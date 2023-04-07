High school roundup for April 6, 2023: Hempfield takes 2 of 3 from Central Catholic

Cleanup hitter Carson Shuglie slugged a first-inning grand slam, leading Hempfield to a 7-3 victory over Central Catholic in Section 2-6A baseball Thursday.

Conner Burkey tripled, and Adam Hess and Dylan Firmstone each doubled for the Spartans, (4-3, 2-1), who won the last two games of the three-game series. Evan Levkulich and Gavin Kelly doubled for the Vikings (2-3, 1-2).

Ambridge 3, Sewickley Academy 0 – Nate Thomas drove in two runs and Grant Uvodich doubled to lead Ambridge (1-4) past Sewickley Academy (1-4) in a nonsection game. Hudson Colletti hit two singles for the Panthers.

Avonworth 17, Uniontown 2 – Ben Barnes hit a three-run homer and Brandon Sapolsky tripled and had four RBIs for Avonworth (4-3) in a nonsection win over Uniontown (2-2).

Butler 8, Pine-Richland 6 – Liam McElroy tripled and had two RBIs, Conner McTighe doubled and Mac Schnur went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as Butler (4-3, 2-1) took two of three from Pine-Richland (6-3, 1-2) in a Section 1-6A series. Tanner Cunningham and Jacob McGuire each had two RBIs for the Rams.

Canon-McMillan 8, Mt. Lebanon 7 – Canon McMillan (5-1, 3-0) won on a walk-off error in the bottom of the eighth to sweep a Section 2-6A series. Mason Fixx drove in two runs for the Big Macs. Caleb Weidman, Jacob Tinnemeyer and Tyler Smith doubled for Mt. Lebanon (0-7, 0-3).

Carmichaels 15, Bentworth 5 – Jake Fordyce and Tyler Richmond each homered and drove in four runs apiece and Ayden Adamson doubled to lead Carmichaels (6-0) to a nonsection win over Bentworth (5-2).

Charleroi 20, California 8 – Ethan Hadsell hit three doubles and drove in six runs and Ben Shields and Kaden Woods each doubled for Charleroi (4-2) in a nonsection win. Aiden Lowden went 2 for 2 with a double and triple for California (3-5).

Frazier 10, Mapletown 8 – Aiden Hardy hit two doubles and Chase Fulmer and Tyler Morrison drove in three runs apiece to lead Frazier (2-4) past Mapletown (1-4) in a nonsection win.

McGuffey 11, Fort Cherry 8 – Jake Ross hit a two-run home run and Cameron Dames had two doubles and two RBIs to lead McGuffey (5-1) to a nonsection win. Jantzen Durbin doubled and drove in a pair and Lincoln Johnson had two hits and two RBIs. Luke Sweder doubled and drove in two for Fort Cherry (1-5).

Mohawk 19, Rochester 3 – A.J. Verdi hit two doubles and winning pitcher Briar Crawford struck out 10 to lead Mohawk (6-1) past Rochester (2-1) in a nonsection game.

Seneca Valley 11, Allderdice 0 – Mike Delduca hit a three-run homer, Nick Parrotto tripled, and A.J. Capizzi drove in two runs to lead Seneca Valley (7-0, 3-0) to a Section 1-6A sweep. Bryan McCann doubled for Allderdice (1-3, 0-3).

Shaler 17, Knoch 0 – Miguel Hugas singled, doubled and drove in four runs and Logan Bauer singled, drove in a run and scored three times to lead Shaler (7-1) to a nonsection win in three innings. Kyle Krason singled for Knoch (2-6).

Upper St. Clair 13, Meadville 3 – Johnny McShane went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Eli Mandler and Braeden Coyle each had two hits to lead Upper St. Clair (4-3) to a nonsection win. Mason Walker went 2 for 2 for Meadville.

Valley 13, Highlands 6 – Wesley Schrock went 2 for 3 with a double and five RBIs and Nikolas Heakins and Conrad Hoover each doubled for Valley (4-4) in a nonsection win. Carson McGraw doubled for Highlands (2-4).

Softball

McGuffey 15, Beth-Center 0 – Sidney Dobrzynski tripled and winning pitcher McKenna Crothers struck out 10 for McGuffey (4-2) in a nonsection matchup. Bella Lloyd went 2 for 2 for Beth-Center (0-8).

Northgate 13, Rochester 3 – Jenna Thomas and Shyla Baptiste each hit a double for Northgate (3-2, 3-1) in a Section 1-A win. Nya Martin hit two doubles for Rochester (0-3, 0-3).

Peters Township 11, Canon-McMillan 6 – Sami Bewick went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs, and Emerson Gatten and Makenzie Morgan each doubled to lead Peters Township (2-5) to a nonsection win. Samantha Booher went 4 for 4 with a home run for Canon-McMillan (1-4).

Wilmington 8, New Castle 4 – Faith Jones hit a double and home run for Wilmington in a nonsection win. Olivia Hood went 2 for 2 with two home runs and four RBIs and Neena Flora doubled for New Castle (2-4).

Boys lacrosse

Hempfield 12, Franklin Regional 2 – Jake Phillips scored four goals and Caden Horton added three to lead Hempfield to a nonsection win. Logan Helman had a pair of goals for the Spartans.

Girls lacrosse

Yough 10, Ambridge 9 (OT) – Emily Stepfan’s fourth goal of the game was the winner in overtime to lead Yough to a nonsection victory. Carly Fitzgibbons also scored four goals, including the game-tying score in regulation. Jada Ford added a pair of goals for the Cougars.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 0 – Owen Ostrowski had 10 kills and Luke Bockius added six kills and six digs to lead Canon-McMillan (6-0) to a Section 1-3A win. William O’Bryan recorded 13 assists and Justin Peters had four kills and eight assists.

Norwin 3, Plum 0 – Mike Mihalov had eight kills and four blocks to lead Norwin to a Section 3-3A win. Ben Tygielski dished out 17 assists and Lucas Churchfield had seven digs.

Track and field

Butler County Classic – Claire Reihl (Seneca Valley), Grace Lazzara (North Catholic), Renee Skiba (Freeport) and Megan Baggetta (Butler) won a pair of events each in the girls meet at the event hosted by Freeport.

Reihl took the 200 and 400 meter run. Lazzara won the 800 and 1,600. Skiba topped the field in discus and shot put and Baggetta secured the long jump and triple jump.

Other girls winners from the WPIAL were North Catholic’s Seava Cresta (100), North Catholic’s Julia Zalenski (3,200), Butler’s Grace Nichols (high jump) and Seneca Valley’s Madison Monahan (pole vault).

Butler swept all six relay events across boys and girls competition.

Boys individual winners were North Catholic’s Jack Fennell (100), Butler’s Landon Lacey (400), Butler’s Drew Griffith (800), Freeport’s Michael Braun (1,600), Butler’s Luke Campbell (high jump), Seneca Valley’s Jonathan Price (triple jump), Butler’s Markeis Frazier (shot put), Seneca Valley’s Willem Craver (discus) and Butler’s Colton Timmons (javelin).