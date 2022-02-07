TribLIVE Logo
High school roundup for Feb. 6, 2022: Aliquippa knocks off Lincoln Park

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, February 6, 2022 | 9:44 PM

Cameron Lindsay scored 19 points and Damar Freeman added 17 to lead Aliquippa to a 65-50 victory over Lincoln Park at the Hoops for a Cure showcase at Sewickley Academy on Sunday.

Brandon Banks added 10 for the Quips (12-7), who trailed by six at halftime and took over with a 15-3 run in the third quarter. Deandre Moye scored 17 and LA Pratt had 11 for Class 4A No. 4 Lincoln Park (12-4).

Bishop Canevin 94, Greensburg Central Catholic 57 – Kevaughn Price scored 20 points and Trey Champine hit six 3-pointers for 18 points to lead Class A No. 1 Bishop Canevin (13-4) to a win at Hoops for a Cure at North Allegheny. Kai Spears added 17, Amari Evans 16 and Jaden Gales 13 for the Crusaders. Ryan Appleby led Class 2A No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (14-2) with 14 points. Brevan Williams had 13, Dylan Parsons 12 and Tyree Turner 10.

Highlands 86, McKeesport 60 — Jimmy Kunst had 22 points, and Bradyn Foster, Carter Leri and Cam Reigard all had 18 as Class 5A No. 5 Highlands (14-5) rolled past McKeesport at Hoops for a Cure at North Allegheny. Foster also had 16 rebounds. Travarese Rowe scored 23 points for McKeesport (7-13).

Montour 65, Belle Vernon 48 – Vason Stevenson scored 24 points to lead Class 4A No. 5 Montour (14-4) at Hoops for a Cure at North Allegheny. Diaun Pinkett added 17 and Jake Wolfe had 11. Alonzo Wade led No. 2 Belle Vernon (16-3) with 14 points. Devin Whitlock had nine.

Rochester 53, Sto-Rox 47 — At Hoops for a Cure at Sewickley Academy, Sal Laure had 23 points and J.D. Azulay added 16 to lift Rochester (7-7) to victory. Josh Jenkins had 19 points to lead Sto-Rox (9-6).

Girls basketball

OLSH 61, Sewickley Academy 32 — Kyleigh Nagy had 25 points, including four 3-pointers, as Class 2A No. 2 OLSH (14-4, 8-1) earned a Section 1-2A win at Hoops for a Cure at Sewickley Academy. Virginia Gaither had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, for Sewickley Academy (5-7, 3-5).

Rochester 48, Avonworth 36 — Mekenzie Robison scored 23 points as Class A No. 3 Rochester (11-4) won at Hoops for a Cure at Sewickley Academy. Rebecca Goetz had 18 points to lead Class 3A No. 2 Avonworth (15-2).

