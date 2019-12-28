High school roundup for Dec. 27, 2019: Lincoln Park knocks off Butler

Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 12:21 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Tanner Mathos scores against Aliquippa last season. He scored 20 points to lead Lincoln Park past Butler on Friday night.

Tanner Mathos scored 20 points as Lincoln Park pulled away in the second quarter and defeated Butler 74-60 in a marquee boys basketball matchup Friday night at the CJ Betters tournament at the Golden Dome in Monaca.

Andre Wilder scored 14 points and Isaiah Smith added 13 for Lincoln Park (7-1), the top-ranked team in Class 3A. Devin Carney scored 19 points and Mason Montag added 15 for Butler (5-3), the top-ranked team in Class 6A. Butler played without leading scorer Ethan Morton, who missed his second straight game with an injury.

Highlands 65, Montour 57 — Luke Cochran scored 21 points and sank five 3-pointers for Highlands (7-1) in a victory over Montour (4-4) at the CJ Betters RBA Holiday Tournament at The Golden Dome in Monaca. Cochran also had six rebounds and six assists. Johnny Crise added a double-double for the Golden Rams with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Highlands plays Lincoln Park at 8:30 p.m. Saturday to conclude tournament play.

Pine-Richland 76, Beaver Falls 46 — Led by 20 points from Kyle Polce and 15 from Joey Petcash, Pine-Richland (6-2) won at the CJ Betters tournament. Razier Jones led Beaver Falls (6-3) with 14.

Apollo-Ridge 65, Saltsburg 46 — Jake Fello had a game-high 24 points to lead Apollo-Ridge to a win over Saltsburg at the Apollo Trust Company Christmas Tournament. Klay Fitzroy had 12 points, Dom Reiter added 11 points and Keighton Reese scored 10 for the Vikings. Apollo-Ridge faces Leechburg 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.

Avonworth 85, Brownsville 50 — Andrew gannon scored 30 points and Jonah Summers added 16, including four 3-pointers, to lead Avonworth (4-3) at the Avella tournament. Nick Seto led Brownsville (2-5) with 17.

Chartiers-Houston 63, Propel Montour 25 — Alijah Vaden and Seth Dunn scored 14 points apiece and Evan Simpson added 12 to lead Chartiers-Houston (5-2) past Propel Montour (0-5) at the Avella tournament.

Propel Braddock Hills 63, Bentworth 18 — CJ Johnson scored 24 points and Malik Carey added 17 as Propel Braddock Hills (2-5) defeated Bentworth (0-7) at the Bentworth tournament.

Eden Christian 45, Jefferson-Morgan 34 — Elijah Manges scored 21 points and Thomas Medure added 11 as Eden Christian (6-1) won at the Bentworth tournament. Josh Jacobs had 15 for Jefferson-Morgan (1-6).

Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) 75, Shaler 56 — Ayden Parson scored 23 points to lead Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) at the Bethel Park tournament. Mekhi Reynolds led Shaler (5-3) with 15 points. Jake Miller had 13 points and Nick Rispoli had 10.

Bethel Park 97, Sto-Rox 57 — Tommy DiRienzo scored 27 points to lead four players in double figures for Bethel Park (6-3) at the holiday tournament it hosts. Ryan Meis had 14, Max Blanc 13 and Anthony Chiccitt 12. Aujore Nelson led Sto-Rox (3-5) with 24 points.

Keystone Oaks 74, Carrick 60 — Frank Stumpo scored 32 points, including a 9 of 10 shooting night at the free throw line, to lead Keystone Oaks (5-3) at the Bishop Canevin tournament. Owen Minford added 10. Amaru Caldwell scored 25 and Logen Solomon 24 for Carrick.

Mount View (W.Va.) 58, Woodland Hills 56 — Jihaad Dennard and Raeshon Robertson scored 15 points each for Woodland Hills (2-7) at the Bob Runyon memorial tournament.

Seneca Valley 51, Bainbridge (Wash.) 45 — Mason Bush had a double-double, recording 17 points and 15 rebounds, to lead Seneca Valley (1-5) to a win at the Cactus Jam holiday tournament in Phoenix. Brian Hart added 10 points.

