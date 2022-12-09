High school roundup for Dec. 8, 2022: Freedom girls get past Beaver

By:

Thursday, December 8, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Katelyn Myers is fouled by Kiski Area’s Abbie Johns on Thursday at Highlands.

Jules Mohrbacher scored 16 points to lead Freedom to a 41-37 victory over Beaver in nonsection girls basketball Thursday night.

Shaye Bailey and Cassidy Harris each added 10 points for the Bulldogs (4-0). Chloe List led the Bobcats (3-1) with 16 points and Zoe Ringer had 12.

Baldwin 61, Shady Side Academy 45 – Gia Schoeb led with 22 points, Katie Lucarelli added 14, and Mary Vargo had 11 to help Baldwin (2-2) past Shady Side Academy (3-1) in a nonsection win. Maggie Spell scored 14 points and Karis Thomas had 11 for the Bulldogs.

Canon McMillan 61, South Park 26 – Kelsey Wandera scored 17 points and Nadia Davis had 15 for Canon McMillan (1-3) in a nonsection win over South Park (0-1).

Derry 51, East Allegheny 36 – Samantha Gruska scored 16 points and Jane Huss added 14 for Derry (2-2) in a nonsection win. Cashmere Marshall scored 16 points and Reilly Derner had 10 for East Allegheny (2-1).

Fort Cherry 72, Carmichaels 42 – Raney Staub had 21 points and had 12 assists, Ava Menzies added 11 points, and Katey Blickenderfer scored 10 to lead Fort Cherry (3-1) past Carmichaels (0-4) in a nonsection win. Sophia Zalar scored 17 points and Kendall Ellsworth had 13 for the Mighty Mikes.

Freeport 42, Deer Lakes 17 – Melaina DeZort scored 19 points and Ava Soilis added 11 in a nonsection victory for Freeport (1-3). Layne Loper led Deer Lakes (1-3) with seven points.

Gateway 65, Ambridge 13 – Mya White scored 13 points and Marina Grado added 10 for Gateway (2-2) in a nonsection win over Ambridge (0-5). Mikayla Wetzel led the Bridgers with eight points.

Greensburg Salem 61, Southmoreland 19 – Kait Mankins scored 19 points and Gia Rosensteel added 17 to power Greensburg Salem (3-1) to a nonsection win. Ashlan Price had 10. Maddie Moore led Southmoreland (1-2) with seven points.

Hampton 46, Knoch 44 – Megan Murray scored 20 points and Kat Milon added 12 to lead Hampton (3-1) to a nonsection win over Knoch (2-2). Hattie McGraw and Nina Shaw each scored nine points for the Knights.

Highlands 58, Kiski Area 53 – Katelyn Myers scored 17 points to lead Highlands to a nonsection victory. Jocelyn Bielak and Zoey Celko each added nine points apiece for the Golden Rams (2-1). Abbie Johns led Kiski Area (1-2) with 22 points. Cora Coleman added 10 points and Lexi Colaianni had nine.

Laurel 64, Rochester 36 – Regan Atkins led all scorers with 19 points, Johnna Hill added 16 and Danielle Pontius chipped in 12 as Laurel (2-1) beat Rochester (0-3) in a nonsection game. Aleaya Mercier scored 11 points while Kamryn Newman and Tia Yellick each scored 10 points for the Rams.

Lincoln Park 62, Burrell 26 – Maddie Syka scored 19 points and Aizlyn Thompson added 17 to pace Lincoln Park (4-0) in a nonsection win. Addy Landowski led Burrell (3-1) with 10 points.

Mars 48, Franklin Regional 45 – Olivia Donnelly scored 17 and Vita Vargo added 14 points to lead Mars (3-1) to a nonsection win against Franklin Regional (1-2). Sarah Penrod scored 10 points to lead the Panthers.

McGuffey 54, Carlynton 19 – Taylor Schumacher scored 28 points and Hailee Kay added 15 as McGuffey (2-1) dropped Carlynton (1-3) in nonsection play. Sky Brown led Carlynton with nine points.

