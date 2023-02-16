TribLIVE Logo
High school roundup for Feb. 15, 2023: Allderdice, Obama Academy reach City League finals

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Ethan Amish poured in a game-high 23 points and defending champion Allderdice advanced to the City League championship with an 84-35 win over Perry. Sam Kelly and Logan Golle netted 12 each for the Dragons (19-3) and Jack Segall scored 10. Quinsean Reese had 12 points and Ahmad Arrington finished with 10 for Perry (5-15).

The Dragons will face Obama Academy, a 70-50 winner over Brashear in the other semifinal, in the City League championship game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Duquesne’s UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Xzavier Rodgers had 18 points for Obama Academy (9-9) in the win, while Kevian Harris and Torrien Perkins added 17 points each and Seth Small scored 11. Titus Gillet led Brashear (10-10) with 25 points.

