High school roundup for Dec. 9, 2019: Aubrey Burns beats buzzer for Armstrong

By:

Monday, December 9, 2019 | 11:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Ben Rosenberg ties up Monessen’s Taylon Lowe during their game Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Franklin Regional High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Caden Smith battles Monessen’s Taylon Lowe for a loose ball during their game Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Franklin Regional High School. Previous Next

Aubrey Burns made 10-foot jumper with 4.5 seconds remaining to lead Armstrong to a 43-42 victory over South Park in WPIAL girls basketball Monday night. The Riverhawks trailed by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Shaelyn led Armstrong (3-0) with 10 points. Danielle DeProspo had 13 for South Park (0-3).

Apollo-Ridge 64, Valley 19 — Morgan Gamble had 20 points and Apollo-Ridge (2-1) topped Valley (1-2) for the second time in four days in a nonsection win. Emily Bonelli added 15 points for Apollo-Ridge and Brinley Toland scored 10.

Aquinas Academy 53, Springdale 33 — Springdale led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, but Aquinas Academy (1-2) used a 16-5 run in the second quarter to pull away for a nonsection win. Anna Harmon had 18 points for the Dynamos (0-3) and Grace Gent scored 11. Laura Richthammer had 17 points for Aquinas Academy.

Beaver 46, Vincentian 29 — Emma Pavelek scored 26 points to lead Beaver (3-0) past Vincentian (2-1) in a nonsection battle between WPIAL title hopefuls.

Beth-Center 76, Carmichaels 31 — Olivia Greco had 23 points to lead four players in double figures for Beth-Center (2-1). Sophia Zalar led Carmichaels (1-2) with 10.

Butler 66, Franklin Regional 31 — Jordan Kauffman had 14 points and Sarayne Forbes added 12 as Butler (2-1) defeated Franklin Regional (2-1).

Cheswick Christian Academy 52, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 17 — Nina Rasulova had 15 points to lead Cheswick Christian. Daisy Hamilton had 12 points and Olivia Rochkind added 10.

Canon-McMillan 52, South Fayette 49 — Stellanie Loutison scored 19 points and Canon-McMillan overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat South Fayette. Tori Wesolowski had 15 points and Kelsey Wandera added 14 for Canon-McMillan (1-2). Jessica Stabile led South Fayette (1-2) with 11 points.

Central Valley 58, Rochester 56 — Allyson Kirby had 21 points and Alyssa Gillin added 18 to lead Central Valley (1-0). Corynne Hauser had 17 for Rochester (2-1).

East Allegheny 44, Riverview 33 — Alyssa Cappa scored 14 points, but Riverview (1-2) dropped a nonsection game at East Allegheny (1-2). Casmere Marshall led the Wildcats with 14 points, Amaia Johnson scored 12 points and Abby Henderson added 10 points.

Freedom 53, New Brighton 27 — Morgan Swab had 12 points to lead three players in double figures as Freedom (3-0) past New Brighton (1-2). Karissa Mercier and Jules Mohrbacher scored 11.

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Jeannette 23 — The Class A No. 2 Centurions (2-1) survived a scare against Jeannette (0-1) on the road in a nonsection game. GCC played without its leading scorer, senior Melina Maietta, whom coach Sam Salih said was dismissed from the team.

Jeannette led after the first quarter, 7-5, but a sluggish shooting night prevented the Jayhawks from maintaining momentum. GCC outscored Jeannette in the second quarter, 14-5, and never looked back, despite allowing Jeannette to get within eight, 30-22, with 6:38 to play. Jeannette was then outscored in the fourth quarter, 14-4.

Meghan Zambruno and Laura Kondas had nine points each for GCC, while Asia Mack had nine for Jeannette.

Hopewell 57, Beaver Falls 22 — Siara Conley had 22 points and Marlee Mancini added 12 to lead Hopewell (3-0). Macyla Collins had 13 for Beaver Falls (0-3).

Knoch 63, Kiski Area 39 — Knoch (2-1) raced out to a 22-9 lead in the first quarter on its way to a nonsection victory over Kiski Area (1-1). Nevaeh Ewing led the Knights with 24 points. Nina Shaw had 12 points and Madilyn Boyer scored 10. Morgan Reed had 12 points for the Cavaliers and Dejah Burnett scored 10.

Lincoln Park 49, Sewickley Academy 40 — Taylor Smith had 19 points to lead Lincoln Park (3-0) to victory. Kamryn Lightcap led Sewickley Academy (1-2) with 19 points.

Mars 56, Pine-Richland 47 — Ava Black and Bella Pelaia had 16 points apiece to lead Mars (3-0). Sophie Catalano led Pine-Richland (2-1) with 13 points.

Mohawk 82, Quigley Catholic 25 — Karly McCutcheon had 21 points and Nadia Lape 20 to lead Mohawk (2-1) past Quigley Catholic (0-3).

Monessen 40, Fort Cherry 34 (OT) — Kendelle Watson scored 13 points and Monessen (2-1) outscored Fort Cherry 6-0 in overtime to come away with a victory. Annika Rinehart scored 11 for Fort Cherry (1-2).

Montour 38, Hampton 29 — Raegan Kadlecik scored 19 points and Kayla Hoehler scored 12 as Montour (2-1) used a 14-5 second-quarter advantage to defeat Hampton (1-2).

Mt. Lebanon 55, Altoona 50 — Down 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Mt. Lebanon rallied to beat Altoona. Ashley Connor led Mt. Lebanon (2-1) with 20 points and Reagan Murdoch added 12. Adalyn Cherry led Altoona with 25 points.

