High school roundup for April 7, 2021: North Allegheny earns split with Seneca Valley

By:

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 | 11:21 PM

Spencer Barnett doubled and drove in three runs and winning pitcher Kyle Demi struck out eight to lead North Allegheny to an 11-3 baseball victory over Seneca Valley in Section 1-6A Wednesday afternoon.

Aaron Galaska had two hits, including a double, for the Tigers (3-1, 1-1) who split the two-game series with the Raiders (3-2, 1-1). Conor Carney had two hits and Ethan Baer had two RBIs for Seneca Valley.

Apollo Ridge 30, Sto-Rox 0 — Zach Hreha threw a three-inning perfect game and stuck out all nine batters as the Vikings (1-0, 1-0) earned a Section 3-2A victory over Sto-Rox. Karter Schrock drove in five runs, and Connor Mamros drove in four in the victory.

Baldwin 4, Norwin 3 – Fletcher Hindman hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to lead Baldwin (2-3, 1-1) to a comeback win in Section 2-6A. Carson Chapel and Jonathan Rauch homered for Baldwin. Jack Whalen had two hits and Jake Kendro doubled and drove in a run for Norwin (3-1, 1-1).

Bishop Canevin 12, Monessen 6 – Justin Gyms went 3 for 3 with a triple and Francis Bochicchio doubled and drove in two to lead Bishop Canevin (1-1, 1-1) in Section 2-A. Kody Kuhns singled, tripled and drove in two for Monessen (1-2, 1-1).

Deer Lakes 10, Mt. Pleasant 0 – Jacob Danka threw six scoreless innings, striking out nine, doubled and drove in two runs to lead Deer Lakes (4-1, 2-0) past Mt. Pleasant (1-2, 0-2) in Section 3-3A. Nick Rossi homered and Josh Wachter doubled and drove in two.

Franklin Regional 8, Penn-Trafford 4 – Jordan Suvak went 3 for 3 with a two-run single in a seven-run sixth inning to lead Franklin Regional (4-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Louie Kegerreis had two triples. Dylan Grabowski homered for Penn-Trafford (1-2, 0-2). Jakob Haynes and Matt Lichota had three hits.

Gateway 12, Kiski Area 1 – Ryan Gregerson allowed two hits and struck out eight in five innings to lead Gateway (2-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-5A win over Kiski Area (1-3, 0-2). Gregerson, Will Roper and Joe Schulte had two hits each for Gateway.

Hempfield 6, Upper St. Clair 3 – Christian Zilli had a two-run double in a three-run fifth inning, and Chris Coughlin drove in two runs for Hempfield (1-1, 2-3) in Section 2-6A. Upper St. Clair (1-1, 3-1) rallied for two runs in the sixth inning but could get no closer.

Indiana 15, Freeport 4 — Steven Budash had two hits and three RBIs as Indiana (4-0, 2-0) cruised to a Section 1-4A victory. Ethan Lacinski went 2 for 3 for the Yellowjackets (1-4, 0-2).

Latrobe 10, McKeesport 6 – Landan Carns and Drew Clair drove in runs during a seven-run seventh inning to lead Latrobe (4-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-5A sweep. Carns, Clay Petrosky, Logan Short and Chase Sickenberger doubled for the Wildcats. Jason Peterson and Shaun Kellerman had two hits and two RBIs for McKeesport (1-2, 0-2).

Ligonier Valley 9, East Allegheny 6 – Nick Beitel had three hits, including a double, and Haden Sierocky had two hits and three RBIs to power Ligonier Valley (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-3A sweep. Tim Berko had two hits for East Allegheny (0-4, 0-2).

North Catholic 12, Burrell 2 — Blake Primrose went 4 for 4, hit a home run and drove in five for the Trojans (2-3, 2-0) in a Section 1-4A victory over the Bucs (1-3, 0-2).

Riverview 14, St. Joseph 1 — The Raiders (3-0, 2-0) scored five times in the second and added six more in the sixth to finish off a Section 3-A victory over the Spartans (0-2, 0-2). Cam Shane collected two hits and added two RBI for Riverview, while Taylor Rhodes-Zellefrow produced three hits. Shane and Vince Shook doubled.

