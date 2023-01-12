High school roundup for Jan. 11, 2023: Highlands wrestlers pull away for win

By:

Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 12:17 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Angelo Markey carries a flag honoring Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire as the Golden Rams enter the mat before a match against Knoch on Wednesday. McIntire was killed in the line of duty Jan. 2. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Julius Saunders celebrates after recording a first-period pin at 160 pounds on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Knoch High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Angelo Markey works to defeat Knoch’s Brady Plfugh at 172 pounds on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Knoch High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Tyler Bender works to defeat Knoch’s Wyatt Foster at 189 pounds on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Knoch High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jabari Lewis works to defeat Knoch’s Cameron Elliot at 139 pounds on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Knoch High School. Previous Next

Julius Saunders recorded a first-period pin at 160 pounds to give Highlands the lead for good in a 51-19 Section 5-2A wrestling victory over Knoch on Wednesday night.

Brayden McGowan (126) won by major decision and Tanner Crowe (132) by decision as the Knights jumped out to a 7-0 lead. After a pin by Jabari Lewis at 138, Saunders’ pin at 160 and a decision by Angelo Markey at 172, the Golden Rams were up 21-13.

Keegan Babinsack (107), Javeon Chambers (114) and Tyler Bender (189) also recorded pins for Highlands.

Avonworth 36, South Allegheny 21 – Michael Tabano (120) and Jackson Krul (138) recorded pins to help Avonworth (3-6, 2-2) beat South Allegheny (2-8, 0-5) in a Section 3-2A match. Dylan Mains (126), Mason Naspinski (132), and Cade Baumgart (189) each recorded a pin for the Gladiators.

Bethel Park 46, Mt. Lebanon 21 – AJ Tomaino (172), Hunter Goelz (189) and Landon Hartman (215) had pins in three straight bouts to spark Bethel Park (6-2, 2-1) to a Section 6-3A win. Aiden Bench (121), Aiden Stout (127), Mason Kernan (133), Ethan Higgins (139) and Maksim Miller (152) also won for the Black Hawks. Ejiro Montoya (107), Cole Gibbons (145), Cooper Wolling (160) and Ben Lloyd (285) had wins for Mt. Lebanon (4-5, 0-3).

Blackhawk 39, Ambridge 12 – Gavin Ronacher (139), Brendan Rodriguez (160) and Kyle Stollenwerk (172) had pins for Blackhawk (4-7, 3-2) in Section 4-2A. Dean Chalupiak (152) and Logan Wolf (189) recorded pins for Ambridge (0-8, 0-4).

Central Valley 42, Beaver 35 – Skylar Bundy (215), Brenan Morgan (285), Antonio Boni (114) and Brandon Singleton (172) won by fall for Central Valley (4-0, 3-0) in Section 4-2A. Emma Cunningham (145), Nick Thompson (152) and Dalton Summers (160) had pins and Alex Snowden (189) had a tech fall for Beaver (2-2, 1-2).

Connellsville 31, Latrobe 30 – Ethan Ansell (172) won by fall, Gabe Ruggieri (132) won by major decision and Julian Ruggieri (145), Zeke Richey (152) and Chad Jesko (160) picked up decisions as Connellsville (7-2, 2-0) built a 25-3 lead en route to a Section 4-3A win over latrobe (5-2, 2-1).

Ellwood City 49, North Catholic 24 – Ben Gallenz (138), Chris Quintanilla (160), Nathan Chandler (215), and Derek Allen (113) had pins as Ellwood City (3-7, 2-2) beat North Catholic (1-7, 1-4) in Section 5-2A. Gavin McClure (132) won by major decision and Austin Hall (152) by decision. Marco Perri (172), Gabe Paredes (285) and Matthew Denninger (126) each had a pin for the Trojans.

Fox Chapel 40, Armstrong 26 – Alexander Kaufman (152), Adrian Valdez (160) and Trevor Katz (189) won by fall and Joseph Geller (172) by tech fall in four straight bouts to lead Fox Chapel (4-6, 1-2) to a Section 1-3A win. Michael Worsen (114) and Landon Funk (107) had pins and Adam Haines (121) picked up a tech fall for the Foxes. Aric Learn (127) and Philup Rearick (285) won by fall, Connor Jacobs (215) by tech fall and Max Formaini (133), Dylan Wolfe (139) and Sam Jacobs (145) by decision for Armstrong (3-2, 1-2).

Freedom 63, Blackhawk 6 – Matt Schultheis (139), Gavyn McCray (145), Tanner Millward (152), Ryan Kredel (160), Jason Shiring (172) and ZeShawn Williams (189) strung together six pins to lead Freedom (2-8, 2-1) to a Section 4-2A win over Blackhawk (4-7, 3-2). Jordan Delon (133) won by decision for the Bulldogs.

Indiana 52, Greensburg Salem 24 – Tuscan Blystone (139) and Will Turner (152) recorded pins and Paine McClure (133) won a major decision to lead Indiana (4-2, 4-0) in Section 6-2A. Kaidyn Gonder (145), Christian McChesney (215) and Isaiah Payne (285) won by fall for Greensburg Salem (3-6, 1-3).

Jefferson-Morgan 42, Washington 33 – Ronin Kramer (113) and Adam McAnany (189) recorded pins as Jefferson-Morgan (5-1, 4-1) defeated Washington (0-5, 0-5) in Section 1-2A. Caleb Patton (126), Vonnie Woods (138), Luke Bryner (145), and Joel Rush (215) recorded pins and Joe Wilson (285) won a decision for the Prexies.

