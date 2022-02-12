High school roundup for Feb. 11, 2022: Despite loss to Penn Hills, Woodland Hills sneaks into playoffs

By:

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Jaden Dugger dunks against Gateway earlier this season.

Jaden Dugger and Daemar Kelly each scored 14 points, leading Penn Hills to a 64-44 victory over Woodland Hills in Section 3-5A boys basketball Friday night.

Noah Barren added 12 and Julian Dugger finished with 10 for No. 4 Penn Hills (17-3, 10-2). Delrius Robinson produced a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) for Woodland Hills (8-13, 5-7), which won a three-way tiebreaker with Franklin Regional and McKeesport for the last playoff spot in the section despite the loss.

Albert Gallatin 73, Ringgold 54 – Jamire Braxton led with 21 points, Caleb Matzus-Chapman followed with 17, and Blake White added 10 to lead Albert Gallatin (10-9, 7-3) over Ringgold (6-16, 2-8) in Section 1-5A. Nick Peccon scored 29 points with six 3-pointers and Daryl Tolliver had 12 for Ringgold.

Baldwin 64, Bethel Park 49 – Nate Richards scored 20 points, James Wesling added 16, and Conner Gitzen finished with 10 as Baldwin (12-9, 6-5) beat Bethel Park (14-6, 5-5) in Section 2-6A. Dolan Waldo put up 20 points and Ben Guffey chipped in with 12 for the Black Hawks.

Beaver 60, Central Valley 54 – Ryan Noel scored 20 points, Sawyer Butler had 19, and Brady Mayo added 13 to lead Beaver (9-12, 5-9) to a Section 2-4A win over Central Valley (9-8, 6-8). Jayvin Thompson scored 21 points and Brock Tecza had 12 for Central Valley.

Belle Vernon 64, Elizabeth Forward 56 – Alonzo Wade led with 18 points, Quinton Martin had 15, and Devin Whitlock added 11 to lead No. 2 Belle Vernon (18-3, 12-0) to a Section 3-4A win over Elizabeth Forward (14-7, 8-4). Mekhi Daniels scored 21 points, Charlie Nigut had 11 and Isaiah Turner added 10 for EF.

Burrell 67, Keystone Oaks 38 – Brandon Coury scored 23 points and Macky Bennis added 12 as Burrell (13-8, 9-3) won its Section 1-4A finale. Owen Minford led Keystone Oaks (11-9, 4-8) with 11.

California 70, Bentworth 56 – Hunter Assad recorded a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) while Drew Thomas scored 16 points and Dom Martini and Noah Neil each added 12 to lead California (6-14, 4-6) to a Section 4-2A win, ending playoff hopes for Bentworth (6-14, 2-8). Landon Urcho led all scorers with 32 points and Christian May added 11 for the Bearcats.

Carmichaels 60, Jefferson-Morgan 45 – Tyler Richmond and Michael Stewart scored 17 points each and Christopher Barrish had 14 to lead Carmichaels (14-4, 8-2) to a Section 4-2A win over Jefferson-Morgan (10-7, 6-4). Colt Fowler scored 15 and Josh Wise had 13 for Jefferson-Morgan.

Deer Lakes 74, North Catholic 72 – Bryce Robson scored 24 points with five 3-pointers, Armend Karpuzi followed with 20, and Lucas Tiglio finished with 14 as Deer Lakes (14-5, 8-4) put a blemish on an otherwise perfect Section 1-4A record for No. 3 North Catholic (17-2, 11-1). Ben Tomer scored 18 points, Andrew Maddalon and Max Rottmann each scored 17, and Matt Gregor and Max Hurray scored 10 apiece for the Trojans.

Eden Christian 44, Rochester 36 – Damon Astorino scored 22 points as Eden Christian (12-7, 7-3) beat Rochester (8-9, 6-4) in Section 1-A. Sal Laure put up 22 points for the Rams.

Ellwood City 48, Laurel 39 – Alexander Roth led with 17 points and Milo Sesti added 13 to help No. 1 Ellwood City (20-2, 10-0) past Laurel (11-8, 4-6) in Section 1-3A. Eli Sickafuse scored 15 and Kobe DeRosa had 12 for Laurel.

Freedom 92, New Brighton 72 – Carter Huggins led all scorers with 32 points, Carter Slowinski followed with 26, and Max Bozza put up 18 for Freedom (3-18, 1-10) in a Section 2-3A win. Isaiah Hayhurst scored 25, Keandre Williams added 16, and Aaron Elliott chipped in 11 for New Brighton (5-14, 1-9).

Freeport 50, Knoch 47 – Vinnie Clark scored 11 points and Zach Clark followed with 10 to lead Freeport (12-9, 7-5) to victory over Knoch (6-15, 2-10) in Section 1-4A. Ryan Lang led all scorers with 17 points and J.J. Szebalskie and Keagan Fraser each scored 12 for the Knights.

