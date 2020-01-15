High school roundup for Jan. 14, 2020: North Allegheny sweeps North Hills

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 | 12:57 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Grant Timmerson scored 12 points Tuesday night.

Khalil Dinkins scored 14 points as North Allegheny came back from a three-point deficit after three quarters for a 57-51 victory over North Hills in Section 1-6A boys basketball Tuesday night, sweeping a rivalry doubleheader.

Zach Andreykovich had 13 points and Grant Timmerson 12 for the Tigers (8-6, 3-2). Alex Smith led North Hills (5-7, 2-3) with 15 points.

Earlier, the North Allegheny girls team (10-2, 6-1) scored a 52-29 victory over North Hills (5-7, 2-5). Paige Morningstar scored 16 points and Lizzy Groetsch added 11 for No. 3 North Allegheny.

Butler 80, Seneca Valley 66 — Ethan Morton hit for 33 points and Mattix Clement added 18, including four 3-pointers, to lead No. 2 Butler (10-4, 5-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Mason Bush led Seneca Valley (1-11, 0-5) with 29 points. Cole Brooks had 17, including five threes.

Central Catholic 78, Pine-Richland 69 — Ben Sarson scored 23 points and Anderson Cynkar added 17 to help Central Catholic (8-6, 2-3) to a Section 1-6A win. Joey Petcash led Pine-Richland (9-4, 3-2) with 25 points, including five 3-pointers.

Peters Township 55, Canon-McMillan 46 — Connor Duane scored 16 points as Peters Township (8-6, 2-3) overcame a slow start to win in Section 2-6A. Sam Petrarca and Mike McDonnell scored 10 each for Peters, which trailed 15-8 after a quarter. Syncere Southern led Canon-McMillan (4-9, 1-4) with 13 points.

Bethel Park 83, Baldwin 57 — Tommy DiRienzo scored 30 points and Ryan Meis added 28 to lead Bethel Park to a Section 2-6A win. Conner Lavelle led Baldwin (5-8, 0-5) with 14 points.

Fox Chapel 49, Connellsville 28 — Eli Yofan led Class 6A No. 1 Fox Chapel (13-0, 5-0) to another Section 3-6A victory. He finished with a game-best 16 points to go along with six rebounds.

Penn Hills 70, Woodland Hills 46 — Led by 18 points from Ed Daniels, 17 from Deondre Mitchell and 15 from Kyree Mitchell, No. 1 Penn Hills (10-2, 6-0) won in Section 1-5A. Jihaad Dennard led Woodland Hills (3-10, 1-5) with 12 points.

Montour 60, Moon 50 — James Eubanks scored 17 points and Isayah Mosley added 12 to help Montour (6-7, 3-3) to a Section 1-5A win. Logan Young scored 18 for Moon (2-9, 1-6).

Laurel Highlands 70, Albert Gallatin 61 — Keandre Cook and Rodney Gallagher scored 16 points each and Tyvaughn Long added 15 to lead Laurel Highlands (9-4, 4-2) to a Section 1-5A win. Dylan Shea led Albert Gallatin (5-8, 3-3) with 18 points.

Thomas Jefferson 70, West Mifflin 36 — Noah Pierce scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Ethan Dunsey added 10 to lead Thomas Jefferson (10-4, 6-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Mekhi Scott led West Mifflin (1-10, 0-6) with 18 points.

South Fayette 71, Trinity 60 — Brandon Jakiela scored 26 points, Kade St. Ledger added 16, and South Fayette (7-5, 4-3) rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to win in Section 2-5A. Mike Dunn scored 19 and Michael Koroly added 18 for Trinity (9-5, 4-3).

Chartiers Valley 74, West Allegheny 57 — Brayden Reynolds scored 19 points to lead Chartiers Valley (9-4, 6-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Jared Goldstrom added 16 points and Marcello Legister had 15. Scott Bilvous led West Allegheny (8-6, 3-4) with 22 points.

Hampton 42, Mars 37 — Ben Ringeisen had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Hampton (8-5, 6-1) to a Section 3-5A victory. Colby Mignogna added eight points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Mihali Sfanos led Mars (9-3, 4-2) with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.

