High school roundup for Jan. 4, 2023: Quaker Valley wrestlers beat Montour in thriller

By:

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Tribune-Review

Kris Brown (189) won by fall and Chase Kretzler (215) took a 3-0 decision in the final two bouts to lead Quaker Valley to a 29-28 Section 3-2A win over Montour on Wednesday night.

Bruce Anderchak (106) picked up a pin, Brandon Krul (126) and Marcus Richey (152) won by major decision and Michael Carmody (132) and Jack Diemert (160) by decision for the Quakers (9-4, 3-0).

Jacob Stetz (113), Peter Chacon (145) and Riley Hensley (172) had pins and Alex Dusch (185), Anthony Esposito (120) and Ilim Abzarov (138) also won for Montour (3-1, 2-1).

Beth-Center 36, Bentworth 33 – Zach Geletei (152) and Tyler Berish (160) won by fall and Jayce Hundertmark (172) won by decision in the final three contested matches to lead Beth-Center (5-4, 3-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Alex Medlen (107) and Pablo Bautista (139) also had pins and Jake Layhue (285) won by decision for Beth-Center. Chris Vargo (127) and Ben Luketich (133) had pins and Owen Ivcic (145) won by decision for Bentworth (2-2, 2-2).

Bethel Park 56, Upper St. Clair 9 – Jaden Palombine (114), Aiden Bench (129), Dhyea Danyan (160) and Landon Hartman (215) recorded pins while Aden Stout (133) and AJ Tomaino (172) won decisions to lead Bethel Park (5-2, 1-1) to a Section 6-3A win over Upper St. Clair (3-4, 0-2). Seth Miller (121) and Mason Kernan (139) won by technical fall, Rocco DelGreco (145) won by major decision and Tyler Shields (189) and Jake Brown (285) won by decision for the Black Hawks.

Blackhawk 42, New Castle 24 – Gavin Ronacher (139), Brandon Bunting (145), Gannon Rowles (152), Tanner McClain (160) and Brendan Rodriguez (172) recorded pins for Blackhawk (3-6) in a nonsection win over New Castle (0-2). Kortel Marshall (127) and Joseph Pickney (215) recorded pins for the Red Hurricanes.

Burrell 61, Derry 9 – Cameron Baker (107), Julian Bertucci (121), Calio Zanella (127) and Cooper Hornack (133) had pins at four of the first five weights to power Burrell (4-0, 3-0) to a Section 6-2A win. Anthony Barbieri (152), Nico Zanella (160) and Cameron Martin (189) also had pins and Isaac Lacinski (172) won by major decision for the Bucs. Leo Filler (285) won by fall and Dylan Klim (114) by decision for Derry (4-6, 1-3).

Canon-McMillan 51, Mt. Lebanon 16 – Luke Shaffer (133) Matthew Furman (172), Gabriel Stafford (189), Geno Calgaro (215), Brandon Dami (121) and Andrew Binni (127) recorded pins while Josiah Gardener (139) won a major decision and Blake Ward (160) a technical fall for Canon-McMillan (3-1, 2-0) in a Section 6-3A victory. Cole Gibbons (145) got a pin, Zach Bramonth (152) won by major decision and Ben Lloyd (285) and Ejiro Montoya (114) won by decision for Mt. Lebanon (4-4, 0-2).

Carlynton 39, Avonworth 28 – Jermell Lindsey (172), Camden Cooley (285), and Dominic Ciabattoni (120) each recorded pins and Ashton Donlin (126) won a decision as Carlynton (5-2, 3-1) beat Avonworth (2-6, 1-2) in a Section 3-2A match. Harrison Holloway (189) and Luke Maddalena (132) scored pins while Jackson Krul won a major decision for the Antelopes.

Central Valley 63, Neighborhood Academy 0 – Michael Miller (145), Max Hill (189), Skylar Bundy (215), Brenan Morgan (285) and Don Lindsey (133) had pins and Reyad Jaber (172) won by decision as Central Valley (3-0, 3-0) defeated Neighborhood Academy in a nonsection match.

