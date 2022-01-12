High school roundup for Jan. 11, 2022: Quaker Valley dynamic duo does in Blackhawk

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Marina Grado drives past Penn Hills’ Delainey Carpenter during their game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Gateway won, 49-39.

Markus Frank and Adou Thiero each recorded a double-double to lead No. 1 Quaker Valley to a 66-36 Section 2-4A boys basketball win over Blackhawk on Tuesday night.

Frank had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Thiero recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jack Gardiner added 12 points for the Quakers (8-0, 5-0), who jumped out to a 22-10 lead on the Cougars (7-4, 3-2) in the first quarter.

Allderdice 74, Westinghouse 33 – Michael Quigley led all scorers with 20 points and Antwone Ward-Thurman added 10 to lead Allderdice (5-5, 2-0) to a City League win over Westinghouse (2-4, 0-2). Malik Harris scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Avonworth 76, New Brighton 48 – Rowan Carmichael led Avonworth (9-2, 2-1) with 20 points and Peyton Faulkner and David Kujawinski scored 11 apiece in a Section 2-3A win. Issaiah Hayhurst had a game-high 22 points for New Brighton (4-6, 0-2).

Baldwin 49, Canon-McMillan 45 – Nathan Richards finished with 14 points and James Wesling scored 12 to give Baldwin (6-5, 1-2) the narrow Section 2-6A victory over Canon-McMillan (4-5, 0-3). Gavin Miller scored 16 and Jacob Samosky added 11 for the Big Macs.

Bishop Canevin 91, Geibel 50 – Kevaughn Price scored 33 points, hitting the 1,000-point mark for his career, to lead No. 1 Bishop Canevin (5-3, 3-0) to a Section 2-A win over Geibel (6-4, 2-1). Amari Evans added 19 points, RJ Sledge had 13 and Kai Spears 11.

Brownsville 61, Brentwood 44 – Chance Zapotoczny had 18 points, Harlan Davis III scored 12 and Trenton Wible added 11 to propel Brownsville (5-5, 2-1) past Brentwood in Section 4-3A. Nathan Ziegler scored 14 for Brentwood (6-3, 2-2).

Carlynton 38, Fort Cherry 35 (3OT) – Chase Jones scored 13 points and Michael Kozy hit a 3-pointer in the third overtime to lead No. 3 Carlynton (9-0, 3-0) to a Section 2-2A win over No. 4 Fort Cherry (9-2, 1-1).

Carmichaels 81, California 57 – Christopher Barrish led all scorers with 31 points with four 3-pointers, Drake Long scored 16 points, and Tyler Richmond finished with 14 to lead Carmichaels (7-2, 2-0) to a Section 4-2A victory over California (3-8, 1-2). Corey Frick scored 18 points and Drew Thomas tallied 10 for the Trojans.

Carrick 60, Brashear 40 – Ashton Giannetti netted a game-high 29 points and Anthony Douthett contributed 18 points to help Carrick (3-5, 1-2) top Brashear (2-4, 0-2) in a City League game. Jacob Davis had 14 points for the Bulls.

Central Catholic 72, Hempfield 45 – Dante DePante had 24 points to lead Central Catholic (8-2, 3-0) to a Section 3-6A win. Payton Wehner had 13 points for the Vikings and Tommy Kristan scored 11. Sean Gordon paced Hempfield (4-7, 1-2) with 15 points and Harrison Sowers added 10.

Charleroi 52, McGuffey 41 – Will Wagner scored 30 points and Bryce Large added 12 to lead Charleroi (8-2, 2-1) to a Section 4-3A win. Brock Wallace led McGuffey (3-5, 0-2) with 13.

Chartiers-Houston 63, Burgettstown 53 – Nate Gregory led three Bucs in double figures with 14 points in a Section 2-2A victory. Jake Mele added 13 points and Avery Molek scored 10 for Chartiers-Houston (5-7, 2-1). Jackson LaRocka had 17 points for Burgettstown (5-4, 0-2).

Chartiers-Valley 83, West Allegheny 76 – Freshman Jayden Davis lit up the scoreboard with 46 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead Chartiers-Valley (2-7, 2-0) to a Section 2-5A win over West Allegheny (5-6, 0-3). Joey Zajicek scored 14 points and Drew Sleva added 13 for the Colts. Nodin Tracy scored 23 points, Scott Bilovus scored 19 and Ryan Herman 19 with five 3-pointers for the Indians.