Indiana 44, Armstrong 42 (OT) — Chase Walker scored 17 points to lead Indiana (4-9, 1-6) to its first win in Section 3-5A. Gavin Szymanski scored 10 for Armstrong (1-10, 1-5), which forced overtime with a 18-7 run in the fourth quarter.

Franklin Regional 71, Kiski Area 54 — Logan Summerhill scored 23 points to lead Franklin Regional (6-9, 3-4) to a Section 3-5A win. Johnny O’Toole added 13 and Caden Smith had 11.

Shaler 78, Plum 60 — Connor Moss had a team-best 28 points, but the Mustangs (3-10, 3-4) fell to the Titans (10-3, 7-0) in a Section 3-5A matchup. Max Matolcsy added 11 points for Plum, and Nick Flinko contributed 10 points in the loss.

Mt. Pleasant 51, Yough 46 — Lucas Toohey scored 15 points as Mt. Pleasant (8-6, 3-2) jumped out to a 21-11 lead in the first quarter and held on for rivalry victory in Section 1-4A. Jake Johnson added nine points. Gamal Marballie led Yough (5-10, 0-5) with 29.

Highlands 81, Derry 59 — Luke Cochran dropped in a game-high 24 points for the Class 4A No. 4 Golden Rams (12-2, 4-1) in a Section 1 victory over Derry (4-9, 2-3). Korry Myers added 23 points, and Johnny Crise had 21 points and 15 rebounds in the victory. Aiden Bushey had 16 points for Derry (4-9, 2-3). Tanner Nicely added 14, Ryan Bushey 12 and Tyson Webb 10 for the Trojans.

Uniontown 90, Waynesburg 70 — Billy DeShields scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures for No. 2 Uniontown (10-1, 5-0) in a Section 3-4A win. Jahmere Richardson and Keondre DeShields had 15 points each. Lucas Garber led Waynesburg (6-8, 1-4) with 21 points.

Central Valley 65, Hopewell 43 — Isiah Warfield scored 15 points and Brandon Graham and Jayvin Thompson chipped in 13 apiece as Central Valley (7-5, 3-3) evened its Section 2-4A record. Rocco Scipione had 10 points for Hopewell (6-8, 0-6).

Ambridge 50, Quaker Valley 47 — Ernie Bowers scored 17 points and Isaiah Thomas added 15 as No. 5 Ambridge (8-3, 4-1) won a showdown between Section 2-4A contenders. Markus Frank led No. 4 Quaker Valley (9-3, 4-2) with 19 points.

Blackhawk 55, Beaver 46 — Led by 14 points from Marco Borello, 13 from James Darno and 12 from Tyler Fedisin, Blackhawk (5-6, 5-1) defeated Beaver (4-9, 1-5) in Section 2-4A.

Ringgold 58, South Park 48 — Luke Wyvratt scored 19 points and Chris Peccon added 18 as Ringgold rallied from five points down at the half for a Section 3-4A win. Aidan Rongaus led South Park (5-8, 1-4) with 17 points.

Belle Vernon 76, Elizabeth Forward 62 — Cam Nusser scored 31 points and Mitch Pohlot had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Belle Vernon (10-4, 4-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Devin Whitlock had 13 and Hunter Ruokonen added 11.

Lincoln Park 46, Neshannock 39 — Tanner Mathos scored 11 points and No. 1 Lincoln Park (11-2, 6-0) battled for a Section 1-3A victory. Preston Turk led Neshannock (10-4, 3-3) with 16 points.

Ellwood City 57, Riverside 50 — Nate Coonfare and Milo Sesti scored 15 points apiece and Ryan Gibbons added 13 as Ellwood City (7-6, 3-3) won in Section 1-3A. Nathan Sciarro led Riverside (6-8, 1-5) with 16 points.

Seton LaSalle 71, Keystone Oaks 34 — Terrell Truss-Moore scored 18 points and Michael Bigley and Dan Boehme added 13 each to lead Seton LaSalle (9-4, 5-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Frank Stumpo had 19 for Keystone Oaks (6-7, 2-4).

Carlynton 59, Fort Cherry 31 — Chauncie Mickens scored 28 points and DeQuay Canton added 11 as Carlynton (9-4, 4-2) topped Fort Cherry (3-10, 0-6) in Section 2-3A.

