High school roundup for Jan. 8, 2022: South Allegheny's Bryce Epps hits milestone

South Allegheny's Bryce Epps, driving to the basket in a 2020 playoff game against Beaver Falls, hit the 1,000-point mark Friday night.

Bryce Epps scored 18 points, hitting the 1,000 mark for his career, to lead No. 5 South Allegheny to a 50-47 victory over Shady Side Academy in Section 3-3A boys basketball Friday night.

Dillion Hynes added 14 forr the Gladiators (8-2, 4-0). Eli Teslovich led the Bulldogs (6-3, 2-1) with 19 points.

Albert Gallatin 65, Thomas Jefferson 61 – Jamire Braxton led the Colonials with 21 points and Blake White (11) and Caleb Matzus-Chapman (10) scored in double figures to lead Albert Gallatin (5-4, 2-0) to a Section 1-5A victory over Thomas Jefferson (2-8, 0-2). Ryan Lawry led all scorers with 26 points and made six 3-pointers while Evan Berger finished with 16 for the Jaguars.

Avonworth 70, Summit Academy 53 – Rowan Carmichael led all scorers with 20 points and Peyton Faulkner scored 12 to lead Avonworth (8-2, 1-1) to a Section 2-3A victory against Summit Academy (1-2, 1-1). Jordan Kolenda and Neo Miller added 11 points apiece. Allen Grimes (14), Andnan Evans (12) and Kylee Davenport (11) scored in double figures for Summit Academy.

Belle Vernon 77, Uniontown 56 – Quinton Martin had a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebs as Belle Vernon (10-0, 4-0) won a Section 3-4A game over Uniontown (4-4, 2-1). Daniel Gordon scored 19, Devin Whitlock added 12, and Logan Cunningham finished with 11. Notorious Grooms led the Red Raiders with 13 points while Tanner Uphold added 12.

Bethel Park 37, Canon-McMillan 34 – Jaden Goodman scored 12 points and Dolan Waldo had 10 to help Bethel Park (9-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Jacob Samosky had 10 for Canon-McMillan (4-4, 0-2).

Bishop Canevin 85, Mapletown 33 – Kai Spears led all scorers with 20 points and KeVaughn Price added 19 as Bishop Canevin (4-3, 2-0) beat Mapletown (4-3, 1-1) in Section 2-A play. Landan Stevenson led the Maples with 11 points.

Blackhawk 51, Central Valley 42 – Carson Heckathorn and Lorenzo Jenkins scored 14 points apiece while Zach Oliver added 11 with three 3-pointers to lead Blackhawk (7-3, 3-1) in a Section 2-4A game against Central Valley (2-3, 0-3). Jayvin Thompson led all scorers with 23 points for the Warriors.

Carlynton 50, Sto-Rox 45 – Jaiden McClure led all scorers with 23 points and Khalil Keer finished with 20 as Carlynton (8-0, 2-0) won a close Section 2-2A affair against Sto-Rox (5-2, 1-1). Corey Simmons scored 14 points and Jaymar Pearson added 11 for the Vikings.

Central Catholic 58, Norwin 42 – Led by 13 points from Debaba Tshiebwe, 12 from Jaden Bailey and 11 from Dante DePante, Central Catholic (7-2, 2-0) picked up a Section 3-6A win. Ty Stecko led Norwin (3-5, 0-2) with 16 points. Adam Bilinsky had 14 and Michael Fleming 11.

Chartiers-Houston 66, Northgate 54 – Lucas Myers scored 22 points to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-8, 1-1) to a Section 2-2A win over Northgate (5-5, 0-2). Josh Williams led all scorers with 23 points and Stevie Goetz finished with 10 for the Flames.

Chartiers Valley 64, South Fayette 54 – Jayden Davis led the Colts with 26 points, Joey Zajicek added 16, and Drew Sleva finished with 14 to give Chartiers Valley (1-7, 1-0) its first victory and a Section 2-5A win over South Fayette (4-5, 1-1). Nate Deanes scored 16 and Landon Lutz added 10 points for the Lions.