North Hills 47, West Allegheny 18 — Abby McElhaney scored 18 points and Kayla Haile added 10 to help North Hills (2-1) defeat West Allegheny (0-3).

Propel Andrew Street 52, Jefferson-Morgan 17 — Keely Brockington had 16 points and Kearrah added 11 to lead Propel Andrew Street (2-1). Autumn Gustovich had nine points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-1).

Ringgold 50, Charleroi 28 — Nya Adams had 11 points to lead Ringgold (2-1) to victory. Bella Skobel led Charleroi (2-1) with 19.

Southmoreland 64, Uniontown 30 — Gracie Spadaro scored 14 points and Olivia Cernuto added 11 as Southmoreland (3-0) beat Uniontown. Mya Murray led Uniontown (0-2) with 16 points.

Trinity 66, Peters Township 53 — Marlaina Bozek scored 22 points to lead Trinity (2-1) past Peters Township (1-2) in a matchup of top WPIAL teams.

Waynesburg 54, Yough 49 (OT) — Waynesburg (2-1) outscored Yough 10-5 in overtime to come away with a victory. Laney Gerdich led Yough (0-3) with 16 points. Kaylynn Odelli added 10.

West Greene 62, McGuffey 18 — Elizabeth Brudnock scored 16 points and Brooke Barner added 10 as West Greene (3-0) didn’t allow a point in the first quarter and defeated McGuffey (1-2).

Boys basketball

Aliquippa 55, Blackhawk 49 — Zuriah Fisher scored 14 points as Aliquippa pulled away in the third quarter to beat Blackhawk. Dewayne Revis and Ty Crocker had 10 points apiece for Aliquippa (1-0). Ryan Heckathorn had 18 points and James Darno added 13 for Blackhawk (0-3).

Brownsville 60, Propel Andrew Street 56 — Nick Seto had 23 points to lead Brownsville (2-1) past Propel Andrew Street (0-3).

Cheswick Christian Academy 46, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 27 — Jerry Vargo and Jesse Radvansky scored a dozen points apiece to lead Cheswick Christian (2-0, 1-0) to a Southwest Christian Athletic Confernence win over Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.

Franklin Regional 71, Monessen 32 — Franklin Regional’s inside duo of Logan Summerhill and Johnny O’Toole combined to outscore Monessen, 34-32, and the Panthers bounced back after a tough loss Saturday to Greensburg Salem. The Panthers (2-1) are playing host to the Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament.

The 6-foot-4 Summerhill scored 21 points and the 6-7 O’Toole 13 to lead the Panthers. Franklin Regional led 22-8 after a quarter and increased its lead to 34-14 by halftime. Marquell Smith scored 14 points for winless Monessen (0-3) and DaWayne Howell added 13.

Freedom 66, Ellwood City 60 (OT) — Cole Beck had 22 points as Freedom rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime and defeat Ellwood City. Tyler Mohrbacher added 17 for Freedom (2-1). Stephen Antuono led Ellwood City (2-1) with 24 points.

Leechburg 72, Summit Academy 57 — The Blue Devils (3-0) remained undefeated after a nonconference victory over the Knights (1-2). All five Leechburg starters scored in double-digits as Dylan Cook and Connor McDermott scored 17 points apiece, Eli Rich tallied 14, and both Jake Blumer and Braylan Lovelace scored 11.

Quaker Valley 54, Albert Gallatin 51 — Markus Frank scored 23 points as Quaker Valley (2-0) held off a fourth-quarter comeback bid. Nate English led Albert Gallatin (1-2) with 14 points.

Penn Hills 72, Perry 32 — Kyree Mitchell had 17 points to lead three players in double figures for Penn Hills (2-0). Deondre Mitchell added 15 and Ed Daniels had 11. TyWann Martin led Perry with 17 points.

South Allegheny 64, South Park 57 (OT) — Antonio Epps had 24 points and Bryce Epps added 20 to lead South Allegheny. Aidan Rongaus led South Park with 29 points. South Park (1-2) rallied to overcome an 11-point halftime deficit, but South Allegheny (3-0) held a 15-8 edge in overtime.

Springdale 55, Riverside 40 — Demitri Fritch scored a game-high 21 points to lead Springdale (3-0) to a nonsection win at Riverside (2-1). Ben Myford had 14 points for the Dynamos and Ryan Reinsfelder scored 12. Myford and Reinsfelder connected on four 3-pointers apiece. Nathan Sciarro had 15 points for the Panthers.

Steel Valley 53, Thomas Jefferson 48 — Camden Polak poured in 33 points to lead Steel Valley past Thomas Jefferson. Makhi Valentine added 12 for Steel Valley (1-2). Jake Pugh led Thomas Jefferson (1-2) with 11.

Uniontown 71, Hempfield 47 — Jahmere Richardson scored 22 points and Billy Deshields added 17 to lead Uniontown (2-0) past Hempfield. Keondre Deshields and Isiah Melvin scored 10 apiece. Mikey Gaffney led Hempfield (1-2) with 11 points.

Washington 70, Belle Vernon 67 — Ian Bredniak had 17 points to lead four players in double figures as Washington held off a second-half rally to beat Belle Vernon. Brandon Patterson had 12 points, Zach Swartz 11 and Tayshawn Levy 10 for Washington (1-0). Devin Whitlock led Belle Vernon (1-2) with 26 points. Cam Nusser had 11 and Thomas Hepple 10.

Yough 71, Bentworth 33 — Tyler Zerone scored 17 points as Yough went on a 24-4 run in the second quarter to ease past Bentworth. Gamal Marballie had 13 points, Josh O’Bradovich added 11 and Billy McMillen scored 10 for Yough (3-0). Jerry Tomlin led Bentworth (0-1) with 11.