Shady Side Academy 15, Jeannette 3 – Joe Mele doubled twice and drove in four runs and Tyler Hart had a double and three RBIs to lead Shady Side Academy (2-1, 2-0) in Section 3-2A. Gavin Holemeyer doubled and drove in a run for Jeannette (0-4, 0-2).

Southmoreland 8, Waynesburg 7 – Kory Ansell had a two-run single to key a five-run fifth inning for Southmoreland (2-1, 2-0) in Section 4-3A. Noah Phillips had two hits. Mason Switalski had three hits and three RBIs for Waynesburg (0-2, 0-2).

Uniontown 12, Greensburg Salem 8 – Colt Sparks had three hits and Aden Martin and Austin Grego each had two hits and three RBIs to lead Uniontown (2-2, 2-2) to a Section 3-4A sweep. Dylan Sarsfield, Owen Tutich and Robbie Seigenfuse each had two hits for Greensburg Salem (1-3, 1-3).

Valley 12, Derry 8 – Tyler Danko, Wesley Schrock and Javon Keys drove in runs during a five-run sixth inning to lead Valley (5-1, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Evan Henry homered and Ben Aftanas had four hits. Josh Ulery had three hits for Derry (0-2, 0-2).

Yough 6, Brownsville 0 – Vinny Martin threw six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and fanning 11, to lead Yough (1-3, 1-1) to a Section 4-3A win. Martin doubled and Christian Park drove in two for the Cougars. Nicholas Keeney doubled for Brownsville (2-1, 1-1).

Softball

Belle Vernon 16, Laurel Highlands 8 – Lexi Daniels hit a pair of three-run home runs to power belle Vernon (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Maren Metikosh had three hits and three RBIs. Peyton Vitikacs singled, doubled and homered for Laurel Highlands (1-2, 0-2).

Burrell 15, Springdale 0 — Katie Armstrong held the Dynamos (2-2) without a hit through three innings, and Kylie Karns added an inning of hitless relief as the Bucs (1-2) rolled to a nonsection victory. Gabby Britton went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for Burrell. Armstrong, Caroline Dynka and Rikki Wyble each contributed a pair of hits.

Deer Lakes 12, Leechburg 2 — The Lancers (3-0) scored in every inning, including five in the third, in a nonsection victory over the Blue Devils (1-2). Shayne Cerra doubled twice and homered, driving in three. Tia Germanich homered and finished with four RBIs. Maddie Kee collected three hits, and Anna Bokulich added a home run. McKenna Pierce, Olivia Shimer and Bella Vozar doubled for Leechburg.

Elizabeth Forward 1, Yough 0 – Kailey Larcinese threw a three-hit shutout, striking out 11, and Brianna Sersevic had an RBI double in the first to carry Elizabeth Forward (4-2, 2-0) in Section 2-4A. Emma Augustine had two hits for Yough (3-1, 1-1).

Fox Chapel 3, North Allegheny 2 — The Foxes (3-1) scored the winning run on a throwing error in the bottom of the sixth. Mackenzie Borkovich picked up the win for Fox Chapel, which has won three in a row. Kendall Trunzo doubled for North Allegheny (1-4).

Franklin Regional 5, Plum 0 – MaKinzie DeRiggi threw a two-hit shutout, fanning 10, and Madison Nguyen homered and drove in three runs for Franklin Regional (1-2, 1-1) in Section 1-5A. Sydney Jackson and Kamryn Marcus had two hits each. Kendall James doubled for Plum (3-2, 1-1).

Highlands 9, Hampton 7 — Jaycee Haidze had another impressive outing for the Golden Rams (3-0-1) as she pitched five innings, allowed two runs and struck out five. The Talbots (1-2) scored five runs in the final two innings, but their comeback came up short.

Knoch 9, Kiski Area 2 — Olivia Vissari hit a home run and drove in three to push the Knights (1-2) past the Cavaliers (0-3) for their first win of the season. Lindsay Edwards hit two doubles and drove in two runs for Knoch. Kasandra Cessna and Isabel Ramos doubled for Kiski Area.

Jefferson-Morgan 9, Monessen 1 – Jasmine Demaske threw a complete-game three-hitter, striking out nine and walking none, to lead Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 2-0) in Section 2-A. Payton Farabee had three hits. Sydney Caterino had two hits for Monessen (0-2, 0-1).