Elizabeth Forward 62, Yough 46 – Charlie Meehleib hit for 21 points and Luke Alvarez had 18 to lead Elizabeth Forward (7-3, 3-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Christian Park had 18 and Austin Matthews added 11 for Yough (4-5, 0-3).

Ellwood City 56, Neshannock 34 – Alexander Roth scored 23 and his brother Joseph Roth added 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Ellwood City (9-2, 2-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Neshannock (7-3, 0-2).

Fox Chapel 71, Hempfield 43 – Eli Yofan had 25 points, five 3-pointers, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks as Fox Chapel (9-1, 2-0) was victorious over Hempfield (4-6, 1-1) in a Section3-6A game. Erik Wilson finished with 10 points. Chaz Ewer led the Spartans with 12 points.

Freeport 68, Derry 37 – Vinnie Clark scored 14 points, Brady Sullivan added 13, and Freeport (6-3, 2-1) pulled away with a 22-5 run in the third quarter of a Section 1-4A game. Colin Bush led Derry (3-5, 1-3) with 11 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Propel Braddock Hills 45 – Brevan Williams led all scorers with 32 points with four 3-pointers while Ryan Appleby scored 16 points, Tyree Turner added 12 and Anthony Semelka finished with 10 to lead Greensburg Central (6-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win over Propel Braddock Hills (3-7, 0-2). Anthony Scott scored 14 points and Dylan Tomer added 10 for Propel.

Hampton 54, Armstrong 40 – Led by 15 points from Liam Mignogna, 14 from Matt DeMatteo and 10 from Bobby Oliver, Hampton (5-4, 2-1) picked up a Section 4-5A win. Cadin Olsen led Armstrong (5-5, 1-3) with 19 points.

Highlands 74, Shaler 66 – Jimmy Kunst scored 22 points and Carter Leri added 21 to power No. 5 Highlands (7-2, 3-0) to a Section 4-5A victory. Chandler Thimons chipped in 14. Logan Bernesser led Shaler (5-5, 2-2) with 21 points. Josh Miller had 11 and Dylan Schlegel 10.

Jefferson-Morgan 71, Bentworth 51 – Colt Fowler led Jefferson-Morgan (5-1, 1-0) with 26 points and Josh Wise added 13 with four 3-pointers as the Rockets won a Section 4-2A game against Bentworth (2-6, 0-1). Landon Urcho led all scorers with 28 and Ayden Bochter added 15 points including four 3-pointers for the Bearcats.

Keystone Oaks 50, Knoch 48 – Owen Minford scored 16 points, Alex Samarin added 11 and Keystone Oaks (6-3, 1-2) used a 20-9 run in the second quarter to pick up a Section 1-4A win. Keegan Fraser led Knoch (4-7, 1-3) with 12 points.

Laurel Highlands 73, Ringgold 49 – Keondre DeShields led all scorers with 26 points while Brandon Davis finished with 16 and Rodney Gallagher added 15 as Laurel Highlands (8-0, 2-0) defeated Ringgold (4-7, 0-2) in a Section 1-5A game. Nick Peccon scored 22 and Zion Moore put up 21 points for the Rams.

Leechburg 72, Propel Andrew Street 24 – Marcus Cleveland had 15 points and Eli Rich added 13 to lead 11 players in the scoring column for Leechburg (8-1, 1-1) in Section 3-A play. Jonathan Moore led Propel Andrew Street (1-7, 0-1) with nine points.

Ligonier Valley 65, Valley 35 – Hayden Sierocky had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Matthew Marinchak added 20 points to lead Ligonier Valley (5-6, 2-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Dylan Rhoads had 10. BJ Harvey led Valley (0-10, 0-4) with 13 points. Nate Clarke had 12 and Ben Aftanas 10.