Carmichaels 41, Geibel 37 — Christopher Barrish scored 13 points and Dylan Wilson added 10 as Carmichaels (3-4) won at its holiday tournament. Enzo Fetsko had 11 for Geibel (4-2).

Clairton 55, Yough 51 — Don Napper scored 23 points as Clairton (4-2) rallied from a three-point halftime deficit at the Charleroi tournament. Gamal Marballie led Yough (4-6) with 22 points.

Belle Vernon 69, Charleroi 66 — Mitch Pohlot scored 19 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for Belle Vernon (6-3) at the Charleroi tournament. Devin Whitlock scored 14.

Ringgold 69, Southmoreland 50 — Luke Wyvratt scored 20 points to lead Ringgold (6-1) to a win at the Charleroi tournament. Riley Comforti had 25 for Southmoreland (2-6).

Knoch 62, Kiski Area 46 — Scott Fraser led four Knoch players in double figures with 18 points in a win over Kiski Area at the Freeport Tournament. Jake Scheidt (14 points), Ryan Lang (12) and Brady McKee (11) also finished in double digits for the Knights, who jumped out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter. Jason Baker scored 14 in the loss for Kiski Area (3-4). Knoch (5-1) will play Mercyhurst Prep to finish round robin tournament play, and the Cavaliers will take on Freeport.

Mercyhurst Prep 77, Freeport 71 — Matt Aulicino poured in a team-high 23 points for tournament host Freeport (2-4) in a loss to Mercyhurst Prep. Vinnie Clark and Christian Waronsky were also in double figures with 15 and 11 points.

Greensburg Salem 72, Greensburg Central Catholic 55 — Shamar McCoy scored 26 points and blocked 12 shots to lead Greensburg Salem (2-6) to a decisive win at its holiday tournament. Nate Ward led Greensburg Central Catholic (4-3) with 14 points.

Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Hempfield 53 — Jessiah Witerspoon scored 20 points, and Bishop Guilfoyle used a 21-point third quarter to edge Hempfield (4-5) at the Greensburg Salem tournament. Marcus McCarthy led the Spartans with 15 points.

Connellsville 60, Washington 53 — Josh Maher scored 18 points and Kolby Keedy added 13 to lead Connellsville (3-4) at the Greensburg Salem tournament. Caleb Jackson had 19 for Washington (5-1).

Chartiers Valley 74, Grove City 39 — Jared Goldstrom scored 19 points and Brayden Reynolds chipped in 17 to help Chartiers Valley (5-2) past Grove City at the Hampton tournament. Sean Banas added 11.

North Hills 63, Hampton 57 — Logan Marshalek hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead North Hills (4-3) to a win at the Hampton tournament. Alex Smith added 17. Seth Koontz led Hampton (4-4) with 20 points, including six 3-pointers.

Jeannette 50, Valley 38 — Jackson Pruitt scored 17 points, and Keith Rockmore added 16 as the Jayhawks overcame a slow start to defeat Valley at the Jeannette holiday tournament. Jeannette (3-6) trailed by six points at the end of the first quarter before outscoring Valley, 33-15, over the next two quarters.

Indiana 62, Serra Catholic 54 — Alec Petroff scored 21 points and Chase Walker netted 20 as Indiana (3-5) won at the Jeannette tournament. Jayden Bristol led Serra Catholic (4-4) with 15.

Vincentian Academy 74, Highlands Christian (Fla.) 62 — Angelo Reeves scored 19 to lead four players in double figures for Vincentian (4-1) at the KSA holiday tournament in Orlando, Fla. Ethan Embleton had 18 points and Nate Cullo and Priest Ryan each scored 13.

Obama Academy 67, Laurel 56 — Sayon Bennett scored 25 points and Sean Snead had 20 to lead Obama Academy to victory at the Laurel tournament. Derreck Brest,m Luke Barker and Landin Esposito had 12 points apiece for Laurel (7-2).

Ambridge 64, Ellwood City 55 — Liam Buck scored 20 points and Enire Bowens chipped in 16 to help Ambridge (4-2) to a win at the Mercer tournament. Alexander Roth led Ellwood City (5-4) with 17 points. Steve Antuono had 16.

New Castle 63, Central Catholic 49 — Isiah Boice scored 23 points to help New Castle (5-2) to a win at its home tournament. Michael Wells had 15 and Sheldon Cox added 14. Ben Sarson led Caentral Catholic (5-3) with 17.

