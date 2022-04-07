High school roundup for April 6, 2022: Knoch rallies for extra-inning win

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Eli Sutton celebrates his RBI triple during the eighth inning against Highlands on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at No Offseason Sports complex in Russellton. Knoch won, 9-8. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch catcher Eli Sutton celebrates with pitcher Jacob Stallsmith after defeating Highlands, 9-8 in 8 innings, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at No Offseason Sports complex in Russellton. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch catcher Eli Sutton tags out Highlands’ Tanner Nulph at home plate during the eighth inning of their game on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at No Offseason Sports complex in Russellton. Previous Next

Angelo DeLeonardis hit an RBI single and Eli Sutton followed with a run-scoring double in the top of the eighth as Knoch rallied for a 9-8 victory over Highlands in Section 1-4A baseball Thursday.

Highlands loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eightht, but Jacob Stallsmith shut the door for the Knights (2-1, 1-1). Sutton finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and Isaac Roddy tripled. Jett Slepak had three hits and an RBI and Luke Bombalski homered for the Golden Rams (3-2, 1-1).

Hopewell 5, Mohawk 3 – Hopewell (1-2, 1-1) rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh to erase a 3-1 deficit in a Section 1-3A win over Mohawk (3-1, 1-1). Ty Eberhart went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Vikings. Landon Fox doubled and pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Cooper Vance, A.J. Verdi and Marc Conti doubled for the Warriors.

Laurel Highlands 11, Ringgold 1 – Alex McClain had three hits including a double and Frank Kula homered and drove in three runs to push Laurel Highlands (2-2, 2-2) past Ringgold (1-3, 0-2) in five innings. Tristan McCoy and Caleb Yanosky doubled for the Mustangs. Hunter Maime and Gianni Cantini doubled for the Rams.

Washington 12, Beth-Center 11 – Wayne Sparks-Gatling was the winning pitcher, singled and recorded four RBIs to help Washington (2-2, 1-0) edge Beth-Center (0-3, 0-1) in Section 1-2A. Michael Shallcross singled and doubled for the Little Prexies and Lain Callan doubled. Ethan Varsesko homered for Beth-Center.

Softball

Belle Vernon 15, West Mifflin 0 – Ava Zubovic had three hits, including a homer and three RBIs in a five-inning win for Belle Vernon (3-2-1, 2-1) over West Mifflin (3-3, 2-1) in Section 2-4A. Ashley Joll and Gracie Sokol also recorded three hits for the Leopards. Joll tripled. Lauren VanDivner singled, doubled and plated three runs and Olivia Kolowitz was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

Deer Lakes 17, Shady Side Academy 9 – Deer Lakes scored six runs in the third inning and nine more in the sixth to erase an early 9-3 deficit in a Section 1-3A win. Maddie Kee had three hits, including a double and three RBIs, for the Lancers (3-2, 2-0). Avery Rethage struck out 10 batters in four innings to get the win. Shayne Cerra and Keeghan Cook singled three times each. Mya Kearns and Gloria Mancilla doubled for the Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1).

Fox Chapel 7, North Hills 0 – Brynn Palmer and Amelia Herzer drove in three runs each and Mackenzie Borkovich pitched six shutout innings with six strikeouts for Fox Chapel (6-1, 3-0) in a Section 3-5A victory. Taylor Hunter doubled twice for the Foxes. Kassidy Wittig doubled for North Hills (1-1, 1-1).

Franklin Regional 12, Indiana 4 – Ciara Camacho and Madison Nguyen each homered and had four RBIs to lead Franklin Regional (7-1, 3-1) past Indiana (0-4, 0-2) in Section 1-5A. Nguyen had three hits and Camacho, Tait Ramchandran and Syndey Jackson recorded two hits apiece. Ashlyn Winslow homered and drove in three runs for Indiana.

Kiski Area 5, Plum 4 – Mackenzie Favero hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh as part of a four-run inning that propelled Kiski Area (2-2, 2-1) past Plum (1-3, 1-2) in Section 1-5A. Hannah Simpson homered and was the winning pitcher for the Cavaliers. Mackenzie Lang homered and plated a trio of runs for the Mustangs.

Latrobe 15, Albert Gallatin 3 – Emma Blair homered twice and had five RBIs and Latrobe (1-2, 1-1) scored a Section 2-5A win in six innings. Sydney DeGram had three hits, including a double, Piper Zufall tripled and drove in three runs, and Jenna Tallman doubled twice. Alexis Metts doubled and plated a pair of runs for Albert Gallatin (0-2, 0-2).

Ligonier Valley 7, Punxsutawney 0 – Cheyenne Piper tossed a perfect game with 15 strikeouts to propel Ligonier Valley (3-2) to a nonsection win. Natalie Bizup, Payton LaValle and Sydnee Foust recorded two hits apiece for the Rams. Bizup had four RBIs and LaValle drove in two runs.