Mt. Pleasant 49, Yough 44 (OT) – Tiffany Zelmore led all scorers with 25 points and Morgan Gesinski added 10 as Mt. Pleasant (3-1) beat Yough (0-2) in nonsection play. Mikayla Chewing scored 15 and Laney Gerdich added 16 points for Yough.

North Hills 54, West Allegheny 31 – Jayden Arnett led North Hills (1-1) with 13 points and Taty Bermudez added 10 in a nonsection win. Olivia Ginocchi scored 11 points to lead West Allegheny (1-3).

Norwin 50, Mt. Lebanon 23 – Kendall Berger led the Knights with 18 points as Norwin (4-0) beat Mt. Lebanon (2-2) in nonsection play. Payton Collins led the Blue Devils with six points.

OLSH 55, Allderdice 17 – Kyleigh Nagy led OLSH (2-1) with 11 points in a nonsection win over Allderdice (1-4).

Penn Trafford 57, Hempfield 46 – Olivia Pepple led all scorers with 22 points, Kamryn Pieper added 17 and Lauren Marton scored 10 as Penn-Trafford (3-1) defeated Hempfield (2-1) in nonsection play. Sarah Podkul scored 13 points while Brooke McCoy and Mia Shipman each scored 11 for the Spartans.

Riverview 45, Northgate 26 – Lily Bauer led Riverview (3-1) with 18 points and Lola Abraham added 12 in a nonsection win. Shyla Baptiste led Northgate (0-3) with 12 points.

Serra Catholic 53, Elizabeth Forward 45 – Abby Genes led Serra Catholic (2-0) with 18 points, Bri Battles followed with 14, and Caitlyn Cooley added 10 in a nonsection win. Michelle Jellison led Elizabeth Forward (2-2) with 14 points.

South Fayette 74, Bethel Park 44 – Maddie Webber led with 23 points and Lainey Yater added 19 to lead South Fayette (3-0) past Bethel Park (0-3) in a nonsection win. Ella Harmon led the Black Hawks with 11 points.

Trinity 49, Bishop Canevin 41 – Eden Williamson scored 18 points as Trinity (2-1) beat Bishop Canevin (1-3) in a nonsection matchup. Rachel Boehm scored 16 and Ashley Leopold added 14 points for Bishop Canevin.

West Mifflin 58, Connellsville 39 – Savaughn Wimbs led with 22 points and Emily Beck added 20 for West Mifflin (2-2) in a nonsection win. Hilary Claycomb led Connellsville (1-3) with 19 points.

Boys basketball

Albert Gallatin 80, Ringgold 38 – Aiden Black scored 16 points and Blake White added 13 to lead Albert Gallatin (2-2) past Ringgold (0-3) in a nonsection win. Daryl Tolliver led the Rams with 14 points.

Frazier 44, West Greene 37 – Logan Butcher scored 11 points and Keyshaun Thompson added 10 to lead Frazier (1-3) past West Greene (1-3) in nonsection action. Kaden Shields scored 15 points for the Pioneers.

Hillcrest Christian 67, Cheswick Christian Academy 53 – Aaron Powers and Sam Fabian scored 19 points apiece to lead Hillcrest Christian to a Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference win. Timmy Nicklas added 13 points and Daniel Fabian had 10. Grant Rochkind led Cheswick Christian Academy with 16 points. Joseph Rosio had 12 and Brady Rochkind 10.

Highlands 93, Kiski Area 77 – Bradyn Foster had 29 points and 12 rebounds and Jimmy Kunst added 19 points to lead Highlands (4-0) to a nonsection win. Landan Signorella had 16 points and 14 boards. Isaiah Gonzalez led Kiski Area (1-3) with 29 points. Jason Flemm had 14.

Hopewell 50, Freedom 35 – Lawrence Kasanzale scored 15 points and Mason Showrank added 10 for Hopewell (2-1) in a nonsection win. Logan Bickerstaff led Freedom (0-4) with 14 points.

