High school roundup for Dec. 14, 2022: Waynesburg holds on to beat Canon-McMillan in mat showdown

By:

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Tribune-Review

Jake Stephenson (160) won by fall and Joe Simon (133), Roan Tustin (172) and Rocco Welsh (189) won by major decision as Class 3A No. 1 Waynesburg held on to defeat No. 2 Canon-McMillan 30-27 in a nonsection wrestling showdown Wednesday night.

Nate Jones (152) and Eli Makel (285) also picked up wins for the Raiders (1-0), who built a 30-9 lead after heavyweight in a match that started at 133 pounds.

Canon-McMillan (0-1) rallied to win the last four bouts but couldn’t pick up enough bonus points to pull ahead. Collier Hartman (107) had a pin, Tanner Mizenko (114) an overtime decision, Brandon Dami (121) a major decision and Andrew Binni (127) a tech fall for the Big Macs.

Vincent Binni (139) also won by fall and Matt Furman (215) defeated Brody Evans in a matchup of returning WPIAL runners-up for Canon-McMillan.

Allderdice 53, Brashear 17 – Reese Thompson (114), Malachi Agie-Toks (133), Kaileb Wilkinson (160), Victorius Sankofa (172) and Marcus Wahila (189) won by fall and Mekhi Hill (121) recorded a tech fall in a City League win for Allderdice. Ashish Darji (139) and Rowere Calloway (285) had pins and Shawn Solomon (215) won by tech fall for Brashear.

Bentworth 45, West Greene 27 – Maxx Weishner (160), Max Ivcic (121), Chris Vargo (127) and Ben Luketich (133) recorded pins while Brayden Taggert won by decision as Bentworth (1-1, 1-1) beat West Greene (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-2A. Parker Smith (152) and John Lampe (189) had pins and Colin Whyte won a decision for the Pioneers.

Blackhawk 30, South Side 27 – Ryder Gee (133) recorded a pin and Slayton Williams (189) won by decision for South Side (0-1, 0-1) in a Section 4-2A loss against Blackhawk (2-5, 2-0), which received five forfeits.

Burgettstown 60, Jefferson-Morgan 14 – Joseph Sentipal (138), Logan Noyes (145) and Rudy Brown (152) won by fall in the first three bouts of the match to lead Burgettstown (2-0, 2-0) in Section 1-2A. Tristin Roach (172), Joseph Baronick (285), Darius Simmons (106), Daniel Smith (113), Parker Sentipal (120), Dylan Slovick (126) and Gaven Suica (132) also had pins for the Blue Devils. Adam McAnany (189) won by fall, Chase Frameli (160) by tech fall and Levi Heath (215) by decision for Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 1-1).

Carlynton 46, South Park 15 – Dom Ciabattoni (127), Isaiah Wall (133), Aaryn Edwards (152), Chase Brandebura (160), Jermell Lindsey (189), Braiden Sudor (215) and Henry Barbisch (285) each had pins as Carlynton (4-1, 2-0) beat South Park (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-2A. Cam Seitz (145) won by major decision for the Cougars.

Central Valley 48, Blackhawk 24 – Don Lindsey (139), Michael Miller (145), and Brandon Singleton (172) recorded pins as Central Valley (1-0, 1-0) won a Section 4-2A match. Brandon Bunting (152), Tanner McClain (160) and Collin Keller (189) recorded pins for Blackhawk (2-6, 2-1).

Freedom 51, Beaver 24 – Freedom (1-6, 1-0) got pins from Matt Schulteis (139), Gavyn McCray (152), Tanner Millward (160), and Jimmie Couch (114) and a decision from ZeShawn Williams (189) to beat Beaver (1-1, 1-1) in Section 4-2A. Seth Kullen (127), Alex Snowden (215) and Noah Reagan (285) recorded pins for the Bobcats.

Highlands 40, Laurel 36 – Javeon Chambers, Aiden Burford, Julius Saunders, Brayden White and Tyler Bender recorded pins as Highlands (4-1, 2-0) defeated Laurel (8-4, 1-1) in Section 4-2A wrestling. Bryce Black won by major decision for the Golden Rams.

Knoch 48, North Catholic 27 – Wyatt Foster (215) and Matt Frank (120) won by fall to lead Knoch (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 5-2A win. Rigel Weakland (145) won by pin and Matthew Denninger (126) and Angelo Amelio (132) also picked up victories for North Catholic (0-5, 0-2).

McGuffey 42, Fort Cherry 24 – Garret Newman (133) won by fall and Brennen Mullins (152) and Aaron Supler (160) won by decision as McGuffey (6-1, 2-0) rallied from an early 18-0 deficit to win in Section 1-2A. Braedon Welsh (172) and Anthony Salvini (189) had pins and Louis Ryan (215) and Brayden Kirby (285) won by decision as Fort Cherry (4-3, 1-1) took a big early lead. The Rangers were hurt by five forfeits.

