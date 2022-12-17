High school roundup for Dec. 16, 2022: North Hills wins at buzzer; Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine scores 44 to hit 1,000

Friday, December 16, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine dunks against Seton LaSalle during a WPIAL Class 3A playoff game last season.

Jake Pollaro banked in the game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer to lead North Hills to a 55-53 nonsection boys basketball victory over Seneca Valley on Friday night.

Royce Parham and Jayden Thomas each scored 13 points and Pollaro finished with 10 for North Hills (4-1). Andrew Roy scored 21 points and Tyler Pepin had 13 for the Raiders (1-4).

Steel Valley 74, Seton LaSalle 49 – Mahki Valentine scored 44 points to hit the 1,000-point mark for his career and lead Steel Valley (1-5, 1-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Seton LaSalle (1-4, 0-1). Nahir Norris added 12 for the Ironmen. Hayden Merchant scored 22 points and Patrick Weldon had 12 for the Rebels.

Bishop Canevin 62, Avonworth 60 – Shea Champine hit the game-winning basket in the final seconds to lead Bishop Canevin (4-0) to a nonsection win. Rowan Carmichael led Avonworth (2-3) with 19 points.

Albert Gallatin 64, Ringgold 45 – Greyson Jarrett led with 19 points, Mykel Belt followed with 14, and Aiden Black added 13 to lead Albert Gallatin (3-3) to a nonsection win over Connellsville (0-6). Jayden McBride scored 16 points and Anthony Piasecki had 10 for the Falcons.

Bentworth 61, Frazier 49 – Landon Urcho led with 38 points and Chris Harper added 12 to lead Bentworth (5-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Frazier (1-6, 0-1). Brennan Stewart scored 18 points and Keyshaun Thompson had 14 for the Commodores.

Blackhawk 60, Hopewell 25 – Jacob Patton scored 23 points and Grant Wissner added 18 for Blackhawk (3-2, 1-0) in a Section 2-4A win over Hopewell (3-4, 0-1).

Brownsville 46, Yough 36 – Demarion Brown scored 22 points to lead Brownsville (3-1, 1-0) past Yough (3-4, 0-1) in a Section 4-3A win. Terek Crosby scored 17 points and Austin Matthews had 12 for the Cougars.

Butler 67, Franklin Regional 48 – Madden Clement had 16 points, Braylon Littlejohn scored 14, and Donovan Carney added 12 to pace Butler (5-1) in a nonsection win. Cooper Rankin scored 15 and Cam Rowell had 12 for Franklin Regional (5-1).

Canon-McMillan 60, Ringgold 51 – Evan Morris led with 18 points and Eamon O’Donoghue added 12 to push Canon-McMillan (1-4) to a nonsection win. Jake Pehowic and Lorenzo Glasser each scored 16 points for Ringgold (0-5).

Carlynton 65, West Allegheny 48 – Jaiden McClure scored 24 points and Chase Jones added 18 to lead Carlynton (4-2) past West Allegheny (3-3) in nonsection action.

Charleroi 68, Waynesburg 59 – Ben Shields led Charleroi (3-2, 1-0) with 31 points in a Section 4-3A win over Waynesburg (2-5, 0-1).

Chartiers-Houston 60, Burgettstown 44 – Nate Gregory had 23 points and Emanuel Ntumngia added 11 for Chartiers-Houston (4-1, 1-0) in a Section 4-2A win. Zack Schrockman led Burgettstown (0-3, 0-1) with 21 points.

Chartiers Valley 66, Mt. Lebanon 51 – Jayden Davis scored 23 points and Drew Sleva had 13 for Chartiers Valley (5-0) in a nonsection win over Mt. Lebanon (2-2). Lucas Garofoli led the Blue Devils with 15 points.

Clairton 65, Springdale 53 – Kaden Smith scored 24 points, DaShawn Hines had 15, and Devon Dean added 12 to lead Clairton (3-1, 1-0) past Springdale (2-4, 0-1) in a Section 3-2A win. John Hughes scored 18 points and Billy Lawrence had 13 for the Dynamos

Deer Lakes 88, Ligonier Valley 46 – Bryce Robson scored 22 points to lead Deer Lakes (3-3, 1-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Billy Schaeffer added 17 and Colin Rodgers had 13 for the Lancers. Jimmy Pleskovitch led Ligonier Valley (0-6, 0-1) with 20 points. Brian Wisniewski had 11.

East Allegheny 58, Greensburg Salem 52 – Brennan Ruttledge led with 18 points, Ethan Andersan had 14, and Soloman Buggs added 12 to help East Allegheny (1-3) past Greensburg Salem (1-5) in a nonsection win. Ryan Burkart scored 19 and Cody Rubrecht had 12 for the Golden Lions.