Monessen 62, California 37 – Lorenzo Gardner scored 21 points and Monessen (4-4, 1-0) used a 24-4 run in the second quarter to secure a Section 4-2A win. Devonte Ross added 13 and Kody Kuhns had 10. Hunter Assad led California (3-6, 1-1) with 15 points.

Moon 64, Trinity 50 – Elijah Guillory scored 27 points to lead all scorers and Casey Sunday added 12 to lift Moon (4-6, 1-1) over Trinity (4-5, 0-1) in a Section 2-5A game. Owen Wayman scored 17 with five 3-pointers, Dante DeRubbio added 14 with four buckets from beyond the arc and Gio Cipoletti finished with 11 for the Hillers.

Mt. Lebanon 60, Baldwin 46 – Joey Peters led the Blue Devils with 18 points while Christian Mallon added 13 and Christian Powers finished with 10 to give Mt. Lebanon (6-4, 2-0) a Section 2-6A victory over Baldwin (5-5, 0-2). James Wesling scored 19 and Nathan Richards had 10 points for the Fighting Highlanders.

New Castle 77, West Allegheny 41 – Mike Wells had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Jonathon Anderson had a career-high 16 to lead No. 3 New Castle (6-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Calamari Perkins added 11. Scott Bilovus led West Allegheny (5-5, 0-2) with 15.

OLSH 80, Shenango 65 – Jake DiMichele scored 33 points and Dawson Summers chipped in 20 to help No.1 OLSH (7-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-2A victory. Kevin Wilson added 13 and Bryson Kirschner 12. Brody McQuiston had 21 points and Braden Zeigler added 20 for Shenango (1-8, 0-2).

Penn Hills 87, McKeesport 72 – Robert Thomas and Noah Barren scored 20 points apiece while Daemar Kelly added 19 and George Mitchell finished with 11 as Penn Hills (8-1, 2-1) won a competitive Section 3-5A game against McKeesport (4-6, 1-3). Travarese Rowe led all scorers with 24 points, Kyle Thompson had 21, and Duston Strom added 11 for the Tigers.

Penn-Trafford 90, Greensburg Salem 44 – Nick Crum scored 15 points to lead six players in double figures for Penn-Trafford (5-5, 1-1) in Section 3-6A. Noah Wright and Giovanni Merola had 13, Tom Kalkstein and Conlan Greene 12 and Andrew Kessler 10. Christian Hostetler and Ryan Burkart had 11 points apiece for Greensburg Salem (1-9, 0-2).

Pine-Richland 61, Seneca Valley 49 – Andy Swartout scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and Joey Dudkowski finished with 16 points to lead Pine-Richland (5-4, 2-2) to a Section 1-6A victory over Seneca Valley (3-6, 0-4). Luke Lawson and Caiden Oros scored 14 points apiece and Jameson Grieco added 11 points for the Raiders.

Plum 46, Indiana 27 – Nick Killinger scored 21 points to lead Plum (4-5, 1-3) to a Section 4-5A victory. Stanford Webb led Indiana (2-6, 0-3) with seven points.

Seton LaSalle 88, Freedom 51 – Connor Spratt scored 19 points and Hayden Merchant added 18 to lead Seton LaSalle (7-2, 2-0) to a Section 2-3A win. Emmett Harris had 15 and Pat Weldon 11. Carter Huggins scored 18 for Freedom (1-9, 0-2).

South Side 68, Riverview 47 – Broady Almashy scored 24 points and Aidan Roach added 14 for South Side (4-6, 1-1) in a Section 1-2A win. Almashy and Roach each hit four 3-pointers. Kevin Tomlinson led Riverview (4-6, 1-1) with 11 points.

Upper St. Clair 54, Peters Township 45 – Tanner O’Grady scored 30 points and Porter Rauch added 16 to help No. 5 Upper St. Clair (8-1, 2-0) past Peters Township (5-6, 0-2) in Section 2-6A.