Mohawk 3, Riverside 2 – Gigi Cowher plated the game-winning run with an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning and was the winning pitcher for Mohawk (2-2, 1-1) in a Section 4-2A win. Aricka Young went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles for the Warriors. Sam Rosenberger singled twice and had a pair of RBIs for Riverside (2-1, 1-1).

Penn-Trafford 14, Gateway 0 – Hannah Allen singled, homered and had three RBIs for Penn-Trafford (6-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-5A win over Gateway (0-1, 0-1) in five innings. Mia Smith allowed one hit and struck out eight over three innings pitched for the Warriors. Cameron Ponko and Kylee Piconi singled and doubled.

Pine-Richland 4, Seneca Valley 1 – Gabriella Aughton pitched a complete game with a dozen strikeouts to pace Pine-Richland (2-1, 1-1) in a Section 2-6A win. Jocelyn Langer and Iliana Aggelou had a double and an RBI each for the Rams. Maddie Gross singled and doubled for the Raiders (1-2, 0-2).

Seton LaSalle 7, Steel Valley 3 – Paige Kuisis singled three times and Casey Barton doubled and drove in four runs to help Seton LaSalle (2-1, 1-1) win a Section 2-2A game. Hannah Alonso singled, tripled and had three RBIs for the Rebels. Kendall McConnell singled and tripled for Steel Valley (1-3, 1-2).

Shaler 8, Hampton 4 – Maja Sumonivic and Kayleigh Newland had three hits apiece and Shaler (4-1, 1-1) earned a Section 3-5A win. Newland doubled twice and Natalie Spears added a single and a double for the Titans. Bella Henzler went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles for Hampton (1-2, 1-2).

Thomas Jefferson 8, Connellsville 3 – Thomas Jefferson (3-3, 2-0) scored five times in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie and earn a Section 2-5A win. Graci Fairman tripled for the Jaguars and Liv Stock and Allie Chalovich had two hits, including a double each. Morgan Adams singled and doubled for Connellsville (1-3, 0-1).

Tennis

Section 1-3A – It was brother vs. brother in the finals of the WPIAL Section 1-3A boys tennis tournament Wednesday afternoon. Franklin Regional senior Andrew Allen topped his brother Aaron Allen, a junior, in a three-set battle, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Andrew Allen didn’t drop a game on his way to the finals. Aaron Allen lost only one. The top four finishers advance to the WPIAL singles tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday. Hempfield’s Justin Novotney and Latrobe’s Josh Havrilla advanced to the semifinals and will face off for third place Thursday.

Section 3-3A – Shady Side Academy’s David Mnushkin and Central Catholic’s Kyle Broadhurst will meet for a section title Thursday. Broadhurst beat Shady Side Academy’s Sam Bitzer in a three-set semifinal. Mnushkin topped Baldwin’s Braden Yokopenic.

Section 4-3A – Defending WPIAL champion Jake Patterson of South Fayette rolled into the finals of the section tournament at Bethel Park, where he will meet Mt. Lebanon’s Philip Gorman in Thursday’s finals. Patterson beat Upper St. Clair’s Dev Patel and Gorman topped USC’s Ronan Gibbons in the semifinals.

Section 1-2A – Thomas Jefferson’s Drew Djmidjian and South Park’s Tim Lakatos will square off Thursday for a section championship. Djmidjian topped South Park’s Alex Duing in three sets in the semifinals. Lakatos beat Ringgold’s Bryan Nguyen.

Section 2-2A – A pair of Mars teammates will square off in the section finals at Blackhawk. Josh Dunham beat Beaver’s Andrew Cavett to earn his spot in the finals. Luke Raymundo defeated Central Valley’s Christian Kosinski in the semifinals.

Section 3-2A – Defending WPIAL champion Nick Scheller of North Catholic will meet teammate Brody Golla in the section championship match Thursday. Golla knocked off Valley’s Nicholas Bussard in the semifinals. Scheller defeated Jack Gillespie of Aquinas Academy.

Section 4-2A – Quaker Valley’s Mike Sirianni will face Hampton’s Ethen Oh and QV’s Will Sirianni will take on Montour’s John Rohrkaste in the section semifinals Thursday.

Girls lacrosse

Hampton 17, Franklin Regional 6 — Sophie Kelly scored five goals and Emi DiLiberto added four to lead Hampton to a Section 1-2A win. Meghan Murray recorded three goals.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Pine-Richland 0 — Luke Bockiushad 10 kills and nine digs to lead Canon-McMillan to a 25-18, 25-11, 25-12 nonsection sweep. Logan Bui had 20 assists and seven aces and Luke Fincham and Owen Ostrowski had six kills apiece.