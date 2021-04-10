High school roundup for April 9, 2021: Beaver’s Payton List dominates with arm, bat

Saturday, April 10, 2021 | 12:38 AM

Payton List checked boxes all over the stat sheet in Beaver’s Section 3-4A softball victory Friday afternoon.

List threw a three-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts and went 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Bobcats (3-0, 2-0) to an 8-0 victory over Central Valley (2-3, 2-1). Hanna Crowe also homered for Beaver.

Apollo-Ridge 9, Steel Valley 5 — April Earnest had three hits, drove in a pair of runs and was the winning pitcher in Apollo-Ridge’s Section 2-2A win at Steel Valley (2-2, 1-1). Morgan Shupe and Addy Baustert also collected three hits for the Vikings (1-1-1, 1-1). Baustert had three RBIs.

Armstrong 12, Kiski Area 1 — A seven-run second inning propelled Armstrong (5-1, 3-0) past Kiski Area (0-4, 0-2) in five innings in Section 1-5A. Alayna Mintz was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for the Cavaliers.

Beaver Falls 14, Quaker Valley 8 – Katee Puglia went 5 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs and Beaver Falls (2-1, 1-0) broke open a close Section 2-3A game with six in the seventh. Cali Legzdin doubled twice and drove in four runs. Mikayla Sallese singled, doubled and tripled for Quaker Valley (1-4, 0-1). Isabella DeGori also had three hits.

Bishop Canevin 10, Rochester 0 – Alysha Cutri threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout to lead Bishop Canevin (1-2, 1-1) past Rochester (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-A. Cutri also went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Bella DeMark doubled twice and homered.

Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 4 – Karma Malcolm had a triple and a two-run single and Emma Muir also tripled for Blackhawk (1-3, 1-2) in Section 3-4A. Chloe Nak tripled for Hopewell (2-3, 0-2).

Brownsville 6, Monessen 4 – Claire Zelner broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI single in the sixth and Kami and Kendra Franks each had two hits to lead Brownsville (3-2) to a nonsection win. Hannah Yorty and Sydney Caterino each singled and doubled for Monessen (0-3).

Burrell 10, McKeesport 2 — Katie Armstrong threw a complete game, allowed only two hits and struck out 17 to lead the Bucs (2-2, 1-0) to their first Section 1-4A victory.

Chartiers Valley 1, West Allegheny 0 – Jenna Bonneysteele threw a complete-game three-hitter, fanning 10, to carry Chartiers Valley (3-3, 2-0) in Section 4-5A. Angela Costa allowed two hits for West Allegheny (3-2, 1-1), striking out nine.

Connellsville 13, Gateway 0 – Jena Hixon threw a five-inning no-hitter and doubled to power Connellsville (4-1, 1-0) past Gateway (0-2, 0-1) in Section 2-5A. Abby King went 2 for 2 with two doubles and Maddy Kinneer doubled and tripled.

Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0 – Kailey Larcinese threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as Elizabeth Forward (5-2, 3-0) took a marquee matchup in Section 2-4A. Brianna Sersevic had two hits for EF. Abby Fabin doubled for Belle Vernon (3-2, 1-1).

Frazier 5, Charleroi 4 – Rylee Evans and Nicole Palmer had two hits each and Frazier (4-2, 2-0) used a five-run fourth inning to pick up a Section 3-2A win. Sofia Celashi and Kylie Quigley singled and doubled for Charleroi (2-4, 1-1).

Hampton 20, Oakland Catholic 2 – Winning pitcher Charlotte Lomb went 4 for 4 with a double and triple and struck out 10 to lead Hampton (2-2, 1-0) past Oakland Catholic (0-3, 0-1) in Section 3-5A. Addie Maguire homered and Bella Henzler doubled twice.

Indiana 5, Cambria Heights 4 – Winning pitcher Olivia Zimmerman drove in two runs and struck out 11 batters to lead Indiana (2-1) to a nonsection win. Sara Zimmerman had three hits. Ashlyn Winslow drove in two. Karli Storm homered and Paige Jones fanned 13 for Cambria Heights.

Jefferson-Morgan 7, California 5 – Payton Farabee and Kayla Larkin each had three hits to power Jefferson-Morgan (3-2) to a nonsection win. Makayla Boda had two hits for California (1-2).

