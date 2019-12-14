High school roundup for Dec. 13, 2019: Thomas Jefferson wins Class 5A thriller

By:

Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 12:03 AM

Jake Pugh scored the go-ahead basket with 36 seconds left and Shane Stump blocked a shot with time running out to preserve a 63-62 win for Thomas Jefferson over South Fayette in Section 2-5A on Friday night.

Noah Pierce had 18 points for TJ (2-3, 1-0). Stump and Isaac McNeil added 13. Brandon Jakiela led South Fayette (3-1, 0-1) with 23 points. Kade St. Ledger added 15.

Upper St. Clair 61, Peters Township 52 — Luke Gensler had 18 points and Ethean Dahlem added 13 to help Upper St. Clair (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A victory. Sam Petrarca had 15 for Peters (1-2, 0-1).

North Allegheny 54, Shaler 38 — Luke Colella and Greg Habib scored 14 points apiece as North Allegheny (2-2) won in a nonsection matchup. Mekhi Reynolds led Shaler (3-1) with 19 points.

Baldwin 74, Connellsville 58 — Joey Starzynski had 16 points and Dorian Ford added 15 to lead Baldwin (3-2) to a nonsection win. Josh Maher had 13 for Connellsville (1-3).

Fox Chapel 52, Seneca Valley 39 — The Foxes remained undefeated with a nonsection win over the Raiders. Fox Chapel (5-0) outscored Seneca Valley (0-3) 19-6 in the first quarter and led 34-17 at halftime. Arnold Vento led the Foxes and all scorers with 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds, and Eli Yofan added eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Mason Bush finished with 16 points for the Raiders.

Gateway 58, Woodland Hills 53 — R.J. Stevenson scored 22 points and Elgin Oliver added 21 as Gateway (3-1, 1-0) won in Section 1-5A. Raelon Robertson and Velton Kenney had 15 for Woodland Hills (0-4, 0-1).

Albert Gallatin 60, Greensburg Salem 47 — Nate English scored 24 to lead Albert Gallatin (2-2, 1-0) to victory in a Section 1-5A opener. Dante Parsons had 20 points, and Ryan Thomas added 13 for Greensburg Salem (1-3, 0-1).

West Allegheny 56, Moon 47 — Jackson Faulk scored 22 points and Scott Bilvous added 15 as West Allegheny (3-1, 1-0) picked up a Section 2-5A win. Logan Young led Moon (0-2, 0-1) with 13 points.

Trinity 84, Chartiers Valley 73 — Mike Dunn scored 24 and Jordane Adams added 17 as Trinity (3-1, 1-0) had four players in double figures in a Section 2-5A win. Brayden Reynolds scored 31 for Chartiers Valley (1-2, 0-1).

Hampton 42, Franklin Regional 38 — Seth Koontz scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and Hampton (2-2, 1-0) went on a 13-4 run out of halftime to secure a Section 3-5A victory. Logan Summerhill led Franklin Regional (2-3, 0-1) with 13 points. Luke Kimmich added 10.

Mars 84, Indiana 55 — Michael Carmody scored 20 points and Mihali Sfanos added 18 as Mars (3-0, 1-0) beat Indiana (1-3, 0-1) in Section 3-5A.

Ambridge 70, Beaver 54 — Enire Bowens scored 17 points and Nevan Campalong added 16 as Ambridge (1-0, 1-0) pulled away in the third quarter for a Section 2-4A victory. Beckett Connelly led Beaver (1-4, 0-1) with 19 points.

Uniontown 70, South Park 49 — Billy Deshields scored 26 points and Jahmere Richardson added 19 to lead Uniontown (3-0, 1-0) in Section 3-4A. Aidan Rongaus had 16 for South Park (1-3, 0-1).

Mt. Pleasant 56, Waynesburg 43 — Jake Johnson scored 19 points as Mt. Pleasant jumped to a big first-quarter lead and cruised to a nonsection victory. Luke Brandner added 11 for the Vikings (3-1). Chris King led Waynesburg (2-3) with 12 points.

Ellwood City 51, Aliquippa 50 — Alexander Roth had 22 points and Steve Antuono added 17 as Ellwood City (4-1, 1-0) won its Section 1-3A opener. Ty Crocker and Zuriah Fisher had 13 points for Aliquippa (1-1, 0-1).

Seton LaSalle 83, Avonworth 66 — Dylan Preston scored 19 points and Terrell Truss-Moore added 17 as Seton LaSalle (3-1, 1-0) used a 31-point second quarter to secure a Section 2-3A win. Andrew Gannon had 18 for Avonworth (2-2, 0-1).

Keystone Oaks 71, Fort Cherry 51 — Frank Stumpo had a game-high 28 points to lead four players in double figures in a Section 2-3A victory for Keystone Oaks (3-1, 1-0). Noah Babirad led Fort Cherry (1-3, 0-1) with 14 points.

