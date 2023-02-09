High school roundup for Feb. 8, 2023: Blackhawk girls clinch section title

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Quinn Borroni celebrates with Alena Fusetti after scoring against Quaker Valley on Jan. 12.

Quinn Borroni scored 23 points as Blackhawk defeated Quaker Valley, 61-28, to clinch the Section 2-4A girls basketball title Wednesday night.

Kassie Potts scored 14 and Alena Fusetti had 13 for the Cougars (18-2, 9-0), who used a 27-7 margin in the third quarter to pull away. Oumou Thiero led Quaker Valley (14-7, 7-2) with 13 points.

Bentworth 37, Mapletown 36 – Amber Sallee sank five 3-pointers for 15 points and Bentworth (5-16) edged Mapletown (6-14) in nonsection play. Krista Wilson scored 14 for Mapletown.

Propel Montour 63, Propel Braddock Hills 26 – Janai Green scored 29 points and Kahrijah Washington added 16 to lead Propel Montour. Mya Jackson scored 14 for Propel Braddock Hills.

Union 58, Greenville 21 – Kayla and Kylie Fruehstofer each scored 14 points to lead Union (14-6) to a decisive nonsection win. Kelly Cleaver added 13 points and Bella Cameron had 10 for the Scotties. Grace Cano led Greenville with 10.

Boys basketball

Bentworth 66, Mapletown 53 – Landon Urcho paced Bentworth with 25 points in a nonsection win. Chris Harper and Ben Hays added 16 points each for the Bearcats (12-10). Landon Stevenson scored 21 and Cohen Stout had 11 for Mapletown (7-12).

Bishop Canevin 86, Serra Catholic 57 – Shea Champine had 30 points and Bishop Canevin (17-4) earned a nonsection win. Isiah Petty scored 18 and Joe Demoss netted 11 for Serra Catholic (12-9).

Geibel 81, West Greene 65 – Jaydis Kennedy won a scoring duel with Lane Allison, scoring 47 points to lead Geibel (11-11, 5-5) to a Section 2-A win. Jeff Johnson added 17. Allison scored 36 points for West Greene (11-10, 7-3). Kaden Shields added 12.

Propel Andrew Street 51, Propel Montour 28 – Darryl McCullough scored 17 points and Theo Baldwin added 14 to lead Propel Andrew Street. Danny Roberts scored 13 for Propel Montour.

Wrestling

Carlynton 37, Beaver 15 – Aaryn Edwards (152), Chase Brandebura (160) and Braiden Sudor (215) had pins, Jermell Lindsey (172) won by major decision and Henry Barbisch (285) won a decision for Carlynton (8-4) in a nonsection win. Caleb Kullen (121) and Seth Kullen (133) picked up wins for Beaver (4-5).

Indiana 56, Knoch 18 – Nico Fanella (113), Paine McClure (138), Kevin Liu (145), Will Turner (152), Dom Fanella (160) and Alvin Liu (189) recorded pins as Indiana (8-8) evened its record with a nonsection win. Carter Putt (120) won by tech fall and Jake Snyder (126) took a decision. Braden Plugh (172) and Wyatt Foster (215) had pins for Knoch (9-11).

Penn Hills 33, Yough 24 – Dominic Frollo (152), Levi Smith (127) and Cameron Patterson (139) won by fall and Kelsey Hundley (285) took a decision to lead Penn Hills (1-4) to a nonsection win. Cole Keller (160) had a pin for Yough (0-17).

Ringgold 51, Albert Gallatin 24 – Danny Verscharen (113), Noah Mimidis (132), Jack Duncan (138), Tanner Shawl (152), Jake Conroy (189) and Braydon Wilcher (215) had pins for Ringgold (5-11) in a nonsection win. James Holmes (285) won a decision. Logan Nalepka (126), Logan Holbert (145), Makel Darnell (160) and Landen Conroy (172) had pins for Albert Gallatin (8-5).

Seneca Valley 46, Chartiers Valley 28 – Tyler Chappell (127), Rylan Wagner (189) and Roman Royal (285) recorded pins and Jacob Eubanks (152) won by major decision to lead Seneca Valley (9-6) to a nonsection win. Brady Joling (121), Anthony Trout (145), Dylan Evans (160) and Howard Clellen (172) had pins and Tyler Glover (215) won by major decision for Chartiers Valley (4-6).

Southmoreland 48, Derry 26 – Southmoreland (9-5) wrapped up its dual meet season with a nonsection win over Derry (7-7). Kash Bish, Landon Delara, Shawn Hollis, Jake Govern and Phil Wasmund recorded pins for the Scotties.

West Allegheny 57, Mt. Lebanon 13 – AJ Snatchko (127), Nick Jones (139), Ty Watters (152), Shawn Taylor (160), Ben Moore (172) and Dom Vennare (215) recorded pins to lead West Allegheny (12-2) to a nonsection win. Nico Taddy (145) won by tech fall and Chase Schepis (189) had a major decision. Ejiro Montoya (107) and Franco Busalacchi (133) won bouts for Mt. Lebanon (5-8).