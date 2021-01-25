High school roundup for Jan. 25, 2021: Neshannock girls grab big section win

Monday, January 25, 2021 | 11:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Neshannock held Sewickley Academy to 11 first-half points and came away with a 49-41 girls basketball victory in an important Section 1-2A matchup Monday night.

Neleh Nogay led the Lancers (6-1, 5-1) with 15 points. Desirae Nace scored 14 for No. 4 Sewickley Academy (4-3, 2-2).

Avonworth 54, South Allegheny 27 – Rebecca Goetz scored a team-high 24 points to lead the No. 5 Antelopes (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 3-3A victory over the Gladiators (0-6, 0-5). Grace O’Brien also scored 15 points for Avonworth. Erin Uziel led South Allegheny with 10 points.

Belle Vernon 44, Yough 33 – Viva Kries scored 18 points and Belle Vernon (4-2, 3-1) used a 15-7 surge in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 3-4A win. Laney Gerdich led Yough (2-5, 1-3) with 14 points.

Bethel Park 55, Gateway 36 – Olivia Westphal scored a team-high 19 points for the No. 5 Black Hawks (5-1, 1-0) as they earned a nonsection victory over the Gators (0-6, 0-4). Emma Dziezgowski also scored 15 for Bethel Park and Sophia Nath added 10. Marina Grado led Gateway with 11 and Dynasty Shegog added 10.

Bishop Canevin 56, Carlynton 49 – Three players scored in double digits as the Class A No. 3 Crusaders (2-0, 1-0) earned a nonsection victory over the Cougars (3-4, 2-1). Ashley Lippold led the way with 21 points while Aliyah Scott scored 13 and Josie Bochicchio added 10. Chloe Williams led Carlynton with 16 points and Kendall Kline scored 15 as well.

Blackhawk 67, Hopewell 19 – Jolie Strati scored 17 points and Alena Fusetti added 16 to lead No. 5 Blackhawk (5-2, 4-1) to a Section 2-4A victory over Hopewell (1-3, 1-3). Casey Nixon added 10 points.

Brentwood 59, East Allegheny 47 – Mallory Daly scored 22 and Taylor Davis scored 18 while also making four 3-pointers to lead the Spartans (6-0, 6-0) to a Section 3-3A victory over East Allegheny (2-3, 1-3). Abby Henderson scored a game-high 30 points for East Allegheny in the loss.

Butler 45, Shaler 31 – Sarayne Forbes scored 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead Butler (4-3, 4-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Makenna Maier added 10 points. Hilary Quinn led Shaler (2-7, 2-5) with 10.

Chartiers-Houston 50, Northgate 6 – Dominique Mortimer scored 11 and Gabby Pomfret scored 10 as the Buccaneers (3-3, 1-3) took down Northgate (0-5, 0-4) in a Section 3-2A matchup. Chartiers-Houston held Northgate scoreless in the first quarter.

Connellsville 37, Ringgold 13 – Arley Wilson scored a game-high 12 points and Nevaeh Hamborsky added 10 to lead Connellsville (3-1, 3-1) to a Section 3-5A victory. Kirra Gerard led Ringgold (0-2, 0-1) with nine.

Fox Chapel 54, Mars 45 – Domenica Delaney scored 22 points and Ellie Schwartzman added 16 to help Fox Chapel (2-5, 2-3) to a Section 2-5A win. Olivia Donnelly scored 15 and Avery Bennett 13 for Mars (3-6, 2-3).

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Monessen 19 – Laura Kondas scored 10 points and Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1, 1-1) took a 13-2 lead in the first quarter en route to a nonsection win. Sydney Caterino led Monessen (4-2, 3-2) with eight points.

Highlands 40, Derry 24 — Led by 12 points from Jocelyn Bielak and 10 from both Maria Fabregas and Kalleigh Nerone, the Golden Rams (2-7, 1-3) earned a Section 1-4A win over the Trojans (1-3, 1-3). Highlands held Derry to less than five points in each of the first three quarters and held them scoreless in the third.

