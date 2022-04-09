High school roundup for April 8, 2022: Walker’s triple sparks Montour

Friday, April 8, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Nick Walker tripled home three runs to lead Montour to a 6-4 victory over Quaker Valley in Section 2-4A baseball Friday.

Mason Sike picked up the win for the Spartans and Dylan Mathiesen recorded a save. Cole Fleck and Matt Luchovick doubled for Montour (6-1, 4-0). Zeke Hendricks had a double for Quaker Valley (1-2, 0-2).

Ambridge 4, New Castle 2 – Blake Gibson threw a complete game with five strikeouts and Ryan Conover had a pair of hits to lead Ambridge (3-2, 2-1) past New Castle (1-3, 1-3) in Section 2-4A.

Butler 10, Gateway 0 – Connor McTighe went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and RBIs for Butler (5-0) in a six-inning nonsection win over Gateway (3-2). Colin Patterson, Cooper Baxter, Madden Clement and Brady Gavuala had two hits apiece for the Golden Tornado.

Chartiers-Houston 6, McGuffey 5 – Ryan Parise hit a two-run double and Jake Mele got two hits and earned the win on the mound as Chartiers-Houston (4-3) beat McGuffey (2-4) in nonsection play. Austin Hall hit a three-run double for the Highlanders.

Freeport 7, Kiski Area 2 – Noah Fryer limited Kiski Area (2-2) to one hit over six innings in a nonsection victory. Fryer struck out five and did not allow an earned run. Zach Clark had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in a pair of runs for the Yellowjackets (3-2). Jackson Smetak and Tyler Asti added two hits and two RBIs each.

Laurel Highlands 8, Trinity 6 – Alex McClain tripled and drove in two runs to lead Laurel Highlands (3-2) to a nonsection win. Zach McClenathan doubled and Matthew Robaugh tripled in two runs for Trinity (0-3).

Mars 3, North Catholic 2 – Chase Winstead hit a bases-clearing double with two outs and two strikes in the top of the seventh inning to propel Mars (5-2) to a nonsection win. Johnny Fratto doubled for the Fightin’ Planets. Tommy Koroly had an RBI single for North Catholic (2-3).

Mt. Pleasant 11, Armstrong 1 – Rege Sofranko finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and RBIs each for Mt. Pleasant (3-2) in a five-inning nonsection win at Armstrong (1-6). Aaron Alakson and Lane Golkowsky contributed two hits each. Alakson drove in four runs. Logan Badac and Caden Rupert doubled for the River Hawks.

North Allegheny 12, Plum 2 – Andrew Hart homered, doubled and drove in three runs to help North Allegheny (3-1) top Plum (3-1) in six innings in a nonsection game. David Posey doubled and had three RBIs and Cole Young doubled and tripled for the Tigers. Silvio Ionadi singled and doubled for the Mustangs.

Obama Academy 18, St. Joseph 8 – Noah Levitt doubled and drove in four runs in a six-inning nonsection victory for Obama Academy (2-2). Simon Szalla singled in two runs for St. Joseph (1-2).

Shaler 4, Hampton 3 – Tristan Holland doubled and drove in a pair of runs to help Shaler (4-2) slip by Hampton (4-2) in a nonsection game. Miguel Hugas also doubled for the Titans. Zach Carr and Luke Staggers had a single and an RBI each for the Talbots.

St. Mary’s 10, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Carter Price doubled twice and drove in three runs, Cam McMackin doubled and knocked in three runs, and Charlie Coudriet threw five innings of shutout ball, didn’t allow a hit and struck out 10 as St. Mary’s beat Elizabeth Forward (3-1) in nonsection play.

Valley 1, Burrell 0 – Wesley Schrock and Jacob Staraniec combined for a two-hit shutout for Valley (3-3) in a nonsection win over rival Burrell (1-4). Schrock struck out 10 batters and Staraniec induced a flyout to finish the game. Tyler Danko drove in the lone run of the game. Phil Walsh and Brady Stone singled for the Bucs.

West Allegheny 7, Mt. Lebanon 4 – Cam Davis and Anthony Pass plated a pair of runs each in a nonsection win for West Allegheny (5-0). Pass singled twice and Davis and Will Douglas doubled. Jack Smith singled, doubled and had two RBIs for Mt. Lebanon (3-5).

