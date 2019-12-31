High school roundup for Dec. 30, 2019: Burgettstown hits buzzer beater to win Avella tournament

Monday, December 30, 2019 | 10:50 PM

Caleb Russell hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lead Burgettstown to a 59-57 victory over McGuffey in the championship game of the Avella tournament Monday night.

Cole Shergi led Burgettstown (4-5) with 18 points. Dylan Poirier added 15 and Jackson LaRocka had 10. Russell had two points before hitting his game-winning shot. Burgettstown came into the tournament with a 1-5 record before topping Avella, Avonworth and McGuffey.

C.J. Cole had 18 points for McGuffey (9-2). Josiah Newton added 14, hitting four 3-pointers. Ethan Janovich had 11, making three 3-pointers.

Chartiers-Houston 68, Avonworth 61 —Alijah Vaden scored 22 points and Chartiers-Houston went 12 for 14 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to win the third-place game at the Avella tournament. Seth Dunn added 16 and Evan Simpson scored 16 for Chartiers-Houston (6-3). Adam McKinney scored 12 for Avonworth (4-5).

OLSH 88, East Allegheny 45 — Jake DiMichele scored 33 points and Dante Spadafora added 28 and the star-studded backcourt duo led OLSH (9-0) to a 2-0 record at the Deer Lakes tournament. Nick Pugliano scored 15 points for East Allegheny (5-3).

Neshannock 48, Union 42 — Spencer Perry scored 21 points to lead Neshannock (7-2) past Union (5-3) in the championship game of the Neshannock tournament.

Friends (N.Y.) 63, Seneca Valley 60 — Evan Glatzer and Jack Nelson scored 20 points apiece to lead Friends (N.Y.) to victory as Seneca Valley wrapped up play at the Cactus Jam in Phoenix, Ariz. Mason Bush led Seneca Valley (1-7) with 30 points. Cole Brooks scored 16 points and hit four 3-pointers.

Vincentian Academy 61, Rejoice Christian (Okla.) 34 — Priest Ryan scored 19 points and Matt McDonough added 10 as Vincentian Academy (5-2) wrapped up its trip to the KSA Holiday Classic in Orlando, Fla., with a win.

Quaker Valley 77, Aliquippa 50 — Markus Frank scored 29 points to lead four players in double figures as Quaker Valley bounced back from its first loss of the season to roll over Aliquippa. K.C. Johns had 16 points, Adou Thiero 15 and Jack Gardiner 10 for Quaker Valley (6-1), the No. 2 team in Class 4A in the latest Trib HSSN rankings. The Quakers lost to West Allegheny on Saturday night. Zuriah Fisher scored 13 points and Michael Dawkins added 10 for Aliquippa (4-4).

Central Valley 64, Sharon 54 — Justin Thompson scored 22 points and Isaiah Warfield added 18 to lead Central Valley (4-3). Brandon Graham added 16. Camron Atallah led Sharon with 12 points.

Cornell 70, Brashear 40 — Isaiah Langston had 26 points and 15 rebounds and hit four 3-pointers to lead Cornell (6-2) to a nonsection win. Kaden DeVito added 23 points. Cheron Collington led Brashear with 13 points.

Girls basketball

Shenango 43, Wilmington 33 — Emilee Fedrizzi scored 14 points and Kylee Rubin added 12 to lead Shenango (2-5) to a nonsection win. Nadia Huebner led Wilmington with 19 points and four 3-pointers.