Knoch 65, Burrell 22 — The Knights (4-0, 4-0) outscored the Bucs (2-3, 1-1) 27-4 in the first quarter and never looked back in a Section 1-4A victory. Nina Shaw led the Knights with 21 points and Nevaeh Ewing added 12. Allison Fisher led Burrell with 12 points.

Latrobe 59, Greensburg Salem 31 – Anna Rafferty scored 12 points, Emma Blair added 10, and Latrobe (4-1, 4-0) pulled away for a Section 4-5A victory. Abby Mankins led Greensburg Salem (0-2, 0-1) with 16 points.

Laurel 68, Ellwood City 39 – Regan Atkins scored 15 points and Joselynn Fortuna added 13 to lead No. 4 Laurel (7-1, 3-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Lucia Lombardo added 11. Claire Noble led Ellwood City (1-4, 1-4) with eight points.

Leechburg 27, Propel Andrew Street 24 — The Blue Devils (1-4, 1-2) earned their first victory of the season and they needed a little extra time to do it as they outscored Propel Andrew Street (0-5, 0-4) 6-3 in overtime to seal it. Christine Guo led Leechburg with 13 points and Tyonna Bristo led Propel Andrew Street with 10.

McKeesport 55, Aquinas Academy 22 – Carmen Coles scored 14 points as McKeesport (6-1, 2-1) picked up a nonsection win. Elizabeth Russell led Class A No. 5 Aquinas Academy (7-2, 3-0) with 11 points.

Montour 76, Ambridge 50 – Raegan Kadlecik scored 23 points to lead Montour (4-4, 3-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Olivia Persinger added 14 and Jordyn Wolfe 13. Rachel Guthrie scored 21 and Delaney Moore 10 for Ambridge (1-3, 1-3).

North Catholic 58, Riverside 17 – Four players scored in double digits for the No. 1 Trojanettes (7-1, 4-0) as they earned a Section 1-3A victory over the Panthers (0-5, 0-5). Alayna Rocco led the group with 15 points while Ava Walker, Anna Waskiewicz and Dacia Lewandowski all scored 10 points apiece.

Norwin 49, Pine-Richland 36 – Brianna Zajicek scored 15 points, Mara Polczynski added 11, and Norwin (6-1, 5-1) took a 24-8 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a Section 1-6A win. Sarah Pifer and Kaili Doctor had nine points each for Pine-Richland (2-4, 2-4).

OLSH 75, New Brighton 15 – Grace Bradley scored 21 points and Kaleigh Costantino added 12 to lead No. 3 OLSH (7-0, 7-0) to a Section 1-2A win over New Brighton (0-6, 0-6). Kennedy Walsh and Emily Schuck scored 10 each.

Peters Township 49, Oakland Catholic 45 – Journey Thompson scored 17 points, Avana Sayles added 13, and Peters Township (3-4, 1-1) pulled away for a nonsection win with a 23-point third quarter. Halena Hill led Class 5A No. 5 Oakland Catholic (4-3, 1-0) with 17 points.

Quaker Valley 60, Central Valley 43 – Corrine Washington hit for 22 points to lead No. 3 Quaker Valley (3-2, 3-1) to a Section 2-4A victory. Bailey Garbee had 12 and Jordyn Ray 11. Alyssa Gillin scored a game-high 29 for Central valley (1-5, 1-4).

Seneca Valley 38, North Hills 21 – Olivia West and Jaden Davinsizer scored 15 points apiece to help Seneca Valley (2-6, 1-5) to a Section 1-6A win. Olivia Waters led North Hills (0-9, 0-7) with seven.

Serra Catholic 69, Beth-Center 30 – Three players scored in double digits to lead the No. 1 Eagles (5-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A victory over the Bulldogs (3-3, 0-2). Nicole Pawlowski led the way with 17 points and Chloe Pordash and Rylee Campbell pitched in 16 and 10, respectively. Julia Ogrodowski led Beth-Center with 15 points.

