High school roundup for June 5, 2021: NA, Seneca Valley to meet again in PIAA boys volleyball semifinals

By:

Saturday, June 5, 2021 | 7:53 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review

There will be a rematch of the WPIAL Class 3A boys volleyball finals in the state semifinals Tuesday.

North Allegheny defeated Northeastern in three games and Seneca Valley handled Upper Dublin in four games to set up the fourth meeting between the teams this season. North Allegheny was victorious in the first three matchups, winning in four games each time.

The time and site of Tuesday’s PIAA semifinal has not yet been announced.

David Sanfillipo led North Allegheny (17-0) with 13 kills and six blocks in its 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 win over Northeastern. Gavin Owens had eight kills, Caleb Schall recorded 36 assists, and Peter Carioto had 13 digs.

Seneca Valley (18-3) dropped the first game against Upper Dublin 25-23, then grabbed the momentum and took the next three games, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22.

Lacrosse

PIAA quarterfinals – Nick Crowley scored five goals and Wes Scurci had three goals and six assists as WPIAL champion Mars advanced to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals with a 14-9 victory over District 3 champion Trinity on Saturday. Jack Dunham had three goals and two assists and Austin Cote added a goal and two assists.

The Fightin’ Planets were the only WPIAL boys lacrosse team to reach the semifinals. In Class 2A, Bishop Shanahan defeated Chartiers Valley, 16-4, and in Class 3A, Conestoga topped North Allegheny, 8-3.

Mars’ girls lacrosse team saw its season end with a 21-8 loss to Strath Haven in the Class 2A quarterfinals. In Class 3A, Shady Side Academy lost, 20-10, to Mainheim Township, preventing what would have been an all-WPIAL semifinal when Sewickley Academy edged Mt. Lebanon, 18-17.