Cheswick Christian Academy 65, Grace Christian Academy 21 – Grant Rochkind scored 16 points and Nick Phillips and Zephaniah Malloy added 10 each to lead Cheswick Christian Academy to a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference win. Michael Petras had 10 for Grace Christian.

Clairton 65, Propel Braddock Hills 53 – Kaden Smith scored 19 points, DaShawn Hines added 13 and Ta’Vaughn Moody scored 11 to lift Clairton (1-8, 1-2) to a Section 3-2A win over Propel Braddock Hills (2-9, 0-3). Ben Mayhew scored 20 points for Propel.

Deer Lakes 80, Derry 26 – Led by 21 points from Bryce Robson, 14 from Armand Karpuzi and 11 from Lucas Tiglio, Deer Lakes (8-2, 3-1) rolled to a Section 1-4A win. Gabe Carbonara had 11 for Derry (3-6, 1-4).

Eden Christian 64, Western Beaver 44 – Damon Astorino poured in 36 points to push Eden Christian (5-4, 2-1) past Western Beaver (2-5, 0-2) in Section 1-A. Xander Lefbure had 13 points and Thad Gray scored 12 for the Golden Beavers.

Elizabeth Forward 62, Southmoreland 36 – Isaiah Turner scored 16 points and Charlie Nigut added 15 to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-3, 4-0) in Section 3-4A. Kelvin Lin had 18 and Elijah Myers 10 for Southmoreland (3-6, 0-3).

Ellwood City 84, Mohawk 46 – Joe Roth had a double-double with 34 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 Ellwood City (10-2, 3-0) defeated Mohawk (2-9, 0-3) in Section 1-3A. Milo Sesti had 19 points for the Wolverines and Alexander Roth scored 16.

Freeport 56, Keystone Oaks 55 – Vinnie Clark hit for 22 points to lead Freeport (7-4, 2-2) to a Section 1-4A victory. Owen Minford led Keystone Oaks (6-4, 1-3) with 20 points. Alex Samarin had 10.

Fox Chapel 75, Penn-Trafford 37 – Eli Yofan had 21 points, Russell Fenton scored 15, and J. P. Dockey netted 13 as No. 2 Fox Chapel (10-1, 3-0) rolled to a Section 3-6A win. Nick Krum scored 13 for Penn-Trafford (5-6, 1-2).

Highlands 77, Indiana 32 – Jimmy Kunst led the Golden Rams with 24 points, Carter Leri and Cam Reigard each scored 11, and Chandler Thimons had 11 rebounds as No. 4 Highlands (4-0, 8-3) defeated Indiana (0-4, 2-7) in a Section 4-5A game. Ethan Kutz scored 10 points to lead the Little Indians.

Hopewell 67, Ambridge 52 – Chris Mullins scored 16 points, Zachary Kovell added 14, and Anthony LaSala finished with 12 to lead Hopewell (4-6, 1-3) to a Section 2-4A win over Ambridge (0-8, 0-4). Ben Cokrlic scored 13 and Owen Buchanon added 10 points for the Bridgers.

Imani Christian 56, Propel Andrew Street 14 – Led by 17 points from Alier Maluk, 13 from Virgil Hall and 10 from Amari Wesley, No. 3 Imani Christian (7-3, 3-0) defeated Propel Andrew Street (1-8, 0-2) in Section 3-A.

Jefferson-Morgan 63, Frazier 47 – Taj Jacobs had 22 points, Troy Wright netted 17, and Colt Fowler scored 14 for Jefferson-Morgan (6-1, 2-0) in a Section 4-2A win. Isaac Thomas (13), Keyshaun Thompson (11) and Brennan Stewart (10) scored in double digits for Frazier (0-10, 0-2).

Laurel Highlands 91, Albert Gallatin 51 – Keondre Deshields (26), Brandon Davis (22), Rodney Gallagher (22) all topped 20 points as No. 1 Laurel Highlands (10-0, 3-0) earned a Section 1-5A win. Blake White had 13 points for Albert Gallatin (5-5, 2-1).

