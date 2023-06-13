TribLIVE Logo
High school roundup for June 12, 2023: Everett ends Neshannock’s 48-game winning streak

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, June 12, 2023 | 6:58 PM

When a pair of undefeated teams in WPIAL champion Neshannock and District 5 champion Everett met in the PIAA Class 2A softball semifinals Monday, something had to give.

What gave was Neshannock’s WPIAL record 48-game winning streak.

Cloe Price hit a three-run triple to break a fifth-inning tie, leading Everett to a 9-6 victory.

The Lancers (22-1) lost for the first time since falling 1-0 to Ligonier Valley in the WPIAL quarterfinals on May 24, 2021.

Keyed by an RBI single from winning pitcher Olivia Hillegas, Everett (25-0) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Neshannock closed to 3-2 in third on an RBI triple by Aaralyn Nogay and a run-scoring double by Addy Frye.

Sparked by an RBI single by Addison Wood, Everett scored three runs in the third to increase its lead to 6-2.

The Lancer fought back with three runs in the fourth on an RBI double by Gabby Perod and a two-run single by Jaidon Nogay, then Hunter Newman belted a solo home run in the fifth to tie the score 6-6.

That set up Price’s heroics in the bottom of the inning.

The Warriors (25-0) will meet the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal between South Williamsport and Bald Eagle Area in the state championship game Thursday at Penn State.