South Fayette 69, Seton LaSalle 18 – Behind 11 points from Jessica Stabile and 10 from Rachel Black, South Fayette (5-0, 1-0) grabbed a nonsection win. Kyleigh Donnelly led Seton LaSalle (0-1, 0-0) with seven.

Southmoreland 60, Ligonier Valley 19 – Delaynie Morvosh scored 18 points and Maddie Moore added 14 to power No. 4 Southmoreland (5-2, 4-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-2, 0-2) with 10 points.

South Park 50, Waynesburg 41 – Nora Ozimek scored 14 points and No. 3 South Park (4-0, 3-0) stayed undefeated with a Section 2-3A win over Waynesburg (5-2, 3-1). Maddie Graham added 11 and Maya Wertlet 10.

St. Joseph 52, Springdale 32 – Julie Spinelli led the Spartans (1-3) to their first win of the season with 19 points. Trinity Lockwood-Morris and Emma Swierczewski scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Katerina Puskar and Grace Gent each scored 13 points for the Dynamos (1-5, 0-2).

Trinity 85, Laurel Highlands 14 – Kaylin Venick scored 17 points and Courtney Dahlquist added 15 as No. 1 Trinity (7-1, 3-0) cruised to a Section 3-5A win. Alyssa Clutter scored 12 points and Abbey Wayman hit four 3-pointers. Essence Davis led Laurel Highlands (1-7, 0-5) with seven points.

Villa Maria Academy 36, Mt. Lebanon 29 – Eva Ward scored 10 points to lead Villa Maria Academy to the nonsection win. Morgan Palmer had 14 for No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (6-1, 1-0), which played without top scorer Ashleigh Connor.

Washington 72, Bentworth 16 – Cass Lewis scored 23 points to lead Washington (3-3, 2-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Amber Sallee led Bentworth (1-7, 0-5) with seven points.

West Mifflin 44, Mt. Pleasant 37 – Behind 16 points from Lauren Yuhas, the Titans (3-2, 3-1) earned a Section 3-4A victory over the Vikings (4-3, 1-3). Falyn Carr also scored 11 points for West Mifflin. Tiffany Zelmore scored a game-high 21 points for Mt. Pleasant.

Boys basketball

Albert Gallatin 62, Ringgold 43 – The Colonials (5-2, 3-1) used a big 21-12 fourth quarter to pull away from the Rams (0-2, 0-1) and secure a Section 1-5A victory. A.J. Blyden led Albert Gallatin with 17 points and 14 rebounds while Dylan Shea chipped in 13 in the victory. Nick Peccon and Demetrius Butler scored 13 and 12, respectively, for the Rams.

Avonworth 66, Carlynton 49 – Andrew Gannon scored 20 points, Jordan Kolenda added 15, and No. 5 Avonworth (6-0, 3-0) cored 23 points in the third quarter to secure a nonsection win. Jaiden McClure had 16 for Carlynton (5-1, 3-0).

Burgettstown 51, Freedom 43 – The Blue Devils (2-6, 1-4) outscored the Bulldogs (0-4, 0-2) by 10 points in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a nonsection victory. Nathan Klodowski and Caleb Russell scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Burgettstown. Carter Huggins led Freedom with 18 points and Cole Beck chipped in 15 in the loss.

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Monessen 35 – Behind 26 points from Brevan Williams and 15 from Christian McGowan, No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic (6-1, 3-1) claimed a decisive nonsection win. Kiante Robinson led Monessen (4-5, 3-2) with 18 points. Chas Mrlack had 10.

Jeannette 64, Serra Catholic 56 – Toby Cline scored 26 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Hunter Schmidt added 13, to lead Jeannette (4-2, 3-1) to a Section 3-2A victory. Jayden Mertz scored 15 and Elijah Ward 10 for Serra Catholic (1-5, 1-3).

Jefferson-Morgan 56, Waynesburg 52 – Taj Jacobs scored 20 points, including the game-clinching free throw with 3.1 seconds left, to lead Jefferson-Morgan (2-5, 1-3) to a nonsection win. Colt Fowler added 19. Chase Henkins led Waynesburg (2-6, 1-3) with 21 points.