Softball

Armstrong 20, Plum 0 – Cassidy Adams doubled twice and knocked in four runs, Cameryn Sprankle doubled twice, tripled and drove in four runs, and Mackenzie Egley tripled in two more as Armstrong (5-0, 3-0) blanked Plum (1-4, 1-3) in a Section 1-5A matchup.

Bethel Park 20, Peters Township 6 – Nicolette Antonucci hit a grand slam, Delaney Sierka hit three doubles and collected four RBIs, and Abby Quickel tripled and drove in four runs to lead Bethel Park (2-3, 2-0) to a Section 1-6A win over Peters (3-3, 1-1). Sami Bewick hit two homers and Dana Marchisotto hit a round-tripper for the Indians.

Burgettstown 17, Freedom 6 – Aubrey Krivak and Layla Sherman each hit a home run and a double and Payton Gratchen and Peyton Mermon each doubled twice as Burgettstown (3-3) beat Freedom (0-5) in a nonsection game. Shaye Bailey tripled for the Bulldogs.

Chartiers Valley 13, Upper St. Clair 3 – Marie Kinchington hit three doubles and drove in four runs, Callie Mangan tripled and had an RBI, and Gianna Welsh doubled and knocked in two runs as Chartiers Valley (5-1, 3-1) beat Upper St. Clair (2-3, 2-1) in Section 4-5A.

Latrobe 18, Gateway 0 – Bailey Watson, Lauren Weatherton, Hayden Kraynick, Emma Blair and Josie Straigis had two hits apiece and Latrobe (2-2, 2-1) earned a Section 2-5A win over Gateway (0-2, 0-2) in three innings. Kraynick and Watson had three RBIs each. Kayla Williams struck out seven in three innings.

Leechburg 15, Riverview 0 – Bella Vozar and Danica Sopcak each doubled and collected three RBIs and Anna Cibik struck out nine to get the win as Leechburg (2-2, 2-0) shut out Riverview (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-1A.

Ligonier Valley 15, Steel Valley 0 – Sydnee Foust homered and drove in three runs, Neve Dowden had three RBIs, and Ruby Wallace and Zoe Plummer each knocked in two runs as Ligonier Valley (4-2, 3-0) invoked the mercy rule and shut out Steel Valley (1-4, 1-3) in Section 2-2A play. Kelsey Salopek picked up a hit for the Ironmen.

OLSH 13, Fort Cherry 1 – In a Section 1-2A matchup, Juliet Vybiral went 5 for 5 with a double, triple and three RBIs, Kaylee Fabiano tripled twice and drove in three runs, and Morgan O’ Brien drove in four runs as OLSH (2-0, 2-0) beat Fort Cherry (0-3, 0-2).

Seneca Valley 2, Norwin 1 – In a close Section 2-6A game, Maddie Gross hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth and Lexie Hames struck out 11 to lead Seneca Valley (2-2, 1-2) to a win over Norwin (1-2, 1-1). Madie Kessler doubled and Bailey Snowberger drove in a run for the Knights.

Seton LaSalle 5, Serra Catholic 0 – Ali Xenakis and Delaney Baker both hit two-run doubles while Casey Barton threw five shutout innings, allowed one run and struck out 10 as Seton LaSalle (3-1, 1-2) beat Serra Catholic (4-1, 2-1) in Section 2-2A. Hope Lyons doubled for the Eagles.

St. Joseph 12, Ellis School 2 – Violet Hill tripled in a run and Ashley Vrscak knocked in three runs on two hits as St. Joseph (2-1, 1-0) beat Ellis (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-A play. Jamie Noonan struck out nine and earned the win for the Spartans.

Valley 10, North Catholic 7 – Leah Taliani doubled and knocked in two runs and Gabby Campana-Chambers homered and had two RBIs as Valley (1-1, 1-1) overcame a 7-5 North Catholic lead in the fourth to earn a Section 1-3A win. Sophie Wiesner tripled and Liliana Koller hit a two run double for the Trojanettes (2-1, 1-1).

Girls lacrosse

North Allegheny 17, Butler 5 – Bella Falo and Mila Prusak scored four goals apiece to lead North Allegheny to a Section 2-3A victory.