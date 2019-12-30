High school roundup for Dec. 29, 2019: Southmoreland girls move to 9-0

Sunday, December 29, 2019 | 9:42 PM

The Southmoreland girls basketball team might have started slow, but the Scotties finished strong in securing a 43-37 victory over Mercyhurst Prep at the Cal (Pa.) holiday tournament Sunday afternoon.

The Scotties fell behind 13-8 in the first quarter but pulled ahead 20-18 at halftime.

They then closed on a 14-7 run to seal the win.

Gracie Spadaro had 15 points, and Delaynie Morvosh scored 11 for Southmoreland (9-0).

Monessen 51, West Mifflin 45 — Qitarah Hardison scored 22 points to guide Monessen (6-3) to a victory at the Cal (Pa.) holiday tournament. Hardison hit 12 of 14 free throws.

Monessen led 20-16 at halftime and pulled away with an 11-6 run in the third quarter. Lauren Yuhas had 14 points to lead West Mifflin (4-3).

Moon 66, Canon-McMillan 25 — At the Cal (Pa.) tournament, Reilly Sunday had 16 points and Emma Theordorsson added 12 as Moon (6-2) earned a victory.

Oakland Catholic 58, Thomas Jefferson 41 — Rachel Haver had 19 points, and Alexa Washington added 15 as Oakland Catholic (6-2) won at the Cal (Pa.) tournament.