Keystone Oaks 5, Ellwood City 2 – Maria Fratangelo doubled twice and drove in a run to lead Keystone Oaks (4-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-3A win. Leah Harmel had a double and two RBIs. Marie Ioanilli and Aliya Galloway had two hits each for Ellwood City (3-1, 0-1).

Knoch 5, Greensburg Salem 4 – Madi Gardner went 3 for 3 and Lindsay Edwards doubled, tripled and drove in two for Knoch (2-2, 1-0) in Section 1-4A. Heather Bolen and Mia Teticca homered for Greensburg Salem (0-5, 0-1).

Leechburg 18, Northgate 0 (4 inn.) — The Blue Devils (2-2, 2-0) collected 16 hits, and Emma Ritchie pitched a four-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks in a Section 3-A win. Anna Cibik doubled, tripled and drove in three. Bella Vozar collected four RBIs. Tatum Verner and McKenna Pierce each doubled and homered.

Ligonier Valley 4, Seton LaSalle 0 – Maddie Griffin threw her third consecutive shutout, and Kailey Johnston drove in two runs, scored the winning run and had two doubles as Ligonier Valley (3-0, 2-0) defeated Seton LaSalle (1-3, 1-1) in Section 2-2A.

Montour 11, New Castle 5 – Mia Arndt singled, doubled and homered, Angelina LaMarca had four hits and Jana Hess doubled twice to slug Montour (3-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Raequelle Young had two hits and two RBIs for New Castle (0-5, 0-3).

Mt. Pleasant 10, South Allegheny 8 – Courtney Poulich hit a two-run home run to break an 8-8 tie in the bottom of the sixth, leading Mt. Pleasant (6-1, 1-0) in Section 3-3A. Haylie Brunson had three doubles and Hannah Gnibus singled and doubled twice for the Vikings. Breena Komarnisky went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for South Allegheny (3-2, 0-1).

Neshannock 13, New Brighton 0 – Ali Giordano had two hits and three RBIs and Jadyn Malizia singled twice and drove in two runs to lead Neshannock (2-0, 2-0) past New Brighton (1-5, 0-2) in Section 4-2A.

North Allegheny 6, Seneca Valley 2 – Alaina Whipkey went 3 for 3 with a double and a home run and North Allegheny (2-4, 1-0) scored four times in the top of the seventh to break open a tie game in Section 2-6A. Madelyn Gross had two hits and an RBI for Seneca Valley (4-1, 0-1).

North Catholic 2, Derry 0 – Liana Morreale threw a three-hit shutout, striking out 12, and doubled twice to lead North Catholic (2-2, 1-0) past Derry (0-2, 0-1) in Section 1-3A. Halle Book doubled, tripled and drove in two.

OLSH 3, Burgettstown 2 – Maddy Chlystek drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to lead OLSH (4-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-2A victory. Winning pitcher Justena Giles had three hits for the Chargers. Julia Jastrzebski struck out nine for Burgettstown (1-4, 1-1).

Penn-Trafford 14, Albert Gallatin 0 – Sarah Eisenhuth hit a grand slam during a 10-run first inning to lead Penn-Trafford (2-3, 1-0) past Albert Gallatin (2-1, 0-1) in Section 2-5A. Brooke Cleland and Emma Little also homered for the Warriors.

Pine-Richland 2, Hempfield 0 – Mackenzie Gillis homered in the top of the eighth to lead Pine-Richland (2-2, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Gillis also singled twice and Leah Hartzburg singled and doubled to back winning pitcher Gabriella Aughton. Emma Hoffner doubled for Hempfield (3-2, 0-1).

Serra Catholic 7, Brentwood 5 – Isabella Countryman hit a walkoff two-run home run in the bottom of th seventh and was the winning pitcher, working two innings in relief, to lead Serra Catholic (3-0, 2-0) in Section 2-2A. Lexxie Fite also homered for Serra. Katie Conway had a double and an RBI and Kellie Bruschi tripled and drove in a run for Brentwood (1-3, 0-3).

Shenango 7, Riverside 0 – Mia Edwards turned in a dominant performance, throwing a no-hitter and strking out 16, to lead Shenango (6-1, 2-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Riverside (1-2, 1-2).

South Side 9, Union 2 – Madi Fischer tripled and drove in a run and Lily Shychuck and Sage Tellish had a double and an RBI each to lead South Side (3-0, 2-0) in Section 1-A. Allie Ross tripled for Union (3-2, 2-1).