McGuffey 47, Mt. Pleasant 21 – Jantzen Durbin scored 19 points and Tristan McAdoo added 10 as McGuffey (2-2, 1-0) picked up a Section 4-3A win over Mt. Pleasant (0-3, 0-1).

Montour 57, Upper St. Clair 56 – Montour (2-2) won a nonsection matchup when Upper St. Clair (1-2) missed two free throws with 0.4 seconds left. Jake Wolfe scored 18 points and made three 3-pointers while Je’Nari Kelley and Ama Tening Sow each scored 11 points for the Spartans. Nick Sukernek led all scorers with 22 points and made five 3-pointers and Matthew Gaither added 11 points for the Panthers.

Shady Side Academy 74, Erie 46 – Eli Teslovich scored 29 points and Ethan Salvia added 14 as Shady Side Academy (3-1) defeated Erie in a nonsection contest. Seamus Riordan scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs. Andreas McCullum made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Jay Smith finished with 13 for Erie.

South Fayette 51, Shaler 39 – Elijah Hill recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Noah Knox and Michael Plasko each added 10 points to lead South Fayette (4-0) to a nonsection win over Shaler (3-1).

Hockey

Elizabeth Forward 6, Central Valley 4 – Bobby Boord Jr. had a hat trick and Patrick Malandra chipped in a goal and an assist in a Varsity D2 win for Elizabeth Forward (4-5). Jake Phillips and Jake Syme each had two assists. Mikey Crea and Gage Helbig each had a goal and an assist for Central Valley (0-9).

Greensburg Salem 14, Wheeling Catholic 0 – Owen Tutich scored four goals while Colten Humphrey and Chase Kushner each scored twice as Greensburg Salem (10-1) shut out Wheeling Catholic (1-6) in Class A. Noah Outly, Kason Tai, Dylan Swierczynski, Carter Cherok, Landon Morrison and Luke Dinkel also scored for the Lions.

Latrobe 7, Meadville 2 – Fletcher Harvey scored a hat trick and had two assists to lead Latrobe (6-2-1) to a Class 2A win against Meadville (1-8-1). J.D. Robinson, Rocco Marino, Nik Manolakos and Jacob Hannah also scored for Latrobe. Robert Mahoney and Jake Friters were the goal scorers for Meadville.

McDowell 5, Blackhawk 1 – Nico Catalde and Wendell Nativdad each scored twice to lead McDowell (7-2-1) to a Class A win over Blackhawk (2-6-2). Braeden Martin also scored for McDowell. Jacob Hofer scored the lone goal for the Cougars.

North Hills 6, Beaver 1 – Tony Kiger had a hat trick and Alec Feigel added a goal and an assist for North Hills (8-0-1) in a Class A win. Owen Sroka had a pair of assists. Zack Masters scored for Beaver (1-8).

Ringgold 4, Morgantown 3 – Kenneth Cadwallader scored twice while Kobie Kirich and L.J. Crouch each added a goal as Ringgold (8-1) beat Morgantown (3-5) in a Varisty D2 matchup. Ayden Sheperd, Lucas Wilson and Ty Edgerton each scored a goal and Anthony DiBartolomeo had three assists for Morgantown.

Shaler 4, Indiana 3 – Joseph Laquatra and Logan Thom each scored two goals to lead Shaler (4-6) past Indiana (4-5-1) in Class A. Nate Wood, Andrew Kobak and Colton Rayko each scored a goal for Indiana.

Wrestling

North Allegheny 52, North Hills 10 – Casey Walker (114), William Bentrim (127), Nathan Monteparte (139), Adam Rohan (172) and Aidan Buggey (215) recorded pins for North Allegheny (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 2-3A win over North HIlls (1-1, 0-1). Gus Stedeford (107), Griffen Reed (121) and Jayden Cullens (145) won by decision for the Tigers. Sam Horton (133) and Jayson Flener (152) won by major decision while Krist Vizcarra (160) won by technical fall 19-4 for NA. Evan Letky (189) won a major decision and Lucas Palermo (285) earned a pin for North Hills.