West Greene 51, Propel Montour 45 – Ian Van Dyne led all scorers with 20 points and Kaden Shields added 10 as West Greene (3-8, 1-1) won a Section 2-A game against Propel Montour (2-7, 0-2). Dauj Jones scored 17 points and Jaiden Williams added 13 for Propel Montour.

Winchester Thurston 81, Clairton 47 – Jackson Juzang produced a double-double with 35 points and 11 rebounds as Winchester Thurston (3-2, 1-0) beat Clairton (0-8, 0-1) in a Section 3-2A game. Lance Nicholls scored 19 points and Michael Bruni added 10 for Winchester Thurston. Ta’Vaughn Moody scored 15 points and Kaden Smith finished with 11 for Clairton.

West Mifflin 64, Connellsville 44 – Mekhi Scott had a game-high 19 points for West Mifflin (5-5, 1-1) in a Section 1-5A win. Jiovonni Santella (11), Nolan Stephenson (11) and Todd Harrison (10) all reached double-digits. Dante Riccelli led Connellsville (3-9, 1-1) with 11.

Girls basketball

Cornell 57, Propel Andrew Street 34 – Leiana Rucker scored 26 points, Heidi Stephenson added 11 and Laila Lee dropped in 10 to lead Cornell (6-3) to a nonsection win against Propel Andrew Street. Janai Green scored 19 points and Kalajih Washington finished with 15 points with three 3-pointers for the Panthers.

Greensburg Salem 56, Laurel Highlands 29 – Kait Mankins scored 10 points and Carissa Caldwell added nine as Greensburg Salem (9-1) beat Laurel Highlands (0-11) in a nonsection game. Aareanna Griffith led the Mustangs with 11 points.

Indiana 49, Plum 21 – Isabella Antonacci scored 15 points while Eve Fiala and Katie Kovahcick scored nine points apiece to lead Indiana (6-2, 3-0) to a Section 2-5A win over Plum (3-6, 1-3).

McKeesport 63, Penn Hills 32 – Rachel Manfredo scored 15 and Avionna Menifee added 11 points as McKeesport (9-0, 3-0) beat Penn Hills (0-8, 0-3) in a Section 4-5A game. Cara Crawford scored nine points to lead the Indians.

South Allegheny 53, Mt. Pleasant 52 (OT) – Jamie Riggs and Angelina Cortazzo scored 17 points apiece to lead South Allegheny (5-6, 3-2) to a Section 3-4A victory. Tiffany Zelmore had 24 points and Alli Bailey added 10 for Mt. Pleasant (4-5, 1-3).

Thomas Jefferson 49, Uniontown 23 — Graci Fairman eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in career scoring in a Section 3-5A win for Thomas Jefferson (5-5, 3-1). The 5-foot-5 senior point guard hit a 3 from the corner early in the third quarter to become the eighth player to reach 1,000 career points in the TJ girls basketball program, joining Karri Miller (1989), Kelli Miller (1989), Nikki Presto (2006), Alexis Yanief (2014), Marina Petruzzi (2018), Jenna Clark (2019) and Alyssa DeAngelo (2020). Fairman finished with 26 points against Uniontown (4-5, 1-2).

Trinity 89, Ringgold 19 – Trinity (8-1, 4-0) ran away in a Section 3-5A matchup, as Eden Williamson led all scorers with 20 points and Madeline Roberts (17), Macie Justice (15), Alyssa Clutter (12) and Kristina Bozek (11) all scored in double figures. Kirra Gerard led Ringgold (4-4, 1-1) with 11 points.

West Greene 52, Waynesburg 41 – Anna Durbin scored 20 points with three 3-pointers and Katie Lampe added 11 points with three 3-pointers to boost West Greene (6-3, 1-0) over Waynesburg (6-3, 2-1) in a nonsection game. Kaley Rohanna scored 19 and C.P. Miller finished with 14 for the Lady Raiders.