St. Joseph 11, Riverview 0 — Jamie Noonan threw a complete game one-hitter with 11 strikeouts, had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four to lead St. Joseph (2-2, 1-0) past Riverview (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-A. Kelsey Duval singled three times for the Spartans. Zoey Metz took the loss for Riverview but had nine strikeouts.

Trinity 3, Moon 2 – Mirranda Reinhart hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and lead Trinity (2-1, 1-1) past Moon (1-4, 1-2) in Section 4-5A.

Uniontown 11, Ringgold 1 – Morgan Melts homered and Kaylee Mutnansky went 3 for 3 to lead Uniontown (1-2, 1-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Haley Resosky doubled for Ringgold (0-4, 0-2).

Valley 6, Deer Lakes 3 — Morgan Dunkel homered, singled and struck out six to lead Valley to a Section 1-3A win. Kayla Hoover and Jordan Kirkwood had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Vikings (1-2, 1-0). Tia Germanich homered for Deer Lakes (3-1, 0-1).

West Greene 10, Mapletown 0 – Taylor Karvan had a double and two RBIs and London Whipkey also doubled to back winning pitcher Kiley Meek for West Greene (4-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-A win over Mapletown (1-2, 0-1).

Baseball

Baldwin 13, Bethel Park 9 – Liam Gutendorf went 4 for 5 and Carson Chapel homered to lead Baldwin (3-3) to a nonsection win over Bethel Park (4-1).

Blackhawk 12, Beaver 6 – Anthony Malagiese homered twice, Luke Price had three hits and Blackhawk (5-0, 2-0) stayed unbeaten with a Section 2-4A win. J.J. Shallcross doubled for Beaver (0-3, 0-2).

California 12, Waynesburg 11 – Jordan Kearns had two doubles and two RBIs and Matt Trunzo drove in three as California (1-3) grabbed a nonsection win. Logan Higgins and Mason Switalski had four hits apiece for Waynesburg (0-3).

Carmichaels 17, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – Gavin Pratt homered and drove in four and Drake Long had three hits and three RBIs to lead Carmichaels (4-0) to a nonsection win over Jefferson-Morgan (4-2).

Central Valley 10, New Brighton 3 – Jake Bible homered and Bryce Hulme drove in three to carry Central Valley (2-3) to a nonsection win. Eddie Yorns doubled for New Brighton (1-5).

Derry 14, Burrell 4 – Josh Ulery had four hits to lead Derry (1-2) to a nonsection victory. Ulery singled in the first, tripled in the third, singled in the fourth and homered in the sixth, driving in four. Sam Jones and Ryan Hood had two RBIs for the Trojans. Kwade Kirchartz tripled, doubled and drove in a run for Burrell (1-4).

East Allegheny 8, Clairton 1 – Nate Holmes and Mike Cahill had two hits and two RBIs apiece as East Allegheny (1-4) won a nonsection game. Christian Wade tripled for Clairton (0-6).

Fort Cherry 8, Avella 2 – Mitchell Cook singled twice, doubled and drove in two for Fort Cherry (5-0) in nonsection action. Adam Wolf had a double and an RBI. Isaiah Bradick doubled for Avella (0-6).

Fox Chapel 14, Valley 5 — Jacob Donovan drove in three runs with two doubles and a triple as the Foxes (2-3) earned a nonsection victory. Javon Keys tripled and drove in a run for Valley (5-2). Tommy Fravel earned the win on the mound for Fox Chapel.

Gateway 6, Butler 5 – Joe Schulte homered, Nate Demchak drove in three runs, and winning pitcher Justin Longo fanned eight to lead Gateway (2-2) to a nonsection win. Colin Patterson homered and drove in three for Butler (3-2).

Hopewell 2, Quaker Valley 1 – Luke Kerec tripled, Ty Eberhardt doubled, and Hopewell (3-3) picked up a nonsection win. Daniel Bartels drove in a run for Quaker Valley (1-3).

Indiana 5, Clearfield 5 – Gavin Homer doubled twice as Indiana (4-0-1) tied Claearfield in a nonsection game.

Knoch 7, Riverside 5 — Luke DiSanti earned the win and combined for three doubles with Isaac Roddy as the Knights (2-2) earned a nonsection win over the Panthers (2-3).