Mars 9, Freeport 8 — Danielle Bednar singled home two runs in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Planets (1-2) past the Yellowjackets (1-2) in nonsection play. Freeport plated three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 5-5 tie. Bednar, Kali Harris, Olivia Waldrop and Maple each collected two hits for the Planets. Maya Borghol, Sydney Selker and Natalie King posted two-hit games for the Yellowjackets.

Mt. Pleasant 11, Valley 1 – Winning pitcher Sophia Smithnosky struck out eight and Haylie Brunson went 3 for 3 with a triple, homer run and five RBIs to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-1) to a nonsection win. Katie Hutter went 3 for 3 with two triples and Mary Smithnosky homered and drove in three. Morgan Dunkel drove in a run for Valley (0-2).

Serra Catholic 16, Jeannette 1 – Caroline Malanadra and Lida Wos doubled and tripled and Lexxie Fite struck out eight as Serra Catholic (2-0, 1-0) no-hit Jeannette (0-3, 0-2) in three innings in Section 2-2A.

Southmoreland 8, Derry 7 – Amarah McCutcheon went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including a walkoff base hit in the bottom of the eighth to lead Southmoreland (3-0) to a nonsection win. Emily Eutsey and Brynn Charnesky also had three hits apiece for the Scotties. Carissa Bateman and Sarah Dettling had two hits each for Derry (0-1).

Tennis

Section 1-AAA – Franklin Regional’s Adep Nadesan will play for a section title Thursday after defeating Penn-Trafford’s Brian Lee in the Section 1-AAA singles semifinals Wednesday. He will meet Albert Gallatin’s Nate English, who topped Latrobe’s Dominic Robinson in the semis. The top four finishers in each section tournament advance to WPIALs.

Section 2-AAA – Moon’s Anthony Louder and North Allegheny’s Chase Davidson dropped only two games apiece in the semifinals and will meet for the section title. North Hills’ Josh Kim and Brandon McKwen also advanced to the WPIAL tournament.

Section 3-AAA — Shady Side Academy teammates Colin Gramley and Adeel Piracha will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at Fox Chapel to decide the Section 3-AAA singles championship. Gramley defeated Allderdice’s Deniz Finkel, and Piracha topped Shaler’s Cameron Szazynaski in the semifinals to punch their tickets to the finals. The four semifinalists advance to next week’s WPIAL Class AAA singles tournament.

Section 4-AAA – South Fayette’s Jacob Patterson won three matches without dropping a game to move into a section final matchup with Mt. Lebanon’s Philip Gorun. Ellian Ascencio and David Lusk of Peters Township will play for third.

Section 1-AA – South Park’s Joe Toth and Thomas Jefferson’s Drew Dimidijian fought for semifinal victories in straight sets to move into the section finals. Mt. Pleasant’s Nick Yurechko and South Park’s Ethan Bowden will meet in the third-place match.

Section 2-AA – Central Valley’s Christian Kosinski won a three-set match over Beaver’s Andrew Cavett to advance to the section finals. Central valley’s Ryan Hardek defeated Blackhawk’s Luke Hagberg in the other semi.

Section 3-AA – North Catholic’s Nicholas Scheller and Highlands’ Gabe Norris each lost only one game in the semifinals and will meet for a section title Thursday. Valley’s Thomas Albert and Nicholas Brussard also advanced to WPIALs.

Section 4-AA – Twin brothers Mike and Will Sirianni of Quaker Valley will meet for the section title Thursday. Jackson Gillespie of Aquinas Academy and Oscar Nigam of Winchester Thurston also advanced to WPIALs.

Track

Hempfield seniors Bella Gera and Dan Norris uncorked state-best throws in the discus during Wednesday’s meet against Penn-Trafford. Gera broke her school record of 156 feet, 2 inches with a throw of 161-1. Greensburg Central Catholic thrower Colleen Rosensteel set the state mark of 168-11 in 1984. Norris launched his personal best with a toss of 190 feet, 2 inches. He ranks second to Max Adams’ school record of 198-3 in 2014. Hempfield boys defeated Penn-Trafford, 100-50, and the Lady Spartans rolled to a 125-25 win.

This story will be updated.