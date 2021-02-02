High school roundup for Feb. 2, 2021: Shaler knocks off Highlands

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 | 11:57 PM

Logan Bernesser scored 20 points and Dylan Schlegel added 19 as Shaler defeated Highlands 71-67 in Section 4-5A boys basketball Tuesday night, handing the No. 3 Golden Rams their first loss of the season.

T.J. Belles contributed 13 points and Kaden Orga had 10 for the Titans (6-3, 5-2). Jimmy Kuntz poured in 29 points to lead Highlands (7-1, 4-1), while Antoine McDaniel added 14. The teams are scheduled to play again Feb. 17 at Shaler.

Beaver Falls 69, Mohawk 51 – Mike Conley scored 17 points and Beaver Falls (5-3, 4-2) used a 17-6 run in the third quarter to capture a Section 1-3A win. Isaiah Sharp added 12 and Camden Glass 10. Jay Wrona led Mohawk (1-9, 0-6) with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Jackson Miller added 12.

Bethel Park 44, Canon-McMillan 31 – Dolan Waldo scored 15 points and Logan Wright contributed 12 to lead Bethel Park (2-7, 1-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Malachi Meredith led Canon-McMillan (0-8, 0-5) with nine points.

Bishop Canevin 74, Mapletown 22 – Jaden Gales scored 16 points and Shea Champine added 13 to lead No. 1 Bishop Canevin (6-3, 3-0) to a Section 2-A win. Kai Spears had 10 points. Landan Stevenson led Mapletown (3-1, 2-1) with 12 points.

Butler 92, Seneca Valley 83 – Devin Carney poured in 39 points and David Leslie added 19 to lead Butler (5-5, 1-4) to its first Section 1-6A win. Mattix Clement had 14 points. Cole Brooks led Seneca Valley (5-7, 3-4) with 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Connor Oros added 21 and Connor Lyczek 20.

Central Valley 60, Blackhawk 46 – Jayvin Thompson scored 22 points and Matt Merritt chipped in 10 to help Central Valley (5-1, 3-1) to a Section 2-4A victory. Carson Heckathorn led Blackhawk (3-3, 1-3) with 21 points.

Chartiers-Houston 50, Northgate 38 – Led by 17 points from Austin Arnold and 11 from Lucas Myers, Chartiers-Houston (3-8, 2-4) picked up a Section 2-2A win. Josh Dugan led Northgate (3-11, 1-5) with 19. Josh Williams had 10.

Chartiers Valley 53, South Fayette 33 – Garrett Alauzen scored 15 points and Brayden Reynolds contributed 13 to push No. 2 Chartiers Valley (12-1, 4-1) to a Section 2-5A win over South Fayette (3-3, 0-2).

Central Catholic 51, Norwin 40 — Randy Wilkerson scored 28 points to carry Central Catholic (6-4, 1-3) to a Section 3-6A victory. Adam Bilinski had 12 points and Jayden Walker added 10 for Norwin (4-5, 1-4).

Deer Lakes 68, Burrell 50 — The Lancers (6-1, 3-1) outscored the Bucs (4-6, 1-5) 21-8 in the first quarter and went on to post a Section 1-4A victory. Bryce Robson led Deer Lakes with 19 points, Lucas Tiglio scored 18, and Armend Karpuzi tallied 17 for the Lancers. Brandon Coury led Burrell with 19 points, and Macky Bennis added 10.

Derry 59, Freeport 46 – The Trojans (2-3, 2-2) outscored the Yellowjackets (2-4, 1-3) by a combined 34-19 over the second and third quarters en route to a Section 1-4A victory. Ryan Bushey led Derry with a game-high 19 points. Sam Jones added 17, and Tyson Webb chipped in 11 for the Trojans. Cole Charlton led Freeport with 16 points, and Conner Holloway added 13.

Eden Christian 61, St. Joseph 45 – Elijah Manges scored a game-high 30 points and went 16 of 20 from the foul line to lead No. 2 Eden Christian (8-1, 6-0) to a Section 3-A win. Malachi Manges added 14. Trevor Greenwald led three St. Joseph (4-6, 3-3) players in double figures with 11 points. Andrew Sullivan and Rylan Zale each added 10.