Allderdice 61, Nazareth Prep 60 — Blaker Haber scored 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead Allderdice to a win at the New Castle tournament. Jabriel Johnson led Nazareth Prep (5-4) with 23 points.

Carlynton 65, Northgate 61 — Chauncie Mickens scored 21 points and Mark Phillips added 10 to help Carlynton (6-2) at the Northgate tournament. Josh Dugan had 20 for Northgate (1-7).

Norwin 58, McKeesport 53 — Adam Bilinsky scored 20 points, and Ty Bilinsky added 14 as Norwin improved to 7-1 with a win over McKeesport (4-3) at the Penn-Trafford tournament. Nick Fleming scored 11.

Peters Township 58, South Fayette 44 — Colin Cote scored 17 and Sam Petrarca added 16 to help Peters Township (5-3) to a win in its tournament. Brandon Jakiela had 14 for South Fayette (4-3).

Upper St. Clair 79, Monessen 31 — Luke Gensler scored 13 points to lead Upper St. Clair (4-2) past Monessen (4-4) at the Peters Township tournament.

Ligonier Valley 83, Harmony 38 — Matthew Marinchak scored 20 points to lead Ligonier Valley (7-2) past Harmony at the Purchase Line tournament. Isaac Neidbalson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Derry 74, Homer-Center 68 — Aidan Bushey scored 28 points, and Ryan Bushey added 13 points and eight assists to help Derry (3-5) to a win at the Richland tournament. Tanner Nicely had 16 points.

Fox Chapel 45, Shady Side Academy 30 — Fox Chapel boys basketball coach Zach Skrinjar hit a milestone, earning his 150th career victory in a victory tournament host Shady Side Academy. Skrinjar is in his 11th season at the helm of the Foxes. JP Dockey scored 10 points to lead Fox Chapel (8-0). Eli Yofan added eight points and four steals. The Foxes face Penn Charter for the tournament title.

William Penn Charter 78, Plum 60 — Connor Moss scored a career-high 39 points, but Plum fell to Philadelphia’s William Penn Charter at the Shady Side Academy tournament. Moss had four 3-pointers and went 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

South Allegheny 55, West Mifflin 33 — Antonio Epps scored 19 points and Omar Faulkner added 13 points and 10 rebounds for South Allegheny (8-0) at the tournament it hosts. Braden Moore led West Mifflin (1-5) with 10.

South Side 52, New Brighton 50 — Trent Seik scored 20 points and Aden Almashy added 12 to help South Side (5-2) to a win at its holiday tournament. JoJo Reynolds had 17 points and Chris Kirschner added 15 for New Brighton (3-5).

Thomas Jefferson 63, Seton LaSalle 61 — Noah Pierce scored 17 and Shane Stump and Isaac McNeill added 12 apiece to help Thomas Jefferson (4-4) win at the Southern Garrett tournament in Maryland. Michael Bigley led Seton LaSalle (4-3) with 19.

Winchester Thurston 86, Aquinas Academy 63 — Langston Moses scored 27 points and Jackson Juzang added 24 as Winchester Thurston (5-3) won at the St. Joseph tournament. Vincent Cugini led Aquinas (2-5) with 34 points.

Springdale 79, St. Joseph 53 — Demetri Fritch had a game-high 29 points for Springdale, which is off to an 8-0 start for the first time since the 1988-89 season, after a win over tournament host St. Joseph (2-7). Ben Myford added 16 points for Springdale, and Logan Dexter scored 13. Andrew Sullivan had 20 points for the Spartans, Zach Step scored 12 and Dom Fellowes contributed 11 points.

Canon-McMillan 52, Blackhawk 51 — Tommy Samosky scored 20 points and Cole Stanley added 14 to pace Canon-McMillan (2-5) at the Trinity tournament. Ryan Heckathorn led Blackhawk (2-5) with 17 points.

Trinity 74, Albert Gallatin 60 — Jordane Adams scored 23 points and Michael Koroly added 20 to lead Trinity (6-2) to a win in the tournament it hosts. Dylan Shea had 25 for Albert Gallatin (2-6).

