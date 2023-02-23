High school roundup for Feb. 22, 2023: No. 11 Aliquippa girls knock off No. 3 Serra Catholic

Aunesty Johnson scored a game-high 23 points and Angel Henry had 20 points, including the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation, to lead No. 11 Aliquippa to a 60-56 overtime win over No. 3 Serra Catholic in the WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball quarterfinals Wednesday.

The Quips (12-9) will meet No. 2 Freedom in Saturday’s semifinals. Brianna Battles and Cate Clarke scored 16 apiece and Caitlyn Cooley added 11 for No. 3 Serra Catholic (17-3).

Avonworth 43, OLSH 25 – Becca Goetz scored 14 points and Greta O’Brien added 11 as No. 4 Avonworth (17-5) rolled to a Class 3A quarterfinal win over No. 5 OLSH (17-7). The Antelopes will meet top-seeded Shady Side Academy in Saturday’s semifinals.

Freedom 45, Chartiers-Houston 41 (OT) – Julz Mohrbacher scored 22 points and Morgan Keller added 12 as No. 2 Freedom (19-4) staved off an upset bid by No. 7 Chartiers-Houston (16-8) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The Bulldogs will take on No. 11 Aliquippa in Saturday’s semifinals. Allison Wingard scored 15 for the Buccaneers.

Laurel 45, Keystone Oaks 44 – Regan Atkins had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds as No. 2 Laurel (22-2) rallied from nine points down entering the fourth quarter to earn a Class 3A quarterfinal win. Johnna Hill added 12 points for the Spartans, who will face No. 3 Neshannock in the semifinals Saturday. Eriona Neal scored 16 and Bailey Rieg had 11 for No. 7 Keystone Oaks (16-8).

Neshannock 51, Mohawk 36 – Megan Pallerino scored 17 points and Mairan Haggerty added 16 as No. 3 Neshannock (18-6) grabbed a Class 3A quarterfinal victory. The Lancers will meet second-seeded Laurel for the third time this season in Saturday’s semifinals. They split the first two meetings. Alexa Kadilak scored 14 points and Erynne Capalbo added 12 for No. 11 Mohawk (15-9).

Shady Side Academy 49, Waynesburg 19 – The freshman duo of Maggie Spell and Karis Thomas combined for 39 points to lead top-seeded Shady Side Academy (22-2) to a Class 3A quarterfinal win over No. 8 Waynesburg (20-4). Spell scored 21 and Thomas had 18 for the Bulldogs, who will meet No. 4 Avonworth in Saturday’s semifinals. Kaley Rohanna had seven points for the Raiders.

Shenango 43, Brentwood 39 – Emilee Fedrizzi scored 14 points and Kylee Rubin added 11 as top-seeded Shenango (20-4) fended off a challenge from No. 8 Brentwood (13-10) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The Wildcats will face No. 5 Burgettstown in Saturday’s semifinals. Paige Boehm scored 14 points and Mia March had 11 for the Spartans.

Boys basketball

Imani Christian 78, Rochester 41 – Alier Maluk and RJ Sledge scored 21 points apiece as top-seeded Imani Christian (16-6) won a Class A quarterfinal. Dame Givner added 16 for Imani, which will meet No. 4 Geibel in Saturday’s semifinals. Jerome Mullins led No. 8 Rochester (11-13) with 23 points.

Union 100, Aquinas Academy 47 – Lucas Stanley scored 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, and Matt Stanley added 22 as No.2 Union (21-2) rolled to a Class A quarterfinal win. Peyton Lombardo had 15 points on five 3-pointers and Cam Taylor scored 12 on four 3s for the Scotties, who will meet No. 3 Carlynton in Saturday’s semifinals. WPIAL all-time leading scorer Vinnie Cugini had 36 points for No. 7 Aquinas Academy (19-5).

Cheswick Christian Academy 43, Pittsburgh Christian Academy 33 – Grant Rochkind had a double-double with 28 points and 20 rebounds to lead Cheswick Christian Academy in the Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference semifinals. Nate McFarland led Pittsburgh Christian with 10 points. Cheswick Christian will meet Harvest Academy in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Beaver County Christian School.