Burrell 40, Shady Side Academy 35 — Tejean Degore and Brandon Corey each scored 12 points as the Bucs (1-3, 1-0) topped the Indians in their Section 3-3A opener. Burrell trailed by one at the end of the third quarter, but outscored Shady Side Academy 18-12 in the fourth. Mason Tomlin led the Indians (1-2, 0-1) with 17 points, while Grady Munroe added 11.

South Allegheny 49, Deer Lakes 28 — The Lancers offense was stymied in a Section 3-3A loss to the undefeated Gladiators. Bryce Robson led Deer Lakes (2-2, 0-1) with 10 points. Omar Faulkner recorded a double-double - 18 points and 10 rebounds - to lead South Allegheny (5-0, 1-0), which led 20-14 at halftime before extending its advantage to 16 at the end of three quarters.

Steel Valley 62, Valley 54 — Camden Polak poured in 37 points for the Ironmen (3-2, 1-0) in a Section 3-3A win. Ben Aftanas led the Vikings (0-4, 0-1) with 21 points, and Adisun Jackson added in 10 points in the loss. Valley used an 18-8 third-quarter advantage to trail by just three heading to the fourth, but Steel Valley was able to hold on down the stretch.

Beth-Center 70, Frazier 54 — Easton McDaniel racked up 22 points and Andrew Bower added 17 as Beth-Center (3-1, 1-0) won in Section 4-3A. Luke Santo led Frazier (0-4, 0-1) with 17.

Washington 58, Charleroi 45 — Ian Bredniak had 19 points and Brandon Patterson added 10 to lead Washington (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Joe Caruso led Charleroi (2-2, 0-1) with 19 points.

Carlynton 71, East Allegheny 42 — Chauncie Mickens scored 23 points and DeQuay Canton added 19 to lead Carlynton (3-1) to a nonsection win. Mike Smith had 14 for East Allegheny (3-1).

The Villages (Fla.) 71, Lincoln Park 61 — Ricardo Wright scored 26 points as The Villages (Fla.) handed Lincoln Park a rare loss at the Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic. Dakari Bradford scored 15 points, Isaiah Smith added 13 and Tanner Mathos had 12 for Lincoln Park (3-1).

Yough 44, Southmoreland 42 — Cody Ulander scored 14 points to lead three players in double figures as Yough (4-1) earned a nonsection win. Josh O’Bradovich and Gamal Marballie added 11 each for the Cougars. Riley Comforti led Southmoreland (0-4) with 19 points.

Apollo-Ridge 69, Sto-Rox 53 — Klay Fitzroy scored a game-high 26 points for Apollo-Ridge (2-2), but Sto-Rox (2-2) picked up the Section 1-2A victory. Keighton Reese added 19 points, with 18 coming on six 3-pointers. Sto-Rox was led by Will Drexler’s 13 points, and Jamal Williams and Aujore Nelson both added 12 points.

Springdale 67, Northgate 48 — The Dynamos (5-0, 1-0) led by 10 after one quarter and by 15 at halftime en route to a victory in its Section 1-2A opener. Springdale is averaging 64.8 points a game. Demitri Fritch led Springdale with 19 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Ryan Reinsfelder added 15 points on five 3-pointers, and Logan Dexter chipped in with 13 points. Jacian Sustayta paced Northgate (1-3, 0-1) with 15 points.

Riverview 58, Summit Academy 43 — Riverview (4-1, 1-0) had three players in double figures in a Section 1-2A win. The Raiders were led by Gideon Deasy’s team-high 17 points. Thanny Black added 14 points, with 12 coming on four 3-pointers. Nate Black also scored 10 points for the Raiders. Zamir Bryant tallied a game-high 19 points for Summit Academy (2-3, 0-1).

Brentwood 50, Jeannette 48 — C.J. Ziegler scored 18 points, and Brentwood used a fourth-quarter rally to down Jeannette in Section 2-2A. John Milcic added 14 points for Brentwood (4-0, 1-0). Jackson Pruitt led Jeannette (0-4, 0-1) with 17 points.

Serra Catholic 77, Bentworth 28 — Jayden Bristol scored 11 points to lead Serra Catholic (2-2, 1-0) past Bentworth (0-3, 0-1) in Section 2-2A.

Laurel 78, South Side 66 — Luke Barker poured in 30 points to lead Laurel (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A victory. Sam Haswell added 17 points and Marcus Haswell had 16. Trenton Dietz led South Side (1-3, 0-1) with 23 points.

Sewickley Academy 58, Mohawk 46 — Max Belt scored 21 points and Dimitri Gary added 14 as Sewickley Academy (2-1, 1-0) won in Section 3-2A. William Bloom led Mohawk (0-5, 0-1) with 12 points.

OLSH 89, Shenango 56 — Dante Spadafora had 34 points and Jake DiMichele added 33 as OLSH (4-0, 1-0) rolled to a Section 3-2A win over Shenango (3-2, 0-1).