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Propel Braddock Hills 43 — Brevan Williams hit for 32 points to power No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (8-1, 5-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Ryan Appleby added 13 and Christian McGowan 10. Chaiem Despert-Johnson led Propel Braddock Hills (2-7, 0-6) with 21 points. Davione Clemons had 15.

Imani Christian 91, Aquinas Academy 69 – Aiden Betsill scored 29 points and Senique Jenkins added 24 to carry Imani Christian (5-1, 4-1) to a Section 3-A win. WPIAL leading scorer Vinnie Cugini hit for 44 points for Aquinas Academy (5-4, 1-4). John Bence added 20.

Laurel 77, Riverside 38 – Sam Haswell scored 26 points including five 3-pointers to lead Laurel (4-5, 3-2) to a Section 1-3A win. Marcus Haswell added 16 and Bobby Dicks 10. Sean Falk led Riverside (1-8, 1-4) with 10.

Leechburg 70, Propel Andrew Street 30 — The Class 1A No. 5 Blue Devils (3-2, 3-2) had three players score in double figures in a Section 3 victory. Eli Rich led the way for Leechburg with 24 points, while Braylan Lovelace and Dylan Cook each scored 13. The Blue Devils led 38-21 at halftime. John Moore scored 12 points to lead Propel (0-9, 0-7).

Ligonier Valley 61, Valley 41 – Isaac Neidbalson scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures for Ligonier Valley (2-2, 2-2) in a Section 3-3A win. Jaicob Hollick added 13, Matthew Marinchak 11 and Dylan Rhoades 10. Ben Aftanas led Valley (1-5, 1-4) with 21 points. Javon Keys had 10.

Lincoln Park 82, Hopewell 34 – Brandon Cummings scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 2 Lincoln Park (5-4, 4-1) in a Section 2-4A win. L.A. Pratt had 13 and Ali Brown and Dakari Bradford added 10 each. Nicholas Kristian led Hopewell (0-6, 0-4) with 10.

Mars 84, North Hills 55 – Mihali Sfanos scored a career-best 30 points and Tasso Sfanos added 14 to lead Mars (8-1, 5-1) to a nonsection win over North Hills (2-5, 1-3).

McGuffey 43, Brentwood 42 (OT) – Nate Witkowsky scored 21 points and Christian Cipoletti made a pair of free throws with five seconds left to help McGuffey (4-3, 2-2) knock off first-place Brentwood (7-2, 5-1) in Section 4-3A.

Neshannock 59, Ellwood City 50 (OT) – Russel Kwiat scored 16 points and Mike Sopko added 15 as Neshannock (10-0, 6-0) stayed unbeaten with an overtime Section 1-3A win. Kwiat and Sopko combined for nine points in overtime. J.P. Mozzocio added 13 for Neshannock. Alexander Roth scored 20 and Joseph Roth added 14 for Ellwood City (5-4, 3-3). Steve Antuono had 13.

New Castle 88, West Allegheny 55 – Mike Wells scored 25 points to lead six players in double figures for No. 1 New Castle (11-0, 6-0) to a Section 2-5A victory. Sheldon Cox scored 14 points, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career. Scott Bilovus led West Allegheny (5-4, 2-4) with 15 points.

North Allegheny 56, Pine-Richland 48 – Robby Jones scored 18 points and No. 2 North Allegheny (9-2, 7-0) rallied from 11 points down after the first quarter for a Section 1-6A win. Greg Habib had 15 points and Khalil Dinkins added 12. Luke Shanahan and Joey Dudkowski scored 14 apiece for Pine-Richland (5-4, 2-3).

OLSH 75, Shenango 47 – Jake DiMichele scored 31 points and Dante Spadafora added 21 as No. 1 OLSH (11-0, 7-0) to another impressive Section 1-2A win. Brody McQuiston led Shenango (8-6, 2-4) with 20 points. Zach Herb added 11.

