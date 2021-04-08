High school roundup for April 8, 2021: Twin brothers square off for section tennis title

Thursday, April 8, 2021 | 11:08 PM

In the history of WPIAL tennis, there’s never been a matchup of opponents who knew each others’ games better.

In a battle of twin brothers, Quaker Valley’s Mike Sirianni defeated Will Sirianni, 6-3, 6-4, in the Section 4-AA singles championship Thursday at Quaker Valley.

In the third-place match, Winchester Thurston’s Oscar Nigam topped Aquinas Academy’s Jackson Gillespie, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1. The top four finishers in each section advance to the WPIAL tournament, which begins Tuesday.

Section 1-AAA – Franklin Regional’s Anup Nadesan didn’t drop a game in the boys tennis section singles championship match, defeating Albert Gallatin’s Nate English, 6-0, 6-0.

Section 2-AAA – Third-seeded Chase Davidson of North Allegheny knocked off top seed Anthony Louder of Moon, 6-2, 7-6. Josh Kim topped Brandon McKwen in an all-North Hills battle for third.

Section 3-AAA – In a matchup of Shady Side Academy teammates, Colin Gramley beat Adeel Piracha for the section title.

Section 4-AAA – Jacob Patterson finished off his dominant run through the section tournament, defeating Mt. Lebanon’s Philip Gorun.

Section 1-AA – Second-seeded Drew Dimidijian of Thomas Jefferson defeated top seed Joe Toth of South Park, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).

Section 2-AA – Christian Kosinki defeated Ryan Hardek, 6-1, 6-4, in a matchup of Central Valley teammates.

Section 3-AA – North Catholic’s Nicholas Scheller handled Highlands’ Gabe Norris in the second finals. Nicholas Bussard beat Thomas Albert in an all-Valley third-place match.

Softball

Albert Gallatin 7, Laurel Highlands 3 – Winning pitcher Shayla Reynolds struck out 10 and went 3 for 3 at the plate to lead Albert Gallatin (2-0) to a nonsection win. Olivia Goodwin and Gianna Krofchek each drove in two runs. Peyton Vitikacs and Kaelyn Dewar had RBIs for Laurel Highlands (1-3).

Brownsville 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4 – Kendra Franks had two hits and two RBIs to help Brownsville (2-2) to a nonsection win. Aubri Hogsett had two hits and Samantha Tressler drove in two. Payton Farabee singled, doubled and drove in three for Jefferson-Morgan (2-2).

Canon-McMillan 7, Latrobe 6 – Down 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning, Taylor Eckes hit a grand slam to lead Canon-McMillan (2-2) to a nonsection win. Jordan Novak and Alaura McHenry had RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh for the Wildcats, but the Big Macs held on. Emily Schmucker, Jordan Tallman and Josie Straigis homered for Latrobe. Grace Higgins and Olivia Ulam went deep for Canon Mac. Tallman struck out 16 in the loss. Winning pitcher Brooke Perri fanned 11.

Charleroi 7, McGuffey 4 – McKenna DeUnger hit an RBI single to key a three-run top of the ninth for Charleroi (2-3) in a nonsection win. Jocelyn Polonoli had doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Charleroi. Clara Barr singled and doubled for McGuffey (1-1).

Fort Cherry 5, Chartiers-Houston 4 – Trista Fehl-Gariglio singled and doubled and Adryonna Herbst and Annika Rinehart doubled and drove in a run as Fort Cherry (3-1, 2-0) held on for a Section 1-2A win. Nicolette Kloes singled, doubled and drove in a run for Chartiers-Houston (2-3, 1-2). Lexie Brodnick had a double and an RBI.

Laurel 14, Mohawk 2 – Addie Deal doubled and drove in four and Frankilyn Duddy had two hits and three RBIs to lead Laurel (2-1) to a Section 4-2A win over Mohawk (0-3, 0-1). Winning pitcher Autumn Boyd fanned 10.

Norwin 10, Butler 0 – Sydney Lokay threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one, to lead Norwin (4-1, 1-0) past Butler (1-3, 0-1) in Section 2-6A. Madie Kessler singled, doubled and tripled and scored twice for the Knights (4-1, 1-0). Lokay also tripled and drove in two.

South Fayette 6, Trinity 5 – Aliya Schraeder had three hits and Abbey Girman drove in two runs, including the game winner in the bottom of the seventh to lead South Fayette (5-0, 2-0) past Trinity (1-1, 0-1) in Section 4-5A.

St. Joseph 10, Jeannette 0 – Jamie Noonan threw a one-hit, five-inning shutout, striking out 11, to lead St. Joseph (1-2) to a nonsection win. Anna Kreinbrook went 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs. Sydnee Tolvinski singled for Jeannette (0-4).

Union 18, Sewickley Academy 0 – Halaena Blakley threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking out eight, to lead Union (3-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-A win over Sewickley Academy (0-1, 0-1). Skylar Fisher homered and drove in four runs. Blakley had two hits and four RBIs.

West Allegheny 13, Montour 11 – Angela Costa hit a walkoff two-run home run to power West Allegheny (3-1) to a nonsection victory. Kaley Joseph also homered for West Allegheny. Mia Arndy hit a pair of home runs for Montour (2-1).

Yough 5, Penn-Trafford 2 – Kaylynn Odelli hit a three-run home run to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning, leading Yough to a nonsection victory. Emma Augustine gave up four hits and struck out 13 in seven innings for the Cougars (4-1). Allie Prady had a pair of hits for Penn-Trafford (1-3).

Baseball

Blackhawk 12, Beaver 8 – Anthony Malagise doubled twice and Garrett Uebelacker and Jarrod Malagise drove in two runs each to help Blackhawk (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Brady Hansen doubled and J.J. Shallcross had two RBIs for Beaver (0-2, 0-1).

Chartiers Valley 17, Carrick 6 – Will Kinchington went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Chartiers Valley (2-4) to a nonsection win. Jackon Chippich singled, doubled and drove in three. Ashton Giannetti doubled and drove in two for Carrick (1-2).

North Hills 17, Fox Chapel 10 — Six players tallied two or more RBIs for the Indians (2-3, 0-2) as they earned a nonsection victory over the Foxes (1-3, 1-1). Robert Dickerson led the way for North Hills with three RBIs. Dante DiMatteo led the Foxes with two hits, a double and five RBIs.

Serra Catholic 13, South Allegheny 3 – Zack Miklos had three hits and Zach Black went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Serra Catholic (7-0) in nonsection play. Damon Campano went 3 for 3 for South Allegheny (2-3).

Shenango 14, Union 4 – Gabe Yanssens and Ethan Bintrim each went 2 for 3 with a double to lead Shenango (4-2) to a nonsection win. Yanssens drove in three runs and Bintrim drove in two. Winning pitcher Shane Cato fanned 12 in five innings. Jake Vitale had a double and an RBI for Union (3-2).

Southmoreland 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 4 – Ben Zimmerman had a two-run single as Southmoreland (3-1) scored three in the fifth and three more in the sixth to pick up a nonsection win. Winning pitcher Brok Potoka fanned 10. Dylan Sebak doubled and drove in two for Greensburg Central Catholic (0-1).