McGuffey 48, Bentworth 21 – Dylan Drosoby (172) won by decision and Travis Ware (189) and Logan Smith (215) won by fall as McGuffey (8-2, 4-1) took a 15-0 lead en route to a Section 1-2A win. Kaden Ealy (107), Lucas Barr (121), Victor Bonus (139) and Brennen Mullins (152) had pins and Kyle Brookman (160) won by decisions for the Highlanders. Alex Rusilko (285), Max Ivcic (127) and Chris Vargo (133) had pins and Owen Ivcic (145) won by decision for Bentworth (2-3, 2-3).

Montour 54, Keystone Oaks 18 – Collin Dhanse (215), Anthony Esposito (120), Jacob Chacon (126), Anthony Orlandini (132), Peter Chacon (138), Danny Brandl (152) and Jerrod Bethea (160) recorded pins while Calan Schrenker (189) and Ilim Abzarov (145) won by decision for Montour (4-1, 3-1) in a Section 3-2A win over Keystone Oaks (7-3, 2-2). Christian Flaherty (285), Quinn Garda (106) and Damian Szuch (172) won by fall for the Golden Eagles.

Mt. Pleasant 64, Yough 12 – Sean Cain (121), Joseph Longhi (127) and Duncan Blose (133) had three consecutive first-period pins to spark Mt. Pleasant (4-5, 3-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Charles Blanchard (215) and Dylan Pitzer (285) also recorded pins and Ty Hornick (160) won by major decision for the Vikings. Ian Sarver (172) and Gavin Roebuck (189) won by fall for Yough (0-13, 0-4).

North Hills 60, Mars 12 – Lucas Palermo (285) recorded a pin to lead North Hills (8-2, 1-2) to a Section 2-3A win. Rocco Darocy (138) and Cooper Courson (160) won by fall for Mars (1-6, 0-3).

Norwin 42, Ringgold 13 — John White (126), Albert Hewitt (172) and Josiah Pastories (285) recorded pins to lead Norwin (13-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Aaron Wong (113), Conner Mullen (120) and Nicholas Puskar (160) won major decisions and Gage Mamie (132), Gabe Conboy (138), Jackson Huss (145) and Nathaniel Albeck (152) took decisions for the Knights. Jake Conroy (189) had a pin for Ringgold (3-9, 0-3).

Peters Township 56, Upper St. Clair 9 – John Radnor (127), AJ McGarrity (139), Noah Schratz (145), Parker Nave (172) and Caleb Bebout (215) all recorded pins while Darius McMillon (133) and Vincent DiChiccis (160) won by technical fall as Peters Township (5-4, 3-0) won a Section 6-3A match over Upper St. Clair (3-5, 0-3). Chris Cibrone (152) and Zack Stromock won by decision while Isaac Meyers won by a major decision for Peters.

Pine-Richland 44, Seneca Valley 21 – Anthony Ferraro (133), Quinn Foster (139), Nicholas King (172), Vaughn Spencer (189) and Joey Schneck (285) had pins to help Pine-Richland top Seneca Valley in Section 2-4A. Jake Lukez (160) and Maclane Miller (152) picked up major decisions and Dante Cruz (215) won via decision. Tyler Chappell (127) earned a decision for Seneca Valley.

Quaker Valley 54, South Park 24 – Quaker Valley (10-4, 4-0) got pins from Wyatt Hamm (132), Michael Carmody (138), Jack Diemert (152), Kris Brown (189), Grant Castaldo (113) and Isaac Maccaglia (120) in a Section 3-2A win. Greyson Fischer (160), Wyatt Markovich (172) and Parker Cunnigham (285) recorded pins for South Park (1-4, 1-4).

Southmoreland 53, Albert Gallatin 20 – Cam Lee (133), Kashton Bish (139), Landon Delara (145) and Gabe Kubasky (152) had pins in consecutive bouts to lead Southmoreland over Albert Gallatin in Section 2-2A wrestling Wednesday night, clinching a playoff spot for the fourth time in five years. Shawn Hollis (172), Ethan Kenney (215) and Mason Nedierhiser (285) also won by fall for the Scotties (7-3, 4-1). Logan Nalpeka (127) and Landon Conroy (160) had pins and Ryan Hawthorn (107 and James Standish (189) earned major decisions for Albert Gallatin (2-2, 2-2).

Boys basketball

Highlands 62, Obama Academy 39 – Bradyn Foster scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and Jimmy Kunst followed with 17 points as Highlands (10-2) used a strong second half to defeat Obama Academy (4-7) in nonsection play. Xzavier Rodgers and Torrien Perkins each scored 11 points for Obama Academy.

Girls basketball

Geibel 49, Hundred (WV) 45 – Emma Larkin was on fire, scoring 42 points to lead Geibel (6-7) to a nonsection win. Summer Morris scored 14 and Roxie Huggins had 11 for Hundred.

Laurel 51, Shenango 32 – Danielle Pontius scored 15 points and Johnna Hill and Regan Atkins each scored 11 points while Joselynn Fortuna had 10 as Laurel (11-1) dropped Shenango (9-4) in nonsection play. Janie Natale scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats.

North Star 51, Ligonier Valley 22 – Grace Metz scored 19 points and and Chloe Miller added 11 as North Star beat Ligonier Valley (2-9) in nonsection play. Misty Miller led the Rams with eight points while Lyla Barr had seven points and 12 rebounds.

Springdale 44, Northgate 18 – Caity Stec scored 16 points and Grace Gent finished with 12 as Springdale (3-8) defeated Northgate (1-10) in nonsection play. Daylin Monron scored 11 points for the Flames.