Hempfield 56, Greensburg Salem 28 – Sean Gordon scored 15 points to help Hempfield (7-13, 4-6) clinch a playoff spot in Section 3-6A. Ben Thomas put up 12 for Greensburg Salem (2-19, 0-10).

Highlands 74, Plum 25 – Jimmy Kunst scored 22 points and Cam Reigard added 16 to lead No. 5 Highlands (16-6, 10-2) to a Section 4-5A win over Plum (6-14, 2-10). Bradyn Foster had 11 and Caleil Long 10 for the Golden Rams.

Jeannette 43, Clairton 30 – Anton Good scored 21 points with four 3-pointers to lead Jeannette (10-10, 4-5) to a Section 3-2A win over Clairton (1-18, 1-9). Ta’Vaughn Moody scored 11 points for the Bears.

Leechburg 60, Neighborhood Academy 45 – Eli Rich scored 26 points and Braylan Lovelace and Owen McDermott had 12 each for No. 5 Leechburg (17-3, 8-2) in a Section 3-A win. Naizlim Daniels led Neighborhood Academy (10-7, 5-4) with 17.

Ligonier Valley 72, Apollo-Ridge 48 – Matthew Marinchak scored 23 points and Jaicob Hollick added 18 to lead Ligonier Valley (12-10, 8-4) to a Section 3-3A win. Dylan Rhoads had 15. Gage Johnston scored 25 for Apollo-Ridge (4-18, 3-9). Gavin McCall added 10.

Lincoln Park 78, Blackhawk 60 – L.A. Pratt led all scorers with 26 points, Brandin Cummings followed with 22, and Meleek Thomas finished with 11 to lead No. 4 Lincoln Park (14-5, 11-3) past Blackhawk (12-9, 7-7) in Section 2-4A. Lorenzo Jenkins scored 16, Carson Heckathorn added 15, and Jacob Patton added 12 for the Cougars.

Mars 70, Hampton 45 – Tasso Sfanos scored 20 points and Zach Schlegel also put up 20 with five 3-pointers while Austin Cote added 10 for No. 3 Mars (17-2, 12-0) in a Section 4-5A victory. Liam Mignogna and Matt DeMatteo each scored nine points for Hampton (12-9, 7-5).

Monessen 71, Frazier 14 – Lorenzo Gardner led with 22 points, Kody Kuhns had 19, and Davontae Ross added 11 to lead No. 5 Monessen (16-4, 10-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Frazier (0-21, 0-10). Keyshaun Thompson led Frazier with 13 points.

Montour 60, Hopewell 38 – Diaun Pinkett scored 17 points, Tyriq Eleam had 13, and Vason Stevenson added 11 to lead No. 5 Montour (18-4, 11-3) over Hopewell (4-17, 1-13) in Section 2-4A. Nicholas Kristian scored 11 and Chris Mullins had 10 for Hopewell.

Neshannock 69, Mohawk 49 – Mike Sopko scored 15 points, Jack Giles added 14, Paul Litrenta chipped in 11, and Cam’Ron Owens finished with 10 for Neshannock (16-4, 7-3) in Section 1-3A. Jay Wrona led all scorers with 24 points and four 3s for Mohawk (5-16, 3-8).

New Castle 85, Chartiers Valley 55 – Mike Wells led all scorers with 33 points and Jon Anderson finished with 21 to lift No. 2 New Castle (18-1, 10-0) past Chartiers Valley (7-14, 5-5) in Section 2-5A. Jayden Davis scored 29 points for the Colts.

Northgate 61, Burgettstown 48 – Steve Goetz led with 18 points and Josh Williams added 17 to help Northgate (11-11, 2-8) over Burgettstown (7-12, 0-10) in Section 2-2A. Jackson LaRocka scored 17 and Caleb Russell had 13 for Burgettstown.

North Hills 60, North Allegheny 59 – Royce Parham scored 20 points, Alex Smith followed with 17, and Matt Seidl added 11 to push No. 1 North Hills (20-0, 12-0) to a Section 1-6A win over North Allegheny (13-8, 4-8). Matt McDonaugh led North Allegheny with 27 points.

OLSH 60, Sewickley Academy 26 – Dawson Summers led all scorers with 16 points and Kevin Wilson added 11 to help No. 1 OLSH (18-0, 9-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Nolan Donnelly led Sewickley Academy (3-12, 1-7) with 13 points.

Peters Township 45, Canon-McMillan 43 – Gavin Cote scored 20 points and Jack Dunbar added 10 to lead Peters Township (8-13, 2-8) to a Section 2-6A victory against Canon-McMillan (11-9, 3-7). LaMont Lyons scored 13 points for the Big Macs.