Eden Christian 70, South Side 25 – Noah Elias led with 16 points, Nathan Garret had 15, and Malachi Manges added 12 to lead Eden Christian (4-1) to a nonsection win over South Side (2-3). AC Cordield scored 11 and Brody Almashy had 10 for the Rams.

Ellwood City 63, New Brighton 48 – Joe Roth scored 34 points to lead Ellwood City (7-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win over New Brighton (2-5, 0-1). Trevon Phillips scored 11 points and Marquis White and Bobby Budacki scored 10 points each for the Lions.

Erie 73, Allderdice 63 – Layveon Gore scored 22 points and Jay Smith, Adrien Tate and Honest Olango each scored 11 points for Erie (1-1) in a nonsection game. Major Rainey scored 16 points, Logan Golle had 14, Ethan Anish added 12 and Sam Kelly had 11 for Allderdice (4-1).

Fort Cherry 89, Beth-Center 27 – Owen Norman scored 28 points and Shane Cornali had 10 to lead Fort Cherry (3-2, 1-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Beth-Center (1-5, 0-1).

Fox Chapel 57, Baldwin 54 – Kam Greil scored 20 points and Erik Wilson had a career-high 18 to lead Fox Chapel (5-1) to a nonsection win. Jefferson Moorefield-Brown added 11 points for the Foxes. Nate Richards led Baldwin (3-4) with 20 points. Nate Wesling had 14 and James Wesling added 12.

Geibel 52, Carmichaels 44 – Jaydis Kennedy scored 29 points to lead Geibel (0-3) to a nonsection win. Dominic Colarusso scored 16 points and Aydan Adamson had 10 for Carmichaels (5-2).

Hampton 69, Plum 45 – Eric Weeks scored 24 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Hampton (4-1) past Plum (3-3) in a nonsection game. Peter Kramer added 17 points and Brennan Murray and Liam Mignogna each had 10 for the Talbots. Adam Kotvas led the Mustangs with 15 points. Griff Oresic had 12.

Jeannette 67, Serra Catholic 62 – Shane Mickens scored 19 points to lead Jeannette (5-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Jalen Bass added 14, Noah Sanders 11 and Isaiah Mallich 10 for the Jayhawks. Isaiah Petty led Serra Catholic (2-4, 0-1) with 16 points. Elijah Ward and Owen Dumbroski had 15 each.

Knoch 56, Central Valley 53 – Freshman Jackson Bauman hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Knoch (2-5) a nonsection victory over Central Valley (3-2). Bauman had 15 points and Teegan Finucan and Derek Lang finished with 13 points apiece for the Knights. Isiah Jeter led the Warriors with 15 points.

Leechburg 69, St. Joseph 62 – Marcus Cleveland scored 25 points and Braylan Lovelace added 21 to lead Leechburg (3-4) to a nonsection win. Owen McDermott added 13 for the Blue Devils. Ethan Zale led St. Joseph (4-2) with 27 points. Jimmy Giannetta had 23.

Mohawk 83, Rochester 62 – Jay Wrona hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead Mohawk (6-0) to a nonsection win. Devin Sudziak added 15 for the Warriors. Xavier Rigby and Jerome Mullins scored 17 each for Rochester (2-3).

Moon 51, Pine-Richland 39 – Elijah Guillory scored 13 points and Charlie Depner added 10 for Moon (3-2) in a nonsection win. Owen Luellen scored 16 and Josh Gimbel had 14 for Pine-Richland (2-3).

Neighborhood Academy 59, Nazareth Prep 49 – Courtney Wallace scored 19 points, John Wilkins had 17, and Shamar Simpson added 10 to lead Neighborhood Academy (5-0) past Nazareth Prep (2-2) in a nonsection win. Kevin Mickens scored 20 points and Will Evans had 13 for the Saints.

Neshannock 73, Freedom 23 – Jack Glies had 19 points and David Kwiat added 14 for Neshannock (3-1, 1-0) in a Section 1-3A win. Garrett Drutarosky had 11 for Freedom (1-7, 0-1).

OLSH 69, Brentwood 48 – Bryson Kirschner led with 20 points, B.J. Vaughn followed with 13, Rocco Spadafora had 12, and Ziggy McIntosh and Rocco Coladonato each added 10 to lead OLSH (6-0, 1-0) past Brentwood (3-3, 0-1) in Section 2-3A. Carter Betz led the Spartans with 21 points and Shane Palmer had 10.

