. Logan Kline hit a three-run homer for the Blue Devils.

South Fayette 6, Moon 0 – Chase Krewson was 2 for 2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs and struck out 10 on the bump for the win while Christian Brandi tripled in a run for South Fayette (4-0-1, 1-0) in a Section 3-5A win over Moon (1-2, 0-1). Tyler McGowan doubled for the Tigers.

Steel Valley 4, Keystone Oaks 3 – Joey McMahon collected two RBIs and Michael Twigg picked up the win as Steel Valley (3-2, 1-0) beat Keystone Oaks (1-1, 0-1) in Section 2-3A. Aiden Schroeder collected three hits and Jake LaPorte tripled for the Golden Eagles.

Thomas Jefferson 9, Albert Gallatin 3 – Angelo Volomino went 5 for 5 and knocked in two runs and Elias Lippincott collected three RBIs as Thomas Jefferson (4-1, 1-0) earned a Section 4-5A win. Nate McCusker hit an RBI double for Albert Gallatin (0-1, 0-1).

Union 9, Avella 0 – Tyler Staub gave up one hit and struck out 15 in a complete-game shutout to lead Union (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-A victory. Mark Stanley and Rocco Galmarini each had two RBIs for the Scotties. Isaiah Bradick doubled for Avella (0-2, 0-1).

Uniontown 7, Greensburg Salem 5 – Hunter Chaikcic had a hit and an RBI while Christian Thomas got the win and Austin Grego the save as Uniontown (3-0, 3-0) beat Greensburg Salem (1-3, 0-3) in Section 3-4A. Jacob Smith had two hits and two RBIs and Caleb Chismar had an RBI for the Lions.

Waynesburg 5, Southmoreland 1 – Lincoln Pack went 3 for 3 with a double, Mason Switalski knocked in two runs and Tyler Groves gave up one run on six hits and struck out eight in a Section 4-3A win for Waynesburg (1-3, 1-0). Brok Potoka had two hits and an RBI and Anthony Govern struck out 10 in a losing effort for Southmoreland (1-2, 0-1).

West Allegheny 5, North Hills 4 – Colin Marinpeto doubled in a run as West Allegheny (3-0, 1-0) won its Section 3-5A opener on a single from Austin Buzza in the bottom of the extra frame. C.J. Leuch doubled in a run and Dylan Barnes knocked in two runs for North Hills (3-1, 0-1).

West Greene 13, Mapletown 0 – Hunter Hamilton doubled and homered, Corey Wise tripled and collected three RBIs and four other Pioneers doubled as West Greene (1-2, 1-0) shut out Mapletown (1-1, 0-1) in the Section 2-A opener for both teams.