West Shamokin 57, Burrell 35 — Trevor Smulik scored 20 points to help West Shamokin defeat Burrell (1-7) in the first-round of the West Shamokin Tournament. The Bucs were led by Brandon Coury, who chipped in 12 points. Burrell will compete in the consolation game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deer Lakes Tournament — Because of a leak in the roof at Deer Lakes, both games of the tournament (OLSH vs. East Allegheny and Deer Lakes vs. Propel Andrew Street) were postponed.

California 44, West Greene 42 — Nate O’Savage scored 18 points to help California (5-3) to a nonsection win. Ben Jackson had 13 for West Greene (2-5).

Moon 62, Brashear 52 — Jimmy Hoover hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Moon (2-4) past Brashear. Zach Hurley added 14 points and Connor Graham had 12. Cheron Collington scored 28 for Brashear.

Girls basketball

Saltsburg 76, Highlands 27 — Sarah Sawhook and Joselyn Luzier had eight points each for Highlands (1-4) in a loss to District 6’s Saltsburg at the Apollo Trust Christmas tournament at Apollo-Ridge. Eden Plowman had 22 points to lead four Saltsburg players in double figures.

Apollo-Ridge 63, Leechburg 16 — Brinley Toland had 14 points for Apollo-Ridge, which cruised to a win over Leechburg (1-4) at the Apollo Trust tournament. Maggie Hack scored seven points to lead Leechburg.

Ringgold 43, California 22 — Kirra Gerard scored 16 points to lead Rinngold (3-5) to a win at the Bentworth tournament. Sydney Smichnick led California (4-4) with seven points.

Bentworth 53, Mapletown 22 — Caroline Rice hit for 24 points and Emily O’Dell added 11 to lead Bentworth (2-5) to a win at its tournament. Krista Wilson had 11 for Mapletown (0-5).

Bethel Park 69, Ambridge 21 — Olivia Westphal scored 24 points, nailing six 3-pointers, to lead Bethel Park (7-0) to a win at the holiday tournament it hosts. Reagan Milliken added 12 points. Rachel Guthrie had 11 for Ambridge (1-5).

Seton LaSalle 66, Brashear 35 — Ava Dursi scored 16 points and Chloe Lestitian added 14 as Seton LaSalle (6-2) beat Brashear at the Bethel Park tournament. Vanessa Hudson had 13 points and Sarah Merlina added 10.

South Park 64, Elizabeth Forward 41 — Danielle DeProspo scored 31 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead South Park (3-4) to victory at the Betsy Invitational at Elizabeth Forward. Maddie Graham added 10 for South Park. Anna Resnik had 15 for Elizabeth Forward (3-4).

Butler 62, West Allegheny 17 — Makenna Maier scored 18 points and Jordan Kauffman added 13 to help Butler (5-2) beat West Allegheny (0-7) at the Butler tournament.

Waynesburg 46, Carmichaels 23 — Clara Paige Miller had 18 points and Nina Sarra added 15 as Waynesburg (3-4) won at the Carmichaels tournament. Emma Hyatt had nine for Carmichaels (2-7).

Beaver 69, Aliquippa 31 — Emma Pavelek scored 18 points and Anna Blum added 11 as Beaver (7-0) stayed undefeated with a win at the CJ Betters tournament. Angel Henry led Aliquippa (2-6) with 10 points.

Central Valley 65, Quigley Catholic 29 — Allyson Kirby scored 15 points, Christiane Frye added 13 and Alyssa Gillin had 10 as Central Valley (6-0) won at the CJ Betters tournament. Hailey Drutarosky led Quigley Catholic (2-5) with 12 points.

Westinghouse 44, East Allegheny 35 — Camille Anderson scored 18 points and Westinghouse went on a 14-7 run in the second quarter to win at the East Allegheny tournament. Abby Henderson led East Allegheny (2-5) with 17 points. Casmere Marshall added 10.

Eden Christian 53, Sto-Rox 44 — Haylee Fleischman scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures for Eden Christian (3-4) at the Ellis School tournament. Alicia Young had 26 for Sto-Rox (1-6).

Ellis School 69, Propel Braddock Hills 7 — Natalie Jasper scored 18 points and Bella Lyda added 15 to pace Ellis School (6-1) past Propel Braddock Hills at the Ellis School tournament.