Washington 59, McGuffey 51 — Marlon Norris scored 28 points to lead Washington (9-3, 6-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Brandon Patterson and Tayshawn Levy added 13 points each. Cj Cole scored 16 for McGuffey (11-4, 4-2).

South Allegheny 57, East Allegheny 43 — Omar Faulkner had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks to help No. 3 South Allegheny (12-1, 6-0) stay unbeaten in Section 3-3A. , Bryce Epps added 15 points and Antonio Epps had 14. Travon Simmons led East Allegheny (8-5, 3-3) with 12 points.

Valley 49, Burrell 43 — Adisun Jackson and Thomas Albert tallied 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Vikings (3-10, 2-4) in a Section 3-3A victory over the Bucs (1-11, 1-5). Burrell led by one at the end of three quarters, but Valley rallied with a 19-12 advantage in the fourth. Brandon Coury led the Bucs with a game-best 24 points.

Deer Lakes 62, Shady Side Academy 52 — The Lancers (6-5, 3-3) had three players in double figures in a Section 3-3A win over the Indians (5-7, 2-4). Jack Hollibaugh led the way with 14 points, Bryce Robson scored 11 and Ryan Butler tallied 11.

Southmoreland 56, Frazier 49 — Trailing by three points entering the fourth quarter, Southmoreland (4-10, 3-3) erupted for a Section 4-3A win. Riley Comforti scored 31 points for the Scotties. Brandon Peterson added 12.

Sto-Rox 79, Northgate 55 — Malik Smith scored 24 points and Jamal Williams contributed 14 as Sto-Rox (7-6, 6-1) won in Section 1-2A. Benjamin Brooks led Northgate (5-8, 3-4) with 27 points.

Apollo-Ridge 63, Propel Braddock Hills 52 — Klay Fitzroy and Jake Fello lit up the scoreboard for the Vikings, combining for 52 points in the Section 1-2A victory. Fitzroy led the way for Apollo-Ridge (10-4, 5-2) with 27 points. All but four came in the second and third quarters when the Vikings out scored Propel (2-10, 0-7) by a 38-18 margin. Fello added 25 points, with 21 coming by way of seven 3-pointers.

California 75, Bentworth 67 — Nate Savage scored 21 points and Ryan Cochise and Phil Stewart added 14 each to power California (6-7, 2-4) to a Section 2-2A win. Shawn Dziak led Bentworth (0-14, 0-6) with 32 points.

Chartiers-Houston 62, Carmichaels 58 — Seth Dunn scored 30 points, sinking seven 3-pointers, to lead Chartiers-Houston (8-6, 3-3) to a Section 2-2A win. Austin Arnold added 12. William Cree led Carmichaels (6-7, 1-5) with 21 points.

South Side 49, Burgettstown 47 — Brandon Barber scored 21 points and Noah Prince added 14 to lead South Side (5-8, 2-4) to a Section 3-2A win. Dylan Pioirier and Cole Shergi had 12 each for Burgettstown (5-9, 1-5).

OLSH 56, Sewickley Academy 38 — Dante Spadafora scored 16 points and Jake DiMichele added 15 as No. 1 OLSH (12-1, 6-0) prevailed over Sewickley Academy (5-5, 4-2) in a low-scoring Section 3-2A affair.

Vincentian Academy 92, Cornell 61 — Matt McDonough scored 21 points and Ethan Embleton added 17 to lead No. 1 Vincentian Academy (9-3, 7-0) to a statement win in a battle of WPIAL title contenders in Section 1-A. Zaier Harrison led Cornell with 20 points.

Monessen 82, Mapletown 42 — Dylan Bradshaw scored 24 points to lead Monessen (5-8, 5-1) to a Section 2-A victory. Marquell Smith added 16 points and Taylon Lowe had 14.

West Greene 53, Jefferson-Morgan 46 — Austin Crouse scored 17 points and Corey Wise added 16, including four 3-pointers, to lead West Greene (5-6, 4-2) to a Section 2-A win. Ben Jackson tacked on 13 points. Troy Wright led Jefferson-Morgan (4-10, 2-4) with 18.

