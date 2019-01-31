High school roundup for Jan. 30, 2019: Seneca Valley tops Norwin in WPIAL quarterfinals

By: Tribune-Review

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 | 10:45 PM

They had to defeat Norwin to earn a trip to … Norwin.

Members of the Seneca Valley wrestling team secured a berth in Saturday’s WPIAL Class AAA semifinals at Norwin with a 46-22 victory over the Knights in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Nick Montalbano (152 pounds), Patrick Johnson (182), Dylan Chappell (113) and Jason Geyer (132) had pins for Seneca Valley, the No. 2 seed in the WPIAL tournament.

In the marquee bout of the night at 120 pounds, Seneca Valley standout Alejandro Herrera-Rondon defeated Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps, 6-0.

Bryce Long (160 pounds) had a major decision, and Ryan Weinzen (220), Zach Cypher (285) and Kris Oddo (126) all had pins for Norwin.

The Raiders (12-2), who defeated Trinity, 54-24, in the first round, will face Waynesburg in the WPIAL semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday at Norwin.

Canon-McMillan 27, Thomas Jefferson 25 — Alec Hendal won a 2-1 decision in overtime at 220 pounds to seal a WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal victory for Canon-McMillan (7-2). Jacob Gardner (120) had a pin for the Big Macs, who will face No. 1 Kiski Area in the semifinals Saturday.

Alex Weber (160) had a pin for Thomas Jefferson. Max Shaw defeated Canon-McMillan’s Gerrit Nijenhuis, 3-2 in overtime at 195 pounds, in the marquee bout of the match.

The Big Macs defeated Franklin Regional, 54-16, and the Jaguars topped Greensburg Salem, 45-19, in the first round.

Freedom 42, Burgettstown 36 — Kenny Duschek scored a pin in 3:12 in the final bout of the night at 138 pounds as Freedom (8-2) secured a WPIAL Class AA quarterfinal victory. The Bulldogs defeated Washington, 59-18, in the first round.

Quaker Valley 48, Elizabeth Forward 30 — Justin Richey, Austin Francic, JohnRocco Kazalas, Patrick Cutchember and Donovan Cutchember all had pins to lead No. 3-seeded Quaker Valley (14-5) to a WPIAL Class AA quarterfinal win. The Quakers, who defeated Valley, 57-16, in the first round, will face Freedom in the semifinals Saturday at Chartiers-Houston.