Mapletown 55, Propel Montour 54 – Landan Stevenson scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to lead Mapletown (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-A win. Lance Stevenson added nine. Chiyeh Green led Propel Montour (0-3, 0-2) with 13 points. Jamal Newton and Matthew Carswell had 12 apiece.

Neighborhood Academy 54, Propel Andrew Street 32 – Ty’Jer Clayton scored 23 points to lead Neighborhood Academy (2-1, 2-1) to a Section 3-A victory over Propel Andrew Street (0-6, 0-5). Jacoby Dupree added 13 and Brent Manns scored 12 for Neighborhood Academy. Jonathan Moore led Propel Andrew Street with nine.

New Brighton 49, Laurel 48 – JoJo Reynolds scored 25 points and hit the game-winning free throw with 8 seconds left to give the Lions (2-3, 0-2) a nonsection win over Laurel (2-5, 1-2). Marcus and Sam Haswell led the Spartans with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Neshannock 65, Farrell 24 – Led by 17 points from Michael Sopko, 16 from Russel Kwiat and 15 from J.P. Mozzocio, Neshannock (8-0, 4-0) picked up a nonsection win.

Northgate 44, Chartiers-Houston 39 – The Flames (2-8, 1-3) used a key 13-8 third quarter to pull off a five-point victory over the Buccaneers (1-7, 1-3). Josh Williams led the Flames with 14 points and Davonte Christe added 12 in the victory. Ehlijah Daven scored 15 points for Chartiers-Houston.

Rochester 52, Western Beaver 39 – Led by 15 points from Devon Hemer, 14 from Sal Laure and 13 from Jerome Mullins, Rochester (4-1, 3-1) picked up a Section 1-A victory. Thad Gray led Western Beaver (2-1, 1-1) with 17 points.

Sharpsville 62, Bethel Park 51 – The Blue Devils (4-2, 3-1) took advantage of an 18-7 third quarter to earn an 11-point nonsection victory over the Black Hawks (1-4, 0-1). Mark Staunch led Sharpsville with 21 points while James Thomas and Ryan Ladjebich scored 15 and 14, respectively. Anthony Watson and Ben Guffey scored 16 points apiece for Bethel Park.

South Fayette 65, West Mifflin 38 – Landon Lutz scored 15 points and Kaden Ring added 12 to help South Fayette (2-1, 0-0) to a nonsection win over West Mifflin (3-3, 0-2).

South Side 64, Fort Cherry 58 – Behind a 31-point fourth quarter, the Rams (4-4, 2-3) erased a nine-point deficit and earned a six-point victory over the Rangers (5-3, 2-2). Aidan Roach scored a team-high 17 points for the Rams, while Owen Norman scored 16 and hit four 3-pointers for Fort Cherry.

Springdale 75, Mohawk 41 – Demetri Fritch scored 25 points, making five 3-pointers, to lead No. 3 Springdale (7-2, 2-1) to a nonsection victory. Ben Myford added 19 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Ryan Reinsfelder had 17. Jackon Miller scored 15 for Mohawk (1-6, 0-4).

Winchester Thurston 67, Nazareth Prep 65 – Jackson Juzang scored 27 points and Abhi Yadagiri added 20, with six 3-pointers, and the Bears (4-1, 3-1) earned a two-point victory over Nazareth Prep (1-6, 1-2). Anthony Jagers scored 21 points for Nazareth Prep while Isaiah Thomas added 18 points and Emmanuel Dotson chipped in 11.

Wrestling

Burrell 45, Penn Trafford 25 — A 19-0 deficit didn’t phase the Bucs (5-1, 2-0) as they stormed back to earn a 20-point victory over the Warriors (5-5, 3-2). Ian Oswalt (138), Aaron Edwards (145), Dylan Slahtovsky (189) and Cole Clark (215) all picked up pins. Troy Hohman (113) and Hayden Coy (120) won matches for the Warriors.

Knoch 48, Blackhawk 18 — Kyle Lauster (172) and Samuel Freyermuth (189) picked up pins for Knoch (5-1).