Ligonier Valley 79, Steel Valley 77 – Matthew Marinchak scored the game-winning layup with two seconds left and finished with 32 points to lead Ligonier Valley (6-6, 3-1) to a close Section 3-3A win against Steel Valley (3-7, 0-4). Dylan Rhoades (12), Jaicob Hollick (11) and Hayden Sierocky (10) finished in double figures for the Rams. Makhai Valentine led all scorers with 41 points and Cruce Brookins added 24 for the Ironmen.

Lincoln Park 63, Central Valley 52 – Meleek Thomas scored 17 points, Brandin Cummings had 16, and Deandre Moye added 14 for No. 3 Lincoln Park (6-2, 3-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Dre Vacich had 20 points for Central Valley (2-4, 0-4) and Jayvin Thompson scored 19.

Mapletown 51, West Greene 49 – Landan Stevenson hit a layup with 15 seconds left and scored 26 points to lead Mapletown (5-3, 2-1) to a Section 2-A win over West Greene (3-9, 1-2). Ian Van Dyne and Corey Wise scored 11 points apiece for the Pioneers. Max Vanata scored 11 points for the Maples.

Mars 91, Plum 37 – Tasso Sfanos scored 23 points and Zach Schlegel added 22 to lead No. 3 Mars (8-1, 4-0) past Plum (4-6, 1-4) in Section 4-5A.

McKeesport 73, Latrobe 66 – Kahreke Andrews scored 19 and Kanye Thompson scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half while Travarese Rowe finished with 18 to give McKeesport (5-7, 2-3) the Section 3-5A win over Latrobe (3-7, 1-3). Landon Butler scored 20 points and Chase Sickenberger added 13 for the Wildcats.

Montour 77, Beaver 42 – Isayay Moseley led No. 5 Montour (8-2, 4-1) with 18 points and Tyriq Eleam and Diaun Pinkett added 14 points each in a Section 2-4A victory. Brady Mayo had 12 points for Beaver (6-6, 2-3).

Neshannock 55, Riverside 27 – Mike Sopko had 16 points and Sebastian Coiro scored 14 to pace Neshannock (9-3, 1-2) in a Section 1-3A win. Bo Fornataro had 12 points and Nate Kolesar added 11 for Riverside (3-7, 0-3).

New Castle 79, Trinity 51 – Isaiah Boice led all scorers with 19 points including five 3-pointers, Mike Wells scored 17 points, Michael Graham added 15 on five 3-pointers, and Da’Juan Young finished with 10 to lead No. 2 New Castle (7-1, 3-0) to a Section 2-5A win over Trinity (4-6, 0-2). Connor Roberts scored 18 points to lead the Hillers.

North Catholic 80, Knoch 42 – Matt Gregor (15), Andrew Maddalon (14) and Ben Tomer (13) finished in double digits and No. 4 North Catholic (9-0, 4-0) cruised past Knoch (4-8, 1-4) in Section 1-4A. Ryan Lang had 20 points for the Knights and Keegan Fraser scored 17.

North Hills 84, Butler 48 – Royce Parham and Matt Seidel had 16 points apiece for No. 1 North Hills (10-0, 5-0) in a Section 1-6A win over No. 5 Butler (8-3, 2-3). Alex Smith added 15 points and Devin Burgess contributed 13 for the Indians. Braylon Littlejohn scored 12 points for the Golden Tornado.

Norwin 69, Greensburg Salem 30 – Michael Fleming scored 20 points to power Norwin (4-5, 1-2) to a Section 3-6A win. Adam Bilinsky added 16 points and Ryan Edwards had 13. Ryan Burkart led Greensburg Salem (1-10, 0-3) with 11 points.

Peters Township 52, Mt. Lebanon 49 (OT) – Peters Township (6-6, 1-2) outscored Mt. Lebanon (6-5, 2-1), 17-8, in the fourth quarter to force overtime in a comeback victory in Section 2-6A. Gavin Cote had 27 points for the Indians. Christian Powers scored 14 for the Blue Devils.

