High school roundup for Feb. 22, 2020: Woodland Hills girls fend off Moon upset bid

Saturday, February 22, 2020 | 10:47 PM

The Moon Tigers had a lot going for them in a WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball quarterfinal Saturday afternoon.

They outscored second-seeded Woodland Hills by six points in the fourth quarter, and they had the game’s top two scorers on their side.

The Wolverines, however, were just too tough to tame.

Joi Burleigh and Tatiana Vasquez scored 10 points apiece, and Woodland Hills secured a 52-39 victory. Emma Theodorsson led the Tigers with 21 points, and Reilly Sunday added 15, but it was not enough to overcome Woodland Hills’ defense, which held Moon (17-7) to under 10 points in the first and third quarter.

The Wolverines (19-4) will play No. 3 Trinity (18-4) on Wednesday in the semifinals. Moon will need Woodland Hills to win the WPIAL championship to qualify for the PIAA playoffs.

Chartiers Valley 57, Penn Hills 37 – Hallie Cowan scored 16 points, and top-seeded Chartiers Valley showed no signs of weakness in a Class 5A quarterfinal, winning its 53rd consecutive game. Aislin Malcolm added 11 points, and Helene Cowan had 10 for the Colts (23-0), who will meet Thomas Jefferson in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Delainey Carpenter had 11 points for eighth-seeded Penn Hills (12-12).

Thomas Jefferson 56, Oakland Catholic 44 – Alyssa DeAngelo poured in 30 points as fifth-seeded Thomas Jefferson turned in a strong performance in a Class 5A quarterfinal.

Delaney Ranallo and Maddy Trainer had eight points each for the Jaguars, who took control with a 15-7 advantage in the second quarter. Thomas Jefferson (18-6) will meet top-seeded Chartiers Valley in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Margaret Terry had 14 points, and Alexa Washington added 11 for fourth-seeded Oakland Catholic (16-7).

Gateway 47, Trinity 38 – Trailing by four points heading into the fourth quarter, sixth-seeded Gateway staged a furious rally that ended with an upset win over third-seeded Trinity in a Class 5A quarterfinal.

Lexi Jackson scored 14 points for the Gators (18-5), who outscored Trinity, 22-9, in the fourth quarter. Riley DeRubbio scored 16 points, and Courtney Dahlquist added 10 for Trinity (17-5).

Gateway will meet second-seeded Woodland Hills in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Beaver 52, Seton LaSalle 17 – Payton List totaled a game-high 16 points with three 3-pointers for Beaver as the top-seeded Bobcats (20-3) took care of No. 8 Seton LaSalle (15-8) in the Class 3A quarterfinals at North Allegheny. Emma Pavelek added 14 points for Beaver.

Ava Dursi and Chloe Lestitian led the Rebels with four points each. The Bobcats will face No. 5 Avonworth (18-6) on Wednesday in the semifinals. Seton LaSalle will need Beaver to win to qualify for the PIAA tournament.

Mohawk 70, East Allegheny 58 – Karly McCutcheon was one of four Mohawk players with at least 10 points as she put up 24 on eight 3-pointers to lead the No. 2 Warriors (20-3) to a Class 3A quarterfinal victory over seventh-seeded East Allegheny, 70-58.

Abby Henderson and Amaia Johnson scored 52 of the 58 East Allegheny points with 27 and 25 points, respectively. Julian Page totaled 18 points, Nadia Lape added 13 and Hannah McDaniel chipped in 10 for Mohawk.

The Warriors will face No. 3 Carlynton (15-8) on Wednesday in the semifinals. East Allegheny (13-11) needs the Warriors to at least win the next game for the Wildcats to clinch a spot in the PIAA playoffs.

Carlynton 42, Freedom 37 – Jada Lee scored 12 points as No. 3 Carlynton (15-8) rallied to beat No. 11 Freedom (15-9) in the Class 3A quarterfinals at North Allegheny.

Sisters Jules and Renae Mohrbacher paced Freedom with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Carlynton, which trailed by eight entering the fourth quarter, held Freedom to two fourth-quarter points.

Boys basketball

Blackhawk 69, Uniontown 63 (OT) – Ryan Heckathorn scored 20 points and sent the game to overtime with a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter as No. 5 Blackhawk (13-10) defeated No. 4 Uniontown (20-3) in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals at Canon-McMillan.

Marco Borello and James Darno added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Blackhawk, which hit all 12 of its free throws in overtime. Blackhawk will play Highlands in Wednesday’s semifinals.