Mt. Pleasant 54, Elizabeth Forward 19 – Jacob Proctor-Kraus (285), Jamison Poklembo (145) and Kolton Turek (152) had first-period pins to lead Mt. Pleasant (3-4, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Joseph Longhi (121), Sean Cain (127) and Ty Hornick (160) also had pins for the Vikings. Caiden Brock (172) and Richard Prokop (189) won by fall and Emanuel Gardner (133) and Damon Michaels (139) also won for Elizabeth Forward (1-1, 1-1).

Pine-Richland 35, Fox Chapel 34 – Robert Hoy won a decision at 121 pounds to clinch a nonsection win for Pine-Richland (2-0). Dominic Ferraro (133), Anthony Ferraro (139), Jacob Lukez (172), Dante Cruz (215) and Joseph Schneck (285) had pins for the Rams. Maclane Miller (160) won by tech fall. Milo Chiu (145), Owen Ellermeyer (152), Joseph Geller (189) and Youssef Abdelsalam (127) won by fall and Calyx Kimbrough (114) won by major decision for Fox Chapel (3-4).

Ringgold 42, McKeesport 33 – Danny Verscharen (106), Tanner Shawl (145) and Jake Conroy (189) recorded pins as Ringgold (1-0) defeated McKeesport (0-1) in a nonsection match. Nathan Durst (120), Colton Kotouch (130), Aiden Cline (152), Benjamin Eastman (160) and Rafat Hafiz (172) had pins and Brady Bole (285) won a decision for the Tigers.

Boys basketball

Beaver 58, South Fayette 53 – Sawyer Butler scored 17 points and Brady Mayo and Aiden Townsend each scored 10 as Beaver (5-0) narrowly defeated South Fayette (4-1) in nonsection play. Elijah Hill led all scorers with 21 points, Michael Plasko scored 15 points and made three 3-pointers and Gavin Orosz added 13 points and also made three 3-pointers for the Lions.

Charleroi 74, California 68 – Ben Shields recorded a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds and Jackson Keranko added 17 points and made five 3-pointers as Charleroi (2-2) beat California (1-2) in nonsection play. Bryce Large had 15 points for the Cougars. Vinny Manzella led all scorers with 24 points and made six 3-pointers, Aidan Lowden added 12 points and 20 rebounds and Dom Martini finished with 10 points for the Trojans.

Gateway 57, Woodland Hills 51 – Taili Thompson scored 21 points, Jaydon Carr added 12 and MJ Stevenson had 10 for Gateway (3-2) in a nonsection win over Woodland Hills (4-2).

Indiana 51, Punxsutawney 48 – Stanford Webb scored 17 points and Jaden Petrovich added 10 to lead Indiana (3-3) to a nonsection win. Ryan Heigley scored 26 points for Punxsutawney.

Jeannette 69, Apollo-Ridge 33 – Giovonni Merola and Shane Mickens scored 15 points apiece as Jeannette (4-1) jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and rolled to a nonsection victory. Jake Mull led Apollo-Ridge (1-4) with 14 points.

Penn Hills 78, Steel Valley 42 – Daemar Kelly put up 17 points, Rob Thomas added 15 and Noah Barren finished with 13 as Penn Hills (2-1) defeated Steel Valley (0-5) in nonsection play. Makhai Valentine scored 30 points and made five 3-pointers for the Ironmen.

Penn-Trafford 75, Trinity 51 – Tyler Freas hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lift Penn-Trafford (2-3) to a nonsection win. Iam Temple added 15 for the Warriors. Dante DeRubbo scored 18 and Drew Collins added 11 for Trinity (3-2).

Shaler 59, Obama Academy 50 – Brandon London scored 16 and Kaden Orga added 12 points as Shaler (5-1) won a tough nonsection game over Obama Academy (1-2).

Girls basketball

Ellwood City 45, Hopewell 36 – Led by 16 points from Kayla Jones, 12 from Delaney Sturgeon and 11 from Claire Noble, Ellwood City (2-2) picked up a nonsection win. Lauryn Speicher scored 13 for Hopewell (2-3).

Freeport 48, Burrell 19 – Melaina Dezort scored 19 points to lead Freeport (2-4) in a nonsection win against Burrell (4-2). Emily Wojtczak scored seven points for Burrell.

Union 42, OLSH 33 – Kelly Cleaver recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds and Zoe Lepri followed with 15 points to lead Union (1-2) to a nonsection win. Claudia Ierullo led OLSH (3-2) with eight points.