Quaker Valley 77, Ambridge 45 – Markus Frank and Adou Thiero scored 28 points each to lead No. 1 Quaker Valley (19-0, 14-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Ambridge (1-17, 1-13). Benny Corklic scored 17 points and Adam Fernandez had 11 for Ambridge.

Seneca Valley 64, Pine-Richland 50 – Luke Lawson and Caiden Oros scored 18 points each and Jameson Greico had 11 to lead Seneca Valley (8-13, 4-8) over Pine-Richland (10-11, 5-7) in Section 1-6A. Luke Shanahan scored 15 and Jameson O’Toole had 13 for Pine-Richland.

Serra Catholic 69, Greensburg Central Catholic 53 – Joey DeMoss and Isaiah Petty scored 17 points apiece to lead Serra Catholic (19-1) in a matchup of section leaders. DeMoss hit five 3-pointers. Dylan Parsons and Brevin Williams scored 12 each for No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (16-5).

Shenango 63, South Side 30 – Brody McQuiston scored 34 points and Dalton Peters had 11 to lead Shenango (8-13, 6-4) to a Section 1-2A win over South Side (7-13, 4-5). Dusty Mackall led South Side with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

South Allegheny 58, East Allegheny 48 – Bryce Epps led No. 5 South Allegheny (15-5, 10-2) with 32 points in a Section 3-3A win. Mike Smith led East Allegheny (8-13, 4-8) with 16.

St. Joseph 49, Propel Andrew Street 31 – Jimmy Giannetta scored 20 points and Anthony Kuhns added 11 for St. Joseph (9-11, 3-7) in a Section 3-A win. Jonathan Moore scored 14 points for Propel Andrew Street (3-15, 0-9).

Trinity 59, South Fayette 55 – Connor Roberts finished with 18 points, Owen Wayman scored 13, and Jacob Dunkle chipped in 12 to lead Trinity (5-15, 1-9) to a Section 2-5A win over South Fayette (12-8, 6-4). Brandon Jakiela scored 20 points and Logan Yater added 11 for the Lions.

West Allegheny 63, Moon 56 – Scott Bilovus scored 22 points and Joseph Pustover had 16 to lead West Allegheny (10-10, 5-5) to a Section 2-5A win over Moon (7-14, 3-7). Elijah Guillory scored 23 and Max Depner had 19 for Moon.

West Greene 58, Avella 38 – Kaden Shields led with 20 points, Ian Van Dyne followed with 17, and Corey Wise added 11 to help West Greene (7-15, 5-5) to a Section 2-A win. Brandon Samol and Colton Burchianti scored 11 points each for Avella (2-20, 1-9).

Winchester Thurston 77, Propel Braddock Hills 61 – Jackson Juzang led all scorers with 33 points and Henry McCombs followed with 26 to give Winchester Thurston (10-6, 7-3) the Section 3-2A win. Ben Mayhew put up 31 points and Pat Panichella added 11 for Propel Braddock Hills (4-17, 1-9).

Yough 61, Southmoreland 56 – Terek Crosby scored 23 points to lead Yough to a Section 3-4A win, ending Southmoreland’s hopes of making the playoffs. Austin Matthews added 16 points for the Cougars (12-9, 6-6). Ty Keffer scored a game-high 28 for Southmoreland (7-12, 4-8).

Girls basketball

Bethel Park 64, Baldwin 59 – Emma Dziezgowski led with 22 points, Mary Boff followed with 14 points and four 3s, and Ella Sabatos added 10 to lead Bethel Park (10-9, 8-4) over Baldwin (10-9, 5-7) in Section 2-6A. Morgan Altavilb led with 22, Gia Schwab had 14, and Hiedi Johnston added 13 for Baldwin.

Chartiers-Houston 37, Carlynton 22 – Kaydan Buckingham put up 13 points and Ava Capozzoli added 12 to lift Chartiers-Houston (10-10, 4-6) over Carlynton (7-12, 2-8) in Section 3-2A. Naima Turner led the Cougars with nine points.

Clairton 72, Leechburg 14 – Iyanna Wade scored 31 points to lead No. 5 Clairton (13-3, 5-2) in Section 3-A. Callie Ancosky led Leechburg (0-17, 0-8) with six.

Elizabeth Forward 75, Ligonier Valley 12 – Brooke Markland scored 24 points with four 3s, Alyssa Terza followed with 14 points and four 3s, Haven Briggs added 13 points, and Bailie Brinson had 11 to lead Elizabeth Forward (17-4, 10-2) over Ligonier Valley (2-20, 0-12) in Section 3-4A.

Gateway 60, Franklin Regional 55 – Marina Grado led Gateway (4-13, 4-8) with 22 points in a Section 4-5A win over Franklin Regional (6-14, 2-10). Sarah Penrod and Avery Musto scored 15 points each and Olivia Orndoff had 11 for the Panthers.