Susquehannock 75, Ligonier Valley 69 — Michael Marinchak had 29 points for Ligonier Valley in a loss to Susquehannock.

Vincentian 99, Rochester 27 — Ethan Embleton scored 22 points and Priest Ryan added 19 as Vincentian (1-0, 1-0) defeated Rochester (0-4, 0-1) in Section 1-A.

Eden Christian 49, Union 43 — Elijah Manges collected 23 points and Thomas Medure chipped in with 10 to help Eden Christian (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-A win. Nick Pasquarello led Union (3-1, 0-1) with 13.

Jefferson-Morgan 71, Mapletown 34 — Tah Jere Jacobs had 13 points and Elijah Saeson added 12 as Jefferson-Morgan (1-4, 1-0) won in Section 2-A. Landon Stevenson had 13 for Mapletown (0-4, 0-1).

Bishop Canevin 74, West Greene 49 — Kevaughn Price had 21 points and Nevan Crossey added 18 to lead Bishop Canevin (2-2, 1-0) in Section 2-A. Ben Jackson led West Greene (0-4, 0-1) with 23 points.

Clairton 104, Aquinas Academy 74 — Don Napper scored 34 and Andre Henderson added 15 as Clairton (101, 1-0) hit triple digits in its Section 3-A opener. Vincent Cugina led Aquinas (2-2, 0-1) with 36 points.

Leechburg 73, Propel Andrew Street 58 — Led by game-high tying 20 points from Jake Blumer, Leechburg opened its Section 3-A slate with a victory over Propel Andrew Street. The Blue Devils, who had four players finish in double figures, improved to 4-1 overall and won their third straight after a close loss to Saltsburg at their season-opening tournament. Dylan Cook added 17 points for Leechburg, and Eli Rich scored 10. Connor McDermott recorded all 11 of his points in the second half for the Blue Devils. Propel, which got a team-best 20 points from Marcellus Wallace, fell to 0-4 overall.

Girls basketball

North Allegheny 64, Shaler 36 — Lizzy Groetsch had 13 points to lead four players in double figures in a Section 1-6A win for North Allegheny (3-0, 1-0). Emma Fischer and Jasmine Timmerson added 12 and Kat Balouris had 10. Emily Cavacini had 12 points for Shaler (2-2, 0-1).

South Fayette 55, Montour 36 — Clare Relihan had 14 points and Maddie Webber added 11 for lead South Fayette (2-2, 1-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Olivia Lyscik had 13 points and Raegan Kadlecik added 10 for Montour (3-1, 0-1).

Shady Side Academy 51, Valley 27 — Nyla Rozier scored a game-high 25 points for Shady Side Academy (4-1, 1-0) in a Section 3-3A win. Natalie Stevens added 10 points for the Indians, who led 36-16 at the break. Lyric Alexander scored eight points to lead Valley (1-5, 0-1), which played its third game in as many day.

Lincoln Park 70, Atlantic (Fla.) 35 — Lincoln Park (4-0) attacked from the behind the arc, beating Atlantic (Fla.) at the Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic. Paige Brown had 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Riley Arrigo scored 15 points, also hitting five threes. Taylor Smith made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points.

Carmichaels 64, Jefferson-Morgan 33 — Emma Hyatt had 18 points and Kylie Sinn and Sophia Zalar added 16 apiece to carry Carmichaels (2-3) to a nonsection win. Savannah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan (0-3) with 15 points.

Imani Christian 53, Carrick 38 — Destiny Robinson had 23 points and Jamelia Fallin added 11 to lead Imani Christian. Victoria Biagetti had 13 for Carrick.

Riverview 56, Aquinas Academy 29 — Alyssa Cappa and Sydney McDonough scored 12 points apiece for the Raiders (2-3) in a nonsection win over Aquinas Academy (2-3). Riverview got off to a quick start and led 27-7 after the first quarter and 40-11 at halftime.

Penns Manor 61, Ligonier Valley 10 — Kassidy Smith had 14 points, and Megan Dumm added 13 to lead Penns Manor (5-0) to a District 6 victory over Ligonier Valley (1-3).

Wrestling

King of the Mountain — A quartet of Burrell wrestlers remain alive in their respective championship brackets after Friday’s action at the King of the Mountain tournament at Central Mountain High School in Lock Haven. Wrestling resumes Saturday at 10 a.m., and Nick Salerno (120), Ian Oswalt (138), AJ Corrado (160) and Ricky Feroce (195) will begin with quarterfinal bouts. Salerno, Oswalt and Corrado each went 2-0 Friday, while Feroce was victorious in his one bout. Seven wrestlers – Nikolas Ferra (106), Shawn Szymanski (113), Logan Bechtold (145), Noah Linderman (152), Dominic Holmes (170), Cole Clark (182) and Michael Scherer (220) – are alive in the third consolation round. Burrell is in eighth place out of 32 in the team standings.