Connellsville 75, McKeesport 0 – Christopher Cook (215), Tyler Gallis (285), Jacob Layton (120), Evan Petrovich (126), Gabriel Ruggieri (132), Julian Ruggieri (138), Lonzy Vielma (145), Ethan Ansell (160), Nicholas Rohal (172), and Hunter Petrovich (189) recorded pins as Connellsville (3-0, 1-0) blanked McKeesport (1-3, 0-2) in Section 4-3A. Landon Lynn (106) won by technical fall and Chad Jesko (152) by major decision.

Franklin Regional 49, Ringgold 18 – Tyler Kapusta (121), Gavyn Beck (160) and Henry Patts (172) recorded first-period pins and Justin Bass (133), Roman Colangelo (152) and Matt Morcos (114) also won by fall for Franklin Regional (5-0, 2-0) in a Section 3-3A win. Nate Stone (139), Luke Ankney (145), Juliano Marion (189) and Troy McClelland (215) also won for the Panthers. Daniel Verscharen (107) had a pin for Ringgold (3-8, 0-2).

Frazier 38, Mt. Pleasant 33 – Jonah Erdely (152), Jackson Angelo (172) and Rune Lawrence (189) recorded first-period pins and Ryan Celaschi (160) won by tech fall in consecutive bouts as Frazier (5-2, 3-0) rallied from a 22-15 deficit to win in Section 2-2A. Tanner Hayes (106) and Seth Haller (113) had pins and Tyler Clark (126) won by decision for Frazier. Joseph Longhi (120), Greg Shaulis (138), Jamison Poklembo (145) and Dylan Pitzer (285) recorded pins while Duncan Blose (132) won by major decision and Charles Blanchard (215) by tech fall for the Vikings (3-5, 2-1).

Hampton 51, Ellwood City 18 – Hampton (3-6, 3-1) got pins from Dustin Kerr (139), Alan Danner (152), and Nate Glock (285) while Logan Glock (189) won by decision in a Section 5-2A win. Ben Gallenz (145) and Deklan Gillespie (160) recorded pins for Ellwood City (2-7, 1-2).

Indiana 51, Ligonier Valley 11 – Nico Fanella (114), Carter Putt (121), Dom Fanella (160) and Michael Dolan (172) had pins to lead Indiana (3-2, 3-0) to a Section 6-2A win. Jake Snyder (127), Tuscan Blystone (133) and Alvin Liu (189) won by decision for Indiana. Bruce Krieger (139) picked up a tech fall for Ligonier Valley (3-5, 1-2).

Jefferson-Morgan 44, Fort Cherry 27 – Hudson Guesman (132), Ronin Kramer (113), Landon Heath (285) and Carson Sweeney (106) recorded pins while Deakyn Dehoet (138) won by decision and Chase Frameli (160) by technical fall for Jefferson-Morgan (4-1, 3-1) in a Section 1-2A match. Braedon Welsh (172), Louis Ryan (215), Julian Moore (120) and Shawn Robertson (126) recorded pins and Anthony Salvini (189) won a decision for Fort Cherry (4-5, 1-3).

McGuffey 57, Washington 14 – Logan Smith (215), Emmett Wolfe (114), Lucas Barr (127) and Garret Newman (133) recorded pins and Kyle Brookman (160) won a decision to lead McGuffey (7-2, 3-1) to a Section 1-2A win over Washington (0-4, 0-4). Joe Wilson (285) recorded a pin and Vonnie Woods (139) won a decision for the Prexies.

North Allegheny 41, Pine-Richland 19 – Kyran Rautenbach (189), Gus Stedeford (107), and Griffen Reid (121) recorded pins while Jayson Flener (145) won by technical fall and Michael Hershberger (172) and Aidan Buggey (215) by decision as North Allegheny (8-3, 2-0) beat Pine-Richland (3-1, 1-1) in Section 2-3A. Jacob Lukez (160), Anthony Ferraro (133), Quinn Foster (139) and Maclane Miller (152) won for the Rams. Joseph Schneck (285) also recorded a pin for Pine-Richland.

Penn-Trafford 47, Thomas Jefferson 27 – Tasso Whipple (172), Adam Hall (189), Owen Ott (215) and Joe Enick (285) had pins and Dylan Barrett (107) added a tech fall in the first five contested matches, leading Penn-Trafford (4-7, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Hayden Coy (133) also had a pin for the Warriors. Maddox Shaw (139), Gabe Galioto (145) and Bode Marlow (152) won by fall and Aidan Stella (121) by decision for Thomas Jefferson (2-5, 0-2).