Plum 56, Indiana 30 — Connor Moss scored 19 points, and Ta’Rasi Means added 14 to lead the Mustangs (4-3, 2-3) to a Section 4-5A victory over Indiana (0-7, 0-4).

Seton LaSalle 65, Freedom 28 – Emmett Harris scored 15 points and Jacob Scarff added 12 as Seton LaSalle (5-4, 2-2) rolled to a Section 2-3A victory. Carter Slowinski and Carter Huggins had 12 points apiece for Freedom (0-7, 0-4).

South Park 57, Southmoreland 23 — Gino Maffeo scored 18 points and Aidan Rongaus added 15 to lead South Park (3-1, 3-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Ty Keffer had 13 points for Southmoreland (1-9, 0-7). Ronnie Collins added 11.

Springdale 48, Sewickley Academy 40 — Dmitri Fritch finished with 32 points to lead No. 2 Springdale to a Section 1-2A victory. Fritch hit a trio of 3-pointers and was 15 of 17 from the free-throw line. Ben Myford added 11 points for Springdale (9-3, 4-1). Max Belt led Sewickley Academy (5-5, 2-3) with 21 points.

Thomas Jefferson 68, Albert Gallatin 59 (OT) – Led by 12 points from Ethan Dunsey and Kyle Bender and 11 from Jake Pugh and Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson (10-2, 2-2) won a matchup of top teams in Section 1-5A. Hunter Sexton scored 18 points on six 3-pointers for Albert Gallatin (6-3, 4-2). Nate English added 12.

Trinity 72, Moon 56 – Mike Dunn scored 28 points and Trinity (6-3, 3-2) used a 20-10 surge in the second quarter to grab a Section 2-5A win. Nelson Grayson scored 12 and Ben Hardy had 11. Jarrett Johnson led Moon (0-11, 0-6) with 17 points.

Washington 63, Charleroi 45 – Brandon Patterson scored 16 points and Ian Bredniak added 15 to power Washington (6-3, 5-1) to a Section 4-3A win. Tayshawn Levy and Davoun Fuse had 11 apiece. Will Wagner led Charleroi (6-4, 4-3) with 18 points. Zach Usher had 11.

Winchester Thurston 87, Clairton 77 – Jackson Juzang scored 36 points and Lance Nicholls added 26 as Winchester Thurston (5-2, 4-2) won a Section 3-2A shootout. Abhi Yadagiri added 14. Andre Henderson hit for a game-high 44 points for Clairton (3-6, 3-3).

Girls

Albert Gallatin 60, Connellsville 21 – Bryn Bezjak hit seven 3-pointers and scored 35 points to carry Albert Gallatin (8-3, 5-3) to a Section 3-5A victory. Maddy Kinneer led Connellsville (3-3, 3-2) with 16 points.

Central Valley 54, Riverside 35 – Alyssa Gillin scored 28 points to lift Central Valley (2-8, 1-6) to a nonsection win. Maura Rosenberger led Riverside (0-8, 0-6) with 10 points.

Chartiers-Houston 57, Northgate 26 – Zamierah Edwards scored 15 points and Chartiers-Houston used an 18-1 run in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 3-2A win. Dominique Mortimer added 13 and Kaydan Buckingham 11. Daylin Manion led Northgate (0-8, 0-6) with 12.

Deer Lakes 45, Burrell 42 — Playing their first Section 1-4A game in 15 days, the Lancers (4-3, 3-1) held off the Bucs (2-6, 1-4) behind a game-high 18 points from junior Reese Hasley and 17 more from junior Nikki Fleming. Burrell had three players reach double figures, led by 12 from sophomore Riley Sterlitz. Freshmen Shelby Wojcik and Kate Myers each added 10 points.

Greensburg Salem 42, Greensburg Central Catholic 28 — Kaitlyn and Abby Mankins scored 12 points apiece to lead Greensburg Salem (3-3, 0-2) to a nonsection win. Bailey Kuhns led Greensburg Central Catholic (3-2, 1-1) with 13 points.

McKeesport 55, North Hills 19 – Carmen Coles scored 14 points and Madison Hertzler added 13 to help McKeesport (8-1, 2-1) to a nonsection win over North Hills (1-11, 0-8).