Imani Christian 95, Aquinas Academy 82 — Senique Jenkins scored 39 points and Aiden Betsill added 23 as Imani Christian (9-4) overcame a remarkable showing from Aquinas Academy (4-9, 2-5) freshman Vincent Cugini to win in Section 3-A. Cugini scored 48 points.

Leechburg 69, St. Joseph 57 — Jake Blumer’s game-best 30 points helped fuel the Blue Devils (9-4, 4-3) in a Section 3-A victory over the Spartans (4-11, 2-5). He scored 22 of his 30 in the second half. Eli Rich and Dylan Cook contributed 19 and 11 points, respectively. Andrew Sullivan led the St. Joseph attack with 28 points.

New Brighton 70, Freedom 67 — JoJo Reynolds scored 24 points and Jamison Ahmed added 19 to spark New Brighton (2-11) to a nonsection win. Tyler Mohrbacher had 22 and Cole Beck 20 for Freedom (5-8).

Brashear 71, Westinghouse 64 — Cheron Collington hit for 39 points, Darriton Jones added 13 and Ta’meere Robinson had 12 as Brashear won in the City League. Troy Lanier had 24 for Westinghouse.

Carrick 49, Perry 40 — led by 16 points from Amaru Caldwell, 12 from Logen Solomon and 10 from Daivion Christmas, Carrick picked up a City League win. TyWann Martin had 15 for Carrick.

Girls basketball

Woodland Hills 46, Penn Hills 45 — Peyton Pinkney had 16 points and 16 rebounds and made the go-ahead shot on a jumper from the foul line with 9 seconds left to lead No. 2 Woodland Hills (11-2, 7-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Joi Burleigh had 17 points and 11 boards for Woodland Hills. Amoni Blackwell led Penn Hills (6-7, 4-2) with 14 points.

Franklin Regional 45, Kiski Area 27 — The Panthers led 15-4 after the first quarter and didn’t look back in a Section 2-5A victory. Noelle Boyd scored 15 points and Sydney Lindeman had 12 for Franklin Regional (4-8, 2-4).

Latrobe 44, Penn-Trafford 41 — Rachel Ridilla hit five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 18 points, and Anna Rafferty added 17 points and 12 rebounds as Latrobe (6-6, 3-4) won at Penn-Trafford (7-5, 3-4) in Section 3-5A. Bella Long scored 14 to lead Penn-Trafford, and Maura Suman scored 11. Long missed a 3 at the final buzzer. Long’s buzzer-beater tied it 31-31 at the end of the third quarter. The lead changed hands five times in the fourth with Rafferty putting the Wildcats ahead to stay, at 43-41, with a layup. The Warriors made eight 3-pointers. Ridilla scored 12 points in the first half for Latrobe as the Wildcats took a 24-23 edge. Penn-Trafford started 0-for-12 from the field and did not score for the first six minutes and 12 seconds.

Chartiers-Houston 44, Waynesburg 24 — Zalayah Edwards scored 15 points and Dominique Mortimer had 11 as Chartiers-Houston (8-6) defeated Waynesburg (5-9) in a nonsection game.

Avonworth 45, Keystone Oaks 34 — Kathryn Goetz scored 20 points and Harris Robinson added 11 to lead Avonworth (9-4) to a nonsection win. Lexy Wagner had 11 for Keystone Oaks (3-11).

Vincentian Academy 74, Brentwood 49 — Tara Lucot scored 18 points and Emilia Johnson added 14 to help Class A No. 1 Vincentian Academy (10-2) to a nonsection win. Taylor Davis had 21 points, sinking seven 3-pointers, for Brentwood (3-10).

Allderdice 76, Obama Academy 27 — Led by 19 points from Sophia North, 16 from Brooklyn Jones and 15 from Emma Waite, Allderdice beat Obama Academy in the City League.

West Shamokin 62, Ligonier Valley 25 — Sophie Fusaro scored 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers, to lead West Shamokin (9-5) to a Heritage Conference win. Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (1-11) with eight points.

Hockey

Norwin 6, Blackhawk 4 — Sal Cerilli had two goals and an assist to lead Norwin (10-2-0) past Blackhawk (4-9-1) in a nonsection game. Jacob Dally, Logan Marsalko and Jacob Meier scored three unanswered goals in the third period for Norwin.

Tags: North Allegheny, North Hills