Ringgold 60, West Mifflin 58 – Zion Moore and Nick Peccon scored 22 points apiece to lead Ringgold (5-7, 1-2) to a narrow Section-5A victory over West Mifflin (5-6, 1-2). Mekhi Scott scored 16 points, Shai Newby added 12, and Jordan Lucas-Johnson and Jiovonni Santella each finished with 11 for the Titans.

Rochester 71, Cornell 44 – J.D. Azulay scored 18 points, Jerome Mullins followed with 17, and Sal Laure added 14 to lead Rochester (3-5, 2-0) to a convincing Section 1-A win over Cornell (5-6, 0-2). M.J. Smith scored 18 and Craig Pulford finished with 10 for the Raiders.

Pine-Richland 68, Franklin Regional 36 – Luke Shanahan and Jameson O’Toole scored 19 points apiece for Pine-Richland (6-5) in a nonsection win. Joey Dudkowski added 13 points for the Rams. Caden Smith led Franklin Regional (2-9) with 12 points.

Seneca Valley 63, North Allegheny 61 – Connor Oros scored three of his 12 points on a 3-pointer with six seconds left to lift Seneca Valley (4-6, 1-4) to a Section 1-6A win over North Allegheny (8-3, 2-3). Caiden Oros (13), Andrew Roy (11) and Jameson Grieco (10) finished in double figures for the Raiders. Matt McDonough scored 18 and Robby Jones added 15 points for the Tigers.

Seton LaSalle 92, Summit Academy 60 – John Wilkins scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 4 Seton LaSalle (8-2, 3-0) in Section 2-3A. Connor Spratt had 16, Michael Canavan 11 and JR Jones 10. Allen Grimes led Summit Academy (1-3, 1-2) with 22 points. Demetrius Herring and Qymar McGriff had 10 each.

Shady Side Academy 74, East Allegheny 42 – Eli Teslovich netted 22 points and Peter Kramer scored 18 to pace No. 5 Shady Side Academy (7-3, 3-1) in a Section 3-3A win. Mikey Smith had 22 points for East Allegheny (5-6, 1-2).

Shaler 63, Hampton 59 – Keegan Smetanka scored 20 points and sank four 3-pointers as Shaler (6-5, 3-2) edged Hampton (5-5, 2-2) in Section 4-5A. Logan Bernesser had 18 points for the Titans and Julian Vizzoca added 12 on four 3-pointers. Matt DeMatteo scored 18 for the Talbots and Bobby Oliver and Liam Mignogna had 11 each.

Shenango 64, Riverview 53 – Brody McQuiston scored 23 points to lift Shenango (2-8, 1-2) to a Section 1-2A win. Braden Ziegler added 15 and Dalton Peters had 14. Micah Black, Jack Betler and Ben Hower scored 12 each for Riverview (4-7, 1-2).

South Allegheny 66, Apollo-Ridge 40 – Bryce Epps had 20 points and Ethan Kirkwood scored 19 to pace No. 3 South Allegheny (9-2, 5-0) in a Section 3-3A win. Gage Johnston led Apollo-Ridge (3-7, 2-2) with 19 points.

South Fayette 58, Moon 49 – Logan Yater and Brandon Jakela each scored 13 points and Landon Lutz added 11 to lead South Fayette (5-5, 2-1) to a Section 2-5A win over Moon (4-7, 1-2). Elijah Guillory scored 18 and Max Depner finished with 12 for the Tigers.

Sto-Rox 74, Northgate 72 – Corey Simmons scored 19 points, Josh Jenkins and Marcus Thomas each had 16, and Jaymont Green-Miller added 12 for Sto-Rox (3-3, 2-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Northgate (1-8, 0-2). Stevie Goetz led all scorers with 25 points with four 3-pointers, Josh Williams added 23 points, and Davonte Christie scored 18 points on four 3-pointers for the Flames.

Thomas Jefferson 47, Connellsville – Evan Berger led all scorers with 19 points and Joe Lekse added 14 to give Thomas Jefferson (3-8, 1-2) the Section 1-5A victory over Connellsville (3-10, 1-2). Josh Marietta scored eight points for the Falcons.

Yough 70, Mt. Pleasant 41 – Terek Crosby racked up 35 points and Christian Park added 14, hitting four 3-pointers, as Yough (5-5, 1-3) won in Section 3-4A play. Dante Giallonardo had 18 and Aden Wisnewski 11 for Mt. Pleasant (3-8, 1-3).