North Allegheny 71, Butler 35 – Led by 15 points from Jasmine Timmerson and 14 from Paige Morningstar, No. 1 North Allegheny (10-0, 8-0) won in Section 1-6A. Cam Phillips had 13 and Lizzy Groetsch 12. Maisy Gibson and Makenna Maier scored 12 each for Butler (5-5, 5-3).

Penn Hills 54, Mt. Lebanon 42 – Amoni Blackwell scored 18 points and Delainey Carpenter added 17 to lead Penn Hills (5-4, 1-1) to a nonsection win. Jasmyn Golden had 15. Ashleigh Connor led Class 6A No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (8-2, 2-0) with 22 points. Morgan Palmer had 11.

Penn-Trafford 50, Pine-Richland 49 — Freshman Olivia Pepple connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push the Warriors (7-2, 6-2) past the Rams (3-5, 3-5) in Section 1-6A. Allie Prady scored a game-high 23 points and Pepple finished with 18 for the Warriors, who only had three players score but broke a two-game losing streak. Gianna Reighard led Pine-Richland with 12. Prady and Reighard each hit four 3-pointers.

Plum 53, Indiana 43 — Kennedie Montue erupted for 38 points, surpassing 1,300 points for her varsity career, as the Mustangs (3-4, 3-3) posted a Section 2-5A victory. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak. Hope Cook and Kathryn Kovalchik scored 16 and 10 points, respectively, for the Indians (3-5, 2-4).

Quaker Valley 56, Montour 35 – Bailey Garbee scored 26 points and Corrine Washington added 12 to lift No. 3 Quaker Valley (6-3, 5-1) to a Section 2-4A victory. Olivia Lyscik had 19 and Jordyn Wolfe 11 for Montour (6-5, 4-3).

Shaler 69, Seneca Valley 52 – Mackenzie Barr scored 21 points and Audrey Fisher added 14 to help Shaler (4-7, 4-5) to a Section 1-6A win. Chloe Leonard led Seneca Valley (2-8, 1-7) with 17 points. Jaden Davinsizer added 14.

Shenango 41, South Side 28 – Janie Natale scored 16 points and Kylee Rubin added 12 to help Shenango (9-3, 4-2) to a Section 1-2A win. Savannah Bailey led South Side (2-8, 2-7) with 13 points.

South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 51 – Jamie Riggs scored 16 points, Angelina Cortazzo added 15, and South Allegheny (1-8, 1-7) used an 18-9 run in the second quarter to pick up its first Section 3-3A win. Gabi Jackson added 11 and Kaelin Thomas 10. Nyla Rozier led Shady Side (0-4, 0-4) with 25 points. Cate Sauer added 18.

South Park 58, Keystone Oaks 50 – Nora Ozimek scored 19 points and Maya Wertlet added 10 to lead Class 3A No. 3 South Park (6-1, 4-0) to a nonsection win over Keystone Oaks (4-5, 3-2).

Wrestling

Kiski Area 54, Southmoreland 18 — The Cavaliers (7-3) parlayed seven pins with two decision wins and a forfeit into a nonsection victory over the Scotties (9-7). Earning falls for Kiski were Jackson Sandor (106), Antonio Giordano (113), Riley Shearer (132), Enzo Morlacci (160), Sammy Starr (172), Brayden Roscosky (189) and Jack Crider (285). Noah Henry (126) and Evan Artman (152) secured 10-6 and 6-1 wins, respectively, for the Cavaliers. Southmoreland received pins from Andrew Johnson (138), Tristan Ice (145) and Anthony Govern (215).

Franklin Regional 51, Mt. Pleasant 21 — The Class AAA No. 4 Panthers celebrated senior night by getting pins from seniors Carter Dibert (126), Dalton O’Neil (132), Mario Sarnic (152) and Garrett Thompson (160) to defeat the Class AA No. 4 Vikings in a nonsection match. Dayton Pitzer (215) and Ian Fasano (285) had pins for Mt. Pleasant (8-5), whole Finn Solomon (145) and Juliano Marion (189) added falls for the Panthers (17-3).