Upper St. Clair 39, Hampton 33 — Molly James scored 11 points and Upper St. Clair (4-2) pulled ahead in the second quarter to win at the Hampton tournament. Kayla Hoehler led Hampton (3-5) with 14 points.

Mars 43, OLSH 36 — Bella Pelaia scored 18 points and Ava Black added 13 to help Mars (6-1) to a win at the Hempfield tournament. Haley Hamilton scored 11 points and hit three 3-pointers for OLSH (4-2).

Burrell 59, Jeannette 54 — Led by a game-high 23 points from Olivia Watts, the Bucs (1-6) picked up their first win of the season by besting Jeannette (2-6) at the Hempfield Tournament. Allison Fisher chipped in 19, including five 3-pointers for the victorious Bucs.

Hempfield 56, Kiski Area 27 — Sarah Liberatore scored 17 points to lead Hempfield to victory at the holiday tournament it hosts. Olivia Persin added 12 points, and Emma Hoffner had 11 for Hempfield (3-3).

Mt. Lebanon 57, Hilliard (Ohio) 46 — Ashleigh Connor hit for 25 points and Reagan Murdoch added 12 as Mt. Lebanon (6-2) won at the Hoover tournament in Ohio. Sydney Peterson led Hillard (Ohio) with 11 points.

Blackhawk 79, Hoover (Ohio) 66 — Mackenzie Amalia scored 27 points to lead Blackhawk (7-1) to a win at the Hoover tournament in Ohio. Sierra Richard scored 14, Jolie Strati 13 and Alivia Thompson 12. Payton David led Hoover with 21.

South Fayette 79, Bayside (Fla.) 20 — Clare Relihan scored 18 points as South Fayette (4-4) opened play at the KSA holiday tournament in Orlandio, Fla., with a 31-point first quarter and a convincing win. Mia Webber added 14 points and Jessica Stabile added 13.

Hollidaysburg 57, Latrobe 49 — Marin Miller scored 26 points, and Hollidaysburg rallied in the second half to win at Latrobe’s holiday tournament. Anna Rafferty scored 13 points, Ava Vitula 12 and Ella Blair 11 for Latrobe (2-5).

Kennedy Catholic 75, Ellwood City 44 — Malia Magestro poured in 35 points to lead Kennedy Catholic to victory at the Laurel tournament. Marie Ionilli had 10 for Ellwood City (1-6).

Rochester 52, Laurel 49 — Corynne Hauser scored 15 points, Alexis Robison 14 and Jasmine Mack 13 in a win for Rochester (8-1) at the Laurel tournament. Regan Atkins scored 17 points and hit four 3-pointers for Laurel (5-3).

Vincentian Academy 49, Laurel Highlands 19 — Hannah Calderaro scored 13 points and Tara Lucot added 11 as Vincentian (6-1) won at the Laurel Highlands tournament. Journey Greer led Laurel Highlands (0-6) with eight points.

Albert Gallatin 50, Washington 32 — Bryn Bezjak scored 24 points and Albert Gallatin (4-3) pulled away in the second quarter to win at the Laurel Highlands tournament. Randi Thomas led Washington (2-4) with 13 points.

South Allegheny 57, Uniontown 50 — Madison Taylor scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures as South Allegheny (3-4) pulled away in the third quarter at the Laurel Highlands tournament. Angelina Cortazzo added 11. Mya Murray led Uniontown (1-7) with 29 points.

McGuffey 36, Fort Cherry 28 — Keira Nicoletta scored 13 points and Abby Donnelly added 10 to lead McGuffey (2-5) to a win in its holiday tournament. Annika Rinehart scored 13 for Fort Cherry (3-4).

Burgettstown 49, Avella 47 — Emily Prasko scored 15 points and Geena DeMario scored 10 to help Burgettstown (6-2) to a win at the McGuffey tournament. Bess Lengauer led Avella (3-2) with 19.

Belle Vernon 57, Derry 45 — Rachel Wobrak scored 18 points, and Farrah Reader added 14 to help Belle Vernon (5-2) to a win at the Mt. Pleasant tournament. Hannah Wedow had 15 points, and Kam Kelly added 13 for Derry (4-4).

