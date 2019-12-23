High school roundup for Dec. 23, 2019: Dueling milestones for McKeesport’s Bray, Uniontown’s Murray

Monday, December 23, 2019 | 10:31 PM

Jhayla Bray of McKeesport and Mya Murray of Uniontown made basketball history Monday night.

Bray poured in 42 points, setting a school record for most points in a girls game and reaching 1,000 points for her career, to lead McKeesport (5-2) to a 87-36 nonsection win. Murray led Uniontown (1-6) with 22 points and also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Bray collected 17 rebounds in the game. Haley Hertzler added 12 points for McKeesport.

Mt. Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29 — Ashleigh Connor scored 15 points and Anna Streiff added 12 as Mt. Lebanon (6-2), No. 5 in TribHSSN’s Class 6A rankings, held off a challenge from a Class 4A contender. Corrine Washington scored 16 for Quaker Valley (6-3).

Jeannette 56, Valley 38 — Asia Mack scored 18 points and Hannah Nichols added 11 to lead Jeannette (2-5) to a nonsection win. Jeannette didn’t allow a point in the first quarter, jumping out to a 13-0 lead. Dayonna Jones led Valley (1-8) with 12 points.

Boys basketball

Peters Township 56, North Allegheny 47 — Sam Petrarca scored 18 points and Colin Cote added 17 as Peters Township (4-3) went on an 18-4 run in the second quarter to pull away with a nonsection win. Grant Timmerson had 16 points and Khalil Dinkins added 12 for North Allegheny (4-4).

Central Catholic 59, Penn Hills 57 — Ben Sarson scored 21 points as Central Catholic (5-2) rallied from six points down at the end of the third quarter for a nonsection win. Wes Kropp had 21 for Penn Hills (5-2).

Connellsville 91, Derry 73 — Kade Muskgrove and Armad Hooper had season-best scoring nights to lead Connellsville (2-4) to a nonsection victory. Muskgrove had 35 points and Hopper scored 29. Josh Maher added 14 for Connellsville. Aidan Bushey scored 29 points and hit five 3-pointers for Derry (2-5). Tanner Nicely added 21.

Washington 58, Albert Gallatin 53 — Brandon Patterson scored 18 points and Tayshawn Levy added 13 as Washington (5-0) came back from 10 points down at halftime to stay undefeated with a nonsection win. Dylan Shea led Albert Gallatin (2-5) with 26 points. Nate English had 15.

Indiana 54, West Shamokin 47 — Chase Walker and Alec Petroff scored 17 points apiece to lead Indiana (2-5) to a nonsection win. Zuhayr Affan added 10 points. Trevor Smulik led West Shamokin with 24.

Wrestling

Seneca Valley 56, Armstrong 13 — Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (132) recorded another first-minute pin, this one in 34 seconds, to lead Seneca Valley to a Section 3A-AAA win. Antonio Amelio (145), Liam Volk-Klos (170) and Marshall Adamson (182) also won by fall for Seneca Valley. Dylan Chappell (120) and Drew Vlasnik (152) had tech falls.