High school roundup for Feb. 18, 2023: Keystone Oaks holds off South Park in Class 3A first round

By:

Saturday, February 18, 2023 | 5:57 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks’ Bailey Rieg grabs a rebound from South Park’s Ella Clifford during WPIAL girls Class 3A first-round action Saturday, Feb.18, 2023 at Peters Township High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks’ Laney Wagner scores over South Park’s Amara Battista (23) and Brooke Paylo during WPIAL girls Class 3A first-round action Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Peters Township High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks’ Laney Wagner drives on South Park’s Brooke Paylo during WPIAL girls Class 3A first-round action Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Peters Township High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Keystone Oak’s Enona Neal fouls South Park’s Brooke Paylo during WPIAL girls Class 3A first-round action Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Peters Township High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks’ Abby York drives on South Park’s Andre Kurzma during WPIAL girls Class 3A first-round action Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Peters Township High School. Previous Next

Eriona Neal scored 26 points as No. 7 Keystone Oaks held off No. 10 South Park, 61-57, in a WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball first-round playoff matchup Saturday at Peters Township.

Laney Wagner added 18 points and Bailey Rieg had 11 for Keystone Oaks (16-7), which led 42-25 after three quarters. Maddie Graham hit five 3-pointers and had 17 points to lead South Park (11-12) while teammate Addy Kerr added 15 points — all on 3-pointers. Keystone Oaks (16-7) will play Laurel on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Avonworth 48, McGuffey 30 – Becca Goetz and Greta O’Brien scored 14 points each as No. 4 Avonworth (16-5) earned a win over No. 13 McGuffey (15-8) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Mia Velisaris added 10 points for the Antelopes. Lexi Ewig led McGuffey with nine points. The Antelopes will face OLSH in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Laurel 64, Burrell 36 – Reagan Atkins scored 34 points and tied a school record with seven 3-pointers to propel No. 2 Laurel (21-2) past No. 15 Burrell (10-13) in the WPIAL Class 3A first round. Jules Fisher scored 10 for Burrell. The Spartans advance to play Keystone Oaks on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Neshannock 73, Charleroi 29 – Marian Haggerty set a Neshannock single-game scoring record with 40 points to lead the No. 3 Lancers (17-6) in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff victory over No. 14 Charleroi (11-10). Aarlyn Nogay added 10 points for Neshannock, which led 45-16 at halftime. Bella Carroto led Charleroi with 10 points. Neshannock will play Mohawk in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Shady Side Academy 57, Beaver Falls 46 – Maggie Spell had 24 points to help top-seeded Shady Side Academy (21-2) defeat No. 16 Beaver Falls (10-12) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Karis Thomas scored 16 for the Bulldogs, who advanced to play Waynesburg in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Taylor Pullen had 12 for Beaver Falls and Carla Brown and Avina Norman scored 10 each.

Waynesburg 64, Seton LaSalle 55 – Kaley Rohanna had 31 points, eight assists and five rebounds to lead No. 8 Waynesburg (20-3) over No. 9 Seton LaSalle (13-10) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. Josie Horne added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Waynesburg, which advances to face Shady Side Academy in the quarterfinals Wednesday. Tiara Curry paced Seton LaSalle with 22 points while Mallory Daly contributed 13 points.