Bishop Canevin 39, Greensburg Salem 33 — Alyssa Pollice scored 19 points as Bishop Canevin (6-2) came back from a six-point halftime deficit to defeat Greensburg Salem (1-7) at the Mt. Pleasant tournament.

Winchester Thurston 41, Mt. Pleasant 14 — Maya Roberts and Nadia Moore scored 14 points apiece to lead Winchester Thurston (7-0) past Mt. Pleasant (1-7) at the Mt. Pleasant tournament.

New Castle 50, Union 21 — Aayanni Hudson scored 19 points and Alaya Respress added 12 to lead New Castle (6-3) past Union (0-8) at its holiday tournament. Respress and Hudson each hit three 3-pointers.

Forest Hills 55, Pine-Richland 39 — Jordyn Smith scored 21 points to lead Forest Hills to a win at the North Allegheny tournament. Kaitlyn Kerns, Kaili Doctor and Sophie Catalano led Pine-Richland (2-5) with nine points each.

Shaler 41, Obama Academy 19 — Emily Cavacini and Claire Grunden scored 14 points apiece as Shaler (5-2) got off to a strong start at the North Allgheny tournament. Javona Perkins and Samaraee Perkins led Obama with six points apiece.

North Allegheny 62, Altoona 56 — Lizzy Groetsch and Emma Fischer scored 14 points apiece as North Allegheny (6-0) jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the first quarter and won at the tournament it hosts. Adalyn Cherry led Altoona with 23 points.

North Catholic 51, Penn Hills 41 — Cassie Foster scored 11 points and Sarah Beradelli added 10 as Class 4A No. 1 North Catholic (5-0) defeated a Class 5A opponent at the North Allegheny tournament. Amoni Blackwell led Penn Hills (2-5) with 15 points.

Peters Township 43, Erie McDowell 36 — Journey Thompson hit for 24 points and Avana Sayles contributed 10 as Peters Township (4-3) came back from three points down at the start of the fourth quarter to win at the North Allegheny tournament. Julia Miller scored 17 for McDowell.

Norwin 56, McKeesport 51 — Jayla Wehner scored 21 points, and Olivia Gribble added 13 as Norwin (5-2) opened the Penn-Trafford tournament with a win. Norwin broke it open with a 22-10 run after halftime.

Montour 54, Keystone Oaks 32 — Raegan Kadlecik had 24 points and Carly Agnew added 11 to help Montour (4-4) to a win at the Riverside tournament. Lexy Wagner led Keystone Oaks (3-6) with 15 points.

Chartiers-Houston 45, Northgate 19 — Dominique Mortimer scored 18 points and Zamierah Edwards added 11 to lead Chartiers-Houston (4-3) past Northgate (0-7) at the Riverside tournament.

Avonworth 36, Shady Side Academy 21 — Kathryn Goetz scored 20 points and Harris Robinson added 11 as Avonworth (5-2) won on the road at the Shady Side tournament. Nyla Rozier led Shady Side (5-4) with 14 points.

Deer Lakes 43, Riverview 39 — Reese Hasley had 12 points and Nikki Fleming scored 11 to lead Deer Lakes (4-3) to a win over Riverview (3-5) at the St. Joseph tournament. The Lancers avenged a 37-30 loss to the Raiders in the season opener. Francesca Lio had 12 points for Riverview.

Springdale 36, Valley 33 — Brianna Thompson scored 11 points for Springdale (2-6) in a win over tournament host Valley (1-9). Tori Johnson had 14 points for Valley, and Deisha James scored 11. The Dynamos face Yough at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game, and Valley plays Clairton at 6 p.m. in the consolation game.

Clairton 57, Yough 15 — Iyanna Chapman and Taylor Jackson scored 16 points apiece to lead Clairton (4-1) past Yough (2-7) at the Valley tournament.

Freeport 68, Redbank Valley 59 — Sidney Shemanski had 16 points to lead three Freeport players in double figures in a win over District 9’s Redbank Valley at the West Shamokin tournament. Harley Holloway added 13 points for the Yellowjackets (5-2).

West Shamokin 62, Ligonier Valley 15 — Sophie Fusaro scored 16 points, and Lydia McIlwain added 10 to help West Shamokin (4-3) to a win at the tournament it hosts. Carol Woods led Ligonier Valley (1-6) with six points.