Peters Township 74, Penn-Trafford 45 – Jack Dunbar scored 25 points to lead Peters Township (5-1) to a nonsection victory. Brendan McCullough added 14 points and Dylan Donovan had 10 for the Indians. Tyler Freas scored 21 for Penn-Trafford (2-4).

Riverview 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 54 – Nate Sprajcar hit for 28 points to power Riverview to a Section 3-2A win. Ben Hower added 14 points and Jack Betler had nine for the Raiders (4-1, 1-0). Tyree Turner led the Centurions (2-3, 0-1) with 19 points. Franco Alvarez had 13 and Samir Crosby 10.

South Allegheny 69, McKeesport 50 – Bryce Epps led with 35 points and Cameron Epps and Michael Michalski added 12 points each to help South Allegheny (5-0) past McKeesport (1-4) in a nonsection win. Travarese Rowe led the Tigers with 27 points.

South Park 72, California 35 – Luke Scarff scored 17 points, Jack Ozimek had 13, and Anthony DeProspo added 10 for South Park (2-2) in a nonsection win over California (1-3). Caden Powell led the Trojans with 10 points.

Sto-Rox 52, Keystone Oaks 48 – Drevon Miller-Ross scored 16 points and Jaymont Green-Miller added 12 to power Sto-Rox (2-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Tulio Watts led Keystone Oaks (2-4, 0-1) with 17 points. Collin Harris added 14.

Upper St. Clair 66, Bethel Park 31 – Nick Sukernek netted 13 points and Julian Dahlem added 10 points as Upper St. Clair (2-2) rolled past Bethel Park (4-1) in a nonsection game.

Valley 64, Apollo-Ridge 38 – Michael Allen led with 16 points, Keyziyah Clay followed with 15, and Dallas Price added 12 for Valley (2-4, 1-0) in a Section 3-3A win over Apollo-Ridge (1-5, 0-1). Jake Mull led the Vikings with 22 points.

West Mifflin 83, Westinghouse 49 – Jordan Lucas-Johnson hit for 30 points to lead West Mifflin (2-4) to a nonsection win. Shai Newby added 17 and Todd Harrison had 12. Lavelle Peters led Westinghouse (0-3) with 16 points. Davon Jones had 13.

Girls basketball

Armstrong 44, Shaler 38 – Emma Paul led with 16 points and Kayla Fitzgerald added 10 to push Armstrong (5-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-5A win over Shaler (5-2, 0-1). Hanna Dejidas and Mackenzie Barr each scored 11 points for the Titans.

Aquinas Academy 63, Springdale 25 – Emily Fisher led Aquinas Academy (6-0) with 27 points and Tess Duer added 12 in a nonsection win. Grace Gent and Caity Stec scored nine points each for Springdale (2-2).

Cambridge Springs 39, Burrell 31 – Makenzie Yanc scored 16 points to lead Cambridge Springs past Burrell (4-3). Julianna Fisher had eight points for the Bucs.

Chartiers Valley 70, Butler 65 – Ava Shazer led with 17 points, Ella Cupka followed with 16, and Emma Reynolds added 13 to push Chartiers Valley (3-2) past Butler (2-4) in a nonsection win. Amelia McMichael led the Golden Tornado with 19, Justine Forbes had 15, and Madi McGarrah added 13.

Derry 54, Jeannette 29 – Rachelle Marinchek scored 14 points and Samantha Gruska and Jane Huss each scored 11 points for Derry (5-3) in a nonsection win. Venicia Vignoli scored 11 points for Jeannette (0-5).

Eden Christian 40, South Side 37 – Hope Haring and Lanie Brogdon each scored 11 points to lead Eden Christian (2-3) past South Side (4-3) in a nonsection win. Maura Heberle led the Rams with 17 points.

Fox Chapel 41, North Hills 38 – Bella Urso scored 12 points and Sarah Slember added 11 to push Fox Chapel (6-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-5A win over North Hills (4-1, 0-1). Jayden Arnett scored 14 points and Taty Bermudez had 12 for the Indians.

Hempfield 49, Ringgold 22 – Sarah Podkul scored 13 points and Hempfield (3-2) jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter of a nonsection victory. Abbey Whaley led Ringgold (0-6) with 13 points.

Indiana 56, Penn Hills 40 – Katie Kovalchick scored 24 points, including 17 in the first half, to lift Indiana (3-2, 1-0) past Penn Hills (2-4, 0-1) in Section 1-5A.

Penn-Trafford 50, Connellsville 16 – Penn-Trafford raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there to earn a Section 3-5A win. Olivia Pepple had 14 points for the Warriors (6-1, 1-0). Whitney Bobish scored eight for Connellsville (2-4, 0-1).