Laurel 13, Union 2 – Robert Herr singled, tripled and homered and Luke McCoy went deep and drove in three for Laurel (3-1) in a nonsection victory. Mike Gunn had a double and an RBI for Union (3-3).

Laurel Highlands 14, Trinity 4 – Tristan McCoy singled, tripled and drove in three to help Laurel Highlands (4-1) to a nonsection win. Joe Chambers had three RBIs. Ty Sankovich tripled and drove in two. Jeremy Sikora singled, tripled and drove in a run for Trinity (1-4).

McGuffey 8, Frazier 7 – Jake Orr homered and Austin Beattie went 2 for 2 with two RBIs to help McGuffey (3-1) to a nonsection win. Daniel Olbrys singled and tripled for Frazier (3-1).

Montour 9, Canon-McMillan 6 – Nick Walker had three hits, Dylan Mathiesen tripled and Gannon Kadlecik doubled to lead Montour (5-2) to a nonsection win. Noah Burke doubled for Canon-McMillan (2-4).

Neshannock 15, Mohawk 0 – Matt Nativio and J.R. Prossen had two hits each to back winning pitcher Sebastian Coiro as Neshannock (5-2) blanked Mohawk (3-3) in nonsection action.

North Allegheny 5, Plum 1 — Nathan Hess and Cole Young doubled for North Allegheny (4-1) in a nonsection victory. Matt Frazetta doubled and had an RBI for Plum (2-1).

North Catholic 5, Ambridge 4 – Rocky Kopac doubled and drove in a run for North Catholic (3-3) in a nonsection win. Blake Gibson had a double and two RBIs for Ambridge (2-3).

Ringgold 5, Charleroi 2 – Winning pitcher Ashton Ray struck out 11 and Joey Schumaker tripled to lead Ringgold (3-3) to a nonsection win. Tyler O’Neil doubled and drove in a run for Charleroi (1-3).

Seton LaSalle 17, Bishop Canevin 4 – Brett Wagner had four hits and four RBIs to lead Seton LaSalle (5-0) to the nonsection win. Justin Gyms doubled for Bishop Canevin (1-2).

Shady Side Academy 14, Sewickley Academy 4 – Josh Chu had a single, three doubles, a triple and five RBIs and Hudson Bordeau homered as Shady Side Academy (3-1) defeated Sewickley Academy (1-1) in a nonsection game.

Shaler 10, Hampton 0 – Bryan Rincon doubled, tripled and drove in two and Braeden Campbell had three RBIs to lead Shaler (4-1) to a nonsection win over Hampton (3-3).

Shenango 13, Avonworth 0 – Tyler Kamerer homered and drove in five and Huner Lively had four hits and five RBIs for Shenango (5-2) in a nonsection victory. Jon Bodnar and Noah Osborn doubled for Avonworth (3-3).

Somerset 6, Ligonier Valley 2 – Ethan Hemminger had three hits and Shane Roberts drove in two runs to lead Somerset to a nonsection win. George Golden and Connor Tunstall drove in runs for Ligonier Valley (2-1).

South Allegheny 13, Brentwood 10 – Jordan Rhodes had two hits and Zach Jordan and Sawyer Pribanic drove in three runs apiece as South Allegheny 3-3) used a three-run sixth inning to grab a nonsection win. Mike Guekes singled, doubled and drove in two for Brentwood (1-5).

South Side 10, Freedom 0 – Noah Prince doubled and drove in two to back winning pitcher Alex Arrigo as South Side (3-1) defeated Freedom (1-5) in nonsection play.

Uniontown 16, Brownsville 6 – Colt Sparks drove in three runs and Nolan Konopka and Andrew Maher doubled to lead Uniontown (3-2) in a nonsection win. Mitchel Anderson doubled twice and Derrick Tarpley had three hits for Brownsville (2-2).

Upper St. Clair 8, Pine-Richland 6 – Jake Casey went 3 for 3 with a home run to lead Upper St. Clair (4-1) to a nonsection win. Owen Mandler drove in two runs and Ty Lagoni tripled. Tanner Singh homered for Pine-Richland (3-2).

West Greene 8, Bentworth 2 – Corey Wise singled, doubled and drove in three and Casey Miller collected two RBIs for West Greene (2-1) in a nonsection win over Bentworth (0-4).