Peters Township 59, Baldwin 18 – John Whitehead (107), Darius McMillon (133), AJ McGarrity (139), Noah Schratz (145), Parker Nave (189), Caleb Bebout (215), and Zack Stromock (285) recorded pins for Peters Township (4-4, 2-0) in a Section 6-3A win against Baldwin (1-1, 1-1). Chris Cibrone (152) won by a technical fall for Peters.

Plum 39, Fox Chapel 18 – Ollie Freeman (285), Sam Snyder (121) and Trent Reese (133) recorded pins to lead Plum (6-1, 3-0) past Fox Chapel (3-6, 0-2) in Section 1-3A. Rylen Campbell (114), Carson Yocca (127), Dakoda Pisano (160), Jack Tongel (172), Andrew Claassen (189) and Frank Macioce (215) also picked up wins for the Mustangs. Joshua Alexander (139) and Milo Chiu (145) recorded pins and Landon Funk (107) and Alexander Kaufman won by decision for the Foxes.

West Allegheny 57, Moon 18 – West Allegheny (7-1, 1-1) got pins from Caiden Harbert (114), Cooper Smith (121), Nick Jones (139), Nico Taddy (145), Ty Watters (160), Shawn Taylor (172) and Dom Vennare (285) to secure a Section 5-3A win over Moon (2-5, 0-2). Brett Grey (189) won by decision for West Allegheny. Joseph Maritato (127) scored a pin for the Tigers.

Boys basketball

Allderdice 76, Obama Academy 57 – Jack Segall scored 24 points, including 20 in the second half, to lead Allderdice (9-3, 2-0) to a City League win over Obama Academy (3-5, 1-1). Sam Kelly added 21 points and Logan Golle had 13.

Brashear 80, Westinghouse 47 – Titus Gillett had 26 points to lead the Bulls (3-7, 1-1) to a City League victory over Westinghouse (0-4, 0-1). Trent Milner added 14 points for Brashear and Garett White and Jayden Nelson scored 10 each.

Imani Christian 51, Neighborhood Academy 44 – Virgil Hall scored 17 points to lead Imani Christian (3-4, 1-0) in a matchup of top teams in Section 3-A. Dame Givner added 11 and Nate Brazil had 10 for Imani. John Wilkins led Neighborhood Academy (8-1, 1-1) with 19 points. Courtney Wallace had 11.

Nazareth Prep 46, New Brighton 45 – Kevin Mickens scored 18 points and Will Evans added 12 to lead Nazareth Prep (4-5) to a nonsection win. Bobby Budacki led New Brighton (2-9) with 14 points. Isaiah Hayhurst added 13 and Dash Graham had 12.

Northgate 81, Hopewell 49 – Stevie Goetz led all scorers with 27 points, Josh Williams put up 23 and Landon Lockett and Tylon Daniels each scored 11 points as Northgate (8-2) defeated Hopewell (3-9) in nonsection play. Mason Showrank scored 21 points to lead the Vikings.

Perry 51, Carrick 22 – Jelani Saunders scored 11 points to lead Perry (4-6, 2-0) to a City League victory. Kenny Ensley led Carrick (2-9, 0-2) with seven points.

West Greene 58, California 54 – Lane Allison scored a game-high 33 points and Parker Burns finished with 10 to lead West Greene (3-7, 1-0) to a Section 2-1A win. Vinny Manzella scored 18 points and sank four 3-pointers, Cole Wolpink added 12 points and Aidan Lowden had 10 for California (4-6, 0-1).

Girls basketball

Clairton 59, Steel Valley 20 – Iyanna Wade led all scorers with 32 points, Jamiya Childs added 14 and Keira Brown netted 13 as Clairton (4-1, 2-0) defeated Steel Valley (0-9, 0-3) in Section 3-2A. Ava Caiarelli led Steel Valley with eight points.

Jeannette 68, Hillel Academy 13 – Venicia Vignoli and Jordan Bass scored 19 points apiece as Jeannette (1-10, 1-0) defeated Hillel Academy (0-6, 0-2) to end a 50-game losing streak and win its Section 3-A opener. Franke Crosby, Zoey Vincent and Mary Jones each added eight points for the Jayhawks.