Hampton 55, Fox Chapel 18 – Kayla Hoehler led Hampton (17-3, 8-3) with 11 points in a Section 2-5A win. Elsie Smith scored six points for Fox Chapel (6-16, 0-12).

Hundred (WV) 35, Geibel 32 – Ashlynn Peters scored 12 points to lead Hundred (WV) to a nonsection win over Geibel (2-18). Maia Stevenson led the Lady Gators with 12 points.

Indiana 56, Armstrong 42 – Katie Kovalchick led all scorers with 21 points, Hope Cook added 14, and Isabella Antonacci chipped in 11 to lead Indiana (18-3, 11-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Emma Paul scored 14 points and Kyla Fitzgerald added 10 for Armstrong (12-8, 7-5).

Lincoln Park 57, Westinghouse 44 – Aizlyn Thompson put up 19 and Bella Ruminer scored 16 points for Lincoln Park (11-10) in a nonsection game against Westinghouse (9-4). Makitah Logan scored 30 points for Westinghouse.

McKeesport 51, Greensburg Salem 31 – Rachel Manfredo scored 15 points, and McKeesport (18-4, 11-1) went 13 for 13 from the foul line in a Section 4-5A win. Brooke Evans and Kaylee Charles added 10 each. Abby Mankins led Greensburg Salem (15-7, 6-6) with 10.

North Allegheny 60, North Hills 10 – Mia Tuman scored 14 points and Emma Fischer followed with 13 including three 3-pointers as No. 2 North Allegheny (19-1, 13-1) beat North Hills (1-21, 0-14) in Section 1-6A.

North Catholic 54, Riverside 15 – Alayna Rocco scored 14 points, Dacia Lewandowski had 12, and Anna Waskiwiecz added 10 to lead No. 1 North Catholic (15-4, 12-0) over Riverside (2-17, 0-12) in Section 1-3A.

Peters Township 65, Canon McMillan 52 – Natalie Wetzel led with 20, Gemma Walker followed with 18, Journey Thompson had 16, and Avana Sayles added 10 to help Peters Township (11-10, 7-5) to a Section 2-6A win over Canon McMillan (5-14, 0-12). Stellanie Loutsion led Canon McMillan with 20 points.

Sto-Rox 50, Northgate 9 – Alicia Young scored 19 and Lasaia Williams had 12 to lead Sto-Rox (12-6, 7-3) over Northgate (10-12, 1-9) in a Section 2-2A win.

Thomas Jefferson 56, Ringgold 32 – Graci Fairman led with 25 points, Laekyn Flinn followed with 13, and Gabby Breisinger added 11 to push Thomas Jefferson (12-9, 9-3) past Ringgold (5-14, 2-8) in Section 3-5A. Kirra Gerard led Ringgold with 15 points.

Woodland Hills 60, Penn Hills 49 – Jazmine Dunn scored 16 points and Kayla Walter had 14 to lead Woodland Hills (10-9, 8-4) over Penn Hills (1-17, 0-10) in Section 4-5A. Egypt Coleman scored 17 points and Cara Crawford had 15 for Penn Hills.

Wrestling

Mt. Pleasant 35, Hempfield 30 – Noah Gnibus (189) and Dayton Pitzer (215) had pins and Brady Poole (152) won by tech fall to lead Mt. Pleasant (14-6) to a nonsection win. Ethan Lebin (126), Lucas Kapusta (145) and Eli Binakonsky (285) had pins and Eli Carr (132), Briar Priest (138), Jayden Talbert (160) and Daniel Beck (172) won by decision for the Spartans (4-10).

Mt. Pleasant 39, Penn-Trafford 29 – Joseph Longhi (113), Greg Shaulis (132), Jamison Poklembo (138), Brady Poole (145) and Dayton Pitzer (215) recorded pins in a nonsection win for Mt. Pleasant (14-6). Noah Gnibus (189) won by decision. Troy Hohman (120) and Wesley Stull (160) had pins, Hayden Coy (126) won by tech fall and Tasso Whipple (152) and Paul Darragh (172) won by decision for Penn-Trafford (5-8).

Knoch 46, Shaler 28 – Aaron Butler (152), Wyatt Foster (189) and Logan Klemm (285) had pins and Anthony Nicolazzo (145) won by major decision for Knoch (7-11) in a nonsection match. Brad Yeager (106) and Michael Ulery (160) won bouts for Shaler (7-7).

Ringgold 54, McKeesport 20 – Dante Compagni (285), Noah Mimidis (120), Gavin Mincin (145), Gavin McGinty (152), Chance Capicatto (172) and Jake Conroy (189) all recorded pins for Ringgold (10-9) in a nonsection meet against McKeesport (7-5). Caleb Higdon (138) and Colton Kotouch won major decisions while Nathan Durst (113) and Benjamin Eastman (160) recorded pins for the Tigers.