Girls basketball

Apollo-Ridge 49, South Allegheny 41 – Brinley Toland had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help Apollo-Ridge (9-1) earn a nonsection win. Sydney McCray added 18 points, seven steals and six rebounds for the Vikings. Jamie Riggs had 19 points for South Allegheny (5-8).

Cheswick Christian Academy 56, Grace Christian Academy 22 – Olivia Rochkind scored a career-high 34 points to lead Cheswick Christian Academy to a win over Grace Christian Academy in Southwest Christian Athletic Conference play. Aubra Harvey had 16 points for Grace Christian Academy.

Gateway 49, Penn Hills 39 – Marina Grado had 18 points and Alexis Margolis scored 12 to lead Gateway (1-5, 1-2) to a Section 4-5A win. Hannah Pugliese (17) and Cara Crawford (11) scored in double figures for Penn Hills (0-9, 0-4).

Greensburg Salem 41, Franklin Regional 40 – Abby Mankins scored 17 and Timaia Lewis added 11 points as Greensburg Salem (10-2, 1-1) earned a Section 4-5A win over Franklin Regional (5-6, 1-3). Sarah Penrod scored 12 points for the Panthers.

Hampton 59, Fox Chapel 46 – Claire Rodgers led all scorers with 17 points and Sophie Kelly and Kayla Hoehler scored 10 points apiece as Hampton (10-1, 3-1) beat Fox Chapel (4-9, 0-5) in a Section 2-5A game. Natalia Schaffer scored 12 points for the Foxes.

Knoch 64, Slippery Rock 18 – Nina Shaw scored 18 points and connected on four 3-pointers for Knoch (10-2) in a nonsection win. Maddie Boyer added 11 points for the Knights and Karlee Buterbaugh scored 10.

Latrobe 66, McKeesport 65 – Elle Snyder scored 19 points and Emma Blair had 15, including a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left, to lead Latrobe (7-2, 3-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Anna Rafferty had 11 and Bailey Watson 10. Avionna Menifee led McKeesport (10-1, 3-1) with 15 points. Rachel Manfredo had 13 and Brooke Evans 12.

Neshannock 72, Greenville 44 – Meghan Pallerino led all scorers with 22 points, Mairan Haggerty scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, and Neleh Nogay added 17 to lead Class 2A No. 1 Neshannock (10-1, 3-0) to a nonsection win. Josie Lewis scored 18 and Grace Cano added 10 for Greenville.

Trinity 65, Connellsville 26 – Alyssa Clutter scored 21, Macie Justice added 14, and Eden Williamson finished with 13 to lead No. 3 Trinity (8-1, 5-0) to a decisive Section 3-5A win over Connellsville (2-9, 0-3).

Wrestling

Penn-Trafford wins pair – Penn-Trafford improved to 3-0 in Section 1B-3A by defeating Gateway and Woodland Hills. The Warriors used pins by Troy Hohman (126), Dominic Hartman (152), Wesley Stull (160) and Owen Ott (189) in a 51-16 win against Gateway. Penn-Trafford defeated Woodland Hills, 60-3, as it received 10 forfeits. Gateway also defeated Woodland Hills, 42-3.

Waynesburg 54, Trinity 9 – Xavier Harmon, Zander Phaturos, Mac Church, Jake Stephenson and Brody Evans had pins and Ky Szewczyk, Colton Stoneking, Daniel Huffman and Nate Kirby won by decision as Waynesburg (3-0, 2-0) defeated Trinity (2-1, 2-1) in Section 4A-3A.

Hockey

Meadville 8, West Allegheny 4 — Michael Mahoney had two goals and an assist and Rocco Tartaglione added a goal and two assists to lead Meadville (10-3) to a Class 2A win. Logan Balint scored twice for West Allegheny (0-12).

Wilmington 7, Trinity 6 – Drake Tomak netted a hat trick and Cody Williams scored two goals as Wilmington (8-5-1) beat Trinity (1-9) in a Class B game. Davis Phanco and Andrew Cartwright scored for the Greyhounds. Jack Gordon had two goals while Dax Kress, Liam Porter